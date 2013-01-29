Zidane the greatest of all time

The debate over the world’s greatest player will always exist – the difference in generations, leagues, positions and nationalities means it’s ultimately unsolvable. Who is to say that it requires less skill being a defender than by being a striker? None can say for sure, yet Fabio Cannavaro is the only defender to have won the Ballon D’or in this century. In this random meandering of thoughts, I will propose a different player to the usual Messi, Maradona, Pele debate. Bare with me, make some tea, and don’t judge me quite yet – I think the greatest player who has ever lived is Zinedine Zidane.
Now most of you would probably say that whilst you acknowledge Zidane was a great player, he isn’t comparable to those three footballing gods. The problem however is that the regular judgements made are based on goals and assists. If you look at what a footballer is judged on ultimately though, Zidane’s achievements, but more his performances especially in the key matches, provide (I hope!) a compelling argument for his rightful place on top of the footballing world.
The importance of this second factor cannot be overestimated – the ability to play well and dictate the big matches is something that only the very best players can do. Leagues and trophies are decided on the big matches. It was Zidane’s ability to dominate in these games which makes him so exceptional – even in a match against the world’s best, he would be a class above. Look at the World Cup finals in 1998 and 2006, the 2001 Champions League final, the quarter final against Brazil in 2006 against the tournament favourites and defending champions, and numerous others besides.
Amongst the many adulating quotes about Zidane, one stands out. Not just because of who said it, but also because what they said emphasises exactly his memorising ability to stand out amongst the world’s best, and inspire his team – “Zidane was from another planet. When Zidane stepped onto the pitch, the 10 other guys just got suddenly better. It is that simple” (Zlatan Ibrahimovic). Zidane, perhaps more than any other player, performed on the big occasion, and that is the mark of the greatest player.
Aside from this ability to dominate in big games, there is another string to my argument. Zidane was also the only player who has achieved the greatest success possible on both the club and national level, something that neither Messi, Ronaldo, Pele nor Maradona did.
It is unquestionable that Zidane achieved huge success on the international stage having been the fulcrum of the greatest French side in history. The success of the team between 1998 and 2006 was spearheaded and created by Zidane, the epitome of French flair on the pitch; the best description from his teammates -“In France, everybody realized that God exists, and that he is back in the French international team” (Thierry Henry). Prepare yourself for a barrage of examples, and if you don’t think they show a great international career, just give up.
In the 1998 World Cup final, Zidane was man of the match, player of the tournament, and scored twice. In Euro 2000, Zidane scored an exquisite freekick in the quarter final and the winning golden goal in the semi final, before being named player of the tournament again. Whilst injury prevented full participation in the 2002 World Cup, in Euro 2004 he saved his side in the opening match with a brace against England and they went on to reach the quarter finals. Finally, in the 2006 World Cup, Zidane scored goals in the last 16, semi final, and final, and was again named player of the tournament.
Leaving behind what can only be described as a breathtaking international career making him an icon throughout his nation, Zidane’s ability in the domestic game was equally entrancing. Zidane is rightly revered as a real Madrid legend, having signed for the world record fee of £42m before making 225 appearances for the club. As the face of the infamous Galacticos, Zidane showed his ability in the big games yet again with a spectacular goal in the 2001 Champions League final. The stunning volley with his wrong foot personified Zidane’s ability – a glorious piece of skill, based on phenomenal natural ability but crucially delivered on the biggest stage in club football.
On a small sidenote, another argument for Zidane’s status as the world’s best is his performances in different leagues. He won trophies in France, Italy and Spain – best known as the face of Madrid for six years, Zidane had before won World Player of the Year at Juventus alongside two Scudetto’s and two Champions League finals.
