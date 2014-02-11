Taylor campaigning to abolish printer credits

Kallum Taylor, YUSU President, is campaigning to abolish printing costs for students at the University. Currently, it costs 5p to print one side of A4 in black and white but Taylor hopes to eradicate printing costs permanently.

To print an A4 side in colour it costs 15p and it is double the price to print anythng in A3.

Speaking to Nouse, Taylor said: “If you’re paying £9,000 a year you shouldn’t have to print off an essay you have to submit.

“It would be a great thing for our university to say they offer and it would benefit pretty much every single student here.”

A second year PPE student told Nouse: “I find it really difficult to read stuff on a computer screen so I have to print out all my reading, which is usually at least nine journal articles a week.

“The costs can really add up. Because it’s for academic purposes I think the University should definitely have to subsidise costs for students. I know other universities do it, so why shouldn’t York help out their students too?”

This week Taylor met with Koen Lamberts, the University’s Vice Chancellor, to discuss getting rid of printing costs. Taylor commented: “The Vice Chancellor seemed open minded about it – but this isn’t a new thing – and the University have sat on this without a response for too long now.”

He went on to add, “Outside of the value for money argument, the printing of essays, reports etc. shouldn’t be treated as a relied upon income stream and it would also encourage departments to move to online submission.”

Some departments have created a solution to the expense of printer credits.

A second year Philosophy student said: “There wouldn’t be a problem with printer credits if all the departments provided you with the essential reading like the Philosophy department does.

“I think this is a good way to deal with the problem of printer credits. Although, to not have to pay for printer credits at all would be preferable. For the amount we pay to be here you’d expect a little more.”