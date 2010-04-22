Prime ministerial debate 2 – live blog

9:20 pm Our coverage is coming to an end here, just before the headliners Rudimental hit the Main Stage. Thank you very much for following us. Even if we haven’t been able to get hold of a beer it’s been a great day with a superb range of music and a great atmosphere. For more details on the festival check out the YO1 site here, and do check out the site tomorrow, and the paper on Tuesday for reviews, interviews and round-ups of the main sets from YO1 and Live at Leeds. Good night!

9:14 pm Seems to be the overriding thought from the day, but all can be forgotten now with Rudimental on the way #yo1great music, terrible facilities. — The Fifth Kingdom (@punchy_wunchy) May 5, 2013

9:12 pm None of us had actually forgotten – as if people no longer want beer #YO1Festival I haven’t mentioned queues in a while.They are still here, don’t you worry. — Rory Foster (@Foster_uk) May 5, 2013

9:11 pm Rory: “Almost time for rudimental. Until then, big deal on the ppy stage are playing some wonderfully blissed out rock #yo1festival”

9:11 pm Robbie on Fox North Coalition – “Why are they all wearing hats?” – SOURCE OF THEIR MUSICAL POWER #yo1festival — Alex Morden Osborne (@Mosborne93) May 5, 2013

9:10 pm Alex: “Angry blues rock spilling out of the Bison tent via Fox North Coalition, described by MC as ‘decadent and talented’ #yo1festival”

So @alunageorge‘s cover of This Is How Do It was one of the best things I’ve ever seen. #yo1festival — Dick Jewton (@TehMapes) May 5, 2013

8:04 pm Not keen on YO1 being a family event apparently… Lots of young ‘uns at #YO1Festival, but otherwise a cracking day. Lots of talent around these parts. @pleasepleaseyou tent was perfect. — Siobhan Gibson (@siobhangx) May 5, 2013 A private festival for the university is a serious plan (Big D anyone?)

7:58 pm Rory: “Lots of love for the eminem being dropped. Is he cool again now?”

7:58 pm Complaints of too quiet at oneman. Jackmaster soon,lets see if gets a boost.Sounds pretty loud to me…. — Rory Foster (@Foster_uk) May 5, 2013

7:56 pm From half an hour ago – I apologise, had to grab a coffee Oneman currently playing to a half empty albeit charged crowd.Seamlessly into joy o brtthdy — Rory Foster (@Foster_uk) May 5, 2013

7:55 pm A must unlikely fashoin commentator, I’m sure he’d admit…

7:54 pm Rory contributing to out #YO1fashion hashtag: Puma tracksuits, backwards caps, compulsory midriff visibility. Yes, the trendies have arrived #yo1

7:54 pm Helena has also got sunstroke which is sad for her – I’m guessing this is unrelated to the chilli brownies of earlier…

7:52 pm Massive bar queues but almost tasting a pint and then off to Main stage in the sunshine #YO1Festival — Alex Morden Osborne (@Mosborne93) May 5, 2013

6:34 pm #YO1Festival #Alunageorge Thanks to Robert Bailey for this shot from backstage (-ish)

6:31 pm AG’s you know you like it currently being performed.Still a cracker — Rory Foster (@Foster_uk) May 5, 2013

6:25 pm Alunageorge are off! A cheer rises up. — Rory Foster (@Foster_uk) May 5, 2013

6:18 pm As the Sun sets and #YO1Festival moves towards its zenith, Rory puts forward some reflections on the day and the evening to come: YO1 is bringing something a little bit special to York and the general atmosphere is one of jolity, but a few issues of supply and demand are threatening to dampen moods. People want to buy drinks, beer and cider et al., but currently the hour long waits are throwing money out of YO1 and the retailer’s pockets. If anything YO1 is struggling under its own success, but in terms of perfection there’s a bit of way to go.

5:52 pm Queues appear to be more tweet-worthy than music at the moment… Braving the line for manjit’s kitchen, hoping for food before rudimental @yo1 — Rory Foster (@Foster_uk) May 5, 2013

5:51 pm Seen some great DJs at Irie & Circulation, now back to Bison for the seriously impressive Sam Barrett #YO1Festival — Alex Morden Osborne (@Mosborne93) May 5, 2013

5:34 pm Public health warnin (apparently): Watch out #YO1festival Miss Pryce is on the red wine ;) — Cath Pryce(@Cath_Pryce) May 5, 2013

5:25 pm Rory at the Please Please You Stage: #yo1festival By the Sea providing some slick indie rock back in the #ppy tent. Fairly quiet despite queues engulfing most of the festival

5:19 pm Sultry tones from Dead Bird at the Bison – bit The xx-ey #YO1Festival — Alex Morden Osborne (@Mosborne93) May 5, 2013

4:59 pm Nouse continuing to bring you the news that matters… Wondering whether Nouse will fund me to go on the crazy spinning thing. £2.50 well spent? — Rory Foster (@Foster_uk) May 5, 2013

4:51 pm Bar queues continuing to dog festival-goers Music is spot on but the bar queues aint. Memo for next year #barqueuesnottheone — Circulation Magazine (@circulationmag) May 5, 2013

4:50 pm I agree… http://instagram.com/p/Y74Gp_N4i-/#

4:49 pm Feel sorry for the food staff working with heavy demand.The line for the loos equally threatening @yo1 — Rory Foster (@Foster_uk) May 5, 2013

4:42 pm Stattong to get to the business end of the lineup. Not long now till medlar, alunageorge, oneman, people still trickling in @yo1 — Rory Foster (@Foster_uk) May 5, 2013

4:42 pm Rory: #YO1Festival Solid output on the Irie vibes stage. A much needed break away from the manic East side of the grounds

4:41 pm Getting SBTRKT/I Break Horses vibes from Department M (name dropping all over the shop…) – great sweeping, soulful/gritty vocals too #YO1 — Alex Morden Osborne (@Mosborne93) May 5, 2013

4:40 pm Family feeling isn’t so strong anymore… Parents using children to push to the front of crowds, baby Jesus knows what you’re up to and isn’t best pleased. #yo1festival — Isaac BD (@IsaacBD) May 5, 2013

4:36 pm This is not ideal at all #YO1Festival longest drinks queue ever! — Jessica Markwart (@jessmarkwart) May 5, 2013

4:36 pm The Great Twitter Blackout while my phone was dead consisted of listening to an aged hippy talking about Glastonbury in the Bison tent. You didn’t miss much. #yo1festival — Isaac BD (@IsaacBD) May 5, 2013

4:32 pm The Samba band not going down well as Rory tweets: Samba band is contagious. But in a bad way. like bird flu Rory Foster (@Foster_uk)

4:26 pm #Yo1Festival is the kind of festival that makes you want to stick your tongue out Best day with @andieappleyard #YO1 twitter.com/EveTownsley1/s… — Eve Townsley (@EveTownsley1) May 5, 2013

4:24 pm Alex fleshes it out a bit: Change of scenery with the psychedelic undertones of Department M at Please Please You stage – highly recommended #YO1Festival — Alex Morden Osborne (@Mosborne93) May 5, 2013

4:24 pm Repetition, or is this some new genre break? Department m my first departure to the please please you stage. They seem to be playing mostly the same song over and over again — Rory Foster (@Foster_uk) May 5, 2013

4:04 pm Don’t we know it… In an office while you lot are out partying! #yo1festival Shout out to T withers whacking out the coverage dans Nouse site.We miss you. #productionweekblues — Rory Foster (@Foster_uk) May 5, 2013

4:01 pm DJ Ypda’s heavy beats are bringing in the crowds (those who can get in). “Awesome” says Helena

3:55 pm Quite right… Music much more exciting than sport/#roses2013. Not showing on the blog hits front though Just a side note: this festival is very very good and much more entertaining than men’s 5th water tennis vs Lancaster #yo1festival — Circulation Magazine (@circulationmag) May 5, 2013

3:53 pm DJ Yoda remixing Sgt. Pepper’s Heart Club Band: day made #YO1Festival — Alex Morden Osborne (@Mosborne93) May 5, 2013

3:53 pm Alex: Dubious dancing round two: the too-old-to-be-grinding couple edging uncomfortably close to my side. SOS at #YO1Festival

3:53 pm Helena’s come across a van with a wood-fired oven in the back – what would you tell the police if you were pulled over?!

3:42 pm Lazy music ed… Shame the sun’s gone – not good tanning weather now #Yo1Festival Over to Irie Vibes for lots more sitting down — Rory Foster (@Foster_uk) May 5, 2013

3:40 pm Helena’s after a water-hole (like most of the festival by the looks of twitter..) To local bar or to generic bar – that is the question.. Seems a shame not go to the local bar really…

3:38 pm If anyone at #YO1Festival hasn’t heard the news York have won #Roses2013! Current score sits at 176.5 – 89.5

3:36 pm On this note we’d love it if you could send your pics to @yorknouse – #YO1Fashion is a definite thing Anyone struggling to find #yo1festival ought follow the nearest person in cut-off Denims and knee socks. Trendy people always know the way. — Isaac BD (@IsaacBD) May 5, 2013

3:35 pm Great family feel as Isaac gives a shout out on Twitter to all those fans of Rudimental under the age of 3 #YO1Festival

3:34 pm Festival dancing is the worst. 30% inspiration; 70% obligation. #yo1festival — Isaac BD (@IsaacBD) May 5, 2013

3:31 pm Helena: Hipster remix of thrift shop on Main Stage – time for a boogie #ftw #YO1Festival

3:26 pm Isaac’s hit the bouncy castles – they’re looking a bit under-used #toohipstertobounce #YO1Festival

3:24 pm Hearing news of big queues if you’re thinking of going down to the Racecourse – 55 minutes+ More people queuing that inside says one cheeky (and probably quite annoyed festival-goer)

3:23 pm DJ Yoda’s mash up of ‘Walk On the Wild Side / Can I Kick It’ going down well at #YO1Festival — Alex Morden Osborne (@Mosborne93) May 5, 2013

3:23 pm Fish and chips stall are continuing to provide amusement, according to Helena, wafting great chippie smells and rocking the bunting

3:21 pm Now some acoustic guitar from This Lady. This is the kind of fact-led coverage you can expect from me. #yo1festival twitter.com/IsaacBD/status… — Isaac BD (@IsaacBD) May 5, 2013

3:18 pm Music editors aren’t known for their wit… DJ Yoda, he is. #Sorry #yo1festival — Isaac BD (@IsaacBD) May 5, 2013

3:18 pm Gasmask dancing. 95% certain this is an elaborate metaphor for the Syrian crisis. #yo1festival twitter.com/IsaacBD/status… — Isaac BD (@IsaacBD) May 5, 2013

3:11 pm Well yes, but we do love Bison! This guy just gave an on-stage shout-out to a coffee shop. The prize for Most Middleclass Festival Statement is yours, sir. #yo1festival — Isaac BD (@IsaacBD) May 5, 2013

3:10 pm Following typical festival protocol and heading straight for the loudest noise. #yo1festival — Isaac BD (@IsaacBD) May 5, 2013

3:06 pm Alex: There’s a guy at the front of main stage who seems to think he’s trapped in a box. Lots more dubious dancing reports to follow…

3:06 pm Gasmask dancing. 95% certain this is an elaborate metaphor for the Syrian crisis. #yo1festival twitter.com/IsaacBD/status… — Isaac BD (@IsaacBD) May 5, 2013

3:03 pm Going to pretend like I know when I’m talking about when it comes to dubstep by saying Viewer’s beats are heavy and sick (?) #YO1Festival — Alex Morden Osborne (@Mosborne93) May 5, 2013

3:01 pm Strolling past the queue, a thousand eyes burn angrily into the back of my head. Guestlist, guys, don’t hate. #yo1festival — Isaac BD (@IsaacBD) May 5, 2013

2:56 pm Helena’s going eco… Waiting for the mega lunch queues to die down before hitting up some unsuspecting foodie stall holders with ethical interrogations

2:55 pm Viewer attracting some heavies to the Main Stage with a throbbing beat and a checked gilet #yo1festival #meanstreets

2:51 pm Helena’s persevering with the chilli brownies – can’t help but feel this is a mistake (she’s gone off to find some milk…)

2:49 pm Meanwhile my anticipation for seeing DJ Yoda at #YO1Festival main stage is rising, Green Man memories pouring back… — Alex Morden Osborne (@Mosborne93) May 5, 2013

2:47 pm Readers will be pleased to hear that the portaloos at #YO1 are no better than any other festival…

2:46 pm Helena’s back on the brownies: Turns out the brownies were not an empty chilli threat… mouth on fire… She’s escaped into the vintage fair tent, where the 1950s feel are providing respite from the noise outside

2:44 pm Alex getting involved now: The amount of ciders available at the #YO1Festival bar tents is pretty impressive. Got hi-5ed for choosing Old Rosie, my dad would be proud — Alex Morden Osborne (@Mosborne93) May 5, 2013

2:43 pm Free cider going down well at Knavesmire: #YO1 #freecider yeeeee buddyyyyy twitter.com/FloraOgilvy/st… — Flora Ogilvy (@FloraOgilvy) May 5, 2013

2:40 pm Alex has caught up with Joe Solo, who gave a really emphatic set, getting the audience involved in a big way. Music is about “telling a great story, and not just pouring out emotions”

2:32 pm Man in the front row at the Main Stage is rocking a magic mushroom cape. A MAGIC MUSHROOM CAPE! He should be saluted for his tenacity #YO1fashion

2:32 pm Here are the Marzec Group on the Main Stage: The Marzec Group killing it on main stage. #YO1Festival twitter.com/YorkerArts/sta… — Yorker Arts (@YorkerArts) May 5, 2013

2:30 pm Manzec group are hitting some beats on the Main Stage – who knew that brass band/techno pop was a good combo..

2:29 pm Seems to be the order of the day… Ready for some daytime drinking #yo1festival — Natalie Brady (@NatBrady1) May 5, 2013

2:26 pm Helena: “Cone of love from El Cantino – apparently too much potato chips and not enough of anything else. But then it is called a cone of love which is pretty damn cool…”

2:25 pm Colin Rowntree has the most beautiful guitar I have ever seen. Audience are loving his traditional, Nashville-esque vibe at Bison stage #YO1 — Alex Morden Osborne (@Mosborne93) May 5, 2013

2:24 pm Chocolate chilli and tequila brownies are going down a treat at Majit Kitchen. Whoever thought of putting tequila in a brownie – give that man a medal. #nomnomnom

2:21 pm Helena: “Bison coffee stall working the Tartan rug”

2:20 pm Great set from Joe Solo at the Bison stage at @yo1festival – really emphatic, narrative-based set. Great stuff #YO1Festival — Alex Morden Osborne (@Mosborne93) May 5, 2013

2:20 pm Back to York Samba club – booty shaking has now officially commenced

2:19 pm Helena again (I hope she’s not eating and drinking everything she’s seeing…) The sun’s gone in – bad times for Yorvale ice cream van you might think, but still drumming up considerable business. Something chilling to chill with…

2:16 pm Helena’s got to Manjit’s kitchen: They seem to want to take you to India in a white van covered in flowers Not much like a rickshaw to me…

2:14 pm A lot of love for Rudimental on Twitter.. They’re number 2 for the time-being (although sadly not by the time they play..) @rudimentaluk cant wait too see you again #yo1 #rudimental #leedsfest — Rach Jagger (@raaachee) May 5, 2013

2:12 pm Marzec group bringing the sun back out #yo1 — Rory Foster (@Foster_uk) May 5, 2013

2:12 pm Helena’s bumped into York Samba club chilling by the fish and chips stalls, quite a combination I imagine #flyingfish

2:07 pm Music coverage not currently top of the agenda for Rory… Just had a pretty banging hot dog #yo1 — Rory Foster (@Foster_uk) May 5, 2013

2:04 pm Marzec Group are playing to a packed out Main Stage – representing York Uni hard #yo1festival #hard — Circulation Magazine (@circulationmag) May 5, 2013

2:03 pm There’s a jazz version of ‘Fuck you’ beaming out from the main stage… “Such fun” is the cry…

1:58 pm Helena’s kicking off her investigation of the site food scene with an investigation into the micro-breweries, and notably the 15 ciders available… She promises that she won’t hit them too hard (be shame to end her coverage at such an early stage…)

1:54 pm Helena: Definitely dressing up hipster style today (because I’ll be outnumbered). Shorts, shoes and boots order of the day here at Knavesmire”

1:54 pm Welcome to the YO1 Live-blog. We’ll be bringing you all the action from the sunny fields of Knavesmire, with music and food reporters on the ground checking out the best that York’s premier music festival has to offer.

11:46 pm Thanks for following us. The debate will continue on @nousepolitics, as well as on twitter with our contributors, whose handles can be found above. Good night!

11:40 pm Debate felt rushed in each case. What one can say is that not one student issue came up, apart from a short cheer for a tripling in fees reducing the chance of the lowest paid going to university. Disappointing considering the extensive debate on the national curriculum – one could comment that university doesn’t come under the secretary of state’s remit, but the higher education minister is never anywhere to be seen…

11:38 pm Time is up, time is up. We hope you’ve enjoyed our very own Question Time.

11:38 pm Nouse fashion writer’s back on the blower: “In response to the last tweet, wouldn’t you smarten up to be on the tele! In other news a nice dash of colour in the audience probably points towards Spring coming…” He’s been cut off. Probably because the end is nigh…

11:37 pm . Perhaps we could do what Cyprus is doing and try to sell ourselves to the Russians… #bbcqt — Dan Hodges (@BBCExtraGuest) March 21, 2013

11:36 pm The audience really smarten themselves up for #bbcqt don’t they? Lots of suits. One guy has a pen – clearly prepared for a lecture instead. — Andrew Fairbairn (@afairb) March 21, 2013

11:36 pm The real lesson from #Cyprus is about parasitic banking. But #Osborne just doesn’t want to hear it. ow.ly/jfFJA — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) March 21, 2013

11:36 pm “Cyrpus like Iceland before us was a small country with a large banking sector”, ah, like London?!

11:35 pm Bennett: “We need to fundamentally reform our banking system and we haven’t done it.”

11:35 pm Tweet related to the previous debate on online bloggers and #Leveson #BBCQT Hacked Off call for amendments to protect bloggers from new press rules. Say impact on bloggers unforseen. hackinginquiry.org/news/hacked-of… — lucy manning (@lucymanning) March 21, 2013

11:33 pm “Depositors have to bear risk” says IEA Director General

11:32 pm Thornberry : ‘I failed my 11+’ and therefore have a higher moral ground. Oh, okay then #bbcqt — nousepolitics (@nousepolitics) March 21, 2013

11:32 pm Retired teacher: “GCSEs disastrous for music” [and this reporter guesses other non-academic subjects]

11:32 pm Mark Littlewood: “Pretty much the first rule of banking is that you don’t have people queuing round the block to get their money out.”

11:30 pm Smug York person: ‘If you’ve got to a Russell Group Uni, you’ve succeeded’ ARE YOU LISTENING FATHER?! Are you proud of me yet? #bbcqt — Matt Mawdesley (@Matt_Mawdesley) March 21, 2013

11:30 pm If you go to a Russell group university are you a success? This time last year York wasn’t part of this elite circle.

11:29 pm Strongest moment from Gove there. Genuine passion unanswered by Labour.

11:29 pm Labour and Conservative: “My background’s worse than yours!”

11:29 pm Littlewood argues schools should be free from the National Curriculum. The fact that the debate over what to put in the curriculum is so mixed makes this sensible #bbcqt

11:27 pm One exam board – wouldn’t that make everybody’s life a little simpler?

11:27 pm Quite right. MT: @dimblebot REMINDER: ONLY BIO-DIMBLEBY HAS A TRULY RIGOROUS HISTORICAL KNOWLEDGE AS HE HAS WITNESSED ALL OF TIME #BBCQT — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) March 21, 2013

11:26 pm SHOUTING. (Ranty man makes a good point). HOW DARE YOU TEACH THINGS ABOUT ENGLAND IN ENGLAND IN ENGLISH! #bbcqt — Ranty Man (@ranty_man) March 21, 2013

11:26 pm Mark Littlewood thinks we need to let teachers “teach” and not “tick boxes.”

11:24 pm History. I would not trust any government on history — Tom Witherow (@TomWitherow) March 21, 2013

11:24 pm Helen Fulton, York’s Head of English recently highlighted the lack of variety with regards to the English Literature national curriculum. www.independent.co.uk/news/education/education-news/pupils-face-literary-diet-of-dead-white-men

11:22 pm .@professor_dave: :Gove ‘fact learning’ does not encourage creativity. But we will get kids who are good at pub quizzes. #bbcqt”

11:22 pm Nice site too: http://www.st-peters.york.sch.uk #BBCQT

11:21 pm St Peters also charges almost £20,000 fees for education. Might be the answer to why ‘more freedom’ is available #bbcqt

11:21 pm Michael Gove: “We’ve made sure that the History which will be taught in schools is generally inclusive.”

11:20 pm Oh dear here comes the mad academic about the ‘body of knowledge’ — Tom Witherow (@TomWitherow) March 21, 2013

11:20 pm Name drop on St Peters! Name drop on St Peters! Everyone it’s the best co-ed independent school in the area!

11:19 pm .@FreddieNathan: “Gove thinks it’s important to know what words mean. That’s good. #BBCQT”

11:19 pm According to Michael the English language can be used to move hearts…how poetic. #bbcqt

11:18 pm Bennett : Schools too managerial, teachers too much to the test #bbcqt — nousepolitics (@nousepolitics) March 21, 2013

11:18 pm That mental woman is nothing to do with York Uni. #bbcqt — Jonathan Frost (@Frost_J) March 21, 2013

11:17 pm Sorry I meant ‘education’ is knowledge and experience in last post

11:17 pm Teacher’s view is that knowledge is knowledge AND experience

11:16 pm We’ve moved onto the national curriculum. “It should be up to local teachers… but we must also be listening to the professionals”, says school governor and Green Party leader Natalie Bennett

11:16 pm Toby Young, author of “How to Lose Friends and Alienate People” did a great comment piece on the infamous letter from 100 academics.

www.blogs.telegraph.co.uk/news/tobyyoung/100208119/with-enemies-like-these-michael-gove-doesnt-need-friends/

11:14 pm Non-parliamentary one policy party? Ah yes the Green Party’s view on Leveson. We all want to hear that… #bbcqt — Tom Witherow (@TomWitherow) March 21, 2013

11:13 pm Bennett: “We need to look at the concentration of ownership of our newspapers.”

11:13 pm Most information will be found on twitter and social media. A lot of controversy on how Leveson will deal with online sources #bbcqt

11:11 pm Thornberry : ‘So many straw men put up tonight’. Pleased to get all three parties to agree on Royal Charter #bbcqt

11:11 pm Thornberry: “It is about powerless victims who have been mistreated by the press.”

11:10 pm “Sinister” Horowitz: Current issue will make the pressless efficient. The whole thing is sinister, particularly with Hacked Off #bbcqt — nousepolitics (@nousepolitics) March 21, 2013

11:10 pm Quick update on BBC Question Time fashion from one of our fashion writers: “Littlewood’s looking good with an open collar, but glasses are a little bland, not taking advantage of what is a good bone structure for someone his age. Bennett is gold is a DISASTER however, gold! This is 2013, somebody put her in pink. And aztec prints only turned up in one piece for AW13″. More from him later. #BBCQT

11:08 pm If you fancy a break – check out these pictures of Natalie Bennett’s dog. I think it’s called Champ – she loves it.

11:06 pm Gove: “A free press should hold the powerful to account” #bbcqt

11:06 pm Michael Gove: “We’ve had scores of journalists arrested, but I don’t know how many of the people who were involved in the banking scandals were arrested…we are in danger of driving to the margins the organs of free expression that hold power to account.” #bbcqt

11:05 pm Michael Gove: “I do believe that David Cameron managed to secure the best deal in the circumstances.”

11:04 pm Don’t you think Michael Gove looks like a Thunderbird? #bbcqt — Jonathan Frost (@Frost_J) March 21, 2013

11:04 pm Littlewood : ‘tackling this from a totally wrong angle’. Enforce the existing law, not create a new charter with statute #bbcqt

11:03 pm Mark Littlewood: “I was cynical of the motives of politicians with regards to this issue [Leveson]…” When all leaders agree he is “absolutely terrified.”

11:02 pm Cross-party agreement is ‘ghastly’ says Mark Littlewood

11:01 pm Right, we’re on to Leveson et al. #BBCQT

11:01 pm Michael Gove: “I know that it takes extraordinary reserves of patience, reserve… to lead this country and I don’t….I know my place.”

11:01 pm Good little speech from Gove on people’s strength. Says he’s very much an Indian to David Cameron’s chiefdom #BBCQT

11:00 pm “Cabinet is a confidential space” and thus they have “candid” conversations there, says Michael Gove #bbcqt — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) March 21, 2013

10:59 pm Is Gove trying to move the debate beyond the Budget #goodtactic #BBCQT

10:59 pm Thornberry: “We don’t yet know how much of a mess this government is going to leave us in.” Audience member: “We do know how much of a mess the last government left us in.”

10:57 pm There has been a lot of criticism about the lack of representation on QT panels: I am shocked. SHOCKED, I tell you. Another super-rich, public school educated, white man supports more cuts. #Horowitz #bbcqt — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) March 21, 2013

10:55 pm Any Southampton fans out there? Where’s that scarf? Key things to remember for BBC Question Time tomorrow night- No.1 : Wear my #saintsfc tie. — Mark Littlewood (@MarkJLittlewood) March 20, 2013

10:55 pm Now he’s producing viable cuts.. But are they a drop in the ocean?

10:55 pm But unfortunately he’s actually demonstrating ignorance. I’m not saying he’s wrong to say we should borrow less, but he needs to place an argument forward that doesn’t use the word ‘unsustainable’.

10:54 pm Mark Littlewood believes that rich pensioners shouldn’t get bus passes etc. “Sorry Mum and Dad.”

10:54 pm The non-political panellist often plays the ignorance card – but he has pointed out that Labour appear to be bathing everyone’s misery

10:52 pm @sturdyalex always getting to the heart of the issue Watching twitter’s reaction to Michael Gove is like one of those two-girls-one-cup video memes. #bbcqt — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) March 21, 2013

10:50 pm Who is “living beyond their means”, Michael?

10:47 pm York students love #BBCQT. Very exciting for us So #bbcqt‘s in the Ron Cooke Hub, 1 time I locked myself out of my room and had to walk there in my jammies. In my jammies where Horowitz is — Alex Morden Osborne (@Mosborne93) March 21, 2013

10:46 pm Natalie Bennett: “The dreadful bedroom tax – people who are already struggling to survive are going to lose money.”

10:45 pm First mention of “aspiration nation” – who’s going to start making a tally chart.

10:44 pm Mark Littlewood is further right than the Conservatives… He says the budget is “inter-generationally immoral”. Many-a student would agree with that as they worry about graduate employment

10:44 pm . @yorkvision don’t see any of your alumni on the panel #justsayin #bbcqt — Neil Johnston (@NeilJohnston29) March 21, 2013

10:43 pm Emily Thornberry: “When nobody has faith in the economy the government has to act…this government is failing.”

10:42 pm “Is the chancellor steadfast or stubborn” – He’ll go down with his ship is Emily Thornberry. Thoughts of Dido.. Sadly Dido didn’t have any passengers (that’s us)

10:41 pm Anthony Horowitz writes Midsomer Murders. Who knew? — Tom Witherow (@TomWitherow) March 21, 2013

10:40 pm Lots of mixed opinions about Gove’s appearance already, some serious hating going on here…bring on the drama! #bbcqt — nousepolitics (@nousepolitics) March 21, 2013

10:40 pm And we are off…

10:39 pm Thatcher likely to come up a lot this evening. Let’s just hope her return to political prominence doesn’t prove too much for her old heart… #bbcqt I’ll give it 6 minutes before some lefty twat blames Mrs Thatcher — Marcher Lord (@MarcherLord1) March 21, 2013

10:39 pm Langwith Chair looks forwarded to seeing Hes East in the spotlight. very excited to watch #bbcqt tonight from the Ron Cooke Hub, Hes-East’s facilities on show on a national scale! — Sam Maguire (@SamMaguire10) March 21, 2013

10:38 pm Michael Palin’s currently holding us back from our dear Ron Cooke Hub. It’s probably a debate that will come up, and one can’t deny the severity of the crisis.

10:34 pm A lot of people will be itching to know what Michael Gove has to say for himself. However, there is pleasure to be had just from looking at a man with such an elastic face.

http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/2012/06/22/the-many-funny-faces-of-michael-gove_n_1617946.html

10:32 pm Antony Horowitz is a York alumnus as well as a Nouse alumnus. Check this piece he wrote in 2009 – according to him, Betty’s is overrated. Thoughts?

www.nouse.co.uk/2009/10/13/from-booze-to-books/

10:32 pm Are they going to discuss the next Alex Ryder film. Let’s be honest we all want to know whether there’s going to be another Alex Ryder film…

10:26 pm A sum up of issues to be raised tonight from BBC extra guest Dan Hodges, Telegraph commentator. Budget. Levson. Cyprus. Obama in Israel. Man Utd fan takes over Football? #bbcqt — Dan Hodges (@BBCExtraGuest) March 21, 2013

10:23 pm Gove has taken a serious hit on the pre-QT twitter hype. Here’s one of the kinder posts: Gove is on #bbcqt tonight? Well. I imagine my feeds will be ‘quite busy’ with ‘some reasonably strong opinions’ being voiced! — kweilo (@kweilo) March 21, 2013 A lot of people excited to have the University on display. Perhaps the fact that most of us have never been to the Ron Cooke is being over-looked… Good to see the Ron Cooke Hub on show during #bbcqt tonight ….. a very pleasant modern building #york @theroncookehub — Nick Jones (@yorkiementor) March 21, 2013

10:20 pm Hello and welcome to Nouse’s BBC Question Time live blog, coming straight from Hes East’s Ron Cooke Hub.

4:56 am ARGO WINS! Now I’m going to bed. Goodnight and God Bless

4:54 am Michelle Obama presenting Best Picture from the White House via satellite. No, really.

4:48 am Daniel Day-Lewis wins Best Actor, obviously. Here is one of the best scenes from any film ever.

4:43 am Best Actress now. One of the tightest categories… Jennifer Lawrence wins.

4:37 am No better time to remind people of this



4:35 am Ang Lee wins and I’m richer than I was at the start of these awards. Small mercies

4:30 am Best Director up next. I’ve got £20 on Ang Lee to take it.

4:27 am His mate Eli Roth is happy about it. N’awwwww QUENTIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Eli Roth (@eliroth) February 25, 2013

4:26 am Quentin Tarantino deservedly takes home Best Original Screenplay for Django Unchained

4:24 am Somewhat unsurprisingly, Argo wins Best Adapted Screenplay

4:18 am I’d definitely be in favour of this Next year @david_lynch should host. No opening. It starts abruptly in the middle. Backwards-talking midgets. Best Picture isn’t revealed. — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) February 25, 2013

4:16 am I’m seriously really tired now. In other news, Skyfall wins Best Song

4:11 am Best Original Score goes to Life of Pi.

4:08 am Colin Salmon may be the most boring man I’ve ever heard in my life. #Oscars — Philip Concannon (@Phil_on_Film) February 25, 2013

4:00 am The In Memorium package always makes me ruminate on the fragility of life. And think about the people I WISH were dead. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) February 25, 2013

3:57 am What I love about Sky’s Oscars coverage is that Colin Salmon couldn’t look less bothered. Bit like me and this live-blog… JK obviously

3:50 am Kristen Stewart is limping because she sprained her ankle from being excessively disinterested. #OscarsWithJoel — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) February 25, 2013

3:48 am Seconded Solid work whoever made this… 24.media.tumblr.com/a65474353937a0… — Vince Mancini (@Filmdrunk) February 25, 2013

3:41 am I didn’t know Skyfall was about Adelle’s ex boyfriend — max greenfield (@iamgreenfield) February 25, 2013

3:39 am Adele singing Skyfall. It’s alright but it’s no A View to a Kill

3:33 am “Argo” wins Film Editing #Oscars — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2013

3:32 am I’m so tired. Here’s a nice picture of Samuel L. Jackson and Quvenzhané Wallis Made new friends tonite! Power actress!!! twitter.com/SamuelLJackson… — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) February 25, 2013

3:26 am Bret Easton Ellis chimes in. Charming as ever Bret Worst speech ever. — Bret Easton Ellis (@BretEastonEllis) February 25, 2013

3:24 am AT: Anne Hathaway’s gushing. Duh duh. Duh duh. Duhduhduhduh… — Nouse Film (@nousefilm) February 25, 2013

3:22 am I hope Anne Hathaway wins just so I have time to figure out what the hell’s going on with her crazy nipple dress. — Vince Mancini (@Filmdrunk) February 25, 2013

3:20 am Best Supporting Actress. Finally a category people care about. We know who’s going to win, but still.

3:19 am AT: The Sound of Music joke. Probably the best joke of the night. — Nouse Film (@nousefilm) February 25, 2013

3:17 am A tie in the Sound Editing category.Didn’t know ties were allowed. Zero Dark Thirty and Skyfall both win.

3:14 am “This Ted bit is really funny”- absolutely nobody

3:06 am AT: Rehearsals: a key aspect of musical theatre. They went vastly amiss in the Les Miserables performance. What an utter performance. — Nouse Film (@nousefilm) February 25, 2013

3:05 am This is giving me Nam-style flashbacks to the four days I spent watching Les Mis. — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) February 25, 2013

3:00 am This really is interminable. Everyone just wants to see who won Best Film and go to bed PLAY THE JAWS MUSIC. FOR THE LOVE OF GOD. #Oscars — Philip Concannon (@Phil_on_Film) February 25, 2013

2:56 am Catherine Zeta-Jones is singing a song from Chicago. Having trouble working out what relevance this has to anything.

2:50 am No surprises here. Amour wins Best Foreign Language Film

2:49 am Well at least someone is enjoying it Jaws theme is making me laugh louder and louder each time – hysterical idea. #Oscars — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 25, 2013

2:45 am Searching For Sugar Man wins Best Documentary. Genuinely a great film. Seek it out

2:36 am Inocente wins Best Documentary Short… They spelt innocent wrong

2:34 am The award everyone has been waiting for… Best Live Action Short: Curfew wins.

2:32 am The Bond tribute was all well and good but they’ve never really been ‘Oscars’ films have they? They may as well have done a tribute to the American Pie films.

2:27 am Shirley Bassey there. Singing a song and that

2:24 am AT: That awkward moment when the Academy includes a “50 Years of James Bond” segment, but doesn’t nominate Skyfall for Best Picture. — Nouse Film (@nousefilm) February 25, 2013

2:23 am James Bond montage zzzz….

2:20 am Here’s where the movie about 19th century French poverty wins “best hair and makeup.” #Derelicte — Vince Mancini (@Filmdrunk) February 25, 2013

2:18 am AT: Anna Karenina wins for Costume Design. Deserved. It was a dull film without those dresses. — Nouse Film (@nousefilm) February 25, 2013

2:16 am AT: The Jaws theme tune sounds off for the first time at this year’s ceremony, silencing the winners. Cruel, but probably quite necessary. — Nouse Film (@nousefilm) February 25, 2013

2:15 am Joseph Gordon-Levitt just posted a picture of him and Harry Potter backstage on Tumblr. Those crazy guys

2:11 am Life of Pi sweeping up in the technical categories. A group of awkward, pale men come up to collect the award for Visual Effects

2:09 am Some guy from a 70’s rock band (Claudio Miranda) has just won Best Cinematography for Life of Pi

2:04 am Normal Guy. Always saying what everyone’s thinking Did you see the guys wearing a kilt?! Haha! #Oscars — Normal Guy (@NormalTweetGuy) February 25, 2013

2:01 am AT: “Brave” wins Best Animation. Poor year for Pixar. — Nouse Film (@nousefilm) February 25, 2013

1:59 am AT: Paperman wins! Absolutely charming short animation. Check it out: youtube.com/watch?v=vdGISC… — Nouse Film (@nousefilm) February 25, 2013

1:58 am Not sure about this extended Paul Rudd and Melissa McCarthy bit. So far the awards have failed in delivering LOLs

1:50 am Best Supporting Actor up now… Cristoph Waltz. His second Oscar for playing exactly the same role. He must be ecstatic

1:48 am So Seth MacFarlane hosting isn’t exactly getting the reception he’d hoped OK, *knowing* you’re an awful Oscar host is not inoculation against being one. Can we proceed, and maybe improve? — Tim Robey (@trim_obey) February 25, 2013 Seth MacFarlane is the proud owner of the world’s most punchable face. #Oscars — Simon Renshaw (@SiRenshaw) February 25, 2013 AT: Thank goodness that oh-so clever meta-dramatic introduction from MacFarlene’s over. Bring on the Best Supporting Actor category. — Nouse Film (@nousefilm) February 25, 2013

1:44 am Hmmm that might be being a bit too kind.

