YUSU Officer Profiles: Sophie Flinders & Gabriella Obeng Nyarko, Black, Asian & Minority Ethnic (BAME) Officers

Degrees: 3rd year Maths with Philosophy (Sophie) & 3rd year Politics and International Relations (Gabriella)

What does your role entail?

Sophie: As Black, Asian & Minority Ethnic officer my role is to organise regular network meetings, run campaigns with the network, work with careers to highlight internships and graduate schemes targeted at BAME students. Further Gabby run the Why is My Curriculum White? campaign group which has regular alternate reading groups.

Gabriella: Maintaining a strong support network for BAME students, making sure their needs are met from different directions to help with their leisure and academic welfare.

What advice do you have for freshers?

Sophie: My advice would be to get stuck into something, join a society or sports team. It is a great way to meet people and get to know York. Also register with Unity Health and look through the support services, it’s good to know there’s something set up for when things do not go as planned!

Gabriella: Take it easy, don’t be afraid to try new things. It can be overwhelming at first joining a new environment but that’s fine. Just know that there’s a lot of resources and help available if you need it!

What is your favourite thing about York?

Sophie: My favourite thing about York is that it’s a small city, so it’s very easy to familiarise yourself with where everything is. Also the town center is pretty with a lot to do.

Gabriella: It’s a beautiful place to look at and generally be in. And it has a great night life!

When should people come to see you?

Sophie: The time of our network meetings (which are typically only open for people who identify as BAME) will be on the YUSU website and I encourage people to come, especially if you are interested in recent political struggles such as Black Lives Matter and other issues around race and ethnicity.

Gabriella: Well, I’m currently studying in Hong Kong at the moment on a exchange programme. So I won’t be physically there, but I’m always available on email – for any questions or help whatsoever at [email protected] I’m 7 hours away though! Otherwise, Sophie is amazing and she’ll always be willing to help you with any questions.