It is worth noting in the furore following Messi’s fourth straight Ballon D’or, (which Ronaldo should have won!), that Zidane not only won three World Player of the Year awards but has appeared on the shortlist more times than any other player (three wins, one second place, two third places). This signifies Zidane’s greatest quality – his consistent ability to perform in the biggest matches every year. Standing out amongst the best is what defined Zidane, crucially on the club and international level. This is the crux of my argument, what I have been sliding my way slowly towards, the final rationale – Zidane, unlike Pele, Maradona, Ronaldo or Messi, achieved the ultimate success on both the club and the international level.
His ability is comparable to the greats listed above, but his big game mentality sets him apart. There are numerous great strikers, who could be on this list, but Zidane was something else – the one player you wanted in the big game. That quality, that rarity, makes him special. If (like me), you value that natural gift, then it’s simple – Zizou simply was the greatest ever.
29 Jan ’13 at 1:25 pm
“Aside from this ability to dominate in big games, there is another string to my argument. Zidane was also the only player who has achieved the greatest success possible on both the club and national level, something that neither Messi, Ronaldo, Pele nor Maradona did.”
I have to strongly, strongly dispute your assertion that Pele and Maradona did not achieve both club and international success. With Napoli, Maradona transformed them into a mediocre mid table team to a team that won two leagues, placed second twice and won the UEFA cup, which was a very big deal back then.
Likewise with Pele, he achieved some extraordinary feats with Santos and this was back in the day when the Brazilian league was pretty much the best in the world. He won the Intercontinental Cup, numerous league titles and a few cups as well. That’s with a goalscoring record of over 1.5 per match for his first seven seasons there.Report
17 Jan ’15 at 3:55 am
jonny
Pele, Maradona and more recently Zidane, are the greatest players to play the game, (almost officially). But the reason why many nowadays pip Zizou as the greatest, is that he achieved feats which both Maradona and Pele have and he did it in modern day, where football is of course much more advanced than it has ever been.
Maradona no European cup, although I would even argue that it was due to circumstance, (Napoli), he achieved other great feats with them nonetheless like a Uefa cup and of course the famous league wins.He cheated in the world cup which arguably helped them win it. He was very much left footed as a pose to both footed, the perfect player must be both footed. and many other reasons, such as 0 world cup final goals.. etc. etc
Pele didnt even play in europe, I’m sorry but that is a big factor, i dont care how good santos was. there were many times in the brazil world cup squad and this is agreed on by many analysts and brazilian fans, that pele was not even the best player. zico, jarzinho playmaker and many other stars.
France in 98 wasnt really built up on stars, vieira petit, henry were upcoming stars, djorkaeff and guivarch with all due respect were good, but hardly world stars. they had a good defence which went in their favour and a pretty good goalie.
Zidane was always the best player in any team he went in, even when he played alongside Ronaldo R9 who is also arguably as good as pele or maradona. when he played in france they relied on him until he was 34 years of age and he was still schooling brazil. this is the sort of thing action hero movie scripts are made of or great novels/hero stories. he has done it all, he was all round, good at everything from headers to freekicks to corners, to dribbling. the perfect player, a true gladiator is what he is, maximus meridius decimus. when he was in the team the team played better. he made that team stars and heros, without him france hasnt recovered till this day. brazil has won world cups before and after pele and same as argentina.Report
13 Oct ’15 at 1:17 pm
Dimas
14 Oct ’15 at 12:32 am
Jemoula
13 Oct ’15 at 2:32 pm
Marcus
29 Jan ’13 at 4:04 pm
Jules
Pele played in the Brazilian league and the American simultaneously, at a time when the game was far less competitive at club level. Also, the Brazilian league being the strongest would be hotly disputed especially by the Italian and Spanish leagues, whose sides regularly showed they were the greatest of their generations.
As for Maradona, he sparkled for Napoli certainly, but he didnt excel (by his international standards) for his other clubs, especially Barcelona. If Maradona had shown that ability for his entire club career, I would place him as possibly the greatest ever.