1:40 am Seth MacFarlane opens the Oscars with a song called “We Saw Your Boobs”. The Jury’s out ‘We Saw Your Boobs’ song is…. possibly genius. — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) February 25, 2013

1:24 am I’m getting quite tired now and the awards haven’t even begun yet. I’m also fearful that this live-blog peaked too early with that picture of Seth MacFarlane’s dad.

1:11 am If you hadn’t already lost your faith in twitter/the internet/humanity, somebody has already taken it upon themselves to set up this “satirical” parody account. Jesus Wept Angelina’s leg was sooo last year. — AnneHathaway Nipples (@AnnesNipples) February 25, 2013

12:58 am Since my opinion is the only one that really matters, here is the list of the Best Film nominees in order of which I enjoyed the most (excluding Amour and Les Misérables which I haven’t seen yet): Zero Dark Thirty

Django Unchained

Life of Pi

Argo

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Lincoln

Silver Linings Playbook

12:45 am The Four Idiots of the Apocalypse. twitter.com/Phil_on_Film/s… — Philip Concannon (@Phil_on_Film) February 25, 2013

12:41 am Apparently Jennifer Aniston’s hair and dress aren’t connecting, according to the fashion pundits on E! Hate it when that happens

12:23 am Can’t be certain but it seems like Caitlin Moran is a fan of Jennifer Lawrence I am absolutely ready for Jennifer Lawrence to become my new best friend. She’s so fucking badass. So EXTREMELY badass. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) February 25, 2013

12:17 am While Ryan Seacrest is asking people who they are wearing (the answer will inevitably be some Italian guy), we’ll tell you what we DON’T want to see happen at the awards tonight. We don’t want to see Robert De Niro win Best Supporting Actor. He won his previous two Oscars for performances in Raging Bull and The Godfather Part II. Winning his third for a film as average as Silver Linings Playbook would be a bit… lame.

12:02 am People are referring to Jennifer Lawrence, favourite for the Best Actress category, as J-Law now apparently. Not sure how I feel about this. Also, remember when Bjork wore this to the Oscars? Nobody wearing anything like it as of yet but the night is young.

11:38 pm Everybody’s favourite phone-throwing, surly Australian Russell Crowe has explained his absence from the red carpet claiming that he’s ‘slipping in the back door like a ninja.’ You can come up with your own joke for that one. I won’t be on the red carpet tonight, slipping in the back door like a ninja…hope you guys like the show, Seth is a very funny fellow — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) February 24, 2013

11:21 pm Ronald MacFarlane, father of this evening’s host Seth MacFarlane, has turned up on the red carpet wearing a kilt. What’s more, this is what he looks like: Who Knew?

4:57 pm What better way of kicking off our Oscars live-blog than with Cuba Gooding, Jr. giving one of the greatest acceptance speech of ALL TIME.

12:07 pm At 11.50am L and Yak dropped. A little behind schedule as we meant to start at 8.30am. We have a long and joyful day ahead of us.

11:58 pm That’s all from us for tonight! Keep checking the YUSU Elections Minisite for updates on the latest news, and keep an eye for new polls coming soon. But now we’re going for a snooze. Goodnight.

11:51 pm A tip from Nouse: take a look at the headline figures in our latest article on carbon targets: it is the University, and not students, that is the main culprit of emissions.

11:47 pm “Every one of us can do something and have a positive impact on the environment.”

11:47 pm Alexandro? That name rings a bell…

11:45 pm Final Environment and Ethics Officer

11:44 pm A nice beaver pun from URY. The mind boggles.

11:44 pm Devlin and Elliott recognise that they may only be able to make small changes to the University, but feel that this is enough to make improvements.

11:44 pm “How achievable are your goals in the short time period of your term?”

11:43 pm “We want a much more active environmental network”.

11:42 pm The E&E officers are talking about carbon footprints, and the Uni is making little progress towards its targets – in fact, it’s going backwards!

11:40 pm “I don’t know of a university that supplies energy from a source which we would want to use”.

11:38 pm @ury1350 Nouse has loved covering election night. Some grilling questions from James Alexanders in the making #cin13 — Fiona Parker (@Fi_Pee) February 22, 2013

11:38 pm Fun fact: we now have a brank spanking new Student Centre where YUSU is housed, but did you know the student centre was once a tent?

11:36 pm Leon Morris has had to drop out of his interview this evening, after recently dropping out of his position as LGBTQ Officer because he had too many commitments and not enough time. He apparently still feels able to perform as Campaigns Officer, though …

11:35 pm Leon isn’t well at the moment. Survival of the fittest #yusuelections.

11:33 pm Efstathiou doesn’t think that international relations should be brought into the University, and that “we should educate them” that they are “humans first”, rather than citizens of their respective countries. A tad utopian, perhaps.

11:31 pm Just before he left, Anstey said he wants fairer fees for internationals, but at the beginning of the interview he said it isn’t unfair that they’re charged higher fees than home students …

11:29 pm Anstey: “International students can’t be seen as cash-cows”

11:29 pm Anstey is perhaps the only candidate in these elections brave enough to comment positively on the NUS

11:28 pm Anstey wants to stop the ISA being seen as just “an events company”. So far he’s been able to answer all the questions well and seems to have good ideas.

11:25 pm “We’ve just been doing a lot of little campaigns focusing on International health”

11:23 pm Lloyd answers the question about his running unopposed being undemocratic very cleverly and uses it as an opportunity to talk about improving the visibility of the Union Chair role.

11:22 pm “Do you think it’s democratic that you’re running unopposed?”

11:22 pm Wallis wants to make sure YUSU assemblies are better attended, not sure how he intends to do this though…

11:20 pm Lloyd Wallis sounds nervous, but is giving good ideas here. He obviously has practical ideas about improving the student-Union relationship, which a lot of people have been talking about recently.

11:19 pm and now for Lloyd Wallis, running unopposed for Union Chair.

11:18 pm Alix is insisting that increasing college support wouldn’t take away from what she and Maddy would do as YUSU Officers, but she hasn’t outlined exactly what the divide would be. Again she has good ideas but doesn’t seem to have thought them all the way through.

11:17 pm Some candidates think it’s better to be short and sweet..

11:15 pm Alix and Maddy have a similar lead policy to Thomas Rod: greater accessibility to the support they need, but Ron certainly seems to have had more ideas about how to go about that.

11:15 pm A masterclass on how to campaign when your flagship policy concerns garlic bread and napkins.

11:13 pm Ever wondered what it’s like to campaign to be YUSU president? Check out Kallum’s campaign diary

11:12 pm Thomas Ron is repeating the same point over and over here; that more people should be attending Disabled Network meetings. But he hasn’t explained on what basis it is that he assumes people aren’t going because they don’t know about it, rather than because they don’t want to.

11:11 pm Thomas Banks roaming on his scooter earlier on:

11:09 pm Interesting ideas from Thomas Ron, but we’re not sure what YUSU Officers can technically do to “deal with” bullying on a one-to-one basis.

11:08 pm Our Josh Boswell is interviewing Kallum at the moment. Stay tuned for audio file!

11:08 pm Kallum’s emphasis upon welfare is understandable: the rates of students reporting mental health issues to the university has doubled in the last five years.

11:07 pm The #yusuelections should be more like Takeshi’s Castle!! — Anna Rose Thomas (@annattthomas) February 22, 2013

11:03 pm Kallum believes that the fact that Tuesday’s debates were trending in the UK via Twitter is a good testament to the success of his visibility policy.

11:02 pm Kallum Taylor, YUSU President, has just finished answering questions from URY and listeners:

11:01 pm Last year Kallum got a large proportion of the female vote.

11:00 pm Kallum believes that with so many changes to the University – £9k fees and Hes East – the President should remain constant.

11:00 pm Taylor responding to Stephenson’s criticism that no other candidates are running on employability here. Taylor says it should be “a given” that it’s a priority, and that’s why he isn’t campaigning on that issue. It will be interesting to see whether his electorate buys it.

10:59 pm Kallum emphasises the fact that career fairs are seeing greater attendances.

10:58 pm Kallum thinks he has got his “foot in the door” with regards to resolving the issue of Hes East.

10:58 pm Kallum says that the issue of “Hes East” has been at the “top of his list”. He doesn’t want “A Tale of Two Campuses”.

10:57 pm Matt Stephenson answering questions from URY a short time ago:

10:56 pm Kallum wants to tackle the “grey area” of welfare for students dealing with issues like relationship breakdowns and less dramatic issues.

10:55 pm Kallum “Welfare should be about more than just free condoms.”

10:55 pm Kallum thinks that students who are politically centre or right wring do not always feel represented by YUSU.

10:54 pm Kallum ran on an anti-YUSU platform last year. He thinks that there is still a lot to change – he boasts of his 94% recognition rate (that means only 6% of students don’t know Kallum’s face).

10:52 pm If you’ve got an opinion, get in heard via Twitter – @nouselive, #yusuelections, #cin13

10:50 pm Matthew Stephenson spoke very well in his interview, but didn’t actually say very much.

10:50 pm That’s Matt done – only one candidate left – current President Kallum Taylor!

10:49 pm Matthew believes the thing that separates him and Kallum is the fact that he is the only Presidential candidate who is talking about employability. He believes that employability is the most popular reason for people choosing to go to university.

10:49 pm The atmosphere in the Green Room is still very much alive:

10:48 pm Matthew identifies Hes East as “tricky situation”.

10:47 pm Matthew believes that his experience as Vanbrugh Chair makes him a strong candidate. Kallum was the Vanbrugh Chair before him. Last year the support of the college played a massive part in his victory. Will Vanbrugh be split between these two candidates?

10:45 pm Stephenson’s dream of “college nights” seem to be identical to Club D events. That they happen so regularly and successfully surely shows that the YUSU club in town isn’t needed for college club nights.

10:44 pm Matthew speaks about his policy for a student club in town. This idea has been raised in the past but has never been followed through.

10:43 pm Matthew is right – York University Employability stats are down! But with postgrad applications increasing nationally are more York grads just going on to higher qualifications?

10:42 pm Matthew Stephenson refuses to actually answer the question put to him: what incumbent Kallum Taylor has done wrong over the last year. He moves seamlessly onto the topic that he actually wants to talk about (employability). The sign of a true politician.

10:41 pm This is what working for Vision does to you:

10:39 pm URY are having trouble of getting hold of Kallum and Matthew – I wonder what’s going on.

10:39 pm Here’s the video that Thomas Banks was in as a child. Can you spot him?

10:38 pm The “Banks Segway” – a dream chugging out of control?

10:37 pm Food for thought with regard to the monorail proposition here from The Simpsons.

10:37 pm Thomas Banks held a position in his first year on the Langwith JCRC. He admits he doesn’t really know a lot about how YUSU works.

10:35 pm Thomas Banks has written several different songs which are prepared for any result. The “coming first” tune is apparently “more upbeat” than the other two.

10:35 pm #yusuelections can we get pedalos for the lake please? — Casey Murphy (@C93Murphy) February 22, 2013

10:34 pm Thomas Banks doesn’t believe that the University’s heating policy should force students to remove jumpers which may have been lovely made for them by their mothers.

10:33 pm Banks’ “sorting hat” would apparently focus on the individual and the college that suits them best, rather than any evil uncles that they may or may not have had. Reassuring.

10:32 pm Thomas Banks’ “sorting hat” policy involves 15 questions which will place students in colleges which they will be most suited to.

10:32 pm URY made a slight error there: the inventor of the Segway (Dean Kamen) is alive and well! The man who met his untimely end on one of the machines (Jimi Heselden) was simply the owner of the company at the time.

10:31 pm Thomas has just been informed that the man who invented the segway died in a tragic accident while riding one of his creations. He was hoping to introduce them as York’s answer to the “Boris bikes”.

10:30 pm Thomas’s flagship policy is to remove napkins from below garlic bread in the courtyard. Apparently the bread sticks to the napkins. He believes little changes will make student life better as a whole.

10:29 pm Garlic bread: the source of some pretty deep angst for Thomas Banks.

10:28 pm And the interviews continue – our first Presidential candidate is up – it’s Thomas Banks – the wild card!

10:26 pm Thomas Ron is currently throwing some crazy shapes here in the green room.

10:26 pm Our current grubby pap Josh Boswell will be providing you with some photographic gems tonight – there’s currently a BNOC dance-off going on.

10:24 pm Nouse are a little overwhelmed by being in the presence of so many BNOCS!

10:24 pm Outgoing BNO – I mean Welfare Officer describes this week as “nostalgic” and “beautiful”.

10:23 pm Bob Hughes tells the URY team that he feels nostalgic seeing the YUSU election campaigning happening. He also says that all the candidates for Welfare Officer are very strong.

10:22 pm Jordan says he got “a bit of a grilling”, but he’s “really excited about the pizza”

10:21 pm URY have just finished interviewing the Student Activities candidates – some strong answers from all candidates.

10:20 pm Gabrielle James touting her own sense of humour now on URY. Luckily she also has society experience to fall back on …

10:19 pm Thomas Banks has arrived ahead of his appearance on URY:

10:16 pm A fundraising handbook is an interesting idea. Spreading knowledge of how to do things is a good way to permanently change practice in YUSU

10:15 pm Chris West is carrying a box – maybe he is hiding something.

10:15 pm Gabrielle James being interviewed, with a top priority of visibility

10:06 pm Chris West is rerunning for Student Activities

10:05 pm Anna McGivern who is running for Student Activities

10:04 pm “I’ll give you more media bins” – Chris is attempting to get into bed with all of us. There isn’t enough room for this BNOC to snuggle in with Nouse.

10:00 pm Chris West sitting with the Vision at the moment – I wonder if those guys will remaining unbiased under the charm offense of the current Activities Officer.

9:58 pm Stay tuned in – we’ve got two full hours of coverage ahead! You can trust Nouse never to finish too early!

9:56 pm The live-blog box system seems to have gone down really well. Students have been grilling the candidates – so they should! Some of you guys could rival James Alexander!

9:55 pm Sam Malone is standing for Student Activities

9:53 pm If you’re thinking about going out tonight don’t bother! Willow is £5, Nouse is free and our love does not ask for forms of identification.

9:51 pm “We’ve got that blog you can’t resist…”

9:50 pm Rival candidates and media societies are currently putting aside their differences with the aid of pizza.

9:48 pm That’s it for the online interviews, but we’ve still got interviews and observations – stay on board for the Nouse midnight climax!

9:47 pm Conor and Maddie talk a lot in their manifesto about getting members of the smaller groups in LGBTQ more involved in the body. Their enthusiasm of Q reflects their policies.

9:45 pm Q was added to LGBT last year. It means “queer” and can define a wide range of sexual identities.

9:43 pm Conor was a JCRC LGBTQ rep in his third year – he knows about the difference reps can have on a college level.

9:43 pm Emma Brownbill is running for Academic Officer

9:42 pm Chris West who is re-running for Activities Officer has arrived ahead of his appearance on URY:

9:42 pm This is a good question! LGBTQ needs to reach further than the campus – this is especially important for second, third and fourth years.

9:41 pm “The big issues are how to provide the best possible services to students and try to meet or exceed their expectations.

9:41 pm Torris Rasmussen, current Student Trustee said, “Being a student trustee is to make sure that the sabbs and the more administrative parts of the union gives students value for money under electoral, financial and legal constraints.

9:40 pm At the Candidate Boot Camp, candidates are warned of the time commitment required for YUSU roles.

9:39 pm And interestingly Liam Burns, NUS President, gave a speech last night at the Student Development Assembly about how to reach out to underrepresented and minority groups.

9:39 pm Having had experience of the role already Conor and Maddie seem to know what they are getting themselves into.

9:38 pm A good question – there are quite a few positions which are unopposed: Women’s Officer, Campaigns, LGBTQ, Volunteering and Union Chair.

9:36 pm This year nobody ran for the position of Racial Equality Officer.

9:36 pm Emma is asking about how the pair will work with other parts of the liberation body – racial equality, disability officers etc.

9:35 pm Our president has a 94 per cent recognition rating among students. The question is, should the part time officers strive for this level of recognition? It’s certainly the general feeling in these elections.

9:35 pm Inbound to #cin13 on my prototype #BanksSegway – holla #yusuelections x — BANKS 4 YUSU PREZ (@BANKS4YUSUPREZ) February 22, 2013

9:34 pm They are the only candidates going for the position.

9:34 pm Maddie and Conor were interim chairs for YUSU LGBTQ after Leon stepped down from the position.

9:32 pm Matthew aims to be neutral – he doesn’t want his heart to rule his head.

9:32 pm Sam Malone who is standing for Student Activties Officer:

9:31 pm Unlike Matthew (as shown in previous answers) Lee is really keen to work on the visibility of the role.

9:30 pm A good question from anon – a student trustee must meet the needs of all students across campus.

9:28 pm Lee Cook has answered this question well – highlighting a key issue in response to a joke question.

9:28 pm Matthew – comparing the withdrawal of the courtyard king with the English Civil War – he’s serious about this issue.

9:28 pm Meanwhile in Central Hall… Unbelievable harlem shake from Fusion! — YUSU (@yorkunisu) February 22, 2013

9:27 pm Welfare candidates discussing important health issues as previously reported in Nouse

9:26 pm People were in uproar about the Courtyard King being removed from the menu – it even came up in a Community Assembly!

9:24 pm This seems to be quite a difficult question. In the time the candidates have taken to answer this one – we could have all consumed a courtyard king.

9:22 pm The Courtyard King – now there’s an authority!

9:21 pm Why does student media bother? Because students need to know.

9:21 pm Looking forward to Matt S on @ury1350 showing the uni that running for president is about more than how you spell your name #YUSUelections — Will Sharman (@MCSHARMANATRIX) February 22, 2013

9:21 pm Should we know who our trustees are? Matthew seems to think it isn’t necessary?

9:20 pm Here’s the nouse link again which defines the position (if you didn’t read it earlier)

9:19 pm Matthew seems to still have faith in the assembly system – what do you think?

9:18 pm Lee Cook seems to be more in-tune with the feeling of this election – YUSU needs to reach out to all students.

9:17 pm Everybody seems a bit suspicious about these candidates. Maybe they just need to know more about the position.

9:17 pm Jordan Lloyd who is running for Welfare Officer:

9:15 pm YUSU elections have got so big that the Bard has returned from beyond the grave to get involved.

9:15 pm Fun elections fact: An inflatable sex doll and a Hoover were once elected onto Goodricke JCR

9:14 pm “Trust me for trustee” – who’s Matthew trying to convince?

9:14 pm Nouse thinks the candidates protest too much…

9:11 pm Chris is a course rep – he wants to create a working relationship with YUSU – does that mean there isn’t one already?

9:10 pm Even the candidates don’t seem sure why we should trust them with our money…

9:10 pm Bethan is an on-campus Brand Ambassador for a large technology company -experienced in communicating with students.

9:09 pm One for the Trustees, in tune with the new, aggressive line of questioning they’re facing…

9:08 pm A pretty aggressive question from Hamish – these guys are handling our money!

9:07 pm Matthew has been heavily involved in fundraising for his local theatrical society.

9:06 pm Four candidates are running for the post of Trustee – a hotly contested position!

9:04 pm Nouse don’t feel any more enlightened about the term “academic equality”.

9:04 pm …A nervous smile perhaps

9:04 pm

9:03 pm It’s a shame we won’t be hearing a pirate’s accent tonight! A few years ago the president was a pirate. “Ahoy”- He spoke in this manner throughout his whole term.

9:00 pm Do the candidates even know?

9:00 pm Academic Equality – how many students actually know what this means? Nouse don’t know!

8:59 pm Apparently Daisy is the only candidate with a sense of humour…

8:57 pm Cadan really thinks the current system needs to see some major changes.

8:56 pm Daniel Whitmore is running for Academic Officer

8:55 pm As a member of a minority course – Daisy is really concerned about students from smaller departments getting their voices heard.

8:53 pm Do we want an aggressive Senate who knows what they want or a more gentle leader?

8:51 pm Stand by for Nouse’s definition of the role to see if the candidates have their facts right.

8:50 pm Dan Whitmore bounds into the Green Room and swears loudly – just after URY comes off air in here. A near miss…

8:49 pm A strong response from Cadan – he’s done a lot outside YUSU. Harry’s experience with the role is still a pretty strong attribute.

8:48 pm

8:48 pm But interesting Daisy hasn’t mentioned this!

8:48 pm Great atmosphere in the Green Room! A fantastic display of York Media at its better…and just how much junk food students can consume..

8:47 pm Daisy Hale is Langwith JCRC LGBT Rep, and LGBTQ Social President 2013. Will this give her sufficient experience?

8:47 pm Come on candidates!

8:45 pm George Richards is running for YorkSport President

8:45 pm Cadan is currently Community Chair.

8:44 pm This question should be a nice one for Harry – he was Senate Rep last year.

8:44 pm Daisy Hale is the current course rep for Writing, Directing and Performance – she is a first year – like Harry was in his first term.

8:43 pm …or will we see more of the technical-speak we’ve seen so far?

8:42 pm Harry Toynton was Senate Rep last year – he wants to continue the work he did in 2012.

8:42 pm It will be interesting to see if Cadan will bring his experience in student politics through the Lib Dems to the fore in this debate.

8:41 pm For Beth and Barbara it is all about reaching those “outside the bubble” who most likely have more cash to spare.

8:41 pm Beth and Kate believe that more events like Kili will completely change predicted targets RAG can aim for.

8:38 pm It will be interesting to see if any of the candidates have concrete ideas for fundraising.

8:37 pm Will Beth and Barbara’s lack of experience on RAG committee hold them back when organising events? Beth was social secretary for Alcuin last year.

8:37 pm Matthew Kilcoyne is running for Academic officer

8:36 pm Nouse are interested to know how Beth and Kate plan to raise £1m when only £80,000 was raised last year.

8:34 pm Beth and Kate believe that a wide range of events is the answer – while Beth and Barbara believe that the key is to work with YUSU disability officers.

8:34 pm

8:33 pm Do any of the candidates have any experience with regards to disability welfare?

8:31 pm Accessibility for disabled students has been a key issue tonight. It is a major concern of the York Sport candidates.

8:30 pm Kate and Beth have plans to raise £1m this is rather ambitious considering the fact that RAG raised £80,000 last year.

8:29 pm Beth and Barbara haven’t been on the Rag Committee before – they believe that RAG needs to be more visible to students.

8:27 pm “The are sponsor from British Airways, the biggest arm dealer in the world”. A lack of research? The company is in fact British Aerospace Engineering: BAE.

8:27 pm Some ambitious ideas from Nick and Jamie – they want to change the University’s bank. This campaign has been run before.

8:26 pm Apparently British Airways are the biggest arms dealers in the world..Good to know Alexandro

8:23 pm Also, so glad that these candidates are talking about tackling lad culture within sport! #happywelfareofficer #yusuelections — Bob Hughes (@YUSU_Welfare) February 19, 2013

8:23 pm We wonder how much power the Environmental Officers with regards to the University’s environmental policy as a whole?

8:22 pm It’s all about awareness and participation for all candidates. Reaching students through societies seems to be the theme of the night.

8:21 pm “facilitating cooperation” – is this kind of language going to turn people off the candidates?

8:21 pm All media societies are getting on really well in the green room – despite being in the same room.

8:20 pm

8:19 pm Nick and Jamie may be more interested in creating a sustainable campus for freshers to come!

8:18 pm We predict that Alexandro will want to assert his policy of raising awareness of environmental issues across campus.

8:18 pm Another Hes Lake fact: The main reason for not allowing swimming in the lake is that the original builders threw all their rubbish into it – hence the bottom of the lake consists largely of broken pieces of glass.

8:17 pm Nick and Jamie seem to think the work that Alexandro and the Edible Uni team did last year has room for development.

8:15 pm Alexandro should know a lot about Edible Uni – he was involved in it last year!

8:15 pm An interesting fact about Hes Lake: In 1993, one of the professors of Ecology said that in 60-70 years time, the lake would become a swamp. The countdown continues…

8:15 pm Nick and Jamie don’t seem particulary “in the know” on this issue. There seem to be a few rumors floating round about it.

8:14 pm According to Alexandro, the lake is only a concern of the older generation and therefore shouldn’t be seen as a student issue.

8:13 pm We’re still waiting for answers from candidates on the Hess Lake issue.

8:11 pm

8:11 pm Hesslington West Lake pollution – how many of you are aware of this issue?

8:10 pm Neil Johnston talks to Thomas Ron who is standing for the position of Disabled Students’ Officer:

8:10 pm Alexandro also has an interest in facial hair.

8:10 pm Alexandro was involved in People and Planet last year (now Edible Uni).

8:09 pm Jamie Elliott is the founder of Vegetarian and Vegan Society while Nick chairs the Green Party.

8:08 pm The answer to this question should portray the policies of both candidates for next year.

8:07 pm

8:07 pm Yvonni is concerned about the anxieties international students hold with regard to administration issues.

8:06 pm Mike seems to think that international events are the way forward for 2013.

8:05 pm The International Officer could make a big difference to the enjoyment of international freshers 2013.

8:04 pm Would Yvonni have the power to check through the documents of potential international applicants?

8:02 pm Mike seems to have a clear picture of how YUSU support and manage international students.

8:02 pm For more information on London Met international issue – http://www.guardian.co.uk/education/2012/oct/18/less-than-half-of-london-metropolitan-universitys-students-choose-to-stay-on

8:01 pm

8:00 pm Neil Johnston speaks to the candidates for the position of Women’s Officer:

8:00 pm Yvonni sees the monitoring system as an equality issue.

7:58 pm Chris Robert is standing for Student Trustee – Amy Blumsom had a word with him just now:

7:58 pm Mike Anstey was elected as the YUSU International Officer and ISA President for the past year. He done a significant amount of campaigns and events targeted at improving the representation of international students.

7:56 pm Maddy and Alex have already been involved in disability campaigns on campus. Their passion for access for disabled students is express through their “Access all Areas” campaign slogan!

7:56 pm

7:54 pm His answer is good. It shows he is passionate about both accessibility issues and the emotional welfare of disabled students.

7:54 pm

7:54 pm Tom has campaigned a lot at school for disabled students.

7:53 pm And finally Harry Toynton who is also standing for the position: <a href="http://ystv.co.uk/watch/Elections/2013/60seconds/senaterepresentative/harrytoynton/"><img src="https://i1.wp.com/ystv.co.uk/static/images/videos/thumbnails/01795/01.png?w=640" data-recalc-dims="1"/></a> Credit: YSTV

7:52 pm Maddy and Alex – given their previous experience – should be able to give a good account of their campaigning experiences.

7:52 pm Thomas Ron, although perhaps having an unfortunate surname for a YUSU election, is using it to his advantage

7:52 pm Daisy Hale who is also standing: <a href="http://ystv.co.uk/watch/Elections/2013/60seconds/senaterepresentative/daisyhale/"><img src="https://i1.wp.com/ystv.co.uk/static/images/videos/thumbnails/01794/01.png?w=640" data-recalc-dims="1"/></a> Credit: YSTV

7:51 pm He’s currently Disabled Officer in the University of York Labour Club.

7:51 pm Cadan ap Tomas one of the candidates for Senate Rep who was speaking on URY earlier: <a href="http://ystv.co.uk/watch/Elections/2013/60seconds/senaterepresentative/cadanaptomos/"><img src="https://i1.wp.com/ystv.co.uk/static/images/videos/thumbnails/01793/01.png?w=640" data-recalc-dims="1"/></a> Credit: YSTV

7:51 pm Thomas Ron founded his own society and received an award for managing it.

7:49 pm Maddy is the current Deputy Chair of Liberation and Welfare Assembly.

7:49 pm With competition over this position, and discontent among students with the current provision, there’s a lot for candidates to offer

7:49 pm Alex has acted as the PR& P Officer and the LGBT Rep for the Disabled Students’ Network.

7:48 pm Now disabled students officer is a position with a lot of scope

7:48 pm Disabled Officer candidates are up next.

7:47 pm This question is tapping into the recent controversy about assembly turnout #cin13 #yusuelections

7:47 pm Lloyd doesn’t answer the question in time.

Daisy Hale, Senate Rep candidate, after her URY interview

7:46 pm An interesting question – Nouse wonders how Lloyd would make the Assembly more accessible.

7:45 pm He’s Acting Deputy Chair of the Student Development Assembly .

7:44 pm He was also the LGBTQ Officer on the Halifax JCRC.

7:44 pm A dog stood for President in the #YUSUElections in the late 60s! Who will you vote for on Monday? yusu.org/elections — YUSU (@yorkunisu) February 22, 2013

7:43 pm Lloyd Wallis is Head of Computing for URY and is also a presenter.

7:40 pm And a reminder for tonight the hashtag is #cin13 – part of #YUSUelections

7:40 pm Lloyd Wallis is the only candidate going for the position of Union Chair.

7:40 pm

7:37 pm Leon Morris pledges to get involved in a large variety of campaigns, despite recently stepping down as LGBT Officer due to degree commitments.

7:37 pm Nouse covered this story – http://www.nouse.co.uk/2013/01/20/morris-resigns-as-yusu-lgbtq-officer/

7:36 pm An interview with Daisy Hale, running for Senate Rep:

7:35 pm Leon Morris recently stepped down from his position as LGBT Officer.

7:35 pm And the other candidates: <a href="http://ystv.co.uk/watch/Elections/2013/60seconds/RAG-Officer/kateelliottbethgreenwood/"><img src="https://i1.wp.com/ystv.co.uk/static/images/videos/thumbnails/01803/01.png?w=640" data-recalc-dims="1"/></a> Credit: YSTV

7:34 pm Missed what the candidates for RAG Officer had to say? Here’s more: <a href="http://ystv.co.uk/watch/Elections/2013/60seconds/RAG-Officer/BethCampbellBarbaraGrant/"><img src="https://i0.wp.com/ystv.co.uk/static/images/videos/thumbnails/01809/01.png?w=640" data-recalc-dims="1"/></a> Credit: YSTV

7:34 pm An interesting question – what work do volunteering officers have when campaigning is largely done by sabbs?

7:32 pm If you do have any questions for the Volunteering candidates, submit them now!

7:32 pm For more information on Saskia and Josie, have a look at their candidate profiles

7:30 pm Sanjna and Octavia are the only candidates running for the position of Volunteering Officer.

7:30 pm We’re seeing very sophisticated responses from the Saskia and Josie. They were obviously well-prepared, but will they connect and communicate with students?

7:29 pm It’s great to know that men are welcome to get involved too. Feminism should not just be a concern of women.

7:28 pm Men are welcome to attend Wom Com meetings!

7:28 pm Previous Women’s Officer Emma Hawkens ran a zero tolerance campaign against sexual harassment, here is her YUSU blog post on it

7:27 pm Saskia and Josie have a good answer to women’s liberation vs. gender equality.

7:25 pm Fighting the Taboo of Mental Illness

7:25 pm Saskia and Josie have a lot of ideas about how they are going to remove the stigma surrounding women’s mental health.

7:24 pm For more background on the page 3 debate, check out the latest Nouse story

7:23 pm A good move by Saskia and Josie – they want to build on Millie Perkins’s Zero Tolerance policy for sexual harassment.

7:22 pm They do think it’s a good thing that these kind of debates are happening on campus.

7:21 pm Saskia and Josie don’t seem to have a strong position on the page 3 debate.

7:20 pm Cadan ap Tomas: “I’m not standing to push my own agenda, I’m standing to make sure students have a voice”

7:20 pm This style of hustings is completely new, for both us students, and for the Union too. Tonight it will be interesting to see how it all works out.

7:19 pm Saskia is involved in a lot of musical activities at York.

7:19 pm Josie was also LGBT officer on Goodricke JCRC last year.

7:18 pm Josie Field is the current Women’s Officer and Saskia is the current secretary.

7:18 pm And we’ve got the first candidates up in the Hustings – Saskia and Josie for Women’s Officer

7:17 pm Cadan thinks that the Senate’s profile needs to be more visible.

7:17 pm

7:16 pm Harry wants to represent everybody, not just those present at academic assemblies.

7:15 pm Harry is talking about how the introduction of the semester system and the new V.C will affect the role.

7:15 pm He is now starting to get into his swing – talking about what things he did last year.

7:13 pm Harry’s answers are a bit confused.

7:13 pm In a room full of student media types for the #yusuelections part time officers hustings. Almost like a real newsroom. How exciting. — Gary (@garyface) February 22, 2013

7:13 pm Harry Toynton was Senate Rep last year.

7:12 pm They want to get students involved in events outside RAG – ie) the Great North Run

7:11 pm Beth and Greenwood have not turned up to the interview. A statement is being read on their behalf.

7:11 pm And the URY interviews have kicked off, though as you can see we’re still waiting for the hustings feed to begin

7:10 pm They want RAG to receive more money from outside Campus – they have identified the fact that students don’t have too much money.

7:09 pm They hope to get societies involved in Rag and to organise a wider range of events for Rag

7:09 pm Beth and Barbara haven’t been on the Rag committee before

7:06 pm Good evening and welcome to the Nouse live blog of the Part-Time Officer Hustings. We’ll be accompanying the live feed above with commentary, multimedia, and tweets, so stay tuned!

10:04 pm That’s all from us tonight. Voting opens next week and we’ll be back with more live coverage on results night. In the meantime, keep an eye on http://www.nouse.co.uk/elections2013/ for all the latest election news.

10:02 pm Neil talks to debate chair James Alexander to get his reaction to tonight’s proceedings:

10:01 pm And we have an interview with James Alexander to finish you off.

9:55 pm And that’s a wrap for the debates. We’ll catch the candidates for some exit interviews. I want to hear more about this Badger.

9:55 pm Who would win between a badger and a racoon? Tom thinks a racoon. Matt also. Kallum has never seen a racoon. “If it does rock up, so maybe? I don’t envision it turning up for the fight.”

9:53 pm Dawsuu, what is its significance? It’s the name of the old SU. None of the candidates knew.

9:52 pm Taylor: the glasshouse is a temporary bar. The campus needs to feel like a home as well as a place to study. He wants to see a more permanent installation. Matt agrees. There is a “massive disparity” between the campuses.

9:51 pm More platforming from James Alexander: “I’ve run a campaign to bring in Boris Bikes, they’ll be coming in after the Tour De France”

9:50 pm Matt goes for Vision, “because Olly Todd might murder me if I don’t”

9:49 pm Kallum hands it to Vision, for the headline: “taylor satisfies 94% of freshers”

9:48 pm Kallum’s up on the question. “They’re both fantastic and shining examples of student journalism”.

9:47 pm Tom goes for York Vision

9:46 pm Nouse or Vision, and why?

9:46 pm If L/N/028 is good enough for Hendrix, it’s good enough for Tom.

9:46 pm Derwent’s success in getting 2nd and 3rd years involved and its thriving college spirit lies in ON CAMPUS events…. #YUSUElections — Anmoli Sodha (@AnmoliS) February 19, 2013

9:45 pm Tom: at the courtyard, the napkins under the garlic bread is a bit of an issue for me.

9:44 pm Tom: All the Vbar refurbishment expenditure would be down the drain with a club in town.

9:44 pm Matt: I don’t think a club is a risk. Colleges could use it for events, and second and third years would come together in it.

9:43 pm Just buy willow. #YUSUElections — Daisy Hale (@daisthehale) February 19, 2013

9:43 pm Housing welfare, for Taylor, should be more meaningful. We need to look after those off campus, and “we’ve dropped the ball there”. We need a standard.

9:42 pm Taylor says a YUSU club in the City is a “huge risk”.

9:41 pm Matt on housing and welfare provision: pressure from landlords, and students don’t have anywhere to turn.

9:40 pm Tom: You (James) took away the bendy buses. Have you ever been on the middle of a bendy bus? It’s great.

