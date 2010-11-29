The position of Chair was heavily contested at the Langwith JCRC Hustings with three candidates Cem Turnhan, Andy Green, and Tom Bourne all running

The position of Chair was heavily contested at the Langwith JCRC Hustings with three candidates Cem Turhan, Andy Green, and Tom Bourne all running.

Turhan, a second-year former LGBT Rep, promised that his, “biggest aim is to make Langwith students happy.”

Green stated: “Langwith is getting a reputation for putting on great events, L-Fest is feasible and we can surpass Big-D.” He also proposed an online system of voting on major events, thus allowing much of the college to participate in decisions which are otherwise out of their hands.

Turhan has suggested the creation of another Langwith event named ‘XXXL’ as an “event that can grow” as it would be unrealistic to rival Big D in the first year of its creation.

Finally Bourne, a second-year former bar Rep, said: “it is feasible for Langwith to hold a big event, but we have to take it in steps, building on an already strong foundation.” Bourne raised the issue of the Heslington East students, who next year will number close to 1,300, who are without either a shop or bar, proposing a movement to provide them with a bar.

The position of Vice-Chair was also contested, with four candidates running. The candidates all claimed to be “good friends” and the debate was amicable, if unexciting.

The position of Secretary was between two candidates: Marius Maris and Ellie Smith – who was unable to attend. Sponsorship was between a second-year and first-year team, with the second years stating their intention to introduce an “exclusive Langwith card” to benefit students.

The Sports Rep. debates were delivered in a lively atmosphere, with one team dressed exclusively in assorted sports kit. Finally, the Newsletter speeches were marked by Barnes and O’Neil attacking the previous Newletter Rep. for his “lacklustre” performance.

Voting opened at midnight Friday 26th November and the results will be announced at Langwith Christmas Ball on Tuesday 7th December.

Positions and Candidates:

Chair: Cem Turhan

Andy Green

Tom Bourne

Vice-Chair: Lucy Arnold

Amy Clark

Agata Lach

Raz Elgar

Secretary: Marinus Maris

Ellie Smith

Treasurer: Matt Wilcox

Charity: Lucia Linares, Disha Widge

Sponsorship: Tom Anderson & Sophie York

Will Hardie & Jennie Tophan

Sports: Jason Brandwood, Elliot Weatherall, Sarah Bartlett & Alice Thomson

Andy Hutt, Cassandra Brown, Craig Burnell & Erica Edmond

Newsletter: Will Barnes, Katie O’Neil

Luke Gardener

Daniel Binnion, Joanna Child

ENTS: Tom Banks, Timmy Seah, Bertie Baker-Smith, Lester Ang

Environment: Wendy Quashie

Press/Publicity: Rebekah Phiri, Grace O’Malley & Nina Stock

Bar: Kieran Douglas, Rowan Austin, William Windsor, Alasdair Killin.

Equipment: James Stovold