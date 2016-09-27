Freshers walk out of sexual consent talk after activist encourages boycott

A quarter of freshers chose to leave the first ever talk at York after campaigner posed as University official

Over a quarter of freshers walked out of the first ever sexual consent talk at the University of York this afternoon after being issued with flyers by an activist posing as a University official. The flyer went to lengths to explain that the talks, led by YUSU Women’s Officers Mia Chaudhuri-Julyan and Lucy Robinson, were non-compulsory and that students had the right to leave after the first segment on fire safety.

The first talk, which was attended by freshers from two of the University’s eight colleges, saw an estimated 25 per cent of the students present choose to leave. Third-year activist Ben Froughi, who distributed a flyer informing students that they had no obligation to stay for the segment on sexual consent, spent the day encouraging freshers to boycott the consent segment if they saw fit.

All freshers were informed by talk organisers at the beginning of the talks that, while the fire safety segment was compulsory and non-attendance was enforceable by a fine, the sexual consent segment was entirely optional.

Froughi was later told by York officials that he was not allowed to distribute material on campus which carried the University’s official logo. Instead of leaving, he elected to chop the top off of the flyers, removing the University’s logo, and continued to distribute his material to all freshers attending talks. Froughi also attended the talk himself but staged a walk out in protest when the Women’s Officers were due to speak.

In talks later in the day, when Froughi’s flyer had been adapted, only a handful of first years chose to leave ahead of the ten minute consent briefing, however Froughi claims not all were entirely happy to attend. “When handing out the flyers to the final group of the day, one fresher stood beside me and shouted towards the group waiting to enter, ‘We don’t consent to consent talks!’ which got a laugh,” he said.

Women’s Officers Chaudhuri-Julyan and Robinson claimed that they believed Froughi’s behaviour led to a compromising of students’ safety, as freshers were encouraged to skip the segment “designed to give them basic safety information to protect their wellbeing, physically and mentally”.

They told Nouse: “We appreciate Froughi’s right to an opinion on the matter, despite our disagreeing with that opinion. What we cannot agree with is impersonating a University of York staff member to attempt to prevent new students receiving basic safety information.

“The talks were gender neutral, short and solution based. They were accessible to all and actively invited questions and discussion.”

However Froughi claimed his motive was in the best interest of students. “Consent talks are patronising; if students really need lessons in how to say yes or no then they should not be at university.

“There is no ‘correct’ way to negotiate getting someone into bed with you. In suggesting that there is consent talks, perhaps most damaging of all, encourage women to interpret sexual experiences that have not been preceded by a lengthy, formal and sober contractual discussion as rape.

“Consent talks propagate the backward message that all women are potential victims and all men potential rapists.”

The Women’s Officers recently made national headlines when the introduction of consent talks at York was announced.

The pair added that they thought the talks were “an immense success” and they are looking forward to hearing about more consent education in future Freshers’ Weeks.

Froughi clarified that he was informed by university officials that he was not allowed to distribute the flyers as long as he claimed to represent the university. He told Nouse: “Following a few minutes of conversation, we established that I was well within my rights to hand out flyers with anything on them provided I wasn’t claiming to represent the university.”

Though he opted to remove the logo from the flyers, university officials later returned to challenge Froughi again.

“I was approached again when handing out flyers at a later talk by the same member of university staff who repeated that the information I was giving out was already available to students. I gave the same answer – ‘that’s good’ – and carried on handing them out,” he added.

Froughi continued: “The flyer was made to ensure students were aware that although there is a fine in place for non-attendance of the Fire Safety Talk, the University has confirmed no one is required to attend consent talks of any kind.”

The talks were introduced by YUSU Welfare Officer Dom Smithies, and followed up with a short announcement from local rape and sexual assault support service Survive.

Smithies and the University have both been approached for comment.

More to follow…