9:39 pm Tom: I’ve made contact with Nivea. They said they’d get back within 14 days, which I thought was positive.

9:38 pm Taylor: it would be purely optional, it could be second, third years, postgrads

9:38 pm Kallum definitely gets more Scouse in debate. Love it #YUSUElections — Gabrielle James (@gcj14) February 19, 2013

9:38 pm Matt: i think the idea’s great. I’d question the use of peers and buddies during exam periods. Who would they be?

9:37 pm Taylor: I’ve seen the best and worst of University. Roll out the styc system more, a peer mentoring system. YUSU pulls up the drawbridge during assessment periods: fresh fruit and veg. Free bubble wrap. Lighten the mood.

9:36 pm Tom: a strong relationship could be formed by putting postgrads and undergrads together in a cold, dark library.

9:34 pm Matt: I think the GSA is important. Things should definitely be done.

9:34 pm Yes to yusu presence on hes-east, and study space, shop, student support services as well please #yusuelections — Sam Maguire (@SamMaguire10) February 19, 2013

9:34 pm YUSU assemblies “aren’t working” says Kallum.

9:33 pm Taylor: “do we have two representative bodies or not? We need to look at that.”

9:32 pm Matt: division between University, YUSU, students and the GSA. Divisions EVERYWHERE.

9:32 pm Matt: division between University, YUSU, students and the GSA. Divisions EVERYWHERE.

9:31 pm YUSU’s relationship with the GSA? Tom doesn’t know what the GSA is.

9:30 pm Banks will subject any college to his sorting hat policy.

9:29 pm Taylor: build something to last. A YUSU building on Hes East, with basic admin, a decent shop. “It’s not a case of one or the other”.

9:28 pm @yorkunisu Bit awkward talking about ‘should there be a College Nine?’ when the plans have already been signed off… #YUSUElections — Jack Baker (@jackbakerrr) February 19, 2013

9:28 pm Taylor: we want the Uni to grow, but we can get our foot in the door in negotiations.

9:27 pm “200 fewer students this year… is there a demand for college 9?” – Matt.

9:26 pm Matt is against college 9 before all the infrastructure is finished.

9:26 pm Matt: “it’s easier to change things on the inside”

9:24 pm NUS affiliation. “It’s a bit crap, but we’re better of in it rather than out of it” – Taylor

9:24 pm We spoke to Matt Stephenson just before he took to the stage:

9:24 pm TAylor: “it was a great day for YUSU, a terrible day for the NUS… no YUSU budgets were eaten into. It was all external funding”

9:23 pm Superman, Moustachio and the Special K guy, great president line up #YUSUelections — George Wood (@g_woody) February 19, 2013

9:23 pm Matt: “it’s definitely something we should carry on in the future”

9:22 pm Banks: “I’m a free man. I like freedom.” On the Demo.

9:21 pm Tom Banks: “The University needs a moderate man, to make moderate changes. I am that man”

9:20 pm Taylor: he doesn’t want this year to be a “flash in the pan”

9:19 pm Matt: opportunity and employability. “We’ve got one of the worst employability rankings of Universities in the UK”

9:18 pm Bet Kallum starts with ‘alright there’ #yusuelections — Matt Cooke (@acceptcookies) February 19, 2013

9:18 pm And it’s the presidential candidates up. The big kahuna. The real coconuts. They’re getting wired (up).

9:15 pm President hustings. Bring on the big guns! (Figure of speech) #yusuelections — Alex Slingsby (@AlexSlingsby) February 19, 2013

9:14 pm @yusu_welfare can you ask the Presidential candidates: would you rather have roller-skates for hands, or eat a live badger… #yusuelections — Tom Flynn (@DrTomFlynn) February 19, 2013

9:12 pm The big one is up next, YUSU President, and here’s Neil chatting with Kallum Taylor earlier:

9:11 pm The Academic candidates in action:

9:08 pm Before you look at teaching blocks, you need to look at integrating study spaces around where students are being taught, says Nick.

9:08 pm Six hours in a row, trekking across campus, this needs to go says Dan.

9:07 pm “the University needs to be clear about its expectations with what our time are.” – Emma

9:07 pm Emma: “timetabling on the whole is really quite an issue”

9:06 pm It’s hard to stop lectures, says Jason, but departments should offer top-up sessions to help out those who miss contact hours due to sports/activities.

9:05 pm Nick weighs in. It’s a good idea he says, but with the current overstretching of resources, it has to be a more long term goal. It needs to be part of expansion of buildings. So very, very long term.

9:04 pm Matthew: Wednesday timetabling shouldn’t just be “lip service”. He wants a “BUCS attitude” on campus on a Wednesday afternoon.

9:03 pm Matthew: “think outside the box”. There are 90,000 alumni over the past 50 years, we have to be out there, we have to be globalised. We need to use holiday times for alumni events.

9:02 pm Jason: increase support from supervisors for people heavily involved in sports and activities, because academics don’t support it at the moment

9:01 pm We need a special employability week, says Jason

9:00 pm Nick: a weekend is difficult to attract firms on. The Union is “picking up the buck” on employability. Departments should do more.

8:59 pm Dan: we need to change the timetabling of careers fayres. Open up central hall, on a weekend for a fayre.

8:59 pm So impressed that #yusuelections is trending and really enjoying the candidates but not so much the people who can not contain their giggles — Kerry Schneider(@Kerry_B77) February 19, 2013

8:59 pm How will you improve employability? Emma says rather than looking at what we shouldn’t allow people to go into (eg BAE), we should open up careers fayres.

8:57 pm Dan: we need to use the NUS. Nick is still on about the University’s outreach programme to Yorkshire schools. It’s a good idea though.

8:57 pm Matthew rounds on Emma for “putting people in boxes”

8:56 pm Emma continues, we need to look at departments to see what it is that attracts different people.

8:56 pm And here Josh takes a break from his relentless liveblogging to speak to Welfare candidate George Offer:

8:55 pm Emma with a stat: more ethnic minorities in London Met than all the Russell group combined

8:54 pm Jason says it might be bursaries, it might be other things. We need to investigate

8:54 pm Dan: ethnicities. “Do you want to put off people from other backgrounds with something like a quota?”

8:52 pm Matthew: we have a good access already, but we should be sourcing from academies and free schools

8:52 pm Daniel wants more to be done to help international students deal with language difficulties – Volunteering should get involved/

8:51 pm Dan: more support when they get here. Matthew jumps in suggesting a buddy system.

8:51 pm Some more sound for you now, as Neil chats to Chris West:

8:51 pm Matthew: we can’t be seen to be giving out easy degrees to international students.

8:50 pm Jason: in first year, we can use differences in marks to guide our support to those who need it.

8:50 pm Jason wants the international students to be given two marks – one which will be lenient and take into consideration language difficulties.

8:49 pm James Alexander takes a sip of his Stella, after a left-field question to Emma.

8:49 pm Round 1 to Matthew Kilcoyne and Emma Brownbill #Academic #yusuelections — Graeme Osborn (@Graeme_Osborn) February 19, 2013

8:48 pm Going back to YorkSport prez for a second, here’s what George Richards had to say to us afterwards (attempting to mend some fences?): I enjoyed the chance to engage with the other candidates. We could, however, have gone on for longer. I was by no means cosying up to Vision – it was an appropriate reference!

8:48 pm Emma – “Home undergraduate fees are tightly regulated, we need to worry about the creeping international fees.”

8:48 pm Emma: “we’re seeing creeping rises in international and post-grad fees to subsidise the rest of us”

8:47 pm Dan’s getting distracted by twitter. Stay on the ball… Nick: within departments more support is needed – one-to-one tuition, working with international officers

8:47 pm “the university should match the commitment to marketing with the commitment to students” – Emma. Dan: Better provision for everyone, but not at the expense of home students

8:46 pm Emma: “No, I don’t think that any one student should get an advantage over another”

8:45 pm Should international students get more, as they pay more? Jason: “it’s a national decision”, but every student should be given the same access to education”. Matthew wants integration with the ISA and home students. More value for money? That’s not what international students come here for, according to Matthew.

8:45 pm Emma bangs the nail on the head. Fee waivers are a con. #YUSUelections — Thomas Byrne (@ByrneToff) February 19, 2013

8:44 pm #yusuelections we like to drink with @jmalexander1982 cause James is our mate… — Lizzy Roberts (@lizzyroberts93) February 19, 2013

8:43 pm What is the access agreement? Nick and Dan don’t know. Emma seems to know. I don’t know. Do you know?

8:42 pm Daniel – “I’m not too clear on it either.”

8:42 pm @yorkunisu How does Emma plan to be a full-time officer when she resigned from LGBTQ position because it was too stressful? #YUSUElections — Jack Baker (@jackbakerrr) February 19, 2013

8:42 pm James Alexander delivered a beer by Peter Warner-Medley.

8:41 pm Nick Hall – first question – “I’m not an expert in this area.”

8:41 pm A tad harsh? Too many candidates for a position nobody cares about #yusuelections — YUSUperinjunction (@YUSUperinjunc) February 19, 2013

8:41 pm Jason: Three main policies. Increase employability. Increase representation – get out and speak to people. Reduce top up costs, eg cheaper books Matthew: Worked for 3 years with 4 departments. He wants to integrate careers and alumni services. He wants to end Wednesday timetabling. Emma: “none of your time should be wasted”, “you shouldn’t be paying a penny over your initial fees” Dan: His policies are online, so he won’t bore us. Nick: Lobbying departments to “reassess assessment”. Work on representation with course reps.

8:40 pm Emma doesn’t think students should be paying “a penny over the initial fees.”

8:39 pm Jason wants to reduce the extra-costs students have to pay on top of £9k fees. Cheaper textbooks etc

8:37 pm Previous YUSU President, Mad Cap’n Tom Scott ran in 2010 as the prospective independent MP for London and Westminster.

8:37 pm Ahead of the Academic Officer debate, here’s Neil talking to candidate Nick Hall earlier on:

8:36 pm And now it’s the heavy hitters, the academic officer candidates.

8:36 pm Stereotyping much about our rugby team! #YUSUelections — Charlotte Winter(@YorkSportPres) February 19, 2013

8:36 pm And that’s sport off the hook for now.

8:35 pm It seems some of the crowd here have resorted to drinking games. Have the YorkSport candidates really become that repetitive?

8:35 pm – James Alexander that is. James Ashrafi-Tari is all about making friends. George wants to tailor punishments to the club.

8:34 pm Cass: “They should be spending more time training and less time getting naked”.

8:34 pm How will you stop the rugby team getting naked? Cass gets serious: “there is a massive drinking and LAD culture, and I’m not going to stop that”. “Punishments are handed out for that”. James wants to know more about the punishment.

8:33 pm “How will you stop the rugby team getting naked?”…will that question ever be answered.

8:33 pm Funding clubs with varsity money says James, is good, but not just focus sports.

8:33 pm James worries that small clubs will feel left out if Varsity is cut.

8:32 pm Cass says “we can improve organisation and communications”. George: “when funding is so tight… it’s about looking at ways we can be more resourceful with our money”

8:31 pm George wants to use the funding differently than in varsities. James wants us to develop, “iron out the creases” – he got that one off Cass earlier.

8:31 pm George in bed with Vision? It wasn’t us who suggested it…

8:30 pm Cass “Let’s give Hull a bit of a break”.

8:30 pm Cass has heard about plans to cut Varsity. She wants another one. And she wants us to cut Hull a bit of slack, it’s their first time. Although they didn’t finish early…

8:29 pm James likes this.

8:29 pm All want to make sure sexuality is not an issue in sport. George says the YorkSport prez needs to interact with committees to find out how yorksport can get involved with them

8:28 pm James wants to work with LGBTQ national icons and organisations in order to promote sport to more LGBTQ students.

8:27 pm Cass: sponsorship reps to the yorksport committee. Home advantage is an issue, so more support is necessary in Lancaster

8:27 pm James, speaking of his American football team, says that that their away scores are better than their away scores. Home advantage?

8:27 pm Athletic union sponsor, says George, may conflict with clubs. He says the home advantage is through the constitution, the institution. James insists that the home advantage isn’t an issue. The American Football away score is higher.

8:25 pm Very impressed by the passion of the York Sport candidates. Very strong field. #yusuelections — Bob Hughes (@YUSU_Welfare) February 19, 2013

8:25 pm Cass disagrees with George. We can get a win in Lancaster. Get teams to come back early from holidays to train. York sport Union funding to help.

8:25 pm Cass supports the week 0 training camp which Charlotte introduced in term 1. She wants a similar week for Spring term in preparation for Roses.

8:24 pm How do you plan to overcome the Lancaster advantage? The home team holds the swing vote says George. James says it doesn’t play a huge role.

8:23 pm George wants to look at how York Sport involve themselves with other parts of the Union – ie Rag.

8:23 pm The 3 candidates for YorkSport President:

8:22 pm George thinks YUSU need to foster better links with local disability sports clubs.

8:21 pm James wants to push for disability sport. He wants a disability sport team for a particular sport. There isn’t a single uni in the country that has disability sports. Cass agrees, and thinks there’s funding out there for it.

8:21 pm James says that there isn’t a single university in the country that has disability sports.

8:21 pm Ghastly orange top #yusuelections — The Zahir (@zahiryork) February 19, 2013

8:20 pm “Is sport in York accessible for all?”

8:20 pm James: minority sports like table tennis suffer. Cass: College sport needs to be lifted by Uni sport through training.

8:20 pm James stresses the problem of participation with regards to college sport.

8:19 pm George: “we micro manage the colleges at the moment”. He wants one big college sport sponsor, at around £4000

8:19 pm “What’s wrong with college sport?”

8:19 pm George: Wants a chance to give something back. Accessibility, resourcefulness, and participation. James: Continue success, improve on fundamental problems – participation and funding. Cass: Iron out the kinks. Funding, participation, and performance

8:17 pm Some joke candidates soon realise that they have bitten off more than they can chew. In 2007 students were saddened to hear that “Viking Kath” had dropped out of the YUSU elections.

8:17 pm Cassandra Brown

George Richards

James Ashrafi-Tari …All have a sporting chance

8:16 pm And we’re back on the horse, for YorkSport presidential debate

8:14 pm Anwen Baker talks to presidential candidate Thomas Banks:

8:09 pm In the 70s, some frivolous students faked a nomination for one of the sabbatical roles. Since the position was uncontested, the unperson was elected. When he failed to show up to the first YUSU General Meeting, he was no-confidenced and replaced. The story made the tabloids

8:07 pm Jordan has 3 ideas. Open up the welfare structure, so that people will be comfortable asking for support. Open up the colleges during the sumer holidays. He’s got taxi companies in support of cheaper taxis to airports.

8:07 pm Jordan wants to open up more of the colleges over the holidays for internationals who can’t get home.

8:07 pm #yusuelections is no longer trending in the UK, how sad.

8:06 pm Semesterisation – international students being able to go home during holidays? How will YUSU help them do this? George: “I’m not really in support of it” (semesterisation). The portering needs to change. The Uni can work with ISA to coordinate transport: trains, taxis, free buses to Manchester.

8:06 pm George “If internationals do need to go home then that’s fair enough”. The University needs to work with ISA to coordinate a better transport system to get students to airports and stations.

8:06 pm #yusuelections THE COUNCILLOR NEEDS TO MOVE ON, MATTTTTE, POT KETTLE BLACK!! You look ancient bitch! — Mike Anstey (@Mike4nstey) February 19, 2013

8:05 pm Jordan “I play music to relax, I take a break, I have a cup of tea.”

8:04 pm But David’s question is: how will you stop yourself going crazy? Jordan says welfare “has the most support available to it”. He turns it round: it’s about helping other people with stress. George wants strategy, planning, not running into everything at the same time. He’s got a support network though, and plays music. He’ll be fine.

8:03 pm meta-welfare anyone?

8:03 pm “How will you stop yourself going crazy?”

8:02 pm James Alexander thinks David Levene “needs to move on”.

8:02 pm George. “It very much depends on the part-time officer at the time”. Name-dropping left right and centre. But “we need to continue looking at the current system”, perhaps changing, but not getting rid of roles. “Keep reviewing the system.”

8:02 pm George “It depends on the part-time officer at the time”…name drop follows.

8:01 pm Should we have part-time officers in general? Jordan: “of course”. Stupid question, simple answer.

8:00 pm “Should we have part-time officers?”

8:00 pm Jordan says that although his welfare droppings were popular, he understands that this is not the case across all colleges.

8:00 pm Jordan wants colleges to work together, providing cake for all.

7:59 pm “We have genuinely helped real people” – George

7:59 pm George: drop-ins are “very valuable”. He’s found college drop-ins a “massive challenge” however.

7:59 pm “Is there any point in drop-ins?”

7:59 pm George wants to work with city council to work on accreditation scheme: “ensure students get quality for their money.”

7:58 pm George on the tree “I’m sure that’s terrible”.

7:57 pm “I’ve had a tree fall down in my back yard…that is not acceptable.” Jordan Lloyd

7:57 pm Jordan: gaining access to cheaper housing? Focus on making clear what good practice is. “I had a tree fall down in my back yard. That is not acceptable, despite the fact that my house is very cheap.” – gets a giggle.

7:57 pm In this world of sin and sorrow there is always something to be thankful for; as for me, I rejoice that I am not in YUSU. #YUSUElections — QuoteGoat (@QuoteGoats) February 19, 2013

7:57 pm Jordan wants to address welfare links across departments.

7:57 pm Have a look at this from elections a couple of years ago…

7:56 pm Jordan wants supervisors and module leaders trained in welfare

7:56 pm For George the university should be saying more than “Don’t do it too early”… with regards to housing.

7:55 pm George wants to see a housing fayre introduced

7:55 pm Jordan: Welfare is a powerful thing.

7:55 pm Jordan Lloyd wants supervisor training, defining what welfare is for individuals and supporting student institutions.

7:54 pm George Offer for welfate officer. Security on campus, housing among his policy focuses.

7:54 pm The much-debated morph suit:

7:52 pm A Winnie the Pooh soft toy once got elected onto the YUSU team. He was, unfortunately, rapidly no-confidenced and now cannot stand for another sabbatical post.

7:51 pm The morph suit is all about awareness. Will he wear it for the year? Alexander: “are your parents proud of you?” Anna: “I don’t think I’ve got the body for it”

7:51 pm Anna admits that she doesn’t think “she has the body” for Sam’s morph suit.

7:50 pm Anna stresses the importance of taking the degrees of part-time officers into consideration.

7:50 pm James Alexander regales us with a tale of his political hey-day.

7:49 pm “they really need to be an extra body… they do still need to get a decent degree” – Anna

7:48 pm Anna weighs in. “I think the part time officers are invaluable”.

7:48 pm Gabrielle adds that a support network is important.

7:47 pm Sam thinks that this is dangerous as some RAG and volunteering officers may not have a lot of experience in their fields.

7:47 pm Sam is concerned about part time officers coming in with no experience, and so thinks the Activities Sabb will always be important for guidance at least.

7:46 pm “you do need a sabbatical officer there to take the fall” – Gabrielle

7:46 pm Gabrielle wants to give part-time officers the lead and to take the fall if there are any major issues.

7:46 pm Seb agrees with Chris.

7:45 pm Where do the part-time officers fit in? RAG and volunteering officers are still “just students”, the Sabb has the time to run the shop.

7:45 pm Where do the part-time officers fit in?

7:44 pm Sam runs a volunteering project. He wants to make clear that once you volunteer for YUSU, you are working for a charity, and so “there are lots of things to offer, they just need to be advertised more”.

7:43 pm YUSU elections take Britain by storm!

7:43 pm Gabrielle wants to reach out, “broaden the network”, to bring in other volunteers already working in York, like herself.

7:43 pm Gabrielle says she is a volunteer but admits that she has not involved herself in YUSU volunteering because she didn’t know much about it.

7:42 pm Sam must be a bit warm in that morph suit…

7:42 pm Chris wants an official recording system for working out how many hours students “put in”.

7:42 pm Chris wants to find out what people want, with regards to volunteering, and then pointing them in the right direction.

7:41 pm Chris believes that the volunteering week of 2012 was the most successful one he has seen since being at York.

7:41 pm DICTION CHRIS!

7:41 pm #yusuelections why can’t there be distribution of grants taking money from the richer societies and giving it to the poorer? Socialism rules — victor bernard (@BernardVictor91) February 19, 2013

7:40 pm “How do we increase the number of students getting involved in volunteering?”

7:40 pm Anna is all about publicising the current projects.

7:40 pm Gabrielle says that reliance on YUSU funding is a weak point. Splitting the grants is good, but we need a discussion, according to her.

7:39 pm Sebastian believes that YUSU needs to get better at giving societies advice on fundraising.

7:39 pm Seb missed the last part. Is the pressure getting to him? Perhaps not, he takes a considered response: discussions to make funding forthcoming at a faster rate

7:38 pm A fan of James Alexander… He’s like paxman on newsnight this guy #yusuelections — Nicholas Bissett (@nickybissett) February 19, 2013

7:38 pm Chris admits that the increase in funding for societies has not been “religiously monitored.”

7:38 pm Sponsorship is a solution for Chris.

7:37 pm Chris has been encouraging societies to raise 10 per cent of their own funds. He’s thinking about making that mandatory – “helping them to support themselves”

7:36 pm YUSU funding. Sam says grant allocations aren’t always fair, not everyone can get the same funds. He wants to have one-to-one talks with each applicant for funds. Does this already happen? Anna thinks YUSU should fund societies. Good. But fundraising training is a main policy of hers, something new there.

7:36 pm Anne wants “fundraising training”for all societies.

7:36 pm Sam wants one-to-one talks with presidents and chairs of societies who are applying for grants.

7:35 pm Didn’t even know there was a #YUSUElections hustings tonight. Probably says it all about student engagement with SUs. — Sam Fisk (@samfisk93) February 19, 2013

7:35 pm YUSU Elections may need a new hashtag. The current one seems to be overrun with spam to the amusement of some members of the audience.

7:34 pm “Should societies be financially dependent on YUSU?”

7:34 pm Seb says he wants to ban it, not just censor it.

7:34 pm Gabrielle wants to move student issues to the Union and away from Facebook groups.

7:34 pm Sam brings in historical perspective, mentioning the last referendum on this. He wants to open up another discussion. Anna concurs, and doesn’t just want ‘twitter wars’ over it. Chris says even if it doesn’t pass, there might be a compromise or concession to be made.

7:32 pm Seb manages to bring it back. And now onto the Sun: should it be banned? Gabrielle says if students feel strongly enough, then we should have a discussion about it

7:32 pm “Should the Sun be sold on campus?”

7:31 pm Chris wants to engage societies such as Nursing Soc. with other parts of the university.

7:30 pm “the nursing society is just a start” – Chris West

7:30 pm Gabrielle gave a more comprehensive answer… and Sam is getting upstaged by the twitter feed! Anna McGivern: “we’ve got to talk to them really”

7:29 pm Gabrielle talks about her experience as JCRC Chair with regard to students on placements asking to be involved in on-campus activities.

7:29 pm Need a pint already. So hot right now.#YUSUElections — KeepKallumAndCarryOn (@KeepKallum) February 19, 2013

7:29 pm The candidates for Student Activities:

7:28 pm Seb is floundering on the question, “how should students on placement be involved in activities?”

7:28 pm Seb: “it really should have been a policy quite a long time ago”

7:28 pm Gabrielle supports the idea of a grant from Shell.

7:27 pm Sam thinks we need a policy to decide where we get our funding from. Whereas Gabrielle agrees, but thinks a grant from Shell would be alright.

7:27 pm Run 2 socs, this is the first time I’ve seen chris west in a year #yusuelections — MadeleineSpink (@MadeleineSpink) February 19, 2013

7:26 pm Anna McGivern “there should be some way of guiding them more”

7:26 pm Should RAG week have been sponsored by Shell? Chris is hedging… “it should be put forward to the student voice to decide”. But he does say it should go to a referendum if there is student support.

7:25 pm Incumbent Chris West: three main visions. Fewer resource restrictions, employment support, recognising and rewarding all activities for their achievements.

7:25 pm If you’re dressed in green, you should be in some way funny #yusuelections — Sam Shepherd (@Sam_Shepherd1) February 19, 2013

7:24 pm Anna has mentioned both campuses, and off campus too – improving access, supporting action through Volunteering and RAG.

7:24 pm Anna stresses access to societies on both campuses.

7:24 pm Sam Malone (AKA) the Green Man: focusing on three areas of student activities. He wants to get students involved and informed.

7:23 pm Gabrielle James strives for a “highly visible presence” on campus

7:23 pm whoever came up with the #yusuelections live tweeting is a genius or an idiot, I haven’t decided. — Matt Cooke (@acceptcookies) February 19, 2013

7:23 pm Gabrielle James wants to be visible

7:22 pm Seb Odell: YUSU can have a “closed mind”. We need to be “responsive, engaged, and not detached”

7:22 pm First up are the candidates for student activities.

7:22 pm By the looks of things if I write that James Alexander is a nob it comes up behind him on the big screen? #YUSUelections — Tom Witherow (@TomWitherow) February 19, 2013

7:22 pm Looks like freedom of tweets might have to be questioned…

7:21 pm And Neil gets current York Sport President Charlotte Winter’s take on things as well:

7:20 pm James Alexander: “we’re looking for someone who can inspire… these people will be the business people and politicians of the future”

7:20 pm Although we have an all-human panel tonight, in the past YUSU has seen a wider range of species. During the late 60s/early 70s, a dog stood for SU President, but failed to be elected.

7:18 pm Bob Hughes’ views ahead of tonight’s debate:

7:17 pm sat down – comfy seats, forgot V/045 was this great. Ready for #yusuelections hustings. Bank on Banks. — BANKS 4 YUSU PREZ (@BANKS4YUSUPREZ) February 19, 2013

7:17 pm Looks like we might get a full house tonight. The excitement is palpable.

7:06 pm The room begins to fill, with YSTV setting up…

7:01 pm Welcome to Nouse’s coverage of the YUSU Elections Sabbs Debate. We’ll be live from V/045 all night, bringing you the latest from all the candidates. Tweet us at @nouselive and join the discussion on #yusuelections.

12:51 pm http://farm9.staticflickr.com/8096/8480843043_536948a38d_z.jpg

12:49 pm Don’t forget – circuits at the usual time and place this evening! — UYBC (@UYBClub) February 19, 2013

12:10 pm This is a test post on the test liveblog — Nouse Live (@nouselive) February 19, 2013

12:09 pm This is a test post on the test liveblog

4:14 am BREAKING: OBAMA RE-ELECTED AS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.

4:10 am Breaking: Obama wins Iowa. Huge news for the President.

4:04 am Democrats have won all 5 of the Senate toss-ups to be called so far tonight. Nothing but good news for the President so far.

4:03 am “Florida’s going to be decided by less than 50,000 votes and I’d rather be the President than Mitt Romney” – NBC again leaning toward Obama wins in the swing states.

4:02 am NBC now has Obama within 27 votes of victory, after calling California, Washington and Hawaii for the President, as expected.

4:02 am “President Obama is winning every single swing county” – Chuck Todd of NBC taking a closer look at Colorado.

3:59 am Ezra Klein of Wash Post tweeting Romney has won North Carolina.

3:57 am Breaking: Tim Kaine wins Virginia Senate election. Key race; a sign of things to come in the Presidential vote there tonight?

3:51 am Obama would be only the 8th Democrat in US history to serve two full terms.

3:51 am Polls are closing on the West Coast in 10 minutes. Expect 78 votes for Obama from California (55), Washington (12), Oregon (7) and Hawaii (4).

3:48 am Obama’s reportedly on the way to his victory party.

3:44 am Al Gore: “I am confident in saying that President Obama is going to carry the state of Florida tonight”

3:44 am Breaking: Obama wins Minnesota. Only Ohio left for Romney now in the Mid-West.

3:33 am Race still to close to call in Ohio, Florida, Virginia, and North Carolina. Path to victory looking very tough for Romney.

3:26 am Romney-Ryan first ticket to lose both candidates’ home states since 1972

3:23 am NBC has released numbers on which groups backed each candidate. Romney’s base was:

80% of evangelicals;

59% of white voters;

57% of those married;

and 56% aged 65+. Obama’s won:

93% of black voters;

69% of latinos – 2% higher than in 2008;

67% of unmarried voters;

and 59% those between 18-29.

3:21 am Todd Akin, the Republican candidate for the senate race in Missouri who rose to national infamy following his controversial comments about abortion, is projected to lose the race.

3:07 am “I believe… Obama’s already won. Based on those Ohio results,” comments one observer of tonight’s proceedings. What results he is referring to, we are not quite sure.

2:56 am With New Hampshire Obama will have 251 votes. He now needs just 19 from the 96 still available from: Florida (29), Ohio (18), North Carolina (15), Virginia (13), Colorado (9), New Mexico (6), Iowa (6)

2:54 am Deputy Fashion Editor Andy Adenmosun provides compelling characteristically pithy insight: “BOOM! It’s all picking up now…. Come on Obama!”

2:54 am BREAKING: Obama wins New Hampshire. First swing state called for Obama.

2:43 am BREAKING: Huge news. Elizabeth Warren has beaten Scott Brown in Massachusetts, re-taking Ted Kennedy’s old seat.

2:41 am News from the Senate is also looking good for Obama: key wins in Connecticut, Indiana and Wisconsin.

2:38 am Better signs for Romney: he’s up just over 1% with 76% of vote in NC and Minnesota is yet to be called for Obama.

2:35 am Key Ohio Senate race just called for the Democratic incumbent, Sherrod Brown. Great sign for the President, who is up 7% there so far with less than 50% of votes counted.

2:31 am Obama will need just 24 electoral votes now out of the 100 available from: Florida (29), Ohio (18), North Carolina (15), Virginia (13), Colorado (9), New Mexico (6), Iowa (6), New Hampshire (4)

2:29 am BREAKING: Obama wins Wisconsin. Third lean Democrat state Obama has won, along with Michigan and Pennsylvania. With those three Obama will have at least 247 Electoral Votes, and only needs 270.

2:22 am Guardian commentator Gary Younge: ‘If it’s this close in NC it’s difficult to imagine Romney could take Ohio or even Florida.’

2:21 am Romney now up 50.1% to 49.9% in Florida with 79% in – must win for the Governor. Close race good for Obama. All the numbers still favouring the President.

2:19 am Republicans projected by CNN to retain hold of the House #unsurprising

2:18 am CBS and Fox have just called Pennsylvania for Obama; a state Romney questionably visited in the final days. Big win for Obama.

2:16 am Biggest call so far: Michigan for Obama. He lead by 4% in pre-election polls there. Good sign for the President.

2:14 am Remarkably, both Obama and Romney have 3.393m votes in Florida with 78% of votes counted.

2:13 am Elizabeth Warren up 2% in a key Senate race for Ted Kennedy’s old seat against Scott Brown, who famously took the seat in 2010 to deprive Obama of a 60-seat Senate.

2:11 am A third of Senate seats are up for election tonight, as well as the whole of the House of Representatives and a handful of governorships, by the way.

2:10 am Obama wins New York – no contest there. At 2 CNN called Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming for Romney. Obama awarded Michigan and New Jersey as well as NY – Romney’s father was once Governor of Michigan but he wasn’t able to turn it into a win.

1:44 am Result from national exit poll earlier tonight: 24% say their families financial situation is better than 4 years ago, 34% says it’s worse.

1:39 am Recap of what we have from the exit polls so far: Obama up 3% in Ohio

Tied in Virginia and North Carolina

Obama up 1% in Florida Romney almost certainly needs all of these states to win tonight.

1:32 am 2nd year politics student Lucie Parker comments ‘the stakes seem to be higher this year’

1:31 am Be patient. Things will get exciting once Virginia is called.

1:27 am Obama states won: Connecticut, Delaware, DC, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont Romney has won: Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, West Virginia, Kentucky and Indiana. No surprises so far. But exit polls looking better for the President.

1:17 am Which channel are you watching the election on? Finding BBC and Sky a tad insufficient #bringonCNN

1:06 am Obama up 1% on Florida in early exit poll – great news for the campaign. All early indications have been good for the President.

12:54 am Florida polls close in less than 10 minutes. If Obama wins, could be all over for Romney.

12:51 am Election will cost over billion…likely that House will stay Republican, Senate remain Democrat and Obama will be re-elected. Money well spent?

12:44 am Early numbers so far supporting RealClearPolitics’ state polls – they had Obama up 3% in Ohio and tied in Virginia. And they have Obama to win tonight.

12:42 am Romney projected to win South Carolina. Surprise, surprise.

12:39 am Exit polls call North Carolina as well as Virginia tied. Very positive news for Obama.

12:30 am Obama up 3% (51-48%) in Ohio – huge early result

12:16 am CNN reports 49-49% in Virginia. RealClearPolitics’ state polls are looking very good – they predicted a 0.3% lead for Obama, making it the closest race in the nation.

12:14 am Indiana – which voted for Obama four years ago by 1.0% – has immediately been called for Romney as polls closed. The state wasn’t contested this year but this still a very quick call for the Governor.

12:12 am We will here tonight covering the US election. The first states have been called…

4:20 pm That’s all from Nouse here today. It was a really tight encounter, but Vanbrugh ultimately prevailed on spot kicks to win the College Cup. The final match of the year is the Plate Final between Vanbrugh 3s and Wentworth 2s on Wednesday.

4:17 pm Man of the match Phil Taylor’s reaction: It’s taken us 3 years to finally win the College Cup. In the past two years we’ve suffered in the semi finals, but it makes it all worth it for this.

4:16 pm Images: Agatha Torrance

4:15 pm Halifax captain Jack Beadle had this to say following the penalty shootout loss to Vanbrugh: We are obviously disappointed, especially to lose on penalties, i am very proud of all the boys, i couldn’t have asked for any more from them.

4:14 pm Reaction from James Wilson, Vanbrugh captain: It was a crazy game once again. No one deserves to lose on penalties, especially Halifax – they’ve been quality. I’m so glad to have won the Cup, no one tipped us at the start of the tournament.

4:09 pm Handshakes and hugs all round – an even contest here and that’s being recognised

4:08 pm VANBRUGH WIN COLLEGE CUP 2012!

4:08 pm Vanbrugh 1-1 Halifax – Vanbrugh win 5-4 on penalties.

4:07 pm GOAL!!! O’Dwyer scores and Vanbrugh have won it!!

4:06 pm Super penalty. So tense now – O’Dwyer to win it…

4:06 pm Taylor scores, so Williamson must score to keep fax in it

4:05 pm Pilides continues the trend – some very good penalties. 3-3

4:05 pm keeper v keeper, Wilson comes out on top – puts it in the top corner

4:05 pm Denham slides it in – very calm. 2-2

4:04 pm Rory Sharkey puts it in the corner. 2-1 Vanbrugh

4:04 pm Wilson gets a hand to Ash Daly’s shot but it goes in – just! 1-1

4:03 pm Jon Gill cool as you like. Sends Sim the wrong way and it nestles in the corner. 1-0 Vanbrugh

4:03 pm Tom Day sees his shot saved well by Wilson

4:01 pm Halifax will take the first spotkick

4:00 pm Shreevesy is amused. During a skirmish between Denham and Sharkey, the big Fax striker said, “You need more muscle on you, son.”

3:59 pm Vanbrugh 1-1 Halifax

So after an hour of the College Cup final 2012, neither team has been able to seal victory. Penalty kicks it is to decide this year’s winner.

3:59 pm Safe hands from Jonny Sim to gather in a Gill free kick

3:57 pm At this rate we’re going to penalties. 3 minutes for someone to get a winner

3:56 pm HALIFAX 1-1 VANBRUGH

3:55 pm Halifax goal!! Denham’s long throw drops to the feet of Ash Daly, who controls and smashes a volley into the roof of the net

3:54 pm Vanbrugh Subsitution: OFF – Elliot Rous-Ross, ON – Tom Parish

3:54 pm Tom Day smashes a shot wide from long range

3:54 pm Jack Beadle makes a speedy run down the left wing and wins Halifax a corner. From the corner which Ash Daly takes, Phil Taylor powerfully heads clear. Game on a knife edge, six minutes left.

