Getting through the Autumn term with familiar faces

‘Welcome to Hellmouth’.

Title of Buffy’s first episode or a metaphor for the return to university? You decide.

But in your television and film journey throughout the term it’s important to remember your classics and few shows marry teen hysteria, adult wit, sci-fi blood and gore and inappropriate humour as well as Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Rewatch the 100+ episodes to see just how excellent and subversive Josh Whedon was before he became (partially) responsible for the onslaught of superhero movies. You may not be navigating through vampires and demons with your trusty stake, but Buffy offers an essential capsule to the not so distant past and a great reminder that teen drama can be art. Moreover, if you feel jaded by the difficulty of the autumn term and you foolishly, nostalgically, begin to yearn for younger days at high school, Buffy will quickly remind you that high school is the one true horror of human life. You’ll probably conclude that university is not so bad, after all.

And why not celebrate coming back to school with Back to School?Rodney Dangerfield heads back to university as a 65-year-old freshman to help his son get on to the diving team. Back to School’s plot is nothing if not ridiculous. Beneath the unbelievable plot, though, is great hilarity, and an undervalued comedic classic of the 80s. In that way its ridiculous, bathetic charms make it perfect for the return to school. I admit, I have seen this mega-hit at least 30 times so I’m never certain if my penchant for it is borne out of nostalgia or actual critical insight. Still, the most important thing we can pack in our arsenal to get through the dark and dank autumn term is a sense of humour in the face of the ridiculous. For example, do not ask yourself why a first year Politics student is doing an advanced English course on Ulysses on his first day; instead, forget logic and just enjoy the zany meanderings on show and hope, like Thornton Wilder, that you can pass your end of term exams by lustily reciting Dylan Thomas’ ‘Do Not Go Gentle into that Good Night’.

Of the films listed here, it's the most likely to resonate with the international students, who make up roughly a third of students at University of York. But you do not have to be a stranger in a strange land to understand the charm of Saoirse Ronan and this lovely 2015 film. Eilis Lacey moves to New York from Ireland and deals with the difficulty of living away from home. The sweetness of Brooklyn is almost too good to be true but this little film manages to avoid being saccharine or twee and instead offers a mature perspective on coming of age. Don't let the DVD cover misrepresent the film as simply a romantic foray in New York. Brooklyn offers a layered perspective on the joy, sadness and inevitability of growing up and away from the place you were born, with the reminder that you will never be the first nor the last to experience those changes.