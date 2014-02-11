Taylor campaigning to abolish printer credits

Kallum Taylor, YUSU President, is campaigning to abolish printing costs for students at the University. Currently, it costs 5p to print one side of A4 in black and white but Taylor hopes to eradicate printing costs permanently.
To print an A4 side in colour it costs 15p and it is double the price to print anythng in A3.
Speaking to Nouse, Taylor said: “If you’re paying £9,000 a year you shouldn’t have to print off an essay you have to submit.
“It would be a great thing for our university to say they offer and it would benefit pretty much every single student here.”
A second year PPE student told Nouse: “I find it really difficult to read stuff on a computer screen so I have to print out all my reading, which is usually at least nine journal articles a week.
“The costs can really add up. Because it’s for academic purposes I think the University should definitely have to subsidise costs for students. I know other universities do it, so why shouldn’t York help out their students too?”
This week Taylor met with Koen Lamberts, the University’s Vice Chancellor, to discuss getting rid of printing costs. Taylor commented: “The Vice Chancellor seemed open minded about it – but this isn’t a new thing – and the University have sat on this without a response for too long now.”
He went on to add, “Outside of the value for money argument, the printing of essays, reports etc. shouldn’t be treated as a relied upon income stream and it would also encourage departments to move to online submission.”
Some departments have created a solution to the expense of printer credits.
A second year Philosophy student said: “There wouldn’t be a problem with printer credits if all the departments provided you with the essential reading like the Philosophy department does.
“I think this is a good way to deal with the problem of printer credits. Although, to not have to pay for printer credits at all would be preferable. For the amount we pay to be here you’d expect a little more.”
11 Feb ’14 at 11:31 am
Sam Wood
12 Feb ’14 at 10:19 am
SHA
People would abuse the system, no doubt. Printing out at least nine journal articles a week? What a waste of paper. If you don’t like reading on screens that take the clearly huge amount you spend on printing and buy a device with e-ink like a Kindle where you can read PDFs on a much nicer screen.
Some departments (e.g. Computer Science) have almost fully online submission but also give their students a generous allowance of printer credits at the beginning of each year. Why can’t other departments follow suit?Report
12 Feb ’14 at 3:16 pm
Mr C
What an awful idea. People will just print out huge amounts of paper, so the printers will more frequently be out of paper, creating great misery and suffering.Report
12 Feb ’14 at 3:25 pm
...
‘People will just abuse it so we’ll be out of paper’ is such an unimaginative comment. This could easily be solved by a cap (monthly, for instance), which, when exceeded, would result in students being charged to printReport
12 Feb ’14 at 5:44 pm
Mr A
It’s not the fact we’ll be out of paper, it’s the fact that we shouldn’t be printing out unless it’s absolutely necessary. If printing credits deter people from printing 9 journals a week (which clearly they don’t in one case) then they are a good thing. There is no need to waste so much paper. It pains me to think of all the trees that are felled just so people can read on paper rather than the screen.
I’d like to know who this PPE student was so that they can be named and shamed.Report
12 Feb ’14 at 5:47 pm
Isidore of Seville
Utterly pointless campaign. You already get more than enough free printer credits to print out a year’s worth of essays, and printing off journal articles is a waste of paper. A hint for humanities students: the library actually has a vast amount of paper copies of journals. I’m in my third year of a history degree, and I’d estimate that at least 3/4 of all the journal articles I’ve ever been assigned could be found in the JB Morrel journals section or the compact storage rooms.Report
12 Feb ’14 at 5:52 pm
Isidore of Seville
Should add though that I do have a lot of sympathy for people who have issues reading off a screen. I personally can’t stand it unless I really have to, which is why I make use of the library’s printed resources (and it’s also a reason why I’m incredibly against the library and departmental policies of moving everything to electronic formats and reduced acquisition of new stock. Philistinism at its finest.)Report
13 Feb ’14 at 6:22 pm
Deng Xiaopeng
26 Apr ’17 at 2:37 pm