3:53 pm Vanbrugh Substitution: OFF – Johnny Grout, ON – Dan Shepherd

3:51 pm There’s only person who deserves this college cup and it’s @philtayls. It’s been an honour watching you play. The JLD will never forget you — DerwentCollegeAFC (@DerwentC_AFC) June 25, 2012

3:51 pm Vanbrugh defenders putting themselves on the line here – a series of great blocks to keep out Denham and Daly

3:50 pm No way through here for Fax and Vanbrugh looking dangerous on the break

3:48 pm Vanbrugh have an opportunity against the run of play. Ben Stanier looks a constant danger on the break but his effort goes wide of Jonny Sim’s goal.

3:47 pm Halifax piling on the pressure looking for an equaliser. We are into the last fifteen minutes and the atmosphere is tense. Who will handle the pressure?

3:47 pm Gutted not to be involved but glad to see @philtayls bossing a College Cup final. Titan of the JLD bowing out fittingly #CC2012 — Oscar Gabriel Lynch (@oscarlynch) June 25, 2012

3:46 pm Rose and Hana have come to join us at the liveblog station. Fair to say they are football experts!

3:44 pm Vanbrugh coming straight back at them though. Patrickson is needed at the other end to clear Jon Gill’s free kick

3:42 pm Fax are putting the pressure on now. Tom Patrickson gets up to meet Beadle’s corner but he heads just wide

3:40 pm Shreevesy’s talking to James Croydon, who’s feeling rather smug after he predicted this final pre-tournament. He now reckons the Fax will equalise to take it to penalties

3:38 pm Jack Beadle has a very good half volley effort at the Vanbrugh goal but the ball goes a couple of feet wide. Suddenly the game is very end-to-end. Anything could happen, next goal is vital!

3:37 pm Halifax Substitution: OFF – Alex Reid, ON – Jonny Williamson

3:36 pm

3:35 pm Halifax kick off and they win a free kick just outside the area. Ash Daly takes it but it goes just over James Wilson’s crossbar. ‘Fax looking for an equaliser already.

3:33 pm VANBRUGH 1-0 HALIFAX

3:33 pm VANBRUGH GOAL! Phil Taylor is played through by Jon Gill and he makes no mistake with his finish, the second half is about to explode into action.

3:31 pm The second half is underway, surely the match can only get better?

3:28 pm Vanbrugh 0-0 Halifax

The final has been a bit of an anti-climax so far in all honesty. Neither team has created any clear cut chances, second half to start imminently.

3:26 pm Words from Oscar Lynch on the sidelines: This game is devoid of ideas. It’s missing the boys in black and white.

3:22 pm The ball is never out of the air here! #antifootball #CC2012 — Luke Bradley (@lbradley31) June 25, 2012

3:22 pm Beadle doing well in the centre of midfield but frequently outnumbered. Same goes for Phil Taylor

3:20 pm Not much going on in this match at all. Very few chances, long throws looking like the best outlets for both sides. Both sides content to sit back and defend for now – nobody wants to lose it early on

3:18 pm College cup final. Gutted not to be in the squad but COME ON VANBRUGH! #cc2012 — John Sanderson (@jsanderson44) June 25, 2012

3:17 pm

3:15 pm Awful free kick from Phil Taylor, smashes it well wide from a promising position

3:15 pm The James contingent are moaning about the quality of the teams in the final. James Davies, James Offord, Luke Bradley and Freddie Ferrao are being particularly vocal about how much better their team have been throughout the tournament. This may be true but there is a reason James are not in the final.

3:11 pm Shreevesy’s at it again, and this time he’s found Kallum Taylor, who also goes for a 2-1 Vanbrugh prediction

3:10 pm First shot on target for Halifax comes from Hamish Denham. The ball is brought down by Tom Day and he lays it off to Denham whose snapshot is comfortably saved by James Wilson in the Vanbrugh goal.

3:09 pm Long throw for Halifax and it is Hamish Denham to take the ball falls to Jack Beadle but he smashes his shot straight into Ziggy Heath. The opening ten minutes have been cagey to say the least.

3:08 pm

3:05 pm Denham shows his shooting prowess with a powerful volley from range, but the whistle’s already gone and Vanbrugh get the free kick

3:04 pm Mike Sutcliffe, Vanbrugh 3s captain, reckons a close 2-1 win for Vanbrugh here – Will’s a busy man getting these predictions!

3:04 pm Jon Gill free kick, free header for Ben Stanier but Horsfall spots an offside. Vanbrugh have started well, they are the much better side.

3:02 pm Will’s been talking to Joe Boughtflower over the other side of the pitch, and Joe reckons it’ll be 2-0 Halifax – he’s unsure about the quality of the Vanbrugh team

3:01 pm Jon Gill long throw early on for Vanbrugh. Jonny Sim punches the ball away for a corner. Rory Sharkey takes the corner, Sim flaps at it and the next corner is cleared.

2:58 pm The College Cup 2012 final is underway!

2:58 pm

Image: Agatha Torrance

2:57 pm Players making final preparations before kick off. There will be a minute silence before the match due to the passing away of a player’s father late last week.

2:55 pm @nousesport can you get Will “Geoff Shreeves” Light to attempt to make someone cry at the end? #cc2012 — Sam Shepherd (@Sam_Shepherd1) June 25, 2012

2:54 pm Vanbrugh’s key player is Phil Taylor who is currently leading the Fantasy Football standings. The talisman not only scores crucial goals but he is key to any chances which Vanbrugh will create. Ben Stanier, Jon Gill and Elliot Rous-Ross will all look to feed off of the Sunderland fan.

2:53 pm Star man for Halifax today has to be the skipper Jack Beadle. He’s got to fill the gap left in the middle of the park by Matt Mawdesley and it’ll be up to him to pull the strings. The fate of the game will surely be decided in the centre of midfield, and Beadle has to match the quality of Jon Gill and Phil Taylor.

2:44 pm Halifax make one change from their semi final win over James because of the absence of Matt Mawdesley. Dan Jones comes in on the right wing with captain, Jack Beadle moving into a central midfield role. Day and Denham will start together up front and will look to carry on their improving partnership. Jonny Sim in goal is due a huge performance and he usually delivers on the big occasion. James Wilson names a team with one change for Vanbrugh with Ben Stanier returning to the team. This means that Kieran O’Dwyer moves to left back replacing Max Brewer. The performance of Phil Taylor is likely to be key alongside powerful striker Elliot Rous-Ross who is looking to cap off a fine first year for his side.

2:43 pm

Image: Agatha Torrance

2:38 pm

Image: Agatha Torrance

2:36 pm Vanbrugh (4-5-1): Wilson (C), Wignall, Graham, Heath, O’Dwyer, Stanier, Grout, Gill, Taylor, Sharkey, Rous-Ross. Subs: Parish, Shepherd

2:35 pm Halifax (4-4-2): Sim, Daly, Darling, Patrickson, Turley, Jones, Reid, Pilides, Beadle (C), Day, Denham. Subs: Williamson, Lord

2:33 pm Luke’s headed over to get the teamsheets. Exciting times, but no Mawdesley will be a huge blow for the Fax

2:31 pm Starting to spit with rain on the JLD – hope it stays off for the sake of the match and our laptops!

2:28 pm College Cup Final 2012 is in a matter of hours! 3pm on the JLD. Everyone get down to support their college. Come on Halifax!!! — Matt Darling (@matyd123) June 25, 2012

2:28 pm BREAKING TEAM NEWS: Matt Mawdesley is not in York and will miss the final for Halifax. Mawdesley was fourth in the fantasy football standings and would have been the most likely man to stop Phil Taylor.

2:25 pm Up the Vanbrugh @elliotrousross1 — Philip Taylor (@philtayls) June 25, 2012

2:21 pm Players arriving on the JLD for the final. Day testing Sim while Denham is doing kick ups listening to motivational music for Halifax. Seven of the Vanbrugh contingent are also here, the final is set to be a tense affair. Who do you think is going to gain Cup glory this afternoon? Comment and let us know!

2:19 pm Dan Holland and Luke Gardener here on the JLD manning the live blog. Will Light will be doing his best Geoff Shreeves impression to bring you the latest reaction from the sidelines, and the dynamic duo of Philippa Grafton and Agatha Torrance are on photo duty. It promises to be a great afternoon!

2:16 pm The College Cup 2012 Final kicks off at 3pm this afternoon. Stay tuned for full coverage from the Nouse Sport team, or follow @nouselive on Twitter for all the news. The hashtag for the tournament is #cc2012.

4:36 pm That’s all from Roses 2012 – the final score is 156.5-131.5 to Lancaster. It’s been a great weekend and well done to all involved. Thanks for following Nouse over the weekend.

4:36 pm Seb Swenson, the lacrosse men’s captain, had this to say about his team’s win: We came in today and didn’t know what to expect, but we’re really happy with the performance we showed and it was a great effort. We look forward to playing Lancaster again next year.

Image credit: Philippa Grafton

4:30 pm A few more pictures from the croquet battle

4:28 pm And the lacrosse is over. A frantic last few minutes makes the final score 12-3 to York. A really good performance from York and the final points of the tournament go to the white rose.

4:24 pm 11-3 in the lacrosse now. Almost there.

4:22 pm Into the last few minutes and York increase their lead to 10-3.

4:19 pm 9-3 to York in the lacrosse. Andy Chalmers cheekily stands behind the goal before running around and planting the ball in the net.

4:17 pm Another goal for Lancaster in the lacrosse. Now 8-3 to York, but Lancaster are still a long way behind.

4:16 pm Well considering Climbing and Archery was worth a collective 28 points, of which Lancaster took 27, this doesn’t seem unreasonable. Seriously though, where’s York’s climbing wall? If only croquet was worth 30 points #roses2012 — James Croydon (@yusuactivities) May 6, 2012

4:15 pm Consolation goal for Lancaster in the lacrosse. Score now stands at 8-2 to York.

4:14 pm We’re now only waiting on results from Mountain Biking, Hockey Mixed, and Lacrosse, worth 0, 0, and 4 points respectively.

4:13 pm York win the road race in the cycling!

4:11 pm YUSU President Tim Ellis cleans up at the croquet.



4:11 pm It’s a rout in the lacrosse! Now 8-1 to York.

4:08 pm York now 7-1 up in the lacrosse.

4:06 pm Jane Grenville in the house, returning triumphant from her knockout croquet victory. It’s the only sport that matters at Roses, and we all know it.

4:04 pm Streaker at the lacrosse! Greeted with loud cheers by cross dressing Lancastrians. He went round the Lancaster players handing out advice before disappearing into the woods. Bizarre.

4:03 pm The final coach to York has been moved from a 7pm departure to 6pm.

4:02 pm Tim ‘The Hammer’ Ellis blitzed his way through the match. Can nothing stop him? #Roses2012 — Bob Hughes (@YUSU_Welfare) May 6, 2012

4:00 pm End of the third quarter in the lacrosse and York lead 6-1. The points are in the bag here.

4:00 pm Lancaster have taken both the basketball and the volleyball. Lacrosse is still going, but the scoreline is 6-1 to York. We’ll end on a high!

3:59 pm End of the croquet and York emerge victorious! #roses2012 twitter.com/yusuprez/statu… — Tim Ellis :YUSU Prez (@yusuprez) May 6, 2012

3:58 pm In the Lacrosse, York are back on top and now lead 6-1. York have been outrageously dominant in this match.

3:50 pm BREAKING: York win the Croquet!

3:48 pm Great news, not sure how though. Tim admitted earlier that he had no idea how to play… .@yusuprez recovers from a bad start to bring home the victory #roses2012 — James Croydon (@yusuactivities) May 6, 2012

3:47 pm Celebratory/consolation cupcake anyone? Cakes at the Barnardo’s stall are half price! 30p for a brownie cookie and 4 for a £1 and 40p for a roses cupcake and 4 for £1.50 #Roses2012 — Laura Slater (@slaater) May 6, 2012

3:44 pm Lancaster pull one back in the lacrosse to make it 5-1. Luke’s battery is running out, but we will find a way to bring you the latest!

3:38 pm In the basketball, we’ve just reached the end of the 3rd quarter, and teams remain neck and neck at 41-38 to the Red Rose. It’s too close to call.

3:37 pm In the volleyball, Lancaster are two sets up and are winning in the third.

3:34 pm If you want to see more photos from the Roses 2012 weekend, check out our full gallery on Flickr.

3:34 pm Half-time in the men’s lacrosse. York are leading 5-0 and should easily claim 4 points here.

3:32 pm The closing ceremony will now be held in Barker House Farm at 4:30pm, where the darts were on Friday.

3:31 pm York are rampant in the men’s lacrosse now leading 5-0. William Chun scores a great goal to make it 5, but a rather subdued atmosphere out there according to our rather tired reporter/football player, Luke Gardener.

3:28 pm Time out midway through the third quarter in the basketball and Lancaster lead 37-32. Dead even.

3:25 pm Harry Pampiglione looks rather strained here. York will be seeking to equalise in the second set after the Lancs came from behind to steal the first.



3:23 pm The closing ceremony has been brought forward to 4:30 for all those who are still in Lancaster.

3:16 pm .@yusuprez is having at shocker at the croquet #roses2012 — James Croydon (@yusuactivities) May 6, 2012

3:14 pm Lancaster are 31-26 up at the end of the second quarter in the men’s basketball. York need to improve their shooting, but it could still go either way.

3:14 pm

3:12 pm Good to hear Jane Grenville and @yusuprezbossing the croquet at #Roses2012 — Bob Hughes (@YUSU_Welfare) May 6, 2012

3:11 pm End of the first quarter and it is 3-0 to York in the lacrosse.

3:08 pm Lancaster take the first set in the volleyball. York’s play looks disjointed but Lancaster are lucky to be ahead.

3:07 pm Tom Beetham scores a third for the men’s lacrosse and we are still in the first quarter.

3:05 pm The York men’s lacrosse team are now 2-0 and looking like they will comfortably win. William Chun with a long range effort scores the second.

3:03 pm The last event of Roses is the volleyball and York are winning 12-11 in the first set.

2:56 pm Lancaster score with two seconds left in the first quarter of the basketball to level the scores at 14-14. York are playing the better basketball but are conceeding far too many fouls which is costing them.

2:55 pm I agree! Though I think York v. Lancaster on the inflatable human table football would be more fun. Where the fuck is the croquet? #roses2012 — Lizzie Houghton (@lizzie056) May 6, 2012

2:50 pm Taking stock of the last three days and overall York should be very happy with their performance. Winning away in Roses doesn’t come easily and it took until after 2pm for Lancaster to clinch the winning points today.

2:48 pm Congratulations to all involved in #Roses2012 ! #LoveLancaster :) — Rebecca Nobes (@BexNobes) May 6, 2012

2:46 pm For all the croquet fans out there, we don’t think the hotly anticipated contest has started yet. Usually, the V-C Brian Cantor plays with the students’ union president. But this year he hasn’t made trip, so Tim Ellis has Jane Grenville as his partner. Is this Grenville’s bid for Vice-Chancellorship? Depends on her croquet skills.

2:39 pm At the men’s basketball York have started well and are 8-2 after 3 minutes in the first quarter.

2:35 pm The Lancaster men’s football firsts celebrating after clinching the 4 points that won Roses 2012

2:35 pm Everything is now winding down and the tension has dissipated as York heads en masse to the bus stop to catch the 3pm coach. Everyone else is stick around for the closing ceremony this evening.

2:33 pm

2:26 pm Over at the lacrosse, it’s 20-3 to York, following two fantastic goals from the unstoppable Saunders, who is in complete command of the game, supported by Yeomans.

2:24 pm Well done Lancaster! York fought bravely but came up just short away from home. THE ROSES ARE OURS! Lancaster Na Na Na! #redrosearmy #Roses2012 — Danny White (@dannywhite93) May 6, 2012

2:23 pm Dan Turley, the men’s football firsts had this to say about the game that just lost us the Carter James trophy: I think for 30 minutes in both halves we controlled the game and played some unbelieveable football. We switched off at the end of both halves and conceded sloppy goals. Overall we can be proud of our performance though.

2:20 pm York win in the women’s basketball firsts, as scores elsewhere mean Lancaster win Roses

2:19 pm Janne Billiet, the women’s volleyball captain, had this to say about their win: Really happy with the result today, and we were missing 5 of our key players due to illness.

2:13 pm The basketball concludes at 32-28 to York, after a dominant performance from the White Rose. Scrappy at times, but they grew into the game. I’m sure we’ll have quotes from the captain and more detail shortly when our reporter Will Light returns.

2:13 pm And the women’s finishes up almost immediately after, as Lancaster take that game 2-1. It all came tumbling down.

2:11 pm A great performance from the Lancaster football firsts seals the deal and Lancaster will take the Carter James trophy. York put up a real fight, and prolonged the victory far longer than anyone expected. York won last year at 11:11am, so frankly the Lancs have been slow to take the expected home victory. The White Rose should be proud of this.

2:09 pm LANCASTER WIN ROSES 2012. Nouse can confirm that Roses 2012 has been won by the Lancastrians, as they now have 144.5 of the available 288, after having won the men’s football, where the final score was 3-1.

2:06 pm 12-3 in the lacrosse, as York storm the Lancastrian defence with ease. Good goals from Kathe Barrett and one from Alex Whitehead.

2:06 pm Lancaster 3-1 ahead now in the Men’s 1st football. Looks like any remaining hope is lost now.

2:03 pm Goal to Lancaster 2-1. A superb passing move down the left hand side rendered the York defence stranded. Lancaster on the brink…

1:59 pm York narrowly avoid going 2-1 down as a goalmouth scramble leads to the Lancaster striker having an open goal. Somehow Ollie Harrison makes a frantic clearance off the line. A very lucky escape.

1:56 pm 2-0 to Lancaster in the women’s football, after a careless mistake in midfield sees a stunning breakaway goal.

1:54 pm At the men’s football firsts, York are gifted an opportunity and Tom Clarke wastes no time. His shot is just saved, James Davies goes for the rebound, clashing heads with a Lancaster defender. Both men are alright, but the ball is collected safely.

1:53 pm Lacrosse news. The York women are 9-3 up and by the sounds of it are absolutely cruising.

1:51 pm Just lifted this from Roses Live – the supposedly “official” score:

“After a points re-tally, the magic number to win Roses has been changed to 146.5 from 144.5 and so Lancaster require 4 points to win the tournament.” Stick with us, we’re right.

1:50 pm We’re not confirming this, but it’s what we’re hearing: A slight adjustment and it looks like the final score needed is 146.5 #roses2012 — 87.7 Bailrigg FM (@bailrigg_fm) May 6, 2012

1:49 pm We’re hearing that the magic number has shifted, after Roses Live have added another few points somewhere. They’ve been consistently out all weekend and now they’re just making stuff up, I swear. We’ve sent a team to investigate, and will ensure we’re bringing you an accurate score as soon as possible.

1:47 pm Will is back with an update from the volleyball. He says it’s 24-18. Lancaster have been pushing in the last quarter, but the difference is being made by York’s excellent 3-pointers.

1:46 pm In the lacrosse, York lead 8-3. Saunders and Yeoman are working as an impressive pairing up front and making the difference. York are winning in almost everything running.

1:42 pm Lancaster are still dominating in the women’s football firsts. The York team needs a lift, cheer louder York fans!

1:41 pm Nouse Photographer Agatha Torrance is having a moan about York’s imminent loss. She’s probably right, but nothing official yet.

1:40 pm It’s very even in the men’s football firsts, as Lancaster move on the attack and Dom McMahon is forced to make a save, low on his left hand side, after the Lancaster number 9 gets through on goal.

1:38 pm Go, go, go Team York! ANOUNCEMENT!! YORK students all Bags need to be out of GEORGE FOX by 3pm. Teams Playing now, Get them as soon as games finish! #roses2012 — York Sport (@York_Sport) May 6, 2012

1:37 pm Brendan Rogers has forgot to tell his Swansea players about their match against Man Utd, they’re all sat at home. Nightmare. #Roses2012 — Henry Strong (@henrycowen) May 6, 2012

1:34 pm Not worth any points, but the York team will be disappointed. Lancaster win University Challenge for #Roses2012 No points from it though. :) — Bob Hughes (@YUSU_Welfare) May 6, 2012

1:33 pm It’s 3-2 in the lacrosse, after York go 3-1 up thanks to Georgie Sanders, only to relax and leave themselves wide open for a speedy retaliation.

1:32 pm The second half is underway in the women’s football firsts and Lancaster are back in the driving seat. But a great low save from York’s Meg Phillips denies Lancaster a goal and the score remains at 1-0.

1:31 pm I was so sceptical that we’d hold out till 1pm, but we seem to have, and we’re winning in all current matches bar the women’s firsts football. If Lancaster win there, they will make the 144.5 target exactly, meaning that the single College A point we have forfeited could be the damning nail in the coffin for the York’s Roses 2012 dreams.

1:29 pm Feisty action from the women’s lacrosse firsts

1:28 pm In the volleyball, it’s 14-6 to York, with the Lancs look flaccid and unprofessional. More points for us soon…

1:27 pm That’s 1-1 in the football!

1:27 pm The second half of the men’s firsts football is underway.. and YORK SCORE! Atherton picks up the ball, assess his choices, and unleashes a curling effort from 25 yards which nestles in the bottom corner. Promises to be a great second half!

1:25 pm Barong Huang, men’s fencing captain, speaks to Neil Johnston

1:22 pm Half-time in the women’s football firsts and it is also 1-0 to Lancaster. York started well but barring the occasional flash of brilliance from Marte Wang, they have been on the back foot.

1:21 pm Half-time in the men’s football firsts. Lancaster leading 1-0 and are dominant. Just before the end of the half they had a good penalty shout turned down before their left winger fires over rashly.

1:16 pm Sophie Mason, women’s fencing captain, speaks to Neil Johnston

1:14 pm The ref waves away claims for a York penalty in the women’s football firsts after a cross appears to hit a Lancaster hand in the box. They are made to settle for a corner which is wasted.

1:12 pm Lanaster GOAL in the men’s football firsts! Great strike from Lancaster’s centre forward who creates space for himself on the edge of the box, before letting fly and beating helpless Dom McMahon.

1:10 pm 9-4 to York now in the women’s basketball. Frantic and frenetic stuff according to Will.

1:06 pm Action from the men’s football firsts. It is currently 0-0.

1:03 pm Meanwhile in the men’s, Lancaster also break through, and their striker hits the post. Luke tells me he was a good yard offside as well, but it wasn’t flagged up. Tom Clarke responds well with York’s best chance, forcing a great save from the Lancaster keeper, following a cracking link up courtesy of Ollie Harrison.

1:01 pm For all York’s offensive prowess in the women’s football, they’re failing to defend, and Lancaster slip through to score. 1-0.

12:57 pm So ongoing right now we have:

Men’s firsts football: 4 points

Women’s firsts football: 4 points

Women’s firsts basketball: 4 points We need to win all of them to stay in it…

12:57 pm Final score from the women’s fencing: Lancaster win 135-122, though we already knew they had the points secured in that one

12:55 pm Two minutes into the first quarter in the basketball and Lancaster are 4-2 up. COME ON YORK! We need to turn this around.

12:53 pm At the women’s firsts football, Wang is living up to expectations as she nutmegs a midfielder before passing dangerously into the path of Savanah Green, who shoots just wide.

12:51 pm The Lancastrian women’s fencing team have just crossed the necessary amount to take the fencing points, we believe.

12:50 pm Ex-Nouse Sport Editor and Derwent 1s player Jake Farrell confirms that they’ve not heard anything about their College A fixture. Communication breakdown somewhere. Didn’t hear anything from our captain about College Football at Roses. @yorknouse I hear we are meant to be there? — Jake Farrell (@jakefarrell7) May 6, 2012

12:49 pm Desperate times call for desperate measures. Can York include last night’s Nouse sport fifa challenge in Roses? 10 points perhaps? #roses2012 Hoagy takes an early 2 goal lead in the @nousesport FIFA challenge, securing an extra ten points for York. — Jonathan Frost (@Frost_J) May 6, 2012

12:48 pm It’s a very even start in the men’s firsts football. Lancaster create the closest opportunity with a ball across the 6 yard box. This is followed by a collision between York defender Oscar Lynch and Dom McMahon but they are both okay. 0-0.

12:44 pm We were there and it was EPIC! Almost as epic as both our photographers jumping in fully clothed at the final whistle. Still all hyper after a fantastic win last night for men’s water polo and a brilliant day overall for @UYSWC #Roses2012 #blackandgold — Chris Snowden (@snowd99) May 6, 2012

12:44 pm York have won the men’s fencing, bringing in 4 points winning in all 3 classes. The final score is 135-108.

12:42 pm Our reporter at the college A football match says it seems to be a scheduling error. Derwent aren’t in Lancaster and might not have been invited. But Marc Handley, the Lancaster version of Sam Asfahani, has decreed that Vanbrugh, York’s college B team, cannot fill Derwent’s place and play for a point. So a friendly match is getting underway.

12:41 pm Interestingly, York’s star player Wang is actually playing against her twin sister, who is part of the Lancaster midfield. Take her out!

12:40 pm In the women’s football firsts, York is off to a promising start. Marte Wang and Holly Knott both close in the opening few minutes, but the keeper sees both shots pushed just wide. I didn’t think I’d get like this, but it’s suddenly incredibly tense. We’re hanging on by our fingernails here.

12:37 pm The men’s football firsts has kicked off, with no chances yet. York’s attacking line up consists of Tom Clarke, Tom Day, and Dan Atherton. If we lose here, and lose the women’s fencing as seems likely, it’s all over…

12:34 pm Amazing atmosphere at the women’s volleyball,great win for York. #roses2012 — Hannah Brearley (@Hannah_Brearley) May 6, 2012

12:32 pm We’re hearing that Charlotte Winter has fractured her ankle, and no she wasn’t playing at the time. She was supposed to be playing Lacrosse later today, so another blow for York there.

12:30 pm The York women’s volleyball captain, Alexa Mittelhuber had this to say about their win: It was a fantastic game, we had a solid start. Lancaster came back, but we held it together. We lost previously for 9 consecutive years, so to get the win was excellent.

12:25 pm York take the 4 points in the volleyball, claiming the last set 25-22 to York!

12:23 pm Sam sends another update from the College Football farce. Vanbrugh 2s are scheduled to play their Lancs counterparts for no points, despite offering to play Cartmel 1s for the point. Vanbrugh captain James Wilson says that Lancaster are taking the easy route out. Weak.

12:20 pm In the women’s fencing, we trail by 11 points overall. 1 blade remains. This is a really disappointing performance from York, who were a safe bet to take the points. That said, there’s still time.

12:19 pm We’re waiting for the women’s football to start now, another 4 points up for grabs here. All eyes are on York Marte Wang, singled out by captain Rachael Carpenter as the cornerstone of their attacking force.

12:18 pm No show from Derwent, not what York needs right now. College football becoming an absolute farce here #Roses2012 — Sam Shepherd (@Sam_Shepherd1) May 6, 2012

12:17 pm A reader comments What’s the deal with Derwent not showing up for College A footy? Are they in Lancs? Bus late? WE MUST HAVE JUSTICE Damn straight, I want blood. Now it not the time to be forfeiting points.

12:11 pm The score is currently 107-136 to Lancaster.

12:07 pm At the fencing, York’s Sophie Mason has just won her bout 11-3, to put York in the lead in the epee class.

Photo credit: Philippa Grafton

12:03 pm York forfeit the College A football, worth one point as Derwent fail to show. Cheers guys. Vanbrugh 2s v Cartmel 1s will go ahead as a friendly.

12:01 pm A little break for York, as they manage to steal one goal in the men’s seconds’ dying seconds. 2 points to Lancaster there then.

12:00 pm The Lancs have taken a set in the volleyball. York made it close, but Lancs get on the board with a 26-24 victory. York need one more set to take the points.

11:58 am In the men’s fencing, York boast an impressive 26 point lead going into the last class, the epee.

11:56 am 5-0 to the Red Rose, as their left winger cuts in scythes one in. Bradley, near his post, should have done more.

11:53 am There’s quite a lot of confusion at the College football, as York’s A team, Derwent, have failed to show up. However, it looks like Vanbrugh, our College Bs are willing to step up and take the point.

11:51 am The bloodbath is nearly over at the men’s seconds. 10 minutes to go, and no clear chances for York to snatch a goal.

11:46 am ANOTHER Johnny Sim save, as Lanc begin to demonstrate some home advantage. Give that kid a medal.

11:44 am Lancaster have assumed control in the men’s thirds and their number 9 sends a dangerous shot just over Sim’s bar. It remains 1-1.



Photo credit: Philippa Grafton

11:42 am That said, the White Rose look set to take all 8 points available at the fencing, which is not to be sniffed at.



Photo credit: Agatha “Popcorn” Torrance

11:40 am Philippa is back from snapping the men’s seconds game and affirms that it’s a slaughter.



Photo credit: Philippa Grafton

11:38 am Dan’s getting all depressed at the men’s seconds. “It’s all over and everyone knows it.” There, there Dan.

11:36 am Hope he’s alright… sounds like it was a brutal challenge. Number 2 takes one for the team, right in the crown jewels. Thats dedication. #Roses2012 twitter.com/AndyKJohnston/… — Andy Johnston (@AndyKJohnston) May 6, 2012

11:35 am In the men’s thirds football, York are relishing the aggressive nature of the game. It’s a fiery Roses clash. Twice, Hamish Denham floors Lancaster’s centre back. Rohan tells me the poor guy is rolling around and will probably never father a child. Rohan send in another text:

“Lmao. They’ve brought the paramedics on.” Clearly no love lost there.

11:32 am So heading down to this later. FREE HUMAN TABLE FOOTY Courtesy of UPP @ the sports centre! Grab your mates and maybe a trophy!! #Roses2012 twitter.com/OllyTrumble/st… — Olly Trumble (@OllyTrumble) May 6, 2012

11:31 am York have won the second women’s volleyball set 25-15. Jizerova is on top form. One more win there and we’ll pick up 4 much needed points.

11:28 am Johnny Sim is playing a blinder in goal for the men’s thirds. He makes a fantastic double save to keep the score locked at 1-1. Rohan Banerjee wants to know why he’s not in the firsts!

11:23 am Well it’s all tied up at the men’s seconds, as moments into the second half the Lancs play a good through ball between the centre halfs, and the striker, shooting early, chips York keeper Luke Bradley and the Lancs grab another. There’s no way back from this now. 2 points given away.

11:20 am We’re entering the second halves in both the men’s seconds and thirds football. 2-0 down in the seconds, and 1-1 in the thirds, with 2 and 1 points up for grabs respectively.

11:18 am I did apply to Lancaster I think. Got in. Chose to go to the better uni. #Roses2012 making all York students wish they’d applied to Lancaster! — Charli Stevenson (@CharliLou89) May 6, 2012

11:16 am Over at the fencing, the York men have developed a strong 45-30 lead following the sabre class, with all 3 players winning parries. York continue to open the gap in the foil, Dan Cornwell winning his bout 5-1.

11:12 am In the seconds, the first half wraps up. Dan tells me a disappointing game, and York will struggle to get anything from this.

11:11 am The pressure finally does it, as a long ball floats in and at last Sim is beaten. 1-1 in the men’s thirds.

11:08 am More good news from the seconds football, where Dan says that York are getting stuck in, but the Lancs still look dangerous on the counterattack. Almost the end of the first half.

11:08 am WHICH IS SAVED!!! Jonny Sim with another phenomenal stop to keep York in the lead. What a game!

11:07 am In the women’s volleyball, York have taken the first set 25-18, thanks to slightly more fluid play than their Lancaster opponents. We lost yesterday in the mixed, so this looks to be a better start than expected. 4 points up for grabs, and best of 5 sets again.

11:07 am Penalty to Lancaster in the 3rds football…

11:04 am In the midst of the fencing, Neil says that after the sabre class York’s men have a 45-30 lead with all three players winning their parries.

11:01 am Breaking news: Massive disappointment amongst the Nouse contingent as the croquet is rumoured to be delayed until 1.30.

11:00 am @nouselive Big effort required but I’m still quietly optimistic of the comeback to end all comebacks. For quietly read blindly #roses2012 — James Croydon (@yusuactivities) May 6, 2012

10:58 am York could have had a penalty for a push on James Offord, but aren’t doing enough at either end of the pitch. Still 2-0. At least they’ve stopped conceding, I suppose.

10:56 am The 3rds are still ahead in the football, and are a team reborn after their early struggles. However a blow, as Sam Miller is replaced by Luke Stevenson after a bad tackle, who then suffers a nose bleed. York players falling down like wounded oxes.

10:46 am A corner is swung in under the crossbar and bundled over the line. York aren’t in this at all. 2-0 to the Lancs in the men’s seconds then.

10:44 am The pressure’s on, certainly. Plenty of nerves in the air. Nervous for the big game today, could be the decider #roses2012 — Alex Lanigan (@AlexLanigan) May 6, 2012

10:41 am In the fencing, the York women have taken the first bout, while the men lose theirs.

10:39 am Big news from the 3rds football. Sam Astbury heads in from a Hamish Denham long throw. This is good stuff for York after soaking up early Lancastrian pressure.

10:39 am There’s plenty of optimism in the twittersphere: Proudest President ever after last night. Now come on York! Its most definitely not lost yet! #roses2012 — Cesca Baguley (@cescabaguley) May 6, 2012

10:37 am The Lancaster number 11 scores a beautiful goal, hitting a crisp volley into the edge of the box. York appear to be struggling- come on Luke!

10:32 am And the men’s thirds has started too now. The Lancs essentially need 3 4-pointers to finish this whole thing off, so winning the football is essential. If we’re still in this at 1pm, it’ll be pretty impressive.

10:30 am Everyone seems to think that our very own Sports Editor Luke Gardener is the key player here, but we’re very sceptical. His Fantasy Football valuation is way over…

10:29 am We’ve just kicked off in the men’s seconds football, which is down on Football Pitch 2 if you want to go and show some support.

10:27 am @yorknouse @yusuactivities @YUSU_Welfare @YUSUAcademic @York_Sport York can still do it! All depends in the football I reckon — Tim Ellis :YUSU Prez (@yusuprez) May 6, 2012

10:23 am What are your predictions for today? And which player/team have shone this weekend?

10:10 am Come on York, its not lost yet!!! Big push today to clinch the win, and lets bring the trophy back home #roses2012 — Chris Unsworth (@Chris_Unsworth) May 6, 2012

10:08 am The sun is shining once again here in Lancaster. The fencing and football matches are due to kick off at 10:15. Excitment mounts across campus, but that might just be for the inflatable human table football being set up just across the carpark…

10:01 am Need this to happen again this year!: nouse.co.uk/2011/05/17/wom… via @yorknouse — Faye(@letscall_l) May 6, 2012

9:59 am The all important number is 144.5 today. That is the score both sides are trying to reach in order to clinch the Carter James trophy.

9:56 am We have had two days of action packed sport, but now only today is left. Lancaster lead 133-107 going into the first events at 10:15, but an early start from York would give them hope of a dramatic turnaround. Welcome to the final day of the Nouse 2012 Roses live blog!

9:41 pm That’s all from us today as Saturday finishes with York trailing 133-107. Come back tomorrow for the final day of Roses 2012.

9:40 pm It’s all over in the men’s water polo. York have won 15-12 – a great result and a much needed 4 points on the board. And everyone’s in the pool to celebrate – cries of “Yorkshire!” ring out as the White Rose enjoy their win.

9:29 pm York are 14-12 up as a timeout is called. Cracking game and a cracking atmosphere

9:24 pm Women’s water polo Image: Philippa Grafton

9:22 pm York now 12-8 up in the men’s water polo, and chants of “You’re not in the Russell Group!” are ringing around the swimming pool. Will reckons this is game of the tournament so far.

9:08 pm It’s now 8-7 York with two periods to go. Exciting stuff, and York could really use the points here.

9:04 pm It’s a thriller in the men’s water polo – York leading 7-6 at the minute

8:54 pm York lead 4-3 at the end of the 1st period of the men’s waterpolo. Great atmosphere in the swimming pool.

8:42 pm We have triple checked the scores now, even against the Roses Live backend. We are 110% confident we’re right. Stick with Nouse for the correct scores, fastest.

8:31 pm Table tennis seconds lose 9-3. 2 points for Lancaster.

8:28 pm Water polo final score: 12-5 Lancaster. York recovered some pride in the last period, and scored a nice goal. The two standout performers for the White Rose – Louise Highton, who completed a fine hat-trick, and Hannah Carter, who showed impressive strength in scoring her two goals.

