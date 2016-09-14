YUSU Officer Profiles: Alex Wray, Disabled Students Officer

Degree: 2nd year Politics BA

What does your role entail?

My role is to act as a representative for disabled students in the Student Union, I chair the Disabled Students Network which is a peer-support network that runs campaigns and meets weekly about the issues disabled students face at York. In addition, I also attend meetings with university staff on areas such as accessibility and cuts, where I add a student voice to discussions which will impact disabled students in the future.

What advice do you have for freshers?

Eat well; you can’t do anything if you’re not eating properly, if you’re self-catered try and plan meals for the week ahead. Also don’t be afraid to sign up to anything, societies and sports clubs are often where you’ll meet your closest friends.

What is your favourite thing about York?

The college sports system.

When should people come to see you?

Whenever they want, don’t be afraid to send a message or email about anything you need help or support with, even if you don’t think it is important or relevant enough. I would also strongly urge any disabled students to come to our weekly meetings of Disabled Students Network