Thanks for commenting.Report
29 Jan ’13 at 4:47 pm
rohan john
it only affirms my belief that Zidane was and will be the greatest player of all time not because he won cups but because once in decades comes a man who plays a game so beautifully and so elegantly that you just cannot stop noticing. just like federer was and will be the most elegant player to have ever embraced a tennis court ever. The lavers, nadals, bjorgs etc deserve to be called legends but Fed is class apart, likewise Zidane is something different. There is no player today whose first touch is as silky as Zidane’s.Report
Fed and Zidane’s game can be captured in this statement “Poetry in Motion”
13 Oct ’15 at 2:43 pm
Elin
15 Oct ’15 at 11:29 am
Josh
29 Jan ’13 at 8:54 pm
Robin
The “greatest player” could mean different things to different people. To some it could be “most dangerous”, and hence Messi and Ronaldo could be the ones. To some it could mean the most skillful and hence Maradona. To me Zidane is the greatest because he was the “most complete player”.
By “complete player”, I mean technical completeness-the ability to shoot with both feet, heading, passing, dribbling, control, volley. He had it all in the right proportion. He is a poster for anyone learning to play complete soccer.Report
29 Jan ’13 at 9:49 pm
Hmmmm
@Jules
Maradona did succeed at Barcelona. Won a Copa Del Rey and a Spanish Supercup with them as well as scoring more goals than anyone else during his time. He was plagued by injury during his time there as well as getting into unnecessary disputes with the board but that doesn’t lessen his achievements. At Boca Juniors, he lit up their side by all counts. During his peak years, he succeeded at every single club he went to. Perhaps even more so than Zidane.
And Pele didn’t play the American and Brazilian leagues at the same time. There was 2 years between him leaving Santos and joining New York. And the Brazilian league had guys like Jairzinho, Carlos Alberto, Edu, Felix, Rivelino etc etc. This was a time before the majority of footballers left their clubs to go to Europe. You look at what Pele did and there is nothing more he could have done at the club than what he did.
That Santos team of the early 1960’s was a great one in the same way Barcelona is today and Pele was the lynchpin behind that. For me, still the greatest ever player of all time with Maradona and Messi second and then Zidane.Report
30 Jan ’13 at 6:51 am
Halim
I am glad to see that I am not the only who believes Zidane is the greatest player of all times. As one reader stated, Zidane’s game can be described as “Poetry In Motion”. No one who loves football can deny Zidane’s skills. His goals were magical, his ball control was breath-taking, and his passes were killer. As Ibrahimovic said, the other ten players suddenly improved when Zidane was there. Zizou won it all, done it all…he truly deserves to be called the greatest.Report
31 Jan ’13 at 10:42 pm
Jacob
Zidane could make you fall in love with football. Period.Report
10 Feb ’13 at 5:01 pm
Bill
You can make the same arguments for Iniesta as for Zidane, e.g. big game player, ridiculously successful at both international and domestic level, brilliant touch and vision. What a player.
Does that mean he is better than Messi, Maradona etc? No. The same with Zidane.Report
25 Apr ’13 at 11:04 am
Gundo
Zidane is beyond legend. No one can be compared to him, his style of play and inspiration on the pitch. Pele, Marado, Mess etc may have great acheivements but they are not in the same class with Zidane.Report
13 Oct ’15 at 1:53 pm
Popoy
20 Jun ’13 at 12:32 am
Henry
25 Aug ’13 at 12:07 am
Mathieu
Good article Jules. I have always believed your arguments that big games make the player, and Zidane had more of them to fill multiple careers. His genius could also been seen through his absence I believe: in the 2002 World Cup he only played 1 of 3 games and was rushed back from injury for the third, and the number 1 ranked French National side didn’t get out of the group. In the 2008 Euro Cup, the same squad (minus Zidane this time) that had just been to the World Cup final didn’t get out of the group. In 2006, the French national squad were headed towards not even qualifying for the world cup and his return brought them not only that but a championship game appearance. Say what you will about Pele, but when he got injured in 1962, Brazil still handily won the World Cup.