8:14 pm York win in the firsts table tennis! It finishes up 9-4.

8:11 pm The score in the waterpolo is now 12-4 to the Red Rose. All hope has faded, really. They look exhausted.

7:58 pm 8-4 in the waterpolo to Lancs.

7:54 pm In the waterpolo it’s 7-2 to the Lancs, but York are standing their ground, and there’s increasing support at the poolside: the football team, the swimming team, and more have turned out. The atmosphere is electric. 2 quarters remain.

7:52 pm 4-1 up at women’s water polo so far. Pretty much all lancs. #Roses2012 twitter.com/AndyKJohnston/… — Andy Johnston (@AndyKJohnston) May 5, 2012

7:47 pm In the table tennis, York now lead 7-2. Two more consecutive wins and we’ll be all done there, and take the 4 points.

7:45 pm Also, the seconds table tennis are having something of a come back, but are still 5-3 down. More work still to be done.

7:43 pm York’s women are now 4-0 down, but the atmosphere is fantastic!

7:36 pm The women’s waterpolo is underway, and disappointingly York’s women are down by two goals in as many minutes.

7:27 pm The York firsts table tennis team are poised to take York over the hundred points threshold!

7:25 pm Women’s water polo is about to start in the swimming pool

7:01 pm Chung in the York firsts has been beaten narrowly, but York still lead 2-1 overall.

6:49 pm I’m so tired I’m seeing double. Academic Affairs Officer Graeme Osborn and his identical Lancastrian twin are both in the Sports Centre lobby.

6:46 pm At the table tennis, Frank Chung of York and Zhi Cao of Lancaster are putting on a spectacle, with a 50 shot rally. In the seconds, York have slumped to 3-0 down.

6:45 pm #roses2012 appropriately eating roses chocolates on the coach back from lancaster. — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) May 5, 2012

6:43 pm OFFICIAL SCORE: Y 95-127 L

6:41 pm In the debating, York bring home 4 points! I won’t lie, we didn’t send anyone. Is it really a sport?

6:39 pm BREAKING: The Archery is all totted up, and, to look at it in a positive light, our entry for Novice Male has come up trumps! They brought home a point!! … In other news, Lancaster have taken the other 9 points available. Damn.

6:34 pm It’s now 2-0 overall for the table tennis firsts. Bring on the points…

6:33 pm Andy Coupe of the York seconds is struggling and loses resoundingly in the first game of table tennis, but Anders Hammerback of the firsts has just schooled his opponent, winning by a 7 point margin, in the third set. He looks set to take it.



Photo credit: The Hoagster

6:27 pm The York firsts are dominating in the table tennis, and lead in both their games constantly. This could be welcome points: the White Rose desperately need to break 100 before the day is out if we want to stay in this. The Lancs are leading in the seconds.

6:20 pm At the archery, the officials are finally ready to total up, after what was supposed to be a 10am start! Tension mounting, with a whopping ten points about to be assigned.

6:18 pm In the men’s firsts hockey, York have equalised! Laurie Torrington collects from a superb short corner, and fires home, making it 1-1. The goal is quickly followed by the final whistle, and York steal a share of the points.

6:16 pm A gap of 28 points currently separates the two sides.

6:13 pm Alex Lonsdale, men’s rugby seconds captain, speaks to Neil Johnston

6:13 pm Apologies for the technical errors here, the team is very tired after little sleep on a lecture hall floor. Furthermore we were all woken up by a drunk York darts team at 5am who then wouldn’t leave the room. Tip: If you’re going to wake lots of people up, don’t wear a t-shirt with your name on, Chris West, YUSU Student Activities elect.

6:09 pm The score is now 116-88 to the home side.

6:08 pm Milly Harvey, Women’s A Canoe Polo captain, talks to Neil Johnston

6:02 pm In the men’s hockey firsts it’s 10 minutes to go, Lancaster is up one: 1-0.

6:01 pm Men’s Hockey 1sts: York are really struggling now, they are pushing fowards and getting caught on the break too often. Lancaster are winning a lot of short corners and they finally make one pay. Lancaster goal, from a short corner scooped finish.

5:56 pm So far we’ve seen two competitors hospitalised. Let’s hope that the rest of the event can continue without serious injury.

5:54 pm Men’s Hockey 1sts: Lancaster now looking dangerously near scoring.

5:53 pm York have won women’s canoe polo, which was delayed earlier, however score finished 2-0 to York!

5:52 pm Men’s Hockey 1sts: Second half underway, and it has not started well for York with Leo Watton put in the sin bin. Lancaster now have the upper hand. Still nil-nil.

5:48 pm

Men’s Hockey 1sts.

Photo credit: Agatha Torrance

5:42 pm Harry Hawkins has been a busy boy. Here he talks to man of the match Gregor Morris

5:41 pm Harry Hawkins talks to York rugby stars Tom Chadwick and Gabriel Adebiyi

5:31 pm Honours even at snowsports. York win the freestyle ski, and Lancaster win the freestyle boarding. Two points each. Hope the snow was decent.

5:31 pm Men’s Hokcey 1sts: Half time at the hockey, and it is nil-nil. York have thus far been the better team and will rightly fustrated if they can’t make their chances count. Captain Mellor has been impressive along with every man on the team.

5:27 pm Men’s Rugby 1sts: And there’s the final whistle! UYRUFC have secured their fourth consecutive Roses clean sweep, a useful 7 points in total. 1st XV final score: 22-6.

5:26 pm Men’s hockey 1sts: Things are getting tense here at the hockey. York are getting fustrated as they haven’t made their chances pay. Henry Mellor was brought down and the Lancaster player has a green card. Mellor was not happy with the challenge at all.

5:22 pm Men’s Rugby 1sts: Mesmeric passing by York’s backs. Bremner and Lord carry well, but a knockon destroys the attacking momentum.

5:17 pm Men’s Hockey 1sts; Another short corner for York and they so nearly score. Fantastic double save by the Lancaster keeper denies Simon Lowen.

5:16 pm Men’s rugby 1sts: A penalty from the scrum gives lancaster their best attacking opportunity of the half. And now there’s a York scrum just outside their 22 and York empty their subs bench.

5:15 pm Men’s Hockey 1sts: Unbelievable defence splitting chip pass from york which is put wide by one foot by Dougie McAteer. york are pulling all the strings and they look to be a matter of time away from scoring.

5:13 pm Men’s rugby 1sts: lancaster keep on trying to come back, but every fresh attack is swarmed by black and gold defenders.

5:10 pm The netball is over: York lose 54-29 despite a spirited final quarter display. In all fairness, Lancaster dominated from start to finish and definitely deserved to win.

5:09 pm

5:08 pm Men’s Hockey 1sts: Lancashire team earn a contentious short corner as the York players go mad at the decision. However, it’s easily saved and York regain possession and control of the movement of the game.

5:05 pm Men’s Rugby 1sts: the pressure tells as the Red Rose of Lancaster concede a penalty. Chadwick nudges it over and York are 2 scores clear at 22-6.

5:03 pm Men’s Hockey 1sts: Lancaster have their first chance and hit the post, but York goalkeeper Sam Harriman had it covered. Lancaster coming back into it in a hostile mood, the atmosphere is getting tense.

5:02 pm Men’s Rugby 1sts



Photo credit: Philippa Grafton

5:02 pm York are millimetres from the try line! All credit to Lancaster for this absolutely Herulean defence.

5:01 pm Men’s rugby 1sts: slick handling by Chadwick, Pollen, and Watson. York will gave a scrum 5 meters from Lancaster line.

4:59 pm Lancaster are not giving up easily. First sam Lord and then watson are dumped backwards by an impressive defence.

4:57 pm Men’s rugby 1sts: Morris keeps the ball in play after winning a fantastic turnover. Chadwick makes another telling break on the right, before the rampant figure of CMorris chases a clever Will Ward chip – the attack ends as Morris was deemed offside! Crowd is loving this match.

4:55 pm Men’s hockey 1sts: first chance of the game comes from Henry Mellor, captain of the team, just deflected wide. They now have a short corner but nothing comes of it. Great start for York.

4:53 pm Men’s hockey 1sts: have just pushed back. A massive four points to be battled for, York are pumped.

4:53 pm End of 3rd quarter: 40-39 to Lancaster in the Netabll 1sts.

4:51 pm TRY! York win the lineout and drive forward. The pack collapse over and it’s Gaskell who stajnds up last to put his name on the score-sheet. Credit goes to the whole pack though. Conversion missed: 19-6.

4:47 pm Men’s rugby 1st: Watson goes through again, with Bremner on his outside but the move breaks down. Lancaster take a scrum 5 metres from their own line.

4:45 pm TRY YORK! Watsom once more carries in midfield, the ball comes back to first-year fly half Tom Chadwick, who spots a poorly aligned defence on the blindside. He chips, gathers and side steps a few weak tackles to triumphantly dive over in the corner. He can’t add the extras so it remains: 14-6.

4:41 pm The men’s rugby is underway once more: early knockon by Lancaster gives York immediate field position.

4:39 pm Men’s rugby 1st: this match is tight. Fitness and substitutes are going to be key for the second half. Morris, Adebiyi, and gaskell are all putting in particularly eye-catching performances, but the whole team looks in great shape.

4:34 pm The game is moving back and forward, bit of chasing and kicking on the pitch resulting in a very kickable penalty for York.

4:33 pm Lancaster turnover a York maul. Mutterings among York fans that it was illegal (this game looks like it is going to get a bit unpleasant.) York are looking to vent fustration on the next scrum and appear to have done well, but the ref. is now blasting his whistle and it is Lancaster who surge forward.

4:28 pm Adebiyi pulls off a fantastic tackle on the Lancaster scrum hlaf, who otherwise looked destined to score. York have a penalty and are marching up the pitch once more.

4:26 pm Adebiyi cuts a fantastic line to take York within 10 of Lancaster’s line, but a turnover allows the homeside to relieve the mounting pressure.

4:25 pm In the netball it is the end of the first quarter and 13-5 to Lancaster. In truth, it could have been more. GK Knight being given the runaround by Lancaster’s Goal shooter. A late flurry gave York hope, but it’s all Lancaster.

4:24 pm Group shot of the men’s seconds rugby team

Image credit: Agatha Torrance

4:23 pm Industrious work from York’s forwards yields little, so Chadwick kicks and York have the lineout after Lancaster clearance.

4:22 pm A Lancaster canoe player was lifted out of the water by fellow competitors and medical staff. All the other players are out of the water and the match has been suspended for now.

Image credit: Hoagy Davis-Digges

4:21 pm CHANCE! Watson carries the ball well in the midfield, before Will Ward very nicely spots a gap and shhotts through. Adebiyi is on his inside shoulder but Lancaster illegally knock theh ball on before it reaches him. York fans are baying for a penalty try right now, but three points from Chadwicks boot semi-appease them.

4:21 pm York have been pushing for an equaliser in the women’s firsts hockey, and are rewarded! It’s a lovely low reverse sweep into the corner of the net, courtesy of Emily Lucas.

4:19 pm A great chip by Chadwick looks like it is knocked on by Lancaster, but the referee gives away nothing. Eventually York win a scrum just outside Lancaster’s 22.

4:17 pm Injured player is UP! Shooing away medical team he joins the next scrum.

4:17 pm The Lancastrian canoe player was lying back in his canoe, not sure what happened but there are alarms going off and medics running to the poolside as his team attempt to get him to the water’s edge. It looks serious, will update with more shortly.

4:17 pm Men’s rugby: play is delayed as one of Lancaster’s props goes down with what looks like a nasty injury. Lancaster huddle to talk tactics, and York are keeping movement flowing with drills.

4:16 pm Nouse make the Roses 2012 score 81-71 to Lancaster at the moment. Still a long way to go today though.

4:15 pm There is a Lancaster canoe polo player injured in the water – we will update more as soon as we have concrete details.

4:12 pm York captain, James Faktor, is injured and is replaced by Tim Ross. His shoulder looks to be the problem. Matt Pollen inherits the captaincy.

4:11 pm For anyone concerned about discrepancies in scores between Nouse and Roses Live, I’m convinced they are assigning way too many points for the climbing. Stick with us!

4:10 pm York are recvoering well after the restart, with the forwards tackling well and Gaskell is leading the push. Lancaster forward pass hands possession back into York hands.

4:09 pm Watson carries up the left flank, but can’t seem to off load to Adebiyi, ultimately leading to a kickable penality for Lacaster. Their outside centre, apparently with the kicking duties today, knocks it over from wide out. Lancaster lead: 6-3.

4:07 pm TURNOVER! Lancaster win the ball and charge upfield via their left winger. Bremner covers and York get the lineout.

4:07 pm The teams are exchanging kicks, bubt Chadwick has now run the ball back, unfortunately meeting a well-drilled lancaster defence. James Factor wins a lineout inside the Lancaster 22.

4:06 pm We keep going over the scores to check, and new additions keep flooding in, but I’m confident there’s only two points in it. It’s getting close.

4:05 pm Half-time and the Ladies’ 1s are still 1-0. Tense game #Roses2012 — UYHC (@UYHC_Official) May 5, 2012

4:04 pm Lancaster shoot and York block it. It hit her in the face, and sounded painful. The York player in question maintained her composure with “presence of mind” says Will. Impressive stuff. Still 1-0 to Lancaster there as we hit half-time.

4:03 pm Another long kick down the pitch – there’s a scrum in the Lancaster 22 – both teams are beginning to hit their stride now.

4:03 pm TRY for York! 62-7 as it is converted. Straight afterwards the final whistle goes. 4 points to Lancaster but a match played in really good spirits. What Roses is all about!

4:01 pm Lancaster build momentum in York territory, but our defence is holding strong. Gabriel Adebiyi and Gregor Morris are noticable rocks of strength in the moment.

4:00 pm Men’s rugby 1st: Chadwick kicks long and the Lancaster team concede a knockon. York win a penalty from the resulting scrum which Chadwick routinely knocks over, leaving the score at 3-3.

3:58 pm Our rugby reporter Harry speaks with the seconds captain following their domination on the field.

3:58 pm The netball firsts match has been put back to 4 so should get underway shortly.

3:57 pm Several tries in the women’s rugby firsts. Lancaster are now on 62-0 but the York players are as enthusiastic as ever, even though they are lost this match.

3:57 pm Nouse’s Comment editor snatches several awards for his slick moves on the floor. You should see him in Willow.



Photo credit: Philippa Grafton

3:56 pm Men’s 1st rugby: a tidy lineout and some slick passing through on a crash ball, but York have lost possession and only Gregor Morris’ intervention stop Lancaster from diving on the loose ball for a certain score.

3:54 pm York win in the American Football. In a close game, York nick it 15-14.

3:53 pm Men’s 1st rugby is OFF! And we start off with an early penalty for Lancaster 3-0

3:49 pm Men’s rugby is about to kick off … stay with us!

3:48 pm Lancaster try in women’s rugby, York are looking at their best all game and are in their opponents 22, but loose the ball and aaare left short at the back as the Lancaster flanker runs the distance to convert. She fails to make the conversion, so score is now 48-0.

3:45 pm Women’s rugby score is 43-0 as conversion hits the post … unlucky Lancaster.

3:45 pm York leading American football 15-14 #Roses2012 — Andrew Pillow (@Uraharascience) May 5, 2012

3:44 pm Women’s rugby: Lancaster score again, as their wonderwoman comes through for the fourth time. York supporters are howling that Lancaster is a one woman team … true?

3:42 pm Bad news already from the women’s hockey despite the best efforts of Keeper Laura Porter, as a close range Lancs effort trickles in. 1-0 Lancaster, but still all to play for.

3:41 pm In the men’s hockey seconds, Lancaster win 3-2. York had one decent chance before the end to level it, but Lancaster secure the points.

3:35 pm York win in the rugby seconds, after a great performance. Valuable points for the White Rose.

3:30 pm One of today’s big fixtures has just got underway, as the women’s firsts hockey push back.

3:29 pm Some quick thinking by Luke Cunnah creates acres of space for the sniping scrumhalf. York can’t finish straight away, but moments later Rishi Naidoo burrows over for a try. Harris cooly converts, making it 34-12 to York.

3:27 pm In the dancing there’s only one York couple remaining now, as we enter the final. It’s getting energetic!

3:25 pm York continue to pin the Lancastrians back, and lead the men’s seconds rugby 27-12, despite a recent Lancastrian resurgence and try.

3:23 pm The women’s rugby firsts match has just started again after the injury to a Lancaster player – starting from a scrum.

3:21 pm The air ambulance is taking off from the rugby field.

3:19 pm York’s men have won the tennis. They lead 5-2 with two singles matches to play after comprehensive victories for Max Reby (6-2,6-2), Sam Davies (6-1,6-3), Nila Morosz (6-0, 6-1), and Max Andrews (6-3,6-2). The remaining women’s doubles match looks close to a conclusion as York take a 4-2 lead. The singles are looking remarkably even, with it all to play for.

3:18 pm Netball seconds result: Lancaster 51-21 York. A convincing win for the Red Rose, but they were as frustrated by the refereeing as the result.

3:15 pm The crowd is applauding as the Lancaster player is stretchered into a road ambulance parked near the rugby pitch.

3:14 pm We hope the Lancaster rugby player is okay. The officials were quick to call for the air ambulance.

3:12 pm Air ambulance arrives for injured female Lancaster rugby firsts player. Lots of concern on the sidelines.

Image credit: Agatha Torrance

3:11 pm Interesting disc from Pete but quest pulls it down. Fish lead 11-2 #Roses2012 — The Fish (@TheFish_Lancs) May 5, 2012

3:09 pm She’s been told not to move; it’s a neck injury. She will be airlifted out momentarily.

3:08 pm There’s now an helicopter landing on pitch, to collect a Lancaster firsts women’s rugby player.

3:07 pm Lancaster are running away with the Ulitmate frisbee – 11-2 now and the points are going to the Red Rose.

3:06 pm Eight couple remain in the rock and roll semi final at the dancing, of which only 2 couples are York. Our very own Nouse Comment Editor is one of them!

3:05 pm Replacement Tim Ross barges through the Red Rose midfield and gets around the fullback and under the posts to make it 24-7. It’s York’s game to lose now.

3:05 pm Lancaster take a 3-2 lead in the men’s hockey. Dong-oh Shin makes a good save but Lancaster get to the ball first and slot it him.

3:02 pm News from the women’s rugby is that we’re waiting for an ambulance after that injury to the two players.

3:01 pm Marc Handley, LUSU Vice-President (Activities), speaks to Hoagy Davis-Digges

2:58 pm Bad injury in the women’s rugby – two women down and being attended to by sports centre staff. York’s player looks to be ok, but Lancaster player isn’t moving.

2:58 pm TRY for Lancaster! Imprecision by York’s backs invites Lancaster inside centre seizes the ball and sprint to the try line. Conversion makes it 17-7 to York still.

2:57 pm TRY for York! A solid scrum provides the platform for some neat passing in the backline which sends the irrepressible Conan Osbourne through. He steps the covering defence and dances under the posts, silencing the Lancaster crowd. Conversion is an easy one, 17-0.

2:55 pm Half time in the ultimate frisbee – 8-2 to Lancaster in that one.

2:55 pm Final score from the men’s kumite – convincing Lancs win, dominating all 3 rounds.

2:51 pm

Image credit: Agatha Torrance

2:51 pm We’re back underway in the women’s rugby. A win there would require a monumental effort from York.

2:50 pm Roses 2012 currently stands at 68-53 to Lancaster. The White Rose are closing the gap, but there are ten points worth of archery yet to come in and we’re expecting most of those to go to the Lancs.

2:50 pm

Image credit: Agatha Torrance

2:49 pm Lancaster are bossing the men’s kumite over in the Dance Studio. They’re on to grab another point there.

2:48 pm That’s now 7-1 in the Ultimate. York facing losing another 4 points there.

2:47 pm Lancaster currently 5-1 up in the Ultimate Frisbee.

2:46 pm

Photo credit: Philippa Grafton

2:45 pm York’s errors proving very costly in the women’s rugby. A huge 38-0 to Lancaster at half time. York have barely been out of their own half and are facing humiliation here.

2:45 pm Drama down on pitch 2, in the men’s rugby seconds as we reach half time. Lancaster build pressure on York’s line, and think they score, but the ref calls play back for a confused Lancaster penalty. York’s defence holds, and the half ends 10-0.

2:44 pm Karate update: Lancaster win in both the men’s and women’s kata, but York hit back in the women’s kumite. Men’s kumite still to come.

2:40 pm In the women’s first rugby, Lancaster have a break, cheered on by the crowd.

2:37 pm After disappointment in the doubles, the York men have pulled it together in the singles, and are ahead in all their matches so far.

2:35 pm Lancaster are getting all the decisions at the netball seconds. Captain Tess Webb is not happy. York trail 22-11.

2:32 pm 10-0 to York in the Men’s seconds rugby currently. York spend some time in York territory, but miss a penalty. Moments later, Woodward intercepts a sloppy Lancaster pass, and looks certain to score but is shut down by the Lancs full back. Great fitness by York’s forwards, who chase upfield and win a penalty, but it’s unconverted. This all bodes very well for the firsts game later!

2:31 pm Well done Lancs Lacrosse! Best result for a few years. Watch out York, the improvement rate suggests a Lancs win in 2013! :) #Roses2012 — Laura (@Houndog27) May 5, 2012

2:29 pm York clamber out of a hole in the men’s hockey seconds. Unsworth and Talbot score in quick succession with brilliant shots to make it 2-2. The Lancaster fans are strangely quiet now…

2:28 pm York have it all to do in the women’s rugby. Two tries and two conversions in quick succession from the same Lancaster player – both converted so it’s 19-0 to the Red Rose

2:23 pm Michael Bloom, one of the try scorers from the men’s rugby thirds game, speaks to Harry Hawkins

2:23 pm And with the extra field goal that’s now 7-0 to York in the American Football

2:22 pm York touchdown in the American Football! 6-0 up

2:21 pm James Faktor, York’s rugby firsts captain, speaks to Hoagy Davis-Digges

2:20 pm The American football game is still ongoing

Image credit: Philippa Grafton

2:18 pm 2-0 to Lancaster after they break from a York short corner and fire a powerful shot from the right leaving Dong-oh Shin raging.

2:17 pm At the end of the 1st quarter York’s netabll 2nds trail 13-8, largely due to not tracking back. However, Rohan says that Shadyn Nikzad’s playmaking is being done justice by their attacking play.

2:17 pm Lancaster fall short in the last minutes of the Lacrosse, and things wrap up 9-4 to York.

2:16 pm Action from the lacrosse which York won 9-4

Image credits: Philippa Grafton

2:15 pm Try for Lancaster in the women’s 1s; penalty awarded for a high tackle, quick tap taken from outside the 22, York missed their tackles and paid the price. Conversion missed so it’s 5-0.

2:14 pm York trampoliners lead 1-0 after winning the novice round. And the netball 2nds are involved in a thriller. 12-7 Lancaster with York struggling in defence, but Amy Moll and Amy Moye are looking imperious with their shooting.

2:10 pm In the men’s seconds rugby, outside centre Rich Rhodes pierces through the Lancaster backline and only a magnificent cover tackle prevents the score. York win the penalty and take 3, only to immediately follow up with a try, from right wing Ollie Woodward, and conversion, from Peters. 10-0 lead YORK.

2:06 pm The men’s hockey seconds match has kicked off and Lancaster are ahead within two minutes after some early pressure. The huge home crowd is pleased.

2:05 pm The York netball seconds trail 4-2 in an end to end clash. It started with free scoring, but York’s GK Tess Webb has managed to stem the tide well, and York are now beginning to apply some pressure. 2 points on offer here.

2:04 pm The men’s seconds rugby has kicked off – the second of four big rugby matches this afternoon

2:04 pm Entering the last quarter at the lacrosse, and York’s player’s are really pulling together and increasing the pace to drive the win home. 4 points right around the corner!

2:03 pm The tennis is looking close in both the men’s and women’s contest.

2:01 pm Luke tells us that women’s rugby is now going ahead – they’ve found a referee! Good chance for us to claw back some points there

1:59 pm Action from the men’s tennis

Image credit: Hoagy Davis-Digges

1:58 pm Ready, aim…fire!

Image credit: Hoagy Davis-Digges

1:58 pm It’s all over at the rugby, York taking the point by a mile, as they finish 37-5, Ollie Oates squeezing in a final try to complete the White Rose’s dominance there.

1:56 pm Rugby thirds update: Lancaster try after a promising York backline move breaks down, then York hit back with a try of their own as Parelli goes over and Darroch converts to make it 30-5

1:56 pm That’s another 4 points to Lancaster. Winning #roses2012 10k best feeling ever — philip robertson (@philr1878) May 5, 2012

1:55 pm The york players are taking an aggressive 8-2 lead in the lacrosse. They seem determined to open the gap and are consistenly crowding the Lancastrian net. Looks like York will take the 4 points on offer here.

1:52 pm The women’s seconds netball finishes 4-0 to York. A good performance which needs to be repeated across other sports now.

1:48 pm We’re hearing that the women’s rugby may be called off due to lack of a referee, which would be a great shame. I know they were keen to right the wrongs of yesterdays 7s fixtures, in which Lancaster dominated York.

1:47 pm York score again in the hockey to bring it to 4-0. Nat Montezuma scored from right side after passing sliced open the defence.

1:44 pm In the men’s swimming, it finished even stevens. York took the final points to even up the contest.

1:42 pm In the women’s swimming, York come out victorious beating Lancaster 59 to 43.

1:41 pm Some really high quality tennis here today. York never disappoint. Lancs have matched them today though! #Roses2012 — Sam Shepherd (@Sam_Shepherd1) May 5, 2012

1:40 pm At the lacrosse, there is a lot of confusion around the score. I make it 6-2, but that seems to be in dispute. We’ll let you know for sure as soon as possible.

1:39 pm A neat offload in midfield culminates in Manuel Sarmento collecting his own gurbber. Lancaster kick the ball clear, but it’s an inaccurate one and York return with interest, the move ending with replacement wing George Davis sliding over with style in the corner. Conversion missed, 16-0.

1:38 pm Aha, 3-0 to York in the hockey. Harriet Mills taps it in after receiving a pass from the right corner of the goal. Good news everyone, we need a few more points.

1:32 pm Some score updates from the tennis:

York top seeds Reby and Davies lose the first set in the tennis doubles 6-4. Masters and Andrews lost 6-4 in the first set. Moroz and McNichol won the first set 6-2. A mixed bag there then. The women on court are dominating though, with Thanner and Harrison leading their 1st set 4-1, and Sarah White winning with ease 6-1, 6-0 in her match.

1:32 pm York’s rugby thirds have scored another try in their match

1:29 pm Yet another goal for York in the lacrosse.

1:25 pm I would report on that- a brilliant idea. And knowing Roses, it’s be worth a good 12 points… just sayin’. Maybe Lancaster and York role playing societies could put on a battle (like in Role Models) and join in the #Roses2012 funtimes… — Charli Stevenson (@CharliLou89) May 5, 2012

1:24 pm York are getting careless over at the lacrosse, as Lancaster piece together their first goal. Rose says they need to step up their game.

1:23 pm Lancaster give away a free kick in the men’s thirds rugby at a lineout, and York send some big runners into the Lanc defence. The ball is recycled and finds its way to Michael Bloom on the right wing, who gets outside the cover defence to dive over. 11-0 to York, as Harris misses the conversion.

1:21 pm Two yellow cards in the women’s seconds hockey. One for each side. Anna Williamson gets the card for York, but York supporters are questioning the decision.

1:20 pm York remain 2-0 up in the mixed lacrosse, but player Chris Menon has been hit and is out. Let’s hope York can maintain their lead until full-time.

1:19 pm Lancs win 38-26 in the Netball thirds. Lancaster appear to have taken the win in a calm and collected fashion, and York couldn’t compete. York captain Paisley Ross said: I couldn’t be prouder of the team. Everyone played their hearts out to the final whistle. Reporter Will Light says that Lancaster seemed totally overjoyed with their 1-point victory, likening their celebration to that of an FA Cup win.

1:18 pm York win 3-2 in the sailing in a final race decider. 4 points to us, yipee!

1:16 pm In the canoe slalom, the Lancaster women win by half a second. Very unlucky for York. But in the men’s contest, York wins by half a second. Tight stuff!

1:12 pm In the tent, Bailrigg FM are blasting out Carlie Rae Jepsen – Call me maybe. Such a big tune that Martin wants to stop blogging and have a sing-song.

1:08 pm Deputy Editor Rose has FINALLY arrived, and informs me it’s 2-0 to York at the mixed lacrosse. Slacker.

1:06 pm The competitors are just warming up

Image credit: Philippa Grafton

1:05 pm A clarification on the trampolining scoring. Each jumper gets 10 jumps, and deductions can be from 0 to 0.5, while a bad jump will earn you a deduction of 0.5.

1:04 pm Back to the women’s hockey seconds where it is now 2-0 to York. Tamsin French knocks it in after Anna Williamson passed it across goal.

1:01 pm Two penalties for York in quick succession in the rugby men’s thirds. Haris pushes the first wide after Lancaster were penalised for hands in the ruck, but makes no mistake with the second soon after. Score stands at 6-0.

12:58 pm 3rd XV starting their warm up. 40 mins til KO #Roses2012 twitter.com/UYRUFC/status/… — UYRUFC (@UYRUFC) May 5, 2012

12:58 pm It’s 27-20 to Lancaster in the netball thirds. Possession seems even, but the Lancs just seem more proficient in their attacks.

12:56 pm Great shots from the men’s thirds rugby. A really competitive match, but only worth 1 point.

Image credits: Agatha Torrance

12:54 pm The rugby is proving hard fought. Lancaster get a kickable penalty of their own after York are penalised at a breakdown. The Lancs can’t convert though, the kick falling a good 5m short.

12:54 pm Probably Australians?

Image credit: Agatha Torrance

12:53 pm York top seeds Maxime Reby and Sam Davies have recovered from an early break of serve to lead 3-1 in the 1st doubles set. Elsewhere at the tennis, the men’s lead and the women are yet to start.

12:50 pm At the women’s hockey seconds, a bizzare man with a megaphone is trying to mock the York team and failing miserably. Harriet Mills silences the wannabe comedian by putting York into a 1-0 lead

12:50 pm Lancaster break through the York line in the rugby, but a scrambling York defence succeed in shutting down the opportunity. It remains 3-0.

12:48 pm Scores on the doors: York women’s powering ahead, the men’s is unbelievably close, with York just in the lead! #roses2012 #blackandgold — UYSWC (@UYSWC) May 5, 2012



Photo credit: Philippa Grafton

12:47 pm At the swimming, the women are cruising for a comfortable win but we’re having breaks in the competition. The men could go either way. Sophie Gorman, of the women’s waterpolo team says that they are stronger when it comes to the backstroke, so they hope to destroy them in their match later.

12:46 pm A few shots from the opening ceremony (taking place on Saturday?)

Image credits: Agatha Torrance

12:43 pm At the trampolining, Rebecca Pedley has been singled out as our key competitor. She’s competed nationally and won medals in all of her last three competitions. I also know her from sixth form, and she’s a lovely girl. Claim to fame there. Categories are split into Novice, Intermediate, Intervance and Elite.

12:35 pm It’s 19-5 to Lancaster in the netball thirds at half-time. It’s close but Lancaster’s attacking trio are dominating.

12:34 pm Shots from the ballroom dancing

Image credit: Agatha Torrance

12:33 pm Edward Harris nudges over for an early penalty in the men’s rugby thirds. 3-0 to York!

12:33 pm Complaint of the day: my back is hurting. But apparently there is a massage service on campus, but only for competitors. Do we count as participants?

12:30 pm York seem to be over one hour late for the clay pigeon shooting.

12:29 pm Men’s rugby thirds has just kicked off.

12:28 pm Yet more delays to report from the trampolining. This is becoming a regular occurrence. The scoring starts at 10 and is marked negatively by deduction. This means that a good move earns 0 points, while the worst deduction is 5 points.

12:27 pm Action from the women’s thirds netball

Image credits: Hoagy Davis-Digges

12:26 pm There’s a sizeable crowd gathering the tennis, which is good to see given that it was dead yesterday. Sam tells me that the steward is wielding some exquisite mutton chops.

12:23 pm Full-time in the women’s hockey thirds and Lancaster have held on to win 1-0. Not a good game at all and although York tried to push forward, they had no luck.

12:21 pm Our very own YUSU President is hanging around at the Opening Ceremony. Nouse Photography Editor Philippa Grafton wouldn’t think much of his efforts here though – look at that flare. Samba band leading the opening #roses2012 ceremony twitter.com/yusuprez/statu… — Tim Ellis :YUSU Prez (@yusuprez) May 5, 2012

12:17 pm It’s 9-7 to Lancaster in the thirds women’s netball. There’s not much to divide the two teams at the end of the first quarter.

12:15 pm 10 minutes to go in the women’s thirds hockey as York waste two short corners in quick succession. Hasn’t been a great game, but Lancaster are still winning 1-0.

12:15 pm Free T-shirts and wristbands at the Nouse table in the tent: come and gear up.

12:14 pm The swimming club should be delighted with their performance so far today. @UYSWC pumping Lancaster up and down the pool!! #blackandgold #roses2012 #whitewash — UYSWC (@UYSWC) May 5, 2012

12:13 pm Mixed badminton Captain Baillie Watterson, speaks to Neil Johnston about today’s 5-4 win

12:12 pm At the archery, Rohan tells me it’s a very one-sided affair. Lancaster outnumber and outclass York, and seem set to take all ten points available there. Let’s hope we can scrape some small victories, or this could be a real blow to York’s chances.

12:10 pm In the pool, the women lead their swimming by 14 points, and the men lead by 2 points. This has to bode well for the water polo later.

12:08 pm At the women’s thirds netball, Lancaster are up 3-2.

12:04 pm Fifteen pints down the darts last night. Not feeling too clever this morning. #Roses2012 #LoveLancaster — Andrew Joy (@ArJoy1) May 5, 2012

12:03 pm Lancaster’s Kevin Touutain has almost more than all of York’s archers combined, with 150 points.

12:01 pm The Lancaster Cheerleading squad has just surrounded the Nouse liveblogging table. Politics Editor Sam is enjoying himself immensely.

12:00 pm Amazing breaststroke from the women’s team too, who are really outperforming their Lancastrian counterparts. 1st place goes to Vanessa Donhowe Mason, and 2nd to Becky Williams (who was drafted in last minute because of illness).

11:58 am In the 50m backstroke, York’s women take 1st, thanks to Kim Briscoe, and 2nd, Eloise Man. That puts York ahead overall in the swimming, but that’s plenty left to run.

11:57 am York win overall in the mixed badminton. York’s firsts beat Lancaster’s thirds 21-18, 21-14 to take the score to 5-3. There is one game still going, but York have an unassaliable lead.

11:54 am 1-0 to Lancaster in the hockey. A scrappy goal, but at least it gives Dan something to report. Not something to celebrate though.

11:53 am In the women’s hockey a man is doing live commentary with a megaphone to get the crowd excited. But it’s not working.

11:53 am We so are! Everyone at @nousesport is working hard on #Roses2012 twitter.com/Uraharascience… — Andrew Pillow (@Uraharascience) May 5, 2012

11:52 am Alice Cary dominates in the 50m fly- she is performing so well in the water today.

11:50 am Moves into a decider between York’s thirds and Lancaster’s seconds in the badminton…tense times.

11:49 am Get down to the Sports Centre for the #Roses2012 Opening Ceremony starting at 12! Featuring the amazing Batala & our very own Cheerleaders! — Ellie Cootes (@elliecootes) May 5, 2012

11:49 am In the mixed badminton, York are down in the thirds v. firsts match but up in the firsts v. thirds match.

11:45 am In the men’s 4x50m it’s a mixed bag:

1st – Lancaster A

2nd – York A

3rd – York B

4th – Lancaster B

11:44 am Action from the today’s climbing events

Image credits: Agatha Torrance

11:43 am At the swimming, York have bagged their first win in the 4x50m relay medley. A great swim from Alice Cary and Louise Highton!

11:42 am In the Women’s 5k race, Andora Perkins finished first with a time of 33minutes and 4 seconds. York take second place 38 seconds behind.

