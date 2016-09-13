YUSU Officer Profiles: Isaac Beevor, York Sport President

What does your role entail?

My role entails trying to make sure that everyone at York has the best sporting experience possible, whether that is if you compete at the top level in the university, or you are just interested in getting involved and maybe even trying a new sport out.

What advice do you have for Freshers?

Get involved! We have 66 University sports clubs so there is something for everyone to enjoy. Try a new sport out or do something you have done for years but just get involved. We also have 17 College Sports, so there is an opportunity for everyone at all levels!

What is your favourite thing about York?

One of the reasons why I came to York was because of the college system. I loved the idea of a smaller community within the wider university one. Obviously as Sports President my favourite part of the college system was playing sport week in, week out in a competitive fixture at something I loved, football, but wasn’t that great at. I also absolutely love the city as well, its really great place to live as we have so many different bars and places to go and see.

When should people come to see you?

Anytime, I will be in the office at the Students Union but I hope to get out as much as possible watching the York teams compete. So if you catch me at anytime and want to raise an issue, run an idea past me or just want to chat then please do so or just drop me a message or email if you would prefer.