Just a side comment, your arguments are sound, Jules, but your research could use some beefing up. It has always been a misconception that Zidane was the player of the tournament in the 1998 world cup (I guess it’s because he scored the two big goals in the final). The player of the tournament was Ronaldo from Brazil. Zidane would have to wait until 2006 to be named best player of the world cup. No soccer player has ever won the award twice, making the debate of the ‘greatest ever’ just a little more complicated.Report
1 Sep ’13 at 3:51 pm
Petr
Yes, Zidane is the greatest of all time because he is’t from earth, but another Planet.
@rohan john
Who is federer ?? :)) Ugly can’t be elegant or elegance. This is truth, fact and just reality.Report
13 Oct ’15 at 2:38 pm
Muhammad
8 Sep ’13 at 5:35 am
blur
He is certainly the greatest. Its not even a contest if people paid more attention to what matters most- the ability to own the pitch in any tournament, any game, against any opponent.
Zidane has scored winning goals in World Cup finals and UCL finals. Brilliant goals too!
He RELISHED big games. He owned them.
Its insane how much he did for France in the 2006 World Cup even though he was quite old at that point.
Incredible, audacious player with no peers.
Zizou forever, and Im not even French…Report
13 Oct ’15 at 2:26 pm
Bruno
12 Sep ’13 at 6:36 pm
Tanvir 86
Zidane is by far the greatest player i have seen in my life.. in 1998, i was only 4 years old but i still remember zizou scoring 2 goals and he lifted the world cup.. before the final nobody knew him,, after the final everybody knew him.. i heard a lot of controversy theory about that final but never believed any of those rubbish.. in 2002, i saw a zidane-less France being humiliated by Senegal.. i always thought that had zizou played in that match, the results would’ve been different.. and then it came in 2006, against brazil again.. 34-year old zidane absolutely outclassed ronaldo,ronaldinho,kaka,cafu,carlos.. the way he controlled the midfield was simply supernatural.. he then created the greatest assist i’ve ever seen for henry to score.. in the final, zizou scored the most calmest penalty i’ve ever seen and france would’ve won if zizou didn’t get the red card.. all in all, it showed that zidane was the ultimate big game player..
but still he is not the greatest ever.. that title belongs to a 5’5 stocky little man named MARADONA.. you said maradona didn’t achieve success in club and country, which is absolutely a lie.. Maradona SINGLE-HANDEDLY dragged argentina to 2 consecutive WC final, winning it in 86.. in his teenage years, he dragged argentinos juniors to their highest finish in the Argentine league(2nd place)..he single-handedly won the 1st youth world cup in 1979 and was the youngest player to win the south american player of the year award.. he then led boca juniors to their only league title in 1980s.. he couldn’t shine in barca because he was constantly deprived of playing regular matches and he also had a politcal clash with barca’s president.. despite that, he was consistently barca’s best player and he once scored 4 goals against madrid.. at napoli, maradona not only led them to trophies but he also became a fully-fledged footballing God.. before maradona, napoli were the sewer of italy.. At his absolute peak, Maradona was a phenomenon that nobody had ever seen.. his ball control was unparalled, his dribbling was transcendental, his passing was trademark, his vision was immaculate.. and he regularly humiliated some of the greatest defenders of all time like Maldini,baresi,gentile,tardelli,scirea.. Even zidane confessed that Maradona was the greatest ever..
please don’t say about pele.. He never even comes close to maradona.. Pele’s only true peak came at 70 WC but it was nothing like maradona’s 86 WC.. in fact one could argue that his vastly underrated teammate,garrincha, was a better player.. in 1962 WC, pele didnot play but brazil won due to the genius of garrincha.. Pele played for the biggest club in brazil whereas maradona always played for underdogs and led them to miracles.. Pele was a good athlete, he ran very fast and headed the ball perfectly but his natural ball technique never comes close to maradona..