11:41 am Nouse has now relocated to the tent overlooking the rugby pitches. It’s a good space, and a great view.

11:40 am Really awful from a spectator’s point of view at the women’s thirds hockey. Crowd are getting very restless.

11:38 am Our man at the rugby men’s thirds says that kickoff is minutes away. The rugby club have been swarming round the sports centre all morning, anticipation brewing. Will be good to get their fixtures underway.

11:38 am Full-time score is 6-0 to Lancaster. Quick-fire double for Erin Davison to complete her hat trick puts Lancaster 3-0 up before Charlotte Egen adds a hat trick of her own. York will be disappointed with their performance.

11:31 am Front row seat at the swimming…crack on York, expecting a white rose victory! #Roses2012 — Hannah Brearley (@Hannah_Brearley) May 5, 2012

11:22 am Watterson and Breare win 16-21, 21-9, 21-11 to make it 4-3 to York overall in the badminton.

11:20 am Farrington and Dainty win the thirds v. firsts match in the badminton, while Watterson and Breare are level in the firsts v. seconds match.

11:18 am Half-time in the women’s indoor football firsts and the score is 1-0 to Lancaster. Erin Davison puts the red rose in front, however York have been much the better team hitting the post and the crossbar through Marte Wang, who is facing her sister on the opposing team

11:15 am Support coming in for York on twitter Come on York, make saturday a good one!! #Roses2012 — Sammygee (@SammyGee1) May 5, 2012

11:14 am Good luck to York today in #roses2012@York_Sport — kerry barkworth (@Kerry_B77) May 5, 2012

11:14 am This isn’t the Roses hockey we know and love? 10 minutes have gone in the women’s thirds match and nothing much has happened. Remains 0-0.

11:12 am Hockey thirds captain, John Waghorn, after his side’s 1-0 victory said: “Absolutely brilliant, it’s the first time the 3rds have won at Roses. We didn’t play as well as we could have done, but we got the crucial goal. Craig Ferguson was immense today, but man of the match was Chris Butterworth.”

11:01 am Our trusty sports editor, Dan, has said the women’s thirds hockey is just getting underway.

11:00 am York’s women’s seconds were demolished 8-0 by their Lancaster counterparts

Image credits: Agatha Torrance

10:56 am Rachael Farrington and Tom Dainty have won the thirds match in the badminton, 21-12, 22-20. That makes it 2-1 overall to York. But Fasiani and Henderson have had to forfeit, giving Lancaster a 3-2 lead.

10:53 am Full-time score in the women’s seconds indoor football and Lancaster have beaten York 8-0. In the second half York put up more of a fight but succumbed to Hannah Buck who scored two for Lancaster while Kayleigh Thompson completed her hat trick. The firsts are about to kick off.

10:51 am Back to the badminton: Watterson and Breare have won in the firsts game, but the second seeds have had to forfeit due to Fasiani’s injury. But she is still planning on playing in the other two games. The overall score is 1-1.

10:49 am York win the men’s hockey by a solitary goal. A well deserved victory to claim one point for the White Rose.

10:44 am Charlotte Winter, York Sport President elect, speaks to Hoagy Davis-Digges

10:41 am In the mixed badminton, Baillie Watterson and Claire Brear win their first game 21-11. While Tom Dainty and Rachael Farrington win their first game 21-12. But Dani Fasiani has injured herself in the third game.

10:39 am Ben McGladdery, ex-badminton captain, told photo-tastic Pips that the badminton team were “fucking brilliant” yesterday.

Image credit: Philippa Grafton

10:32 am In the indoor women’s football seconds Lancaster are winning 5-0 at half-time. Kayleigh Thompson has been a real handful for Lancaster, scoring two goals. Savannah Green looks the only threat for York.

10:31 am A goal for York in the hockey! From a penalty corner the ball is passed to the byline and Chris Butterworth fires low past a sprawling keeper. Jubilation for York on the sidelines and in the lobby.

10:26 am The men’s hockey is only worth a point but every point counts in the Roses and the match is getting tense with the scores still level.

10:25 am Lancaster take an early 3-0 lead in the women’s seconds indoor football.

10:23 am York seem to be having difficulty in adjusting to the pitch in the hockey. The astro here is a lot quicker, according to our deputy sports editor Will. Might this cause problems for other teams playing later?

10:20 am It’s on the live blog, that makes it official now. If York fail to take all four points in the skiing later today then I will eat my own hair #Roses2012 #blackandgold — Matt Cooke (@cookieandscream) May 5, 2012

10:13 am Into the second half in the hockey and Chris Butterworth misses a great chance. Firing low towards the goal, he narrowly misses.

10:08 am Half-time in the men’s hockey thirds and it remains 0-0. But York are enjoying the lion’s share of possession and chances in the day’s early match.

10:06 am Action from this monring’s men’s thirds hockey



Image credits: Philippa Grafton

10:02 am We’ve just seen the University of York Swimming and Water polo club in the lobby looking up for today’s battle @UYSWChave arrived! Let’s trash Lancaster #GoYork #whitewash #roses2012 #Yorkisblackandgold #bringoutthetalentforRoses — UYSWC (@UYSWC) May 5, 2012

10:00 am Lancaster sin bin for persistent fouling. The decision draws massive cheers from the York contingent. Things are heating up already, and this is only a 1-pointer!

9:59 am The archery is delayed until around 11, I’m hearing. There are no targets set up yet.

9:56 am @nouselive York Mens 3s have never won in the history of the Roses – however, easily the best side we’ve ever fielded. Time to defy history. — The 12th Doctor (@twelfthdoc) May 5, 2012

9:53 am York fire hard and low into the d, Declan Hall reacts quickly and manages to get a stick on it, but his intervention misses the frame by inches.

9:51 am The battleground. We’ll be liveblogging the rugby from the pitchside today, now frankly awful WiFi has been boosted.



Photo credit: Hoagy Davis-Digges

9:48 am In the hockey, Will assures me it’s a matter of time till York grab a goal- they look really comfortable. Still 0-0 there.

9:45 am Controversial stuff on the #Roses2012 hashtag. Beautiful day in Lancaster, perfect conditions for the red rose to show the white how it’s done! #Roses2012 — Jonnie Critchley (@jonniec409) May 5, 2012

9:43 am We’ve pushed-back at the men’s hockey thirds, and York are on top according to Will Light. The White Rose have already had a penalty corner, which was well cleared off the line. Sounds like a promising start.

9:40 am Just found out we’ve got more reporters enroute to Lancaster too, to help us cover the simply enormous amount of sport going on today. If you’re lucky enough to be here, we’d recommend:

– Men’s firsts rugby: 3:15pm

– Men’s firsts american football: 1pm

– Women’s firsts netball: 3:30pm And then we’ve also got two water polo matches tonight, at 7:30 and 8:30, which should be fiercely contested and provide something a bit different to the usual popular events.

9:36 am We have reporters now at the men’s thirds hockey, and the archery, which is yet to get started. It’s a perfect day for the archery, so we should see some good scores.

9:33 am As we left it yesterday, Lancaster lead 47-23. There’s more than enough points on offer today for either side to win today, 144.5 being the number to get to.

9:23 am Morning all and welcome to another glorious day of sport. The sun is shining, the wind is dead and the Lancaster campus has a buzz of expectation. The Nouse sport team are up and ready to bring you all the action from what should be a crucial day for York.

10:29 pm And that is us done for the day. Lancaster have taken an early lead but most of the points are up tomorrow and they will be York’s strong sports. We think the white rose will reign victorious and retain the Carter James trophy. See you bright and early tomorrow morning! Now for a well deserved drink.

10:26 pm The only event left tonight is the men’s pool, Lancaster are leading there and look set to take the points.

10:25 pm Now that was a crazy few hours. But York take victory. Only one pint was thrown, which is an improvement!

10:22 pm And YORK TAKE THE DARTS 5-4! An epic game finally comes to an end. I can’t hear anything apart from the York cheers, but who cares? That’s 4 points in the bag for York.

10:08 pm Next round in the darts, surely Lancaster can’t win another one!

10:08 pm There is 37 minutes remaining on my laptop battery…will that be enough to see out the last few events tonight?

10:05 pm In the midst of the darts, the York people on the 7pm bus are in Lancaster, but seem to be lost. Not the arrival they were expecting.

10:01 pm Roses dart- best way to spend a friday night! #Yorkisblackandgold — Charlotte Winter (@c_winter1) May 4, 2012

9:59 pm Lancaster bring it back to 4-3 in the darts. When will this end!?

9:48 pm In the men’s pool, York are losing 3-2 overall. It is the first to five.

9:46 pm We are into the next round in the darts. The tension is building.

9:42 pm This is an epic game of darts. The crowd are loving it.

9:40 pm Same as before in the darts. York need this round to win. And the singing continues.

9:36 pm Lancaster take the round to make it 4-2 to York. And we continue.

9:28 pm York wins an epic men’s squash match. Shanon beat Lancaster’s Hill 3-0 to take the overall score to 3-2 for York.

9:25 pm If York win this match in the darts, we win. Exciting times.

9:23 pm Alex Harrison is up next for York in the darts. Big cheers, but some boos from the Lancaster fans.

9:22 pm Shanon takes a 2-0 lead for York in the deciding squash match.

9:21 pm Chris West takes the 5th game in the darts to make it 4-1 for York.

9:18 pm Lancaster have won the women’s pool 5-1 to give them another 4 points.

9:16 pm An amazing comeback by Chris West in the second set. The 5th game could go either way!

9:15 pm The York men’s pool team have overcome a 2-0 deficit tobring it back to 2-2. It is a best of 9 contest. For York’s women, they are still trailing 4-1.

9:12 pm Nick Hall just screamed for York in the darts behind us. It’s very exciting!

9:11 pm In the squash, it is not over yet. It’s down to a decider between York’s Ed Shanon and Lancaster’s James Hill. A tense few minutes remaining.

9:09 pm Lancaster claw their way back into the darts

Image credits: Agatha Torrance

9:06 pm Lots of shouting and chanting at the darts tonight. Last year’s event descended into chaos, here’s the link for a trip down memory lane: http://www.nouse.co.uk/2011/05/15/york-miss-out-on-chance-to-win-roses-on-saturday-as-darts-descends-into-chaos/

9:04 pm Update from the women’s pool and Lancaster have taken a 4-1 lead.

9:00 pm Lancaster pull a round pack in the darts, to make it 3-1 to York. Chris West, YUSU Student Activities Officer elect, is up to the oche now.

8:50 pm The first 180 in 5 or 6 years for a Lancaster darts player sends the crowd into ecstasy. York still winning though.

8:49 pm Luke Gardener reporting from the squash courts, an epic 5 set match just finished 2-1 to Lancaster. Another two matches to go. Great games.

8:47 pm Sat at the front of the Men’s Darts. Lots of York-directed anger. #roses2012 — Agatha Torrance (@agathatorrance) May 4, 2012

8:46 pm Nouse’s very own Sports Correspondent Sophie Gorman (blue helmet) biking the torch onto Lancaster’s campus

Image credits: Philippa Grafton

8:43 pm Luke Wildgoose pulls one back for the men’s pool to make it 2-1. He dominated throughoutand opponent Reece Dizenzo was chasing him all the way. Luke wins in two straight frames. Overall in the pool, it is still 2-1 to Lancaster. But Luke’s win has put us right back in it.

8:40 pm A heated contest in the darts

Image credits: Agatha Torrance

8:38 pm Great atmosphere here, especially as York are winning at the darts. Will bring you updates from the pool and squash soon.

8:36 pm And York increase their lead to 3-0 in the darts.

8:34 pm Both sets of fans are going crazy at the darts. We are loving it!

8:32 pm A bit hectic at the darts, but Aggie tells me that York have won the first two pairs and are a set up in the third. Let’s keep it up!

8:22 pm The men’s seconds squash match continues to be very close. Will bring you updates as soon as we get them.

8:21 pm The 7pm coach from York is enjoying some great facts and stories from the driver #roses2012 — YUSU (@yorkunisu) May 4, 2012

8:18 pm Good luck to all the teams this weekend! Keeping updated with @nouselive #Roses2012 — Paula Richardson (@PaulaR1991) May 4, 2012

8:17 pm In the pool, the women are still losing 2-1 and the men are 1-0 down after the table-angle-gate delay.

8:15 pm Currently underway is the darts, pool and the men’s firsts squash

8:15 pm We have relocated to Baker House Farm to bring you the remaining coverage from this evening’s Roses events

7:49 pm In the men’s squash, York have turned the game around and are leading 2-1 overall.

7:40 pm Controversial news from the pool. York are complaining about the angle of the table! Time to get the spirit level out.

7:38 pm @yorknouse A Lancaster pool player definitely just rode his cue like a horse, around the table in celebration. — Agatha Torrance (@agathatorrance) May 4, 2012

7:32 pm A buzzing atmosphere at the pool, that’s where we are going soon

Image credits: Agatha Torrance

7:30 pm Very busy at the pool. Lots of shouting and screaming according to Aggie.

7:26 pm In the women’s pool, York are trailing 2-1. The men’s pool game has only just started because of a delay.

7:23 pm Luke informs that the men’s squash looks set to be a very close affair. Let’s hope they can scrape back some dignity for the White Rose’s disappointing last hour. We’ve given up a lot of 4-pointers…

7:22 pm Jamie Smith, the Ultimate Frisby Open Captain, talks to Neil Johnston

7:19 pm Really quite drunk after a very tense ladies darts, well played everyone, amazing victory! #lovelancaster #Roses2012 — Jess (@JessFallsOver) May 4, 2012

7:18 pm 43-20 to Lancaster so far today.

7:16 pm Lancaster take the final volleyball set 25-11, snatching an overall victory 3 sets to 1.

7:15 pm And now the Lancaster women finish off York in the squash. A pretty one sided contest.

7:13 pm Sounds like the cyclist may just make it before sundown. Last leg to lancaster!!! I can’t believe its nearly done!!! Thanks to everyone that’s helped out, cya in the barkerhouse farm #roses2012 — Chris Unsworth (@Chris_Unsworth) May 4, 2012

7:13 pm Lancaster are in control in the women’s squash.

7:07 pm Neil has just told us that he almost had his head taken off at the frisby. Seems like it isn’t such an innocent game.

7:05 pm In the volleyball, Lancaster are winning 15-7 in the fourth game. They look like they are on course to wrap this one up and secure a valuable 4 points.

7:01 pm The final score is 6-2 to Lancaster at the mixed indoor frisbee.

6:55 pm Bad news from Neil…Lancaster win 4 points in a row to make it 6-2 in the mixed women’s indoor frisby. Need another York comeback here.

6:54 pm We’ve just had a clarification from the volleyball. They are playing best of 5 sets, rather than 3, which means it’s still all to play for. That said, if Lancaster win this set, they will take it 3-1.

6:53 pm 5-2 Lancaster. Too much for York? #Roses2012 — The Fish (@TheFish_Lancs) May 4, 2012

6:52 pm The York women are also 2-0 in the squash, as Emily Lowery is bested 11-7, 11-5, 11-6. If they lose the next match, the Lancs will grab yet another 4. It was all going so well! Tomorrow may change things, but it looks like Lancaster will hold the lead for Friday’s fixtures.

6:50 pm In the mixed indoor frisby the score is 2-2. Lancaster were leading 2-1, but Jody Martin got the point for York to level the scores.

6:49 pm And the volleyball is all wrapped up, with lancaster taking the last set in 23-18. Overall, the home side takes it 2 sets to 1, and secures the 4 points.

6:46 pm The score now stands at 20-29 to Lancaster.

6:43 pm York lose 5-4 in the women’s darts. A spirited defeat, as York lost out 2-1 in the decider.

6:37 pm In the volleyball, Lancaster lead 15-9 in the last set. York has faded too soon, but it’s not beyond reach. 4 points up for grabs here.

6:37 pm Come on UYVC!!!!! You are still in the game!!!! York is morally with you!!!! #Roses2012 — Anastasia Harunova(@NastyaHO) May 4, 2012

6:36 pm Lancaster confirm their victory in the men’s seconds squash. York were losing 3-0 and lost both of their last two games to make it a 5-0 whitewash. Nans Dixit loses 11-2, 11-9, 11-6 to seal Lancaster’s dominance. The women’s and men’s firsts are due on court any second according to Luke Gardener.

6:34 pm Tense finish to the girl’s darts! Come on Lancaster!!! #IAMLANCASTER #Roses2012 — Danny White (@dannywhite93) May 4, 2012

6:32 pm It’s 4-4 in the women’s darts, with a tense decider, as Laura Dodds steps up. Come on York – it’s been a long game!

6:29 pm Might smell a bit? Lucky socks never let me down. 8-2 rout of lancaster! Dare I wear them tomorrow?! #roses2012 — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards2) May 4, 2012

6:27 pm Neil is there at the frisby and York’s women have won 9-4. Good win, but not worth any points. A shame really.

6:25 pm

Photo Credit: Agatha Torrance

6:25 pm Action from today’s squash matches

Image credits: Agatha Torrance

6:24 pm DAN IS HERE. The volleyball second set has gone to Lancaster, 25-12. We’re heading into a decider; should be good. Remember the team talk guys!

6:20 pm The volleyball rolls on – I’m expecting an update on the score at any moment from Dan.



Photo Credit: Agatha Torrance

6:18 pm Back to the frisby. York lead 6-3 in the women’s match and Annie Hughes has scored 3 points for York. Great play!

6:17 pm Let’s not have any repeats of last year, in which a pint was thrown at a darts player. It missed and went all over the audio equipment. Chaos ensued. #Roses2012 yfrog.com/oeivaqytj — Matt Haslam (@2hasmat) May 4, 2012

6:11 pm Volleyball update! York are struggling to find their rhythm and have called a timeout at 11-3 down.

6:09 pm It’s a close one in the women’s frisby with the score at 2-2. Jody Martin and Annie Hughes getting the points for York. Though, the women’s frisby isn’t worth any points.

6:08 pm Pool is delayed and darts is over running. York women lead the darts 4-3 while the York men’s pool team are stuck in traffic.

6:00 pm News just in that Lancaster have taken the men’s seconds tennis 7-2 as we suspected earlier. After a strong day, it looks to be all falling about for the York teams. Definitely time to call it a day to go to the pub soon.

6:00 pm York win the first set in the volleyball 25-18. Dominated throughout and Lancaster’s serve let them down.

5:56 pm It’s a bit of a runaway victory for the Red Rose at the Indoor Frisbee Open, as they take it with ease 10-3. I saw the teams compete last year, and to be fair, that’s a lot closer than I’d expect. Maybe York can fair better in the remaining frisbee matches.

5:56 pm Lancaster win the first indoor frisby match

Image credit: Philippa Grafton

5:51 pm Lancaster take the lead again: 20-21.

5:49 pm And in a thrilling match York finally lose the cricket. Although Lancaster were 8 for 5 at one point, they fought bravely to win by 1 wicket.

5:48 pm Men’s seconds squash team have lost all 3 matches so far, so the Lancastrians take the points.

5:43 pm Big crowd for the open indoor frisby and it’s a close game. But Lancaster are ahead 4-2.

5:41 pm York run out Lancaster’s Joe Wozniczka-Wells but Lancaster are only 10 runs away from victory.

5:41 pm Fish again 4-2 #Roses2012 — The Fish (@TheFish_Lancs) May 4, 2012

5:40 pm Sam Asfahani, York Sport President, has been flitting between sports all day. Most recently spotted in the Sports Centre lobby.

5:27 pm Lancaster are now on 91 in the cricket. Have they staged a comeback after their terrible start to the innings?

5:22 pm Hughes finished with figures of 6 for 26 after taking the wicket of Lester. Lancaster now on 77 for 7.

5:22 pm The squash is now underway, and there’s frantic action on all 4 of Lancaster’s courts. It’s best of 5 sets, first to 11.

5:20 pm Chris Menon starts his leg to clapham! Only a few more legs to go for the #Roses2012 torch relay! twitter.com/York_Sport/sta… — York Sport (@York_Sport) May 4, 2012

5:19 pm Frankie Hall, York’s indoor hockey women’s firsts captain speaks to Neil Johnston after their 5-2 victory.

5:18 pm We’ve reached the halfway stage at the women’s darts, and the scores are locked at 2-2, as York managed to overturn a 1 match lead, only to lose it soon after. Audience tempers are flaring with both men’s darts teams having had a fair whack before their later showdown.

5:12 pm Wicket! Make that 77/7 in the cricket after 21 overs

5:10 pm Lancaster are recovering in the cricket – now 77/6, chasing 105 to win

5:07 pm Neil Johnston speaks to the men’s firsts indoor hockey captain, Oliver Wheatley, after a crushing 8-2 victory over Lancaster.

5:05 pm @CS We believe the magic number to be 144.5, given that the current total of points on offer is 288. Still a long way off yet, and this may change if we have cancellations.

4:59 pm Lancaster have reportedly won the College A Netball 45-18. This secures them the point.

4:59 pm York 20 – Lancaster 14 according to @nousesport – If you only sing when you’re winning I’m gonna have a cheeky sing song now! @Roses2012 — Ben McGladdery (@benmac89) May 4, 2012

4:58 pm Lancaster have been fighting bravely in the cricket and have taken the score to 60 for 6. This match has been swinging back and forth all afternoon. I can’t call it, can you?

4:55 pm The overall Roses 2012 score is currently 20-14 to York.

4:55 pm Action from the darts

Image credits: Agatha Torrance

4:54 pm The mixed tennis is all wrapped up, with Lancaster winning the last match 11-9. The 4 points available are therefore splie, which has to be disappointing for the White Rose given their early lead.

4:52 pm Priceless. I’d 8-2 be a member of Lancaster Men’s 1s Indoor team right now #Roses2012 — UYHC (@UYHC_Official) May 4, 2012

4:50 pm That means York take the 2 points on offer!



Photo Credit: Philippa Grafton.

4:49 pm And it is all over in the hockey. York’s men’s firsts win 8-2. A great performance!

4:47 pm 8-2 to York in the hockey, with minutes left. Great goals from Lee Watton and Laurie Torrington.

4:46 pm Blimey! Reminds me of the drive up this morning…Jonathan The #Roses2012 torch mini bus nearly tipped over… Dramatic driving here :-p — Sarah Pickles (@S_Pickles) May 4, 2012

4:44 pm Pringles are going down a storm in the lobby. More are needed though!

4:40 pm York are continuing to put pressure on Lancaster in the hockey and Hugo Christie scores again from a short corner to make it 6-2.

4:38 pm We’ve just been sat next to the York volleyball team, who are preparing to play at 5:30pm. They seem determined not to sacrifice points, and left the lobby with a cry of “YORK”. Best of luck to them, but I hope their play is more inspiring than their team talk, which consisted mostly of don’t lose, and let’s not hit each other.

4:38 pm @nouselive I said York’s Eleven needed a cracking innings, and they’ve certainly bowled one so far! Come on Yorkie! #Roses2012 — The 12th Doctor (@twelfthdoc) May 4, 2012

4:35 pm Both teams appear to be struggling in the women’s darts firsts, with 6 no scores in a row.

4:34 pm Another wicket in the cricket for Hughes and Lancaster are crumbling. Now 21 for 6 and York can see the win in their sights.

4:34 pm The men’s indoor hockey is still underway, where the score is still 5-2 to York.



Photo Credit: Philippa Grafton.

4:32 pm Half-time in the hockey and York have moved into a 5-2 lead after Kris Stragnanan and Hugo Christie produce good finishes. Looking good for another 2 points.

4:28 pm Singles are all underway at the tennis. For York to win the points on offer, they must win 4 of the 6 matches. Brad Hudson just lost the opening set of his match 6-1, so things are not looking great…

4:21 pm And now Lancaster are 8 for 5 in the cricket. Hughes has his third and York are dominating Lancaster. Who saw this coming?

4:19 pm York go ahead in the hockey through a penalty by Hugo Christie.

4:18 pm And the final game of indoor hockey today has started. The men’s firsts are up and James Branton scored an early goal for York. Lancaster immediately equalise and score a controversial penalty. York respond and equalise through Leo Watton to make it 2-2. Exciting stuff!

4:11 pm Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised with the cricket score. Yesterday, Lancaster cricket seconds also had a batting collapse. For the first time in the game, York look like the favourites.

4:09 pm Crazy scenes at the cricket as Gillespie picks up two Lancaster wickets in quick succession. Including the prize of Lancaster captain Purvis, leaving Lancaster on 4 for 4. What a turnaround!

4:03 pm York are anticipating a loss at the darts because Lancaster have their own women’s league.

Image credit: Agatha Torrance

4:02 pm Some shots from the College Netball earlier.



Photo Credit: Philippa Grafton

4:00 pm In the cricket, Lancaster need 105 from 46 overs to win. But in the first few overs, York get the early wickets they desperately need. Two wickets for Hughes in the first over leave Lancaster at 0 for 2. York are bringing themselves back into the game!

3:59 pm Stuart Broad would love the umpire at #Roses2012. Same one as the 2nds match yesterday, giving anything that touches the pads! — Hannah (@hannah_itfc) May 4, 2012

3:56 pm And the women’s indoor hockey firsts match is over. York win 5-2 with a convincing performance over Lancaster. I am such a fan of hockey after today! Next up is the men’s firsts hockey match at 16:15.

3:56 pm Luke tells me that 1 match is still in progress in the mixed doubles. Of the 5 matches complete, York lead 3-2, guaranteeing them at least 2 points. If they win the final match they will take all 4. The fate is to be decided by Maxime Reby and Charlotte Baldwin. 4 more points, here we come.

3:53 pm Wearing my #YorkisBlackandGold t-shirt, with a pile of YUCPC rashies, getting psyched for #Roses2012. Ladies, this is the match of our LIVES — York Uni Canoe Polo (@YUCPC1) May 4, 2012

3:52 pm Lancaster score in the women’s hockey to bring it to 5-2. Surely the comeback is too late though?

3:47 pm Half-way through the mixed doubles and Lancaster have taken 2 victories, meaning they lead despite their earlier forfeit. York have it all to do, as they also struggle in their other matches.

3:44 pm Rachel Faustino scores for York in the women’s indoor hockey firsts to make it 5-1 after great link up from short corner. Lancaster have a goal disallowed.

3:41 pm @LancasterUni winning a netball match = very angry york players… bring it on York :) #roses2012 — Zoe Haynes (@ZoeHaynes2) May 4, 2012

3:36 pm The men’s seconds for York have the tennis won with Ben Sainsbury and Tom Freedman carrying it home 6-2, 6-4. There’s another doubles match still going before the singles starts.

3:36 pm York fans making lots of noise at the women’s hockey firsts. Lancaster fans subdued according to Neil Johnston. Let’s hope they remain that way for the rest of the match.

3:35 pm Men’s rugby firsts captain James Faktor after helping his side to a 12-5 win: “We were a bit rushed, having only arrived at 2. Half the guys here haven’t played 7s before, so I was really impressed. We had more pace than them and took them in midfield.”

3:35 pm Lancaster Ladies Darts have the best walk on songs I’ve ever heard, black betty, louder and foxey lady to name a few. Yes. #roses2012 — Tim Hamrouge (@timhamrouge) May 4, 2012

3:33 pm York dominating in the women’s indoor hockey firsts. Emily Lucas fires in from close range just before half-time to make it 4-1.

3:31 pm Some action shots from the men’s Rugby 1sts

Image credits: Philippa Grafton

3:29 pm At the pool, Agatha says that the alcohol is flowing. I wouldn’t mind a pint.



Photo credit: Agatha Torrance

3:28 pm But Lancaster bring it back to 3-1 in the hockey.

3:28 pm York make a great start in the women’s first hockey. York 3-0 in quick succession after Imy Storm, Frankie Hall and Emily Lucas all score.

3:27 pm Now it is the turn of the women’s indoor hockey firsts, if it is anything like the previous two hockey matches it will be a cracker!

3:27 pm Lancaster pile on the pressure in the dying minutes, but it’s not enough! York’s men take the rugby 7s 12-5. A great show, and nice to see some redemption for the rugby club, given the rest day’s performances.

3:25 pm Ammendment to York’s cricket total: York made 104, leaving Lancaster 105 to win.

3:24 pm Back at the mixed doubles, all matches are now in full swing. York’s pairing of Steve McNichol and Annie Campbell have won 7-6. Disappointingly, the tense atmosphere seen earlier in the badminton tent is completely non-apparent.

3:22 pm Alix Haywood, the women’s seconds indoor hockey captain, speaks to Neil Johnston after a narrow loss.

3:18 pm Lancaster have had same rubbish Umpires for three matches now and haven’t changed them @TheUYCC @nouselive @yorknouse #gamechangers — Tom Witherow (@TomWitherow) May 4, 2012

3:17 pm The first tennis match has finished. Alastair Killin and John Graham lost 6-3,6-3. 8 matched left to play though.

3:17 pm Not a good day for York’s batsmen in the cricket. Apart from Tom Brandyth, who scored a good 47.

3:16 pm And York’s innings is over in the men’s cricket. All out for 110.

3:14 pm At the men’s rugby 7s, York score another before half time. This time Gabriel Adebiyi chips over the top to score, and Tom Chadwick converts. Lovely stuff!

3:14 pm

Image credit: Philippa Grafton

3:13 pm At the tennis, one set is now complete in the mixed doubles worth 4 points. Lancaster have it 6-2, but don’t forget York already took one as Lancaster had to concede the rubber. Another set just in, Lancaster take it 6-4. Time to pray for rain?

3:13 pm Great shots from the hockey!

Image credits: Philippa Grafton

3:11 pm Back to the cricket, where Lancaster have got their ninth wicket. Padiarchay is bowled for 13. Just one wicket left for York and the score is 104 for 9.

3:11 pm Photographer Agatha Torrance tells me it’s “buzzing” as the first table is set up for the pool. You have to hand it to Lancaster, the atmosphere is brilliant.

3:09 pm York take the first try in the men’s firsts rugby 7s. It’s the work on captain James Faktor, who goes over in the corner after some sustained pressure. Well deserved.

3:09 pm And it has finished in the hockey, 4-3 to Lancaster. A valiant performance from York to bring it back to 3-3 after half-time. But early mistakes cost them and Lancaster managed to clinch a winner late on. The hockey has been fantastic today! My new favourite sport.

3:05 pm It is Lancaster who take the lead in the hockey. A shot through the York keeper’s legs to bring it to 4-3.

3:05 pm York are a set down in the men’s doubles, with Ben Sainsbury and Tom Freeman being the only pairing to have won a set, 6-2. However, Lancaster are 3-0 up in the second, and of greater concern to our reporter is the large black cloud looming overhead. There’s no electric roof here, Luke, sorry.

3:03 pm And York bring it back to 3-3 in the hockey! Magnificent performance from the women’s seconds. Anna Williamson finshes off a good move down the right side of the pitch. Can York snatch a late winner?

3:00 pm Buzzing for #Roses2012 this weekend! Everyone get down to watch the football on the Sunday to wrap it up! Looking for the win! #WhiteRose — Matt Darling (@matyd123) May 4, 2012

2:58 pm York have moved to 104 for 8 in the cricket now. Slowly grinding out the runs.

2:57 pm The White Rose’s cyclists have now, finally, reached the half way stage. Let’s hope it’s all downhill from there!

2:56 pm Sounds dangerous… torch relay has now become ultimate frisbee #DontDropTheTorch #Roses2012 twitter.com/York_Sport/sta… — York Sport (@York_Sport) May 4, 2012

2:56 pm An update from the hockey: the last Lancaster goal before half-time was disallowed. In the second half, two quick goals by Sally Warrington and Alix Haywood bring the score back to 3-2. Lancaster still winning, but York are now back in the game

2:52 pm Luke reports from the tennis: “York are coming back with a bit of fight. They lead in one match, while in another it is tied at 5-5.” One Lancaster player has broken two rackets already, which sounds expensive, but the question is – will he run out before the end of the match?

2:51 pm A short corner from Lancaster makes it 4-0 in the women’s seconds indoor hockey. And it’s half-time. York need to stage a dramatic comeback to claim victory in this game. But anything is possible.

2:48 pm It’s all gone quiet in the Sports Centre now that the netball has finished. Sure signs of a great weekend ahead, and good to see people turning out to support.

2:47 pm More photos from Lancaster’s win in the men’s indoor hockey earlier today.

Image credit: Agatha Torrance

2:44 pm @nousesport solid coverage so far! #Roses2012 Genuine 10 points from badminton, always reliable! — Talfryn Provis-Evans (@talfpe) May 4, 2012

2:44 pm Closely fought victory in college select netball. Well in girls! Now on to cartmel for bar sports! #roses2012 — Joel Pullan (@J592) May 4, 2012

2:43 pm

Image credit: Agatha Torrance

2:43 pm And it’s 3-0 to Lancaster in the women’s hockey

2:42 pm And the netball is all over, with a gutting loss for the College Select. Barratt and Yeomans made a spirited last ditch attempt, but the game goes to Lancaster, concluding 21-18 to the home side.

2:42 pm After 24 overs, York are on 94 for 7 in the cricket. Can the last few batsmen increase York’s score? They need to to have a chance at winning.

2:39 pm The women’s indoor seconds hockey match is underway and Lancaster have taken an early 2-0 with a couple of scrappy goals.

2:39 pm Lancaster lead in all the men’s doubles tennis. They had a break in two matches and are about to close out a set. York’s best chances look to be the pairing of Alasdair Hunt and Brad Hudson.

2:38 pm The men’s indoor hockey seconds captain talks to Neil Johnston after York lose 5-2 to Lancaster.

2:33 pm York women’s rugby captain Emma Nugent on two defeats this afternoon: “I’m so proud of the girls even though we lost. We didn’t give up and really played fantastically”

2:31 pm Now heading into the final quarter at the college select netball, and York score again, making it 15-19 to Lancaster. Atmosphere electric, and just minutes remain.

2:28 pm More pictures from the women’s Rugby 7s seconds earlier in the day.



Image credit: Agatha Torrance

2:26 pm All tennis matches are underway in the men’s seconds. The doubles and mixed are about to start too. Luke says he feels like a big target standing against the back of the courts, with tennis balls flying towards him at all angles. Come on guys, be nice.

2:25 pm Another wicket in the cricket, Gillespie is out LBW leaving York on 88 for 8. Surely not long until Lancaster rattle through the rest of the tail.

2:24 pm In the netball, York have improved with an attacking trio of Winter, Yeomans, and Barrett. However, for all their goals, the defence is unable to deal with the Lancaster breakaways. The 3rd quarter score is 11-17 to the Lancs.

2:24 pm And it is full time in the men’s indoor hockey seconds. Lancaster win 5-2 in an exciting match.

2:22 pm Lancaster now 5-2 up in the exciting hockey match with litte time remaining for York to stage a comeback.

2:21 pm The new York batsman Wells, edges behind to leave it 84 for 7 in the cricket. Lancaster are currently dominating the play.

2:21 pm It’s 22-0 at full time in the women’s firsts rugby 7s. A poor performance, but Dan seems insistent we can beat them in the 15s tomorrow.

2:20 pm And now Brandyth is out in the cricket for 47. Trapped on his crease by the Lancaster bowler, Wells. Leaves the score at 84 for 6.

2:20 pm 17-0 in the rugby. York are being careless now, and concede yet another try. They’re failing to piece together anything that resembles an attack.

Fingers crossed that we see a better performance from the York men.

2:18 pm The war paint is on



Image credit: Agatha Torrance

2:17 pm Sports Development Officer, Chris Unsworth has finished his leg of the cycle relay. Sounds like the torch is now in safe hands… I LOVE CYCLING!!! Just finished my leg and that was so much fun!!! Torch is with yarolsav the russian #Roses2012 — Chris Unsworth (@Chris_Unsworth) May 4, 2012

2:15 pm York score. York concede. Very Keeganesque game here! #roses2012 — Rohan Banerjee (@RBanerjee23) May 4, 2012

2:14 pm Lancaster make it 3-2 from a short corner and then to 4-2 straight after from another short corner. A fast paced game according to our reporter Neil.

2:14 pm In the women’s firsts rugby 7s, Dan tells me Lancaster have secured their second try, and it’s proving harsh on York: “They were getting back into it back were caught out by another aggressive counter-attack.”

