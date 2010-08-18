Vanbrugh is one of the York’s most centrally located colleges and receives some of the highest footfall on campus. Vanbrugh’s Volume ‘V’ events are well known throughout campus, as the college looks for excuses to party in fancy dress. Controversial P.O.R.N.O. V and Gangsta-V are annual hits, drawing in members of other colleges as well.

Vanbrugh also hosts Open Mic nights, and the college is taken over once a year by the RAG festival, Woodstock. The college are currently planning their Fresher’s Week events, led by Chair Tahir Shetty. This year’s Vanbrugh Freshers can expect the STYC (Second and Third Year Contacts) system to help them settle in during their first few weeks at York.

The college houses both the Mondrian Dining Hall and V-Bar, offering a variety of hot and cold meals, as well as alcoholic drinks. Both have large tables for students to work at between lectures or seminars. The cafeteria will be one of the two locations used for new catered Langwith and Derwent accommodation, although all Vanbrugh accommodation remains self-catered.

Vanbrugh is also home to a large lecture theatre, making it entirely possible to just roll out of bed and saunter to a lecture within two minutes if you live in the central building. Some Vanbrugh accommodation is en-suite, but most corridors are home to up to 15 students sharing one kitchen. Luckily, some blocks make up for their high numbers as they have additional dining rooms.

‘New Vanbrugh’ accommodation is slightly further away, but still within a three minute walk to the rest of the College. It’s easy to get to the Sports Centre, The Courtyard, and the Health Centre from Vanbrugh College via covered walkways and bridges.

Laundrettes, a cashpoint, Costcutter and Your:Shop are a minute’s walk away from the Vanbrugh nucleus, which houses the History and History of Art departments. On weekdays from 12 until 2pm, Vanbrugh Stalls are set up for societies and independent students to sell membership and tickets to their events.