Zidane impact for France is huge and possibly comes close to Maradona’s for argentina but maradona had an unbelievale 86 WC.. zidane was also huge for Madrid but again, Madrid and Juventus were powerhouses.. Maradona’s distinction from the rest is the fact that he ALWAYS played for underdogs and he ALWAYS took them to a level they never imagined they would reach..
I was lucky to watch Zidane’s greatest moments.. but i was very unlucky indeed for being alive to see Maradona’s miracle.Report
12 Sep ’13 at 6:38 pm
Tanvir 86
17 Sep ’13 at 6:41 pm
Anonymous
Awesome article.And dont forget that Zizou played in an era and in a league which probably had the toughest and best defenders of all time.and no one can ever replicate that volley against leverkusen in the champions league final.Zizou was just phenomenal.Report
13 Oct ’15 at 1:33 pm
Raj
zinedine zindane is the best pleayr ever to play for france in a world cup finals.and dont forget he single handly took his national team to victory in the coupe monde 98.He is the greatest pleayr france have gotten and will ever have. marve 4rm nigeria.Report
14 Oct ’15 at 12:33 am
Yeshi
26 Sep ’13 at 1:57 pm
Alex
Not trying to be mean, but saying Zidane performed at club and international level where Pele, Maradona and Messi didn’t is biased to say the least.
Pele won 3 world cups and scored more goals domestically than pretty much any other player in history. You can say what you like about the Brazilian league, but back in his day most of the top Brazilians still played in that league and Santos on many occasions triumphed over Real Madrid whilst Pele was in the team.
Messi you could make an argument for at international level, but he is arguably the greatest player to ever play the game for Barcelona excluding his international performances (which by the way aren’t bad at all, Argentina simply do not use him correctly), all at the grand age of 26.
Maradona is simply exempt from the argument because you are completely wrong about him. He won the world cup almost single handedly for Argentina in 86, or was certainly just as vital as Zidane in 98. Then there is the fact that he took Napoli, at the time a relegation battling team in 83, to 2 Serie A titles in 87 and 90. They signed him in 1984 to be clear.
Zidane is a great of the game, top 10, maybe even top 5 at a push, but the greatest? I don’t think even he would put a case for himself being the greatest ever. Fact is, Diego Maradona is still in a league of his own with Lionel Messi the next best.Report
13 Oct ’15 at 2:19 pm
Cortina
1 Oct ’13 at 11:52 pm
Benjamin
Please allow me to tell a small story told by a french player (I’ve forgotten his name) on a french radio show, who was playing in the spanish league in the early 2000’s. He asked his partners who was the best player in the league, and all of them were answering Valeron (playing for the Deportivo from 2000 to 2013). Suprised by the answer, he asked : “but Zidane ???” No no no, answered the other players, Zidane doesn’t play in the same league as us :)Report
6 Oct ’13 at 10:20 am
md
zidane is simply the best player ever in the history of football…..that is the fact….his touch only will drive maradona entire carrier to sleep…..FACTReport
13 Oct ’15 at 1:10 pm
Oanh
Messi is the King of the World on? the soccer pitch !!!!! No one cant touch him !!!! Congratulations on his new baby boy !!! TIAGO Cant wait to see him play one day !!!Report
13 May ’17 at 8:37 am
Anonymous
Messi Played only for one club.Just think about this,Messi shined at a atime when spain was dominating world football and at least 8 of barcelona players was in the first eleven,Just think how he has been surrounded by great player and it is the only club he played for.For the year 2010 he should have not received the title for world player of the.It should have been schneider as he made a treble with inter milan and he was the most influencial player that helped holland reach the world cup final against spain,and he was among the top scorer.Messi should have not won player of the tounament for world cup 2014,he himself ( messi) did not agree with that.Could have been arjen robben or Toni kroos.
For me a complete football player suppose to be comfortable with both of his feet.For me is quite uncomfortable with his right fee.
For sure is a great player,goal scoring machine but not the greatest player of all time.