2:13 pm

Image credit: Agatha Torrance

2:11 pm And another wicket for Lancaster! York falling to 77 for 5 after Dickinson is bowled. Just before the wicket, Brandyth swatted the Lancaster bowler for six. So there is still hope.

2:10 pm Despite a late York resurgence, and a new domination of possession, the women’s netballers can only make it 8-12 at the second quarter of the College Select. The Red Rose look tired, and with a refreshed Charlotte Winter and an enthused Anna Yeomans on court, York may have the stamina to see this through.

2:09 pm York Captain Cook is run out in the men’s cricket firsts. A straight drive from Brandyth is deflected onto the stumps by the Lancaster bowler. Now 70 for 4.

2:08 pm Luke Gardener is now at the mixed tennis. It will consist of six double matches, but Lancaster have already conceded one rubber as they fail to field six pairs. In the men’s seconds, there will be 3 doubles and 6 singles. All best of three sets.

2:07 pm Roses on a knife edge after York win badminton but trail in cricket and rugby #tense #roses2012 — James Tompkinson (@JTompkinson) May 4, 2012

2:06 pm York equalise in the indoor men’s seconds hockey to make it 2-2. Great pass by Henry Meller to Bercis who slotted it through narrowly between the keeper and the post. Half-time.

2:04 pm At the end of the second quater we see york catching up but still 11-8 to lancs #Roses2012 — Rachel Harvey (@RachelJHarvey) May 4, 2012

2:03 pm

2:02 pm Cricket update: York hitting lots of boundaries to take the score to 66 for 3.

2:01 pm It seems that the final score at the rugby was 32-0 – some confusion in the torrent of tries.

2:00 pm But Lancaster equalise in the hockey after a long shot hit the post and was deflected in. And Lancaster follow it up with a shot from close range to make it 2-1.

1:59 pm And it’s over at the rugby. Not a pretty sight, 33-0 being the final score there. In their defence, 6 of York’s team have never played 7s rugby before.

1:58 pm York have taken an early lead in the indoor hockey seconds courtesy of Harry Bercis after dribbling through defence and firing into the bottom corner.

1:56 pm Gearing up for a leg on the bike to bring the torch Lancaster.



Image credit: James Croydon

1:54 pm There’s plenty of action on the #Roses2012 hashtag, but most of it seems to be Lancastrian support. Must try harder, people. Come on Lancaster! #roses2012 — Tom Bray (@altanorch) May 4, 2012

1:52 pm York putting up a better fight now, but are still stuck inside their own half. Lancaster are 6 tries up. I’d say it’s a write off.

1:50 pm We’ve got some photos of the domination at the women’s rugby 7s on the way. Photographer Aggie Torrance says it’s embarrassing.

1:49 pm York lose their third wicket at the end of the 11th over. Illingworth edges to slip and makes it 43 for 3.

1:47 pm Good luck to my netball and hockey chicas playin in #Roses2012 — Luci Crookes (@LuciMoo) May 4, 2012

1:47 pm It seems to be getting away from the women at the netball, as the scoreline shifts to 8-2 for the quarter. Winter, York Sport President elect, is “cold and isolated”, says Banerjee. How appropriate.

1:45 pm Despite sustained pressure, York are being wasteful with their chances in the netball – they’re getting punished on the break and the score now lies at 7-2 to Lancaster. “Bloody hell girls,” says our reporter, Rohan Banerjee.

1:43 pm The Lancastrians have now scored their 4th try as we go into half time. York’s women need to change the tides in the second half to prevent themselves from being completely overpowered.

1:42 pm In the cricket, York have steadied themselves to reach 39 for 2 at the end of the 10th over

1:41 pm Indeed they are. Lancaster women’s 2nds rugby are dominating the field. Lalalancaster! #Roses2012 — Genevieve Agnew (@VieveAgnew) May 4, 2012

1:40 pm Disappointment at the women’s rugby, as the Lancs appear to be running riot. They’ve bagged two more tries in the space of as many minutes.

1:38 pm York make it 23 for 2

1:38 pm In the netball, York are back in it. Russell scores for the White Rose with a looping shot. It’s been end-to-end stuff in the first quarter – looks like York might need to slow things down.

1:37 pm At the cricket, Joel Hughes is bowled first ball making the score 19 for 2 so far for York

1:37 pm At the rugby 7s, the women’s seconds concede an early. York have an attacking team, and could struggle defensively says Dan.

1:35 pm Despite and early York push, Lancaster stun York with a quickfire double against the run of play. It’s 2-0 to Lancaster in the women’s firsts netball.

1:17 pm First wicket has fallen at the cricket. York are 19/1 after 4 overs

1:15 pm Quiet before the storm here. Rugby 7s and netball due to start in around 15 minutes

1:11 pm Photo Editor Philippa Grafton reckons the flag here is representative of Lancaster’s ailing fortunes Image: Philippa Grafton

1:07 pm Image: Philippa Grafton

1:02 pm @yorknouse Watching the Roses liveblog in the cafe at the @TheRonCookeHub #roses2012 — David Long (@DavidL1977) May 4, 2012

1:01 pm We’ve had an update from York’s cyclists, who are carrying the torch from York to Lancaster throughout the day, in ten legs. Sophie Gorman, who will be completing the last leg, has told us that they’re on the 4th leg, having left 5 hours ago. She’s concerned it might be dark when they arrive! When it arrives, the torch will then be carried round the Lancaster campus.

12:55 pm If you are feeling nostalgic, here is a summary of all the action from Roses 2011 in York. Ah, good memories of a fantastic win.

12:53 pm Next up is the cricket, due to start in the next 5 minutes.

12:50 pm Ah weekend has effectively begun. I can officially now get excited about #Roses2012 #IAmLancaster — James McLaughlin (@JS_McLaughlin) May 4, 2012

12:49 pm Great start to the day for York, with the badminton team performing admirably. They’ve picked up the full 10 points to give the White Rose a 12-6 lead

12:49 pm There is a bitterly cold wind in Lancaster. Though there isn’t any rain forecast for the weekend. Can’t feel my hands but we’re having #Roses2012 cricket! — Hannah (@hannah_itfc) May 4, 2012

12:48 pm In the words of our Sports Editor, Dan Holland: “Six down, a hundred and something fixtures to go.”

12:46 pm Men’s firsts captain, Baillie Watterson, had this to say about their Badminton win: Everyone played unbelievably well, Lancaster never stood a chance. We haven’t lost in the past ten years. Clare Breare, the women’s captain added:

“I’m very proud of the way every member of the team stepped up to the plate – it’s even better because we won away.”

12:45 pm Lancaster win the toss and choose to bowl – a no-brainer given the conditions

12:43 pm Badminton men’s 2nds win 6-3. Another 2 points in the bag

12:38 pm Cricket update: Now a 1pm start and 46 overs each

12:36 pm Well done in the Badminton guys! Now I can get back to the essay… damn. #roses2012 — Harriet Jean Evans (@original_not) May 4, 2012

12:35 pm Who do you think will win Roses? Answer on our Facebook poll: http://www.facebook.com/questions/419560264734376/.

12:33 pm That puts the scores at 12-6 to York.

12:32 pm An update from the badminton, which is wrapping up now. York have snatched all 10 points available!

Men’s firsts: 8-1

Women’s firsts: 5-4

Men’s seconds: 5-3 (1 match to play)

Quotes to follow from the captains, from our reporter at the courts, Luke Gardener.

12:30 pm Duck of the day…from Lancaster

Image credit: Agatha Torrance

12:25 pm It’s the place to be. @nouselive Sticking with you for the (possible) cricket coverage as Roses Live is down. Sad face. #Roses2012 — The 12th Doctor (@twelfthdoc) May 4, 2012

12:20 pm Just a reminder that you can get involved today either through the comments, or by tweeting @yorknouse, @nousesport, or @nouselive. We’ll be sticking your tweets in the liveblog, so send your messages through!

12:20 pm Women’s badminton has finished. York win 5-4!

12:16 pm The rain continues to fall here. Doesn’t look good for the cricket, despite previous determination to play in spite of any bad weather.

12:15 pm There’s a tangible atmosphere brewing in the sport’s centre. Lots of shouting, and excitement.

12:13 pm Given 2 badminton wins for the White Rose, York is now in front: 10-6.

12:13 pm The comeback is well and truly on! York 4-3 up in the men’s seconds.

12:11 pm It appears the official RosesLive site is down. My advice? Stick with Nouse.

12:08 pm We’re sat in the lobby, next to the Lancaster women’s rugby team. Think they are talking strategy… would it be wrong to liveblog their tactics for their big game?

12:08 pm @yorknouse Now a Lancaster Masters student, but hoping York stuff them, come on White Rose!!! #roses2012 — Tom Flowerdew (@tomidactyl) May 4, 2012

12:06 pm The Lancastrians are clearly up for the fight. But are they all talk? Abusing york,one of lifes many pleasures #roses2012 — Sam Gregory (@sgregory1992) May 4, 2012

12:05 pm The men’s 2nds are fighting their way back. 3-2 to Lancaster now

12:04 pm Clare Breare and Rachel Farringdon win on Court 8, meaning York lead 5-2 and will take the 4 points.

11:56 am Image: Philippa Grafton

11:54 am Cricket was initially put back to a 12.30 start, but that is looking increasingly unlikely

11:53 am Start of cricket 1sts match is being delayed by rain

11:51 am En route to Lancaster for another Uyrufc whitewash! #Roses2012 — Christian O’Sullivan (@bigfootchris2) May 4, 2012

11:50 am Image:Philippa Grafton

11:45 am Cricket 1sts set to get underway in around 15 minutes over at Morecambe CC

11:42 am York are 4-2 up in the women’s 1sts. So close to another 4 points

11:38 am An epic contest in the men’s 2nds eventually finishes 30-28 to Lancaster. Mammoth effort, and that was only the first set

11:35 am With those points from the men’s 1sts, the score will be level at 6-6 with York also looking good for the points in the women’s 1sts

11:31 am 4 points guaranteed! A 5-0 lead in the men’s 1sts means York can’t be caught

11:29 am As it stands, York are on track to take 8 points away from the badminton and take an overall lead in the competition. Still a long way to go though…

11:24 am Baillie Watterson and Dan Hirst are doing well for the 1sts. York now 4-0 up in that one. Only one match away from putting 4 points on the board

11:22 am The score in the men’s 2nds is now 3-1 to Lancaster overall, but York lead in the other two matches

11:19 am It’s close in the badminton men’s 2nds. Lancaster have won one match and taken another to a deciding set

11:13 am Second round of fixtures are underway in the badminton

11:08 am On the other courts, the men’s 2nds are level at 1-1 and the women are 2-1 up

11:05 am The men’s 1sts are now 3-0 up over Lancaster.

11:03 am That final game in the men’s 1sts match finished 21-13 to our boys.

11:02 am York men’s 1sts take a 2-0 lead. On our way to 4 points there.

10:59 am Tense stuff in the men’s 1sts badminton. 2 matches going to the final set. It could go either way.

10:51 am Sounds like York’s Andy Henderson is having an absolute stormer in the men’s 1sts. He and Tom Dainty have won their first set

10:48 am Lancaster’s first and second seeds have both won their opening sets in the women’s 1sts

10:45 am York are a set up in both of the matches in the men’s 1sts fixture. Good start

10:43 am 1 set all in the badminton seconds match

10:36 am All 3 matches have started now, downstairs from where we are based in the Sports Centre.

10:35 am Badminton is underway!

10:27 am Sounds like things are running behind schedule already. Badminton still yet to start.

10:21 am Some time changes for tomorrow’s fixtures that have just been announced: Rugby men’s 3rds now at 12.30pm, 2nds at 2pm, 1sts at 3.15pm, women’s 1sts at 1.45pm

10:14 am The three badminton fixtures are about to get started. 10 points on offer.

9:55 am The current score is 6-2 to Lancaster, after they won the two equestrian events on Wednesday. York picked up their first two points yesterday with a great win for the men’s cricket seconds.

9:43 am The first #roses2012 event of the morning is the men’s, women’s and mixed badminton at 10:15

9:38 am We’re now live in Lancaster! Badminton starts the day’s action at 10.15 and we’ll have reporters across campus all day bringing you the latest news and scores.

8:37 am Last year, York convincingly beat Lancaster by 176.5 to 104.5. If you want to relive all the action, have a look at last year’s mini-site: http://www.nouse.co.uk/roses/?y=2011

8:33 am We have reporters and photographers on their way to Lancaster right now to bring you best the coverage, photos and opinion from the 3-day event. We will be putting all your tweets, comments and photos into the blog. So tweet us at @yorknouse and @nousesport http://tinyurl.com/cnh7a3u

8:30 am Hello and welcome to the Nouse Roses live blog! This is your place to be for the next three days as we bring you all the action from #roses2012 in Lancaster http://tinyurl.com/cnh7a3u

Photo credit: Agatha Torrance

11:21 pm There seems to be some feeling of upset with Zahra’s loss. The woman herself has disappeared.

11:21 pm Peter Warner-Medley: “”Why would they vote for Kallum after me? You would surely vote for Zahra.”

11:20 pm Tom Taylor’s reaction to Kallum Taylor win: “It’s a fix!” was it really all just satirical?

11:18 pm Coming up: brief interview with Kallum Taylor – stay tuned.

11:18 pm Kallum Taylor is elected as the new YUSU President

11:17 pm Well done to Kallum Taylor. He definitely worked hard enough for this. #yusuelections — Bella Boman-Flavell (@ibomanflavell) March 1, 2012

11:16 pm #YUSU2012 #YUSUelections Gutted for Zahra and Nacho. Might give this a go myself next year! — Raveen (@rav_sagar) March 1, 2012

11:15 pm Just a little dissapointed #yusuelections — Matt Short (@calirainboww) March 1, 2012

11:15 pm He’s just finished his speech, and I thought there was a danger he might have started crying. Now that would have been awkward.

11:14 pm TAYLOR WINS!!!! The best candidate wins. Fact. #YUSUElections — Sam Shepherd (@shep7023) March 1, 2012

11:14 pm And in the final round it was 2129 votes to Kallum and 1745 to Zahra. The crowd are loving him.

11:13 pm He got 1839 votes on the last round in comparison to Nacho’s 973 and Zahra’s 1479 votes.

11:12 pm Kallum TAYLOR has been elected YUSU president

11:12 pm We’re down to just Kallum and Zahra

11:12 pm It is now between KALLUM and ZAHRA

11:12 pm Kallum wins the second round, James Carney and Peter Warner-Medley and Thomas Stuart Taylor are eliminated

11:11 pm End of the first round: and the candidates eliminated are Abir Ahmmed.

11:11 pm Massive Vanbrugh turnout for Kallum, with 625 votes cast for him.

11:11 pm Zahra winning in Langwith, but Kallum expectedly wins in Vanbrugh

11:11 pm The first round of voting and it is looking incredibly close

11:10 pm Presidential results are being announced, and WOW it’s close.

11:10 pm Kallum taking an early lead

11:09 pm The Final Countdown has ceased…. It’s time.

11:08 pm Enough with the countdown song. It’s getting boring and very very repetitive. That’s all I’m saying.

11:08 pm the least qualified, most horrendous candidate for student activities??? I didn’t care before but now I REALLY do #yusuelections — Grace Redhead (@GraceRedhead) March 1, 2012

11:07 pm The tension is mounting as the Final Countdown comes to end.

11:06 pm Turhan added that he thinks Nacho is “spineless”. Emotions starting to run high it seems.

11:05 pm Matt Stephenson, Vanbrugh Chair: It’s going to be very tight, but I’m rooting for Kallum.

11:05 pm Cem Turhan, former Langwith Chair, has told us that Kallum Taylor was “an amazing chair, an amazing guy and he is going to win.” While he has described rival Nacho as a “career politician”.

11:04 pm FIVE MINUTES UNTIL PRESIDENT.

11:03 pm Our photographers and reporters are on hand waiting for the announcement – can’t be long now.

11:02 pm The crowd is beginning to fill out. Lots of new faces coming into hall, and it’s all getting very exciting.

11:02 pm I ended elections night last year in a drunken state in McDonalds watching one of the failed pres candiates crying into a Big Mac (ironically the candidate that I had voted for). Who will be consoling themselves with a McFlurry tonight? Time will tell. Maybe we should relocate the Nouse team to Mc Donald’s after the results finish.

11:01 pm No reports of James Carney appearing yet, has anyone seen him?

10:59 pm Councillor Dave Taylor is here, apparently because he heard that Kallum Taylor is going to be “crowned” President and he wants to show his support.

10:56 pm From the comments: Graeme has done nothing for a year, now he can do nothing for another year. Good news for Brass Band, bad news for students.

Photo credit: Hoagy Davis-Digges

10:54 pm Member of Kallum’s campaign team dispensing pints like they are sweets. They are all looking pretty tense over there in camp Kallum.

10:54 pm

10:53 pm

10:51 pm So, two of the current Sabb team will have another year to implement their policies and represent students. Two years seems to be in fashion.

10:50 pm Announcing PRESIDENT in FIFTEEN MINUTES. Stay with us.

10:49 pm Academic Officer. Only one winner in this for me: Osborne all the way #YUSUElections — Sam Shepherd (@shep7023) March 1, 2012

10:49 pm And the winner is Graeme Osborn with 1655, Eppie Leishman loses with 801. The crowd don’t seem that enthralled. Won’t lie.

10:48 pm Graeme Osborn looks set to be re-elected…

10:48 pm And we’re off for Academic Affairs. There were 2557 votes, making the quota 2179.

10:47 pm It seems the new LGBT Officer is causing a stir. Anyone else a bit…concerned that Leon Morris is LGBT Officer? #yusuelections — Gillian Love (@gillienoncarne) March 1, 2012

10:46 pm Oh the tension building music …

10:45 pm CONGRATULATIONS TO @ChrisWestYork FOR WINNING STUDENT ACTIVITIES!!! Time to get drunk(er) #yusuelections — Bellatrix Lestrange (@sophiemathilda) March 1, 2012

10:45 pm Helen Marrison, gracious in defeat, as Chris West takes Student Activities.



Photo credit: Philippa Grafton.

10:45 pm Luke Sandford, former Union Chair, says he is happy that Nick Hall won his position because he is so dedicated and was the only person that went and asked him about his manifesto.

10:42 pm Kallum Taylor, the favourite for President according to the YUSU exit poll, told us: “I can’t put it into words. It’s actually quite a relief. I can’t kick myself if I don’t win. I don’t think there is anything else I could have done.”

10:39 pm

10:39 pm Yeah I know I left a year ago, but so pleased that Bob Hughes has been re-elected as YUSU Welfare #yusuelections #havingtroublelettinggo — Becca Wright (@_beccawright) March 1, 2012

10:38 pm Chris West is victorious

Photo credit: Agatha Torrance

10:35 pm And the winner is CHRIS WEST with 1175. He’s up on stage giving a speech now and there seem to be a lot of high-pitched screams. Ouch. My eardrums.

10:34 pm Because winning is hard, people. Bob Hughes gives a heartfelt acceptance speech.

Photo credit: Agatha Torrance.

10:34 pm Student Activities is up, 2527 votes have been cast and the quota is 1264. The first to be eliminated is Helen Marrison and RON

10:32 pm Abir Ahmmed is playing up to the joke candidate image, and is doing ‘coke’ off a team members naked torso – we’ve been told it’s just a polo … our suspicions remain.

10:31 pm I’m not even there but I can feel the tension from #yusuelections off the Nouse website! — Matt Short (@calirainboww) March 1, 2012

10:29 pm So, what are your predictions for the remaining positions? Anyone want to make a call on president?

10:28 pm Words cannot describe how nervous Taylor is looking at this point.

10:28 pm

10:28 pm Kallum Tyalor is having words with the current Vanbrugh Chair, Matt Stephenson.

10:27 pm Student Activities is coming up. The mood is nervous and this is looking to be the most contested position so far. We can’t wait.

10:24 pm Hmmm… it’s ridiculous how much fun I am having. The amount of alcohol in my system might have something to do with that though … #yusuelections — Rose Troup Buchanan (@rose_catb) March 1, 2012

10:23 pm Bob Hughes, on his re-election as Welfare Officer.



Photo Credit: Hoagy Davis-Digges.

10:23 pm Amongst all the action tonight, Nouse has just been informed that Becky Mursell has her eyes on the Presidency next year. 2013 election gossip. You heard it here first.

10:21 pm

10:19 pm BOB HUGHES has won on the first round of votes with over 600 more votes than his competitors. He’s giving a speech now and the crowd are loving it.

10:18 pm Resounding cheer for the popular Bob Hughes who has been re-elected

10:18 pm And Welfare is up. 20559 votes have been cast, Bob is storming ahead in the first round and Lewis Haines has been eliminated with 431 and BOB HUGHES has WON with 1651.

10:18 pm Tried to send this to Lemon press, failed. So here’s Latif, Queen of Hats, for you lovely Yorkies xxx #yusuelections twitter.com/SamuelPartridg… — Samuel Partridge (@SamuelPartridge) March 1, 2012

10:17 pm And Tim Ellis is back on the microphone

10:15 pm Two minutes until Welfare, will Bob retain his crown?

10:14 pm Dong Oh-Shin falls short for York Sport.



Photo credit: Philippa Grafton

10:11 pm Photo credit: Agatha Torrance

10:10 pm Just seen Winter having an emotional phone call. Tears beginning to flow tonight, so emotional.

10:08 pm Kallum Taylor is surrounded by former college chairs, that kind of support seems thin on the ground for Nacho Hernando. Pretty indicative of their respective performances as colleges chairs, this commenter thinks.

10:08 pm Quick quote from Charlotte after her win, “completely estatic”

10:06 pm She’s giving Shin a big hug, almost enveloped by him, the crowd are really happy with the result and Shin seems to be accepting his defeat pretty well.

10:05 pm And camera flashes fill the air as Charlotte takes to the stage after her win

10:05 pm And the winner is CHARLOTTE WINTER with 1967 votes. The crowd is cheering hard as she takes to the stage.

10:05 pm good luck to all candidates tonight. it’s been a fun few weeks and may the best (wo)men win! #yusuelections — James Carney (@carneyj_) March 1, 2012

10:04 pm Charlotte Winter is in the lead ….

10:04 pm Big win for Charlotte early on in the colleges

10:04 pm Sport President announcing now. Quota is 1618.

10:04 pm The drums are beating…

10:02 pm York Sport President in two minutes ladies and gentlemen. Oh, the excitement.

10:01 pm Photo credit: Philippa Grafton

10:00 pm Isobel Edwards, the new E&E Officer, plans to “hit the ground running” and says that she is “in the process of creating a fairtrade officer.”

9:59 pm Kallum Taylor appears to have a group of girls with his campaign slogan on their chests.

9:56 pm The sports girls seem to have turned out to support a very nervous looking Charlotte Winter.

9:55 pm Come on now, we want the results of the sabbatical positions.

9:52 pm Zahra Latif, calm and confident.



Photo credit: Hoagy Davis-Digges.

9:50 pm “I now know how Arsenal fans felt after being 4-0 up at half-time to Newcastle…” Banerjee (@Rb728) after defea#YUSUElections — Sam Shepherd (@shep7023) March 1, 2012

9:47 pm “We’re having a problems with colloeges at the moment; the first thing we’ll do is make sure we support them properly. Entrtainmentss officers, Chris Edwards & Sanchita Chawla, on their plan of action.

9:43 pm The room is definitely filling up, and apparently there is some kind of discounted entry to Tokyo. Ummm, no? Willow’s looking to be the end destination for most of the candidates here tonight. Not sure if that’s great or tragic …

9:43 pm Harry Clementson, one of the students elected as the new Student Trustees, has said: “Exilerated. Had to go three rounds and it kept getting really close. Glad the votes added up in the end though.”

9:42 pm Abir has a few drinks with his campaign team ahead of the President results. They’ve pushed that moonbase hard this week.



Photo credit: Andy Davis

9:42 pm Abir’s campaign team are apparently taking bets on how many votes he’ll get. And his mum doesn’t even know he’s running. Clearly, this is the way to approach the YUSU elections.

9:40 pm Kallum Taylor is looking surprisingly relaxed. He is holding a pint in his hand. That won’t have anything to do with it.

9:40 pm Zahra “green hat” Latif spoke to one of our busy reporters tonight, saying: “Everyone has been absolutely amazing. Thank you for all the support. I have never met so many new people and whatever happens it has been perfect.”

9:38 pm Ben Dilks & Megan Cross have won it with 1305 votes.

9:38 pm “How are you feeling ahead of the Student Activities Officer results, Hannah Brearley?”



Photo credit: Philippa Grafton

9:38 pm Campaigns Officer is up now: total votes 1708.

9:37 pm Disabilities Officer is up … and the winner is Emma Hersey with 1054 of the votes.

9:35 pm Charlotte Winter, the other candidate for York Sport President, has just arrived and spoke to us: “I’m petrified. Very nervous. But can’t do much here, so will wait and see.

9:35 pm ENTS Officer up now: Chris Edwards & Sanchita Chawla WIN! With 1469 votes. (And wow that was a high pitched scream from someone in the crowd.)

9:35 pm Kallum Taylor sipping a pint, nervously. Exit polls from earlier today predicted him to win in the third round.



Photo credit: Andy Davis.

9:34 pm And now it is time for Environment and Ethics Officer: Isobel Edwards wins! She’s got 1076 votes.

9:33 pm Tim Ellis just did something stupid with the microphone. Wait, now he’s talking.

9:33 pm The new International Officers, Mike Anstey & Ankita Chawla, told us after their election victory tonight: “First thing we are going to do is chair the ISA committee. [But] we will survey the whole of the international student body and assess what students want first!”

9:33 pm Congratulations to Leon Morris for winning YUSU LGBT officer. #yusuelections #torygain — Matt Kilcoyne (@MRJKilcoyne) March 1, 2012

9:30 pm Anticipation is building here, we all really want to get onto the full-time candidates.

9:29 pm Charlotte Winter has just appeared.

9:26 pm Leon Morris, the newly elected LGBT Officer, was somewhat surprised he got elected – even though he was the only candidate… ” Really glad, surprised I got that many votes. I am going to get started straight away by contacting charities and rasing awareness.”

9:22 pm There are a lot of ex-college chairs wandering around.

9:22 pm Asiya Elgady, new Racial Equality officer. Seems delighted in this shot!



Photo credit: Hoagy Davis-Digges

9:21 pm Itai Choto, who was elected as one of the Senate Reps tonight, told us: “I’m delighted to say the least, but the real job starts now. What we said has to become reality. I am looking forward to working with all the students.”

9:21 pm The music is reminiscent of a bad frat party. Just saying.

9:19 pm The new officers are Mike Anstey & Ankita Chawla

9:19 pm Asiya, the new Racial Equality Officer, on winning said: “I’d like to think my policies and sparkly personality won me it. It was close, I’m thankful for everyone who voted and I hope to do them proud.”

9:19 pm The next position is for international Officer, the new quota needed is 1117.5 but no-one’s reached it in the second round

9:17 pm Apparently Vision have just hacked into the Yorker’s account. Bit rude.

9:17 pm LGBT Officer is Leon Morris with a total of 1333.

9:16 pm @ChrisYoung10 GO ARTHUR! AND I SAID HEY, HEY! WHAT A WONDERFUL KIND OF *bursts into tears* #yusuelections — Samuel Partridge (@SamuelPartridge) March 1, 2012

9:16 pm The student representing Mature Students is being announced, the winner is: Minai Supri with a total of 1053

9:16 pm Should be an easy win for Mature Student Officer, as there is only one candidate

9:15 pm Louisa Moorhouse winning Volunteering.



Photo credit: Philippa Grafton

9:15 pm Elgady is giving a pretty emotional speech and thanking everyone.

9:15 pm A popular win in the Lounge for Asiya

9:14 pm The next position up is Racial Equality and the winner is: Asiya Elgady with 738 votes

9:12 pm Harry Toynton, who was elected as one of the Seante Reps. said: “I think the campaigning definitely paid off. I am really happy with the result and I’ll probably end up in Tokyo.” I think a lot of the candidates are planning on ending up there tonight, win or lose.

9:11 pm Eppie Leishman is wandering around with two drinks. Looking nervous.

9:10 pm Well done to @njhdarts the loveliest man on campus is now union chair. Union is in safe hands. #yusuelections — Kataya M-W (@KatayaMW) March 1, 2012

9:09 pm Becky Mursell & Erin Cork ran uncontested for the position of RAG officers.



Photo credit: Agatha Torrance.

9:09 pm The new volunteering officer, Louisa Moorhouse, told us: “I’m very happy, I didn’t expect this to happen. I’m ecstatic about the next year with lots of exciting things planned for volunteering.”

9:07 pm The moonbase man himself has taken the time for his NASA duties to speak to us about his chances tonight: “Feeling pretty good, not nervous. Winning is a strong word, I’m just sort of pleased to get the message out there that York needs a moonbase.” I challenge anyone to disagree.

9:05 pm Kallum Taylor: “I couldn’t have done any more. So hard to say who will win. I reckon I have a one in seven chance.”

9:04 pm Can’t believe I won by such a landslide. You guys are amazing.I can’t even. Wow. Thank you xxxxxxxx #YUSUelections — Megan O’Kane (@MeganSaturday) March 1, 2012

9:04 pm The new Rag Officers, Erin Cork and Becky Mursell, commented: “Really impressed with the number of votes. Very excited for everything we’ve got planned for the next year.”

9:04 pm Harry Clementson, Student Trustee, giving his acceptance speech.



Photo credit: Agatha Torrance

9:03 pm Hannah Wigley, running for Welfare Officer, has told us: “Feeling alright, but more nervous as the night goes on. Don’t know how I’ve done. It’s hard to say.”

9:00 pm An official comment from Dong-oh Shin now: “Campaigning went well. I’m not worried about the exit poll as they only took into account 100 people. Whoever wins will do an outstanding job.”

8:59 pm Hoorah for new Women’s Officer Emma Hawkens #LabourGain #yusuelections — Benjamin Dilks (@bendilks) March 1, 2012

8:58 pm Pretty generic comment for the night right there.

8:57 pm Newly elected Student Trustee Megan O’Kane commented on her victory: “I can’t believe how many people voted, I’m speechless. Thanks to everyone who voted.”

8:56 pm Megan O’Kane seems ecstatic about her new position.

8:54 pm Presidential candidate Peter Warner-Medley is here in questionable attire.



Photo credit: Philippa Grafton

8:53 pm RAG Officers up now, Erin Cork and Becky Mursell have been elected.

8:53 pm Hannah Brearley, running for Student Activities has told us: I will have a major freak out 10mins before. Honestly can’t tell, which makes me very concerned

8:52 pm Louisa Moorhouse is elected!

8:52 pm Volunteering Officer up now: lot of competition for this role.

8:51 pm Women’s officer is Emma Hawkins with 1459 votes.

8:50 pm So the new student trustees are Harry Clementson and Megan O’Kane.

8:50 pm Jason Rose has been eliminated, and we are through to the next round of vote distribution. Harry Clementson has been elected.

8:50 pm Massive cheers from the table next to us for Megan O’Kane. I think she might be on that table…

8:49 pm Student trustees up now, winners are: Megan O’Kane

8:48 pm The first quote of the night form a Presidential candidate, Nacho Hernando says “campaigning was great. On average 11/12 hours a day.”

8:47 pm Peter Warner-Medley just kindly posed in his penguin onsie for us…photo coming shortly.

8:46 pm Lewis Haines, running for Welfare Officer, explained the problem of keeping up with his degree while campaigning, “I’ve been balancing my degree alongside the campaigning and I just hope that I’ve done enough.”

8:46 pm Nacho Hernando is here, looking pretty nervous it has to be said. No sign of Kallum Taylor yet.

8:45 pm



Photo Credit: Philippa Grafton

8:45 pm Reckon the atmosphere is pretty good now. Definitely a good shout to move the event from Courtyard and L/N/028 to The Lounge. And the bar is much closer. Always a bonus.

8:44 pm Tim Ellis ran through those first two positions super quickly…I think he wants to get to Tokyo fast.

8:44 pm Nick Hall won Union Chair. Can’t beat a darts player #YUSUElections — Sam Shepherd (@shep7023) March 1, 2012

8:43 pm Chris West, running for Student Activities Officer, says he was “satisfied earlier today. I campaigned as much as I could have done and I don’t think I could have done more. However, it is going to be very close. We’re going to have to wait and see.”

8:43 pm We think the guy in the bird suit is Peter Warner-Medley … We think. He is in a bird suit after all.

8:42 pm Overheard in the Lounge, Dong-oh Shin: “I am literally shitting myself”

8:41 pm Lots of clapping for the winners of Senate Rep on the table next to us

8:41 pm Senate Rep is up now, and the winners are … Hussein Kisevini, Itai Choto, and Harry Toynton

8:40 pm Senate Rep is up now

8:39 pm Speeches from the winning candidate… this is a new addition

8:39 pm Nick Hall is our new union chair. Lots of cheers from the crowd.

8:38 pm Union Chair….now between Nick Hall and Josh Allen

8:38 pm 37 per cent turnout, 40, 000 ballots have been cast and people are starting to look interested in proceedings.

8:37 pm Ok and it looks like we’re FINALLY kicking off. Tim Ellis is up on stage, but no-one really seems to be paying much attention.

8:36 pm Nice to see Kevin the Cow representing NightLine here tonight.

8:36 pm Rumours are flying around that one of the candidates has broken the rules this afternoon. We asked Tim Ellis, YUSU President, but he said he couldn’t comment yet. Oooh the drama.

8:36 pm Watching Don’t Tell The Bride while following the #yusuelections. No losing candidate will be as disappointed as this bride will be. — Henry Strong (@henrycowen) March 1, 2012

8:33 pm Nick Hall, running for Union Chair, says he is “feeling fine, what happens happens. It’s all up in the air, everyone’s campaigned really hard so we will just have to wait and see.”

8:31 pm And it isn’t just about the full-time sabbatical officer positions tonight. All of the new part- officers will be announced as well.

8:29 pm And Kevin the Cow has been spotted! I know you were all dying to hear that.

8:28 pm She says she has no idea what her chances are but she has “really enjoyed the campaign. Met some amazing people, worked really hard, but very tired now.”

8:27 pm Eppie Leishman, running against Graeme Osborn for Academic Officer, is also feeling “very nervous”. Not surprising really.

8:26 pm Good luck to all candidates in the #yusuelections tonight and hats off for many a well-run campaign. — Louis Lunts (@louis_lunts) March 1, 2012

8:22 pm There is some guy in a penguin (or some kind of bird) wandering around … not really sure what that is all about.

8:21 pm Not sure if Osborn appreciates that the other candidates also have degrees in their lives …

8:20 pm Graeme Osborn commented on the difficulty of campaigning whilst continuing to work, but “that is the challenge of being an incumbent, more people might have heard of me, but less time to campaign.”

8:20 pm The Lounge is getting rather busy now. I feel sorry for the bar staff tonight #rushedofftheirfeet

8:19 pm Our speedy reporters have been gathering the feelings of some of the candidates who are here already. Bob Hughes, running for a second year as Welfare Officer, says he is 50% confident about tonight and is, “feeling okay, but very nervous. Campaigning was okay. I worked really hard and thought it was a strong campaign. The other two candidates are good friends and it has been a positive debate.”

8:15 pm Candidate watch: Zahra was walking away from the Lounge with her green hat on and Peter Warner-Medley has turned up in what seems to be a penguin costume.

8:12 pm The bar is getting busy…but we don’t seem to be close to starting yet.

8:10 pm Good luck to every1 standing in the #YUSUelections … brilliant job getting the highest turnout EVER! You’re all amazing and I heart u :-) — Ben Humphrys (@benhumphrys) March 1, 2012

7:57 pm Good luck everyone is the Yusu elections #yusuelections — Marc Lawrence (@Marcsharc) March 1, 2012

7:55 pm We will be including all your tweets and musings throughout the night, so get commenting. The exit poll early showed Kallum winning by one percentage point, will this be the case at 11pm?

7:54 pm This year we have left the safe confides of The Courtyard to YUSU’s favourite new bar, The Lounge. Downside: no power. Upside: the bar is a lot closer!

7:52 pm We have now relocated the team to The Lounge. A smattering of people here already, hopefully more will arrive soon, but not many candidates yet…fashionably late?