ZIDANE IS THE MOST COMPLETE PLAYER OF ALL TIMEReport
24 Nov ’13 at 7:25 am
Anonymous
Zidane is the best footballer player ever……revere him still…..Report
26 Mar ’14 at 5:37 pm
Hector Saldivar
This is a great article you helped me alot.
Thank You!!!
Zidane Is A Legend!!Report
13 Oct ’15 at 1:55 pm
Rangsan
29 Apr ’14 at 5:54 pm
anonymous
He was a treat to watch and still is. He can still own ten Messi’s on the pitch.Report
13 Jun ’14 at 12:22 am
Luckydan
Zidane is the greatest and most gifted ever, all the skills and more. I have seen them all and Zidane is the one that gives you goosebumps. He plays unselfishly and still dominates the highlights for ball control, dribbling, vision and passing, shooting particularly his volleys, and back to ball control, Zidane kills it from any height and beats players all in one fluid motion. Zidane was also a humble player and would certainly not himself say that he was the greatest!!Report
13 Oct ’15 at 4:07 pm
Brijendra
25 Sep ’14 at 11:26 pm
The Lizard King
4 Oct ’14 at 4:45 pm
Shahid
I have seen all the great players and seen how amazing they all are in their own unique way. If I had to pick one from the 4 people keep mentioning to play for my life (if it depended on it) then it would be Zidane. He was just unbelievably great at controlling the ball and making opposing players end up in positions he wanted them. He controlled the ball with his feet as if he was using his hands and not feet; it was like he had the ball under a spell. I watched Zidane destroy defenses in a way that no other mortal has. Not once or twice but in a big big games against some of the toughest defenders. If ever there was a player as a good as him then I would have known and believe you me, there is not one. I would say Zidane with 10 points and the nearest to him was Maradonna with 9.8 points Pele with 9.7 and Messi with 9.3 (but he has years to probably catch up)Report
13 Oct ’15 at 1:39 pm
Nico
Oh Zidenine Zidane, one of the true great players thay my young eyes have ever since, I am too young to have seen Pele or the peimolc Maradonna, but I did watch Zidane playing and I can’t find anyone like him right now, he was really a crackReport
14 Feb ’15 at 8:18 pm
OddName
It saddens me how Messi’s name, out of jealousy and ignorance, is sullied on such a disgusting frequency. I beg you all to watch, at least, a 1 minute clip of Messi with the ball at his feet. If this does not convince you that he is rivaled only by Maradonna and Zlatan, then you know nothing about the beautiful game. Go watch cricket or parish in purgatory with all the Chelsea fans.Report
27 May ’15 at 10:48 am
dipu
ZIDAN GREATEST PLAYER EVER. I HAVE NO DOUBT. HE ALREADY PROVE IN 1998 WORDCUP 2000 euroReport
13 Oct ’15 at 2:11 pm
Aung
13 Oct ’15 at 2:03 pm
Novi
13 Oct ’15 at 2:26 pm
Roberta
11 Jan ’16 at 6:23 am
guyhoyt
In 1998, France won the World Cup. Zidane was the player of the tournament.Report
In 2002, with virtually the same team as they had in 1998, France went out in the first round, because Zidane could not play due to injury.
In 2006, Zidane at that age of 34 he picked apart what many considered to be the greatest Brazilian team of all time. In the previous two knockout rounds, Zidane had already led France past a very talented Portugal team that included Christiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo and a Spanish team that would go on to win the next two European Championships and the following World Cup. Had he not been thrown out of the Final, there is no doubt in my mind that France would have won the tournament. Furthermore, the best players of his generation (ie. Ronaldo, Henry, Nedved, Scholes, Beckham), when asked, state that Zidane was the best player that they ever played with or against. Some of these players played on the same teams as Christiano Ronaldo and Messi. For me, someone who has played professionally, and many who have played at the highest levels, Zidane is, hands down, better than Messi. The only other two players who come close to being on the same level are Pele and Maradona, and in my opinion the game was different when both of those players played.