7:29 pm Dead pleased to have returned #yusuelections – Union should be really proud of their turnout & year on year improvement — Nick Smith (@nixmyth82) March 1, 2012

7:29 pm Interestingly, we saw the YUSU exit poll today predict a first round win for the Zahra, but with Kallum winning overall in the race for YUSU president.

7:27 pm And I thought the rule-breaking drama had ended at midday… apparently not! #yusuelections — Pav Dhande (@PavDhande) March 1, 2012

7:25 pm Will we see a contest as close as last year, when only 14 votes decided it?

7:23 pm Hello and welcome to the election results night live blog! We will be here all evening bringing you our coverage of the results as they are announced.

8:08 pm That’s all from us after a very long and very successful Varsity Sunday, with York running out comfortable 61.5-21.5 winners. Well done to all those who competed, and a special thanks to everyone who contributed to our coverage over the course of the day.

8:05 pm Sam Asfahani takes the trophy, and expresses his gratitude to Hull, who he says are much better than York St John, amid chants of “We are Hull!”

8:02 pm And netballer Amy Moye is our player of the day

8:01 pm York’s team of the day: the women’s lacrosse 1sts after their 16-2 win this morning

7:59 pm Hull’s hockey players are their team of the day, and their player of the day is rugby player Blair Henry

7:58 pm Sam Asfahani and co. take to the stage – looks set we’re set to begin.

7:24 pm The live blog has been relocated from the comparative tranquility of the Nouse office to the rather more rowdy Roger Kirk Centre for the closing ceremony. Proceedings are set to begin shortly.

6:49 pm The closing score is: 61.5 – 21.5. Well played all.

6:49 pm And that’s it! All sport is finished for the day. Our esteemed Sports Editor Dan Holland will be continuing to blog from the closing ceremony.

6:48 pm Unfortunately it’s not to be. Netball concludes at 43-40. Great effort from the York side, though.

6:46 pm And the women’s netball team seem to be rallying for a last minute comeback in the final quarter. It’s nail-biting stuff, as they draw ever closer to being equal. 2 goals in it — Net Ball (@u_y_n_c) February 26, 2012

6:37 pm York have the top two competitors overall in the advanced trampolining, in Rebecca Pedley and Katie Birmingham. York win narrowly overall 45.97-45.2.

6:29 pm Image: Philippa Grafton

6:29 pm 38-28 to Hull at the end of the third quarter in the women’s 1sts netball. Hull looked disciplined, and it’s possibly too large a margin to make up in one quarter.

6:23 pm Images: Philippa Grafton

6:23 pm Hull are pulling ahead – afew silly mistakes by York have cost them a few goals — Net Ball (@u_y_n_c) February 26, 2012

6:18 pm Onto the advanced category in the trampolining, with the audience captivated by some impressive routines.

6:17 pm Image: Philippa Grafton

6:16 pm Image: Philippa Grafton

6:12 pm York have upped their game at the trampolining, winning the intermediate rounds.

6:11 pm Half-time at the netball; 29-19 to Hull, who dominated the last quarter. Their goal scorer Mumford is on form and clinical, according to our man Will Light.

6:08 pm Photo credit: Philippa Grafton

6:05 pm In the final fight Hull get a dominant victory, and MMA is drawn at 4-4. The points are shared, both teams producing great effort. Let’s hope we can see more from MMA in future events.

6:02 pm Terrifying MMA action. Image: Philippa Grafton

5:53 pm Good win at Varsity Darts today! Well done York for winning White Rose Varsity! :) #whiterosevarsity — Chris West (@ChrisWestYork) February 26, 2012

5:52 pm Hull 15-14 up at the end of the first quarter in the netball.

5:50 pm 100% accuracy from shooters Neblett and Griffiths — Net Ball (@u_y_n_c) February 26, 2012

5:48 pm Image credit: Andy Davis

5:48 pm Action from the trampolining. Image: Andy Davis

5:44 pm Hull take the next fight in the MMA. 4-3 on points now, very close match with neither man able to get much offensive action in, but Hull deserved the win.

5:40 pm Netball firsts have just started, with York 7-5 up.

5:36 pm The novice category of the trampolining has been awarded to Hull. Intermediate up next.

5:32 pm A first round tap out! York’s Herbert Van Litsenburg applies an armbar lock to his opponent forcing a submission, and York lead 4-2. 2 fights remain.

5:31 pm York won White Rose Varsity!! Unlucky Hull… #whiterosevarsity — halifaxcollege (@halifaxcollege) February 26, 2012

5:29 pm The winner for York was Jonathan Coe, in the heavyweight category. He claimed the victory in the second round, successfully catching his opponent in a headlock. York go into the final three fights on top. 3-2.

5:26 pm Photography Editor Philippa Grafton has just sent in a delirious update. It reads: Omg sooooo good at MMA. The biggest fight between the two beefiest men, everyone stayed especially for this match and York won!! More critical insight and analysis to follow.

5:24 pm Monster win in MMA round for York. #whiterosevarsity — Sam Asfahani (@samasfahani) February 26, 2012

5:20 pm So, MMA and trampolining are in progress, and the women’s netball will start in 10 minutes.

5:16 pm We’ve won the women’s netball 2nds too, with a shattering 52-16 victory.

5:13 pm Jonathan Lloyd Evans taps out! Hull draw level in the MMA, thanks to a brutal sleeper hold. These points will be hard won.

5:07 pm The trampolining is underway, at last. It’s close competition in the novice category, according to our specialist trampolining reporter, Neil Johnston.

5:05 pm Absolutely electric in LN028 for MMA. Loving it #whiterosevarsity — Sam Asfahani (@samasfahani) February 26, 2012

5:02 pm And that’s another from the netball, ending the 3rd quarter 40-10.

5:00 pm Our women’s netball 2nds team lead into he third quarter, 39-10. One spectator called it a “massacre”. An apt description for the competition overall, really.

4:58 pm Over at trampolining, we’re running late. Due to start in the next couple of minutes though.

4:57 pm Louie Sandys wraps up the third rubber, after winning in five games, the last 11-5.

4:56 pm Fight three at the MMA and Hull are back in it! Their fighter took it in the first round, with some dominant punches from which York’s man never recovered. 2-1 to York there now.

4:51 pm You can go to the rubgy and football 1sts, but often it’s the less popular sports that are the best events. Hull have turned out in force at the MMA, lacking York support.

4:50 pm Chants of “We Are Hull” are rising from Hendrix Hall, as the MMA rolls on. It’s electric in there, this is a close fight!

4:47 pm Way into the 3rd quarter, current score is 33-9 to York. Tess is constantly supporting her team – keep it up girls! — Net Ball (@u_y_n_c) February 26, 2012

4:46 pm Photo credit: Agatha Torrance

4:44 pm York comfortably win the next round of the MMA. The York President Niall decimates his opponents with a headlock and by working the ribs, particularly in the second round. York are 2-0 up.

4:31 pm York have won the first fight at the MMA; it’s a unanimous decision. Nettie beats Catherine in the only women’s matchup, winning after a clamping her opponent in a headlock for the majority of the round. Luke Gardener tips it as an event to watch if you’re on campus. It’s in Hendrix Hall (L/N/028).

4:28 pm Riz Azhar has won the first rubber for York Squash men’s 2nds, beating his opponent 3-0. Laurie Points then wraps up the victory there with another 3-0 domination. Easy.

4:23 pm York lead 12-2 in the netball 2nds at the end of the first quarter. The team’s tweeter from the sidelines says: “Tess having a battle on court with GA. she’s massive!”

4:17 pm Just had several updates from reporters and photographers about MMA regarding its brutality. The texts are a mixture of shock and excitement. Sure there will be plenty to follow there.

4:15 pm Things are starting to wind down now, but not before the trampolining. It’s starting now in the dance studio, if you’re interested.

4:14 pm Neil Johnston has filed another interview, this time with the men’s badminton captain:

3:56 pm 2nds warming up … 3rds playin hard for their win. End of final quarter: York 34 – 13 Hull well played! — Net Ball (@u_y_n_c) February 26, 2012

3:51 pm Photo credit: Philippa Grafton

3:50 pm Hull score again in the American football, pulling further ahead. The final score there is 33-6. It’s points for Hull, but fairly irrelevant in the grand scheme of things.

3:46 pm And the men’s basketball is over. York win 67-47 with a beautiful basket right at the death. Sam Bentley, York’s captain, commented on his team’s win: “[We’re] very pleased with the team effort – we lost to them by 5-6 points in the league so it’s great to come away with a 20 point win.”

3:40 pm

3:39 pm York have passed the ‘magic number’. We’ve won Varsity!

3:37 pm Sorted. If Nouse put this tweet in the live feed, @Edward_Grande (your runaway arts editor) has to buy me a pint #WhiteRoseVarsity — Joe Evans (@JoeEvans3000) February 26, 2012

3:37 pm Peter Masters has won his match 6-3 7-6 in the men’s tennis, while Sam Davies and Max Reby won their doubles tie 5-7 6-1 7-6 (10-6) to complete a 5-1 win for the men. York’s women won 6-0 earlier to complete a double in the tennis for York.

3:37 pm Luke Gardener speaks to the men’s football 1sts following their 3-1 victory.

3:35 pm Alex Alonso, men’s hockey firsts captain today gives his reaction to their 7-1 defeat: “Big improvement on yesterday, they’re three Yorkshire leagues above us. The performance was ok, but man-for-man they we’re all slightly better than us.”

3:34 pm Hull are upping their game in the men’s basketball, but it is still 63-47 to York with only 2 and a half minutes to go. And now some animation from the supporters.

3:32 pm Jokes: some photographer apparently just asked the women’s basketball team if they were playing netball. Whoops.#WhiteRoseVarsity — Rose Troup Buchanan (@rose_catb) February 26, 2012

3:31 pm Photo credit: Andy Davis

3:30 pm Hull score again in the American football, converting a two point attempt to leave the score at 26-6 with time winding down.

3:26 pm On a time-out in the last quarter of the men’s basketball, York leading 59-33. The Hull supporters are looking sad.

3:24 pm 55-33 in the basketball now. Hull are looking desperate.

3:23 pm The Hull men’s firsts have decimated the York side in hockey. The final score was 7-1.

3:21 pm York are dominating Hull! Any of you had chance to see any of the games? #whiterosevarsity — York Uni SAE (@GradGameYork) February 26, 2012

3:20 pm Some of the tennis played today has been sensational #whiterosevarsity — Sam Shepherd (@shep7023) February 26, 2012

3:20 pm York have extended their lead to 20 points at the break in the men’s basketball firsts (51-31), as a York player accidentally punches one of his Hull counterparts. Now in the last quarter of the game, Hull are looking demoralised.

3:15 pm Women’s football concludes 1-0.

3:11 pm 42-31 in the men’s basketball now. York are pulling away and looking good for the win.

3:11 pm 26-6 york @ half time — Net Ball (@u_y_n_c) February 26, 2012

3:08 pm Seems to be some complaining about one of the ref’s decisions in the men’s basketball, but York bring the score to 35-27. Hull get a point back from a penalty, but York put another few baskets away with ease and bring the score to 39-28 in their favour.

3:07 pm Overall, the women have claimed badminton 8-0, and the men also win, 6-2. A great performance, and massive contribution to Yorki’s overall Varsity lead.

3:04 pm Very questionable white socks worn by Hull basketball player. And we’re about to kick off 2nd half #WhiteRoseVarsity — Rose Troup Buchanan (@rose_catb) February 26, 2012

3:02 pm Half-time in the men’s basketball and York are looking to play more defensively as they maintain their lead.

3:01 pm Photo credit: Andy Davis

2:58 pm It’s 4-1 to Hull in the men’s hockey firsts. Goal from a penalty corner, flicked into the top corner.

2:55 pm 18-6 in the American football, as Hull score a 40 yard touchdown run. The game’s in the 3rd quarter, and seems to be slipping away from York. Let’s hope they’ve been holding something back.

2:54 pm Photo credit: Agatha Torrance

2:52 pm Update from the men’s basketball: York pulling ahead and now lead 33-23 with a great two points from Lang in the last seconds of the quarter.

2:52 pm Tom Brandreth has made the difference in the football, as the men’s firsts win 3-1. The central defender scored in the dying moments to seal victory, placing the ball, left-footed, into the corner.

2:50 pm Nils Moroz also won his singles match 6-0 6-3 in the tennis. York now lead 9-1 with 2 games to go.

2:49 pm Captain Hanrahan said: “I’m pretty pleased, as to be expected.”

2:48 pm Centurions Offensive co-ordinator and YUSU York Sport president Sam Asfahani is reportedly pleased with american football game: “it’s going well.” Since we’ve spoken to him, things have turned sour though, as a Hull offensive lineman has to be taken off the field in an ambulance. The score stands at 12-6 to York.

2:48 pm Our reporter at the tennis says that the York women completed a 6-0 whitewash over their counterparts from Hull after victories for Catharine Hanrahan (6-0 6-3), Annie Campbell (6-4 6-2), and Rosin Astell (7-5 6-3).

2:43 pm York now lead 25-18 in the men’s basketball. The team is working well with nice passing around the basket according to Rose, our Deputy Editor.

2:43 pm 31-14 as “Norwegian Christian” sprints down the right flank to go over in the corner, but the points go to Hull overall.

2:39 pm Another win for York in the badminton, Clare Breare and Charlie Parker easily beat their Hull opponents 21-6, 21-4.

2:38 pm Cass Brown and Bonnie Walsh in the badminton doubles are going into a decider after losing their first game 21-17, but recovering to win 21-18 in the second.

2:35 pm And it is 22-15 to York at the break in the men’s basketball.

2:32 pm The men’s basketball firsts are underway and York have taken a slight lead at 14-13. Can they repeat the domination of the women’s firsts?

2:31 pm Waterson loses his last game 21-18, but it is still 4-2 for the men’s badminton

2:30 pm Photo credit: Philippa Grafton

2:27 pm Hirst takes a great 21-9 win to make it 4-1 in the men’s badminton and Rachael Farrington destroys her opponent 21-3, 21-1 to make it a convincing 6-0 for the women.

2:27 pm 24-7 to Hull in the men’s 1sts now. The Hull no. 12 is tearing them apart, this being his second try.

2:25 pm Photo credit: Andy Davis

2:23 pm The second half of the men’s football 1sts has kicked off, and Dan Jones is on form. He’s beaten his defender once again, and pulled back for a connection with Phil Taylor who smashes his shot wide of the target.

2:22 pm Photo credit: Andy Davis

2:21 pm Hirst wins second game 21-18 to set up decider in the men’s badminton, while Watterson wins his second game 22-20 after some superb play.

2:21 pm 6-6 at half time in the american football. Hull has dominated in long stretches, but excellent defense by the Centurions has limited them to one score. A very well executed 2 minute drill from the Centurions at the end of the half lead to a game tying touchdown pass. All the play for then.

2:19 pm Photo credit: Agatha Torrance

2:16 pm The men’s 1sts hockey has started on the JLD. They’ll be hoping to amend the narrow loss of the 2nds, but Hull have opened aggressively, scoring twice already. The first goal was a weak deflected shot trickles through Dong-Oh Shin’s legs, who is playing with a broken toe we hear. David Haye syndrome. The second goal comes down the wing, crossed into the D, and pinged in at the far post. Disappointing start.

2:12 pm Photo credit: Agatha Torrance

2:11 pm First round of tennis matches are complete, and York lead 5-1 after wins for Sarah White (6-2, 6-4) and Sam Davies (6-4, 6-4). We’ve also seen a doubles loss, with Peter Masters and Nils Moroz go down 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8).

2:09 pm Photo credit: Agatha Torrance

2:07 pm Captain of the hockey 2nds, John Waghorn had this to say about their narrow defeat: “We played really bad hockey for fifty minutes but in the latter part we dominated. A bit of fatigue crept in, I think. We played yesterday. But the boys are disappointed not to get the draw.”

2:06 pm The tennis is under way. Heard the first grunt already #Varsity — Sam Shepherd (@shep7023) February 26, 2012

2:03 pm @York_Sportyork 4-0 up, Alex wins 2-0, 60 3 dart average, can’t be bad! #whiterosevarsity — UoYDartsSoc (@Yorkunidarts) February 26, 2012

2:02 pm A try and easy conversion for Hull brings the score to 17-7 at half time. York are missing their big players badly in the men’s rugby firsts.

2:01 pm York convincingly win 72-28 in the women’s basketball firsts. Despite a nervous start, York never looked back after the first quarter and produced a dominating display with impressive performances from Christin Kirchvebel and Lydia Mariutto.

2:00 pm What a shot! The Barbarians dive over the line to score. Image credit: Agatha Torrance

1:58 pm 10-7 to Hull. The inside centre scores the try and conversion – he’s a beast of a man.

1:57 pm Rich Rhodes is on the end of a lovely move to dive over between the posts in the men’s rugby firsts. Ed Harris scores the conversion.

1:56 pm Good couple of breaks from Hull brings it to 54-25 in the basketball, but another three baskets from York makes it 60-25 with four minutes of the game remaining. Two further points added by York after another Hull foul and a fantastic long-range shot from Lydia Mariutto makes it 64-25.

1:55 pm At the badminton, the women’s doubles pair Cassandra Brown and Bonnie Walsh and pulled out a convincing 21-10, 21-18 win.

1:52 pm Good lay-up from Marta Marscionkaite and three scores from the impressive Christin Kirchvebel in the Women’s Basketball to make the score 49-17 to York. Hull pull two baskets back, but a Hull foul just before the end gives York a couple more scores as the third quarter finishes 54-21 to York with one 10 minute quarter remaining.

1:51 pm And the men’s 2nds hockey concludes 3-2, despite York searching for the equaliser.

1:47 pm Winter shooting some crackers #whiterosevarsity — Net Ball (@u_y_n_c) February 26, 2012

1:45 pm Image credit: Philippa Grafton

1:43 pm Beautifully executed penalty in the hockey puts York back in the game. Danny Williams ships it off the bar, placed to perfection. It’s on.

1:41 pm In the American football, Hull seems to be struggling to convert any of their chances. Our reporter, Alex Beazley-Long, says that the Hull offense is dominating the Centurion defense.

1:39 pm Hull are looking for a late comeback in the lacrosse, as the score their second, bringing the scoreline to 5-2.

1:38 pm Goal to York in the men’s football firsts! From a corner, a Hull player holds an attacker in the area. Tom Clarke steps up and buries the penalty to the left hand side of the keeper. 1-0 York.

1:35 pm The injury doesn’t seem to have dampened team spirit though, and York’s Savannah Green pushes up, rounds the keeper well, but can only hit the side netting.

1:34 pm Drama unfolding at the wome’s football, as Meg Phillips is taken off for medial assistance. She took a stud to the face, and is being bandaged up. The game continues with Rose Hooks playing in goal.

1:33 pm Comeback looks possible at the hockey. Hull are unable to clear the ball, and Declan Hall coolly places it beyond the keeper from close range.

1:30 pm The York men’s lacrosse team is truly on top now, in the final minutes. They’ve just scored again, albeit accidentally, as it deflects off a Hull player and into the goal mouth. 5-1

1:28 pm The men’s 1sts rugby have just gone 3-0 down to a penalty from their inside centre. “It’s been coming,” says our man on the sidelines.

1:26 pm Great tackles and quick play in the lacrosse see a goal from Chris Memon. We’re in the last quarter now, and York are maintaining the pressure.

1:25 pm One big game of the day, the men’s football 1sts has kicked off. Hull have created their first chance of the game, after they beat York’s offside trap. The Hull striker lashes the ball wide though.

1:23 pm Goal to Hull at the hockey, as the ball is passed around the York area following a penalty corner before being slipped in at the far post. 3-2 now.

1:22 pm Men’s and Women’s singles badminton have their first wins on the board. Men’s captain Baillie Watterson wins his first game 21-9, while second seed Dan Hirst loses 21-7.

1:17 pm The darts team are getting off to a good start: @York_Sportyork go 1-0 up after the first doubles leg. Jonny and Kris take the game. #whiterosevarsity come on york! @yorkersport — UoYDartsSoc (@Yorkunidarts) February 26, 2012

1:17 pm Feast your eyes on these photos of basketball.

1:15 pm It’s all over for the Barbarian’s rugby, where the final score is 12-10 to Hull.

1:13 pm Some snapshots from the Lacrosse over on 22 Acres. Image Credits: Philippa Grafton Our photographers are currently all over at 22 Acres photographing the American football, rugby and football so keep your eyes peeled for some fantastic photos coming up soon.

1:13 pm And it’s half-time at the hockey, where the scores are level, 2-2. Both goals were nicely finished, but York don’t deserve to be in this position, according to our reporter Will Light, who’s watching the game. Let’s hope York can tip the scales in the second half.

1:11 pm Score update from the basketball, where Hull are being wasteful in front of the basket, and York have taken their opportunities to take control. Great shots from Grace Liu, and others, bring the scoreline to 41-17 to York.

1:06 pm York have won the toss and will receive the ball at american football. A great return sets the Centurions well in the opposition’s territory.

1:04 pm The men’s football wraps up 2-2. Captain Stu Dunk had the following to say about the game: “We played very well. We conceded two very controversial goals and deserved to win.

1:01 pm Gosh, that’s awkward. I should clarify, that interview is by Neil Johnston, following the fencing. I will set up a non-personal SoundCloud account now I think.

1:00 pm

12:56 pm Looks like he spoke too, as Hull have just equalised, through Teddy Easthope, who proceeds to run off and remove his shirt and shorts. I have a streaker graphic lined up for use… but I’m not sure that qualifies?

12:54 pm York are “well on top” in the football, according to Sports Editor Jack Bradshaw, as York’s Gio Pilides forces a great save from the Hull keeper on the volley.

12:52 pm In the Barbarians rugby, Hull are 12-0 up, but we’ve just seen the Hull 17 sinbinned.

12:50 pm Here’s the celebrations from the Elliot Rous Ross goal in the men’s seconds football earlier. Photo credit: Philippa Grafton.

12:47 pm The netball will be underway shortly. You can follow updates from the team themselves on Twitter: Team looking strong in warmup — Net Ball (@u_y_n_c) February 26, 2012

12:46 pm Frankie Hall and Charlotte Winter repping for Netball — Net Ball (@u_y_n_c) February 26, 2012

12:46 pm Hull have scored in the men’s lacrosse, leading to uproar from the crowd. 5 minutes left in the second quarter, and Hull are now 1-0 up.

12:43 pm And the fencing is all wrapped up. York have won 135-105, giving us the points. A great performance from Jones and his team across all categories.

12:41 pm The men’s 2nds hockey is underway, so we’ll be updating you on that over the next hour and a half.

12:39 pm A slight let up in the domination at the fencing, as George Watkins yields some points, losing 5-7 to his opponent. It’s litter consolation for Hull now though.

12:38 pm York are ahead in all tennis matches bar one, down at the courts.

12:36 pm Play’s heating up at the basketball, with several fouls being called up. Christen Kirchvebel is doing her best to hold it together for the white rose. The score stands at <>13-7.

12:34 pm The tennis is underway, scores to follow as soon as we get them.

12:30 pm Goal from Elliot Rous Ross for York. Poked in from a corner, Bainbridge brings it down and plays it across to Rous Ross for the finish. York take the lead, 2-1.

12:29 pm Nouse’s very own Luke Gardener in action for the men’s football 2s. It’s 1-1 there at the minute. Image: Andy Davis

12:28 pm Editor Spurr reports from the basketball that Christin Kirchvebel has responded for York to level affairs at 2-2, but Hull have immediately made it 4-2. They’re pushing for 3-pointers too, with a couple of attempts hitting the York rim.

12:26 pm Nice try at goal from York in the Lacrosse men’s 1sts, and the ball is circling the goal as the first quarter draws to a close. York look keen.

12:24 pm And Angus O’brien gets his equaliser! It’s a deflected shot from 12 yards out after a pull back from Elliot Rous Ross. 1-1 in the football, then.

12:23 pm Women’s basketball is also now underway, and Hull have pulled out an immediate lead. It’s 2-0 to them.

12:22 pm In the men’s 2nds football, Angus O’brien makes a great driving run. He beats two defenders, but fires his shot straight at the keeper.

12:20 pm Half time now in the Barbarians’ rubgy.

12:19 pm The men’s 1sts lacrosse is underway, and York have scored the first goal. Apparently one Hull player has been sick, so they’re not looking too hot, according to Deputy Editor Rose Troup-Buchanan.

12:18 pm York women’s rugby captain Emma Nugent’s reaction to her side’s 37-5 defeat: “Even though we lost by a lot we kept our heads up throughout. We’ve had a lot of players here today who haven’t really played before, so they did really well, and we’ll come back for our match on Wednesday.”

12:15 pm Action from the college barbarians rugby. Photo credit: Agatha Torrance

12:14 pm In an exciting duel, George Watkins wins just 6-5 for York. Did Captain Jones speak too soon? Probably not.

12:14 pm Potential controversy regarding the cancelled men’s 3s and barbarians football. No decision yet on whether to give York the points or whether to remove them from the overall available total – we want the six points!

12:13 pm Despite a 3-9 loss for Ali Cormack at the fencing, team captain Tom Jones is confident victory awaits. We’ve won both classes so far and have outclassed them all match. We will go on and win.”

12:12 pm Photos from the women’s rugby this morning, which Hull won 37-5. Photo credit: Agatha Torrance

12:08 pm Half-time in the men’s football 2s. Hull are 1-0 up

12:07 pm Very excited to don the black and gold for York Barbarian netball in #WhiteRoseVarsity today! — Helen Marrison (@helenmarrison) February 26, 2012

12:04 pm The final fencing class, Épée, is off to a good start with Tom Skingle winning 5-1.

12:00 pm Bai Ronghuang wins 5-3 to make it a 45-27 win for York in the sabre category. Overall we make that 90-61 with one weapon left to go.

11:58 am The women’s rugby has concluded early at 37-5, due to injuries. That’s 3 points to Hull.

11:56 am In the football 2nds, Angus O’Brien just poked wide, after a nice through ball Sam Earle. Our reporter says that very little else has happened though.

11:54 am Tom Jones is dominating in the fencing. Another 5-0 sabre victory.

11:53 am The rugby Barbarians game is well underway, the score now 5-0 to Hull.

11:51 am Tom Jones records a very impressive 5-0 victory in the fencing, while Tom Skingle wins 5-4.

11:50 am And yet another try for Hull. The Hull forwards drive towards the line, before combining with backs, allowing the outside centre to crash over. 37-5.

11:49 am In the women’s rugby, we’re approaching full time, and York are really tiring. Hull have just scored again, making it 32-5, scored by a York player playing for the Hull side as they were a woman down. Sportsmanship, or betrayal?

11:47 am A better performance from Tom Skingle for this round of the sabre, as he draws 5-5. Bai Ronghuang gets another win, 5-3, but it’s a closer encounter this time. I make that 70-53 overall, as York slowly opens the gap.

11:43 am Captain Tom Jones wins 7-1 with a very good performance in the sabre, making it 60-45 overall in the fencing.

11:42 am There’s a delay at the women’s rugby, as winger Emily Jones suffers a knee injury.

11:39 am Hull grabbed a couple of consolations in the lacrosse, but it finished at 16-2.

11:39 am Barbarians rugby is just kicking off

11:37 am Tom Skingle goes down 3-9 to make it 8-10 in the Sabir. But overall score in the fencing is 53-44 now.

11:35 am At the women’s rugby, victory is looking increasingly unlikely for York. Hull have bagged another try, as their inside centre finds a gap in the York line 5 metres out. She’s held off pressure well to place it over. However, it’s unconverted, despite being right in front of the posts.

11:32 am Bai Ronghuang wins the first round of the sabre 5-1 in the fencing for York.

11:28 am In the men’s 2nds football, Teddy Easthope has scored.

11:27 am Tom Jones wins 5-4 in the fencing, meaning York win foil 45-34. Still two weapons to go.

11:25 am Our reporters say that the clouds are looking ominous, could be rain soon…

11:22 am The great Dan Cornwell wins again to make 40-30 with a close 5-3 win.

11:20 am Photo credit: Philippa Grafton

11:19 am In the Lacrosse, it’s 15-0 to York, with 10 minutes to play.

11:18 am In hindsight really shouldn’t have got that drunk last night #Varsity #BlackAndYellow — Scott Nuckey (@ScottNuckey) February 26, 2012

11:18 am Another cancellation, sadly: the York Barbarians football v Hull 3rds is off.

11:17 am York pulling ahead slightly in the fencing. Dan Cornwell makes it 30-23 with a 5-3 win and Ali Cormack raises it to 35-27 with a 5-4 win.

11:15 am Hull’s kit has still not arrived. Looks 11.30 kick off at best. #Varsity — Sam Shepherd (@shep7023) February 26, 2012

11:14 am The game has been delayed as the Hull team left their kit on a bus. Which promptly returned to Hull.

11:13 am We’re hearing that the Barbarians rugby will kick off at 11:30.

11:12 am And a second Hull try has been claimed as we approach half time in the women’s 1sts. Will Light says it’s a deserved 17-5 to Hull.

11:10 am In the women’s rugby, Hull have scored and converted.

11:09 am Ali Cormack narrowly lost 5-4 making it 19-19 in the fencing, while Tom Jones has put in a good effort to bring it to 25-20.

11:05 am Photo credit: Philippa Grafton

11:04 am York take the third round of fencing 8-4, to make it 15-14 overall there. Images to follow.

11:02 am York have taken the points at the ultimate, with a narrow 5-4 win.

10:51 am Meanwhile, at the Lacrosse, York are winning so heavily that they’ve lost count of the score. A good omen, surely.

10:50 am And Hull have taken the second round at the fencing, making it 10-7 to Hull there.

10:49 am York win the first round of fencing.

10:48 am Our photographers, Philippa Grafton, Agatha Torrance, and Andy Davis are now out in the field, so we’ll soon be able to bring you their images.

10:43 am Hull are 1-0 up in the Ultimate.

10:43 am In the women’s rugby, Hull have equalised, the fullback making it over the line.

10:42 am In the badminton 2nds, York also lead. John Sinclair and Chin Tang won their match 21-9, 21-6. Stephen Hallett and Tsz-Chui also won 21-13, 21-12. A great start to the day.

10:40 am In the women’s rugby looks decidedly more exciting, our Sports Editor Dan Holland informs me. Emily Speller has made a great run, offloading to Katie Camp for the try. Uncoverted.

10:38 am More delays unfortunately: the men’s 1sts rugby has also been delayed till 2.

10:34 am And we’re off at the Women’s rugby, as Varsity gets under way.

10:29 am Good luck to those who are heading to #whiterosevarsity! Kick York’s butt :) — Megan Kinsey (@meggymooloos) February 26, 2012

10:18 am Rumour has it that the babarians rugby could be delayed until 11.15.

10:15 am Reading Nouse while waiting for #WhiteRoseVarsity — Aidan Mersh (@AidanMersh) February 26, 2012

10:14 am Fencing also running late, as they’re still setting up.

10:12 am A few technical hitches for a moment there, but we’re back. Unfortunately, it looks like a few fixtures are running behind as well. Sam Shepherd tells us that the rugby barbarians game is late kicking off because Hull’s kit hasn’t arrived!

9:54 am There will also be updates on our Twitter account @nousesport, so get following us.

9:50 am We have good news to bring you already, with York 6-0 up before today’s matches even begin. That’s because the karting and golf teams both secured victories during the week.

9:48 am Welcome to Nouse’s White Rose Varsity 2012 Live Blog. We’ll be here throughout the day keeping you up-to-date with all the action across campus.

10:08 pm Voting opens next week! See you lot at the Results Night for another live-blog, but before then remember to check out our YUSU Elections supplement out with our latest edition on Tuesday Week 7

10:07 pm And the questions are over.

10:07 pm Ahmmed: no jokes this time, he thinks the relationship between full and part time officers is fine already

10:07 pm Hernando: we need to give them greater responsibilities, and more important roles so that the full-time sabbs can be freed up to actually do their job.

10:06 pm Latif: part-time officers support a diverse range of students and suggests a handbook – she’s spoken to some officers in her research for the role and they say that they complain about a lack of training

10:06 pm Taylor (funny one): question boils down to communication. He wants to champion a Wednesday event, suggesting Orange Wednesdays – two for one. “Quids in.”

10:05 pm Kallum Taylor: keeping officers accountable is just as important as supporting them

10:05 pm Warner-medley: We need to ask them what they need to do their job. (Applause from crowd.)

10:04 pm But how much time does he think a Sabbatical Officer has in a day, even if they are paid?

10:04 pm Carney: Full-time officers need to take more on; it is their job and their involvement needs to increase to allow part-time officers freedom.

10:03 pm What would you do to support part-time officers more?

10:03 pm Carney: “York University is in collegiate purgatory” but the Union shouldn’t be sacrificed as a result

10:03 pm Warner-Medley: the University has to take responsibility for contacting alumni. “They need to up their game.”

10:02 pm Kallum Taylor clapping and slapping his hands alot…and can’t seem to stand still either – much like Warner-Medley who’s just a bit more jumpy

10:02 pm Taylor: focus on Wentworth, as they are currently ignored on the periphery, and we need to improve events.

10:01 pm Thomas Taylor: “digs” the person who asked his, and wants a two-tier university system…the second tier of which we could top with our mediocrity

10:01 pm Latif: “I think our strength is that we are not Oxbridge”. Got a few exclamations and now a big round of applause.

10:00 pm Ahmmed: what could be more popular than having a moon base? Hernando: the alumni office needs to step up its game and get alumni to sponsor colleges

10:00 pm Can you developing the collegiate system beyond being an Oxbridge reject system and a comparable institution?

9:59 pm Dub-step aren’t gonna be happy…there’s being a couple more questions taken

9:59 pm And the questions have been curtailed. The crowd is very unhappy. Apparently dub-step is waiting.

9:58 pm Taylor: the college issue should be taken case by case, and with YUSU’s help they can solve more problems and do so more effectively.

9:58 pm Everyone’s feeling the restrains of the 30 second rule – perhaps question time should’ve been spread over two nights…

9:57 pm Warner-Medley: he thinks that we should bring colleges under the umbrella of YUSU.

9:57 pm Carney: we separated from “lesser” universities by our collegiate system and that system should come first.

9:56 pm Ahmmed: obviously the moon base will be a mammoth effort which requires JCR’s centralising themselves completely

9:56 pm Hernando: “There’s a reason we picked York” and he’s going on about the importance of colleges, but he’s been cut off.

9:55 pm Latif: YUSU need to work with the colleges particularly with reference to second and third year students.

9:55 pm Taylor (funny one): “I’m always looking to the second term.”

9:54 pm Where do you see the relationship going between the JCRCs and YUSU and how would you approach future problems?

9:53 pm To paraphrase Winston Church: “I am a modest man with much to be modest about”

9:53 pm Thomas Taylor: he’s paraphrasing Winston Churchill and citing his time as Under 13 cricket captain

9:53 pm Latif: you’ve got to make something fun, we’ve got to give characters to the assemblies and make things more engaging for the average student.

9:52 pm Ahmmed is finding himself pretty funny at this point.

9:51 pm Ahmmed: wants to help students meet their dreams and “reach for the stars and climb every mountain higher”

9:51 pm James Carney wants to move voting online, and will place more emphasis on the collegiate system.

9:50 pm Now he’s talking about how he will give time to people who approach him.

9:50 pm Warner-Medley’s been cut off before he began. He ain’t happy.

9:50 pm Taylor (Kallum this time) will hold an open session when people can come and talk personally, he’s talking about his previous experience as Chair.

9:49 pm First question asked, and everyone’s shifting feet – nerves clearly circulating to every single candidate – fairly…they’ve only got 30 seconds per answer

9:49 pm How do you intend to engage ordinary members?

9:48 pm Taylor’s finished and now we’re on to questions.

9:48 pm You need to have experience: “I have never been YUSU President”. He’s saying a lot of names and is trying to make some links. He’s going to ask lots of questions, including apparently “will you be my girlfriend?”

9:48 pm He’s a Doubting Thomas himself.

9:47 pm He claims that YUSU insinuated that he wouldn’t a good Presidential candidate

9:47 pm Thomas Stuart Taylor is provoking some laughs. And maybe some libel.

9:47 pm Thomas Taylor: he’s levelling with us – what does YUSU President do? He’s not sure

9:46 pm She’d like to strength the links between the University and the established community around us.

9:45 pm Latif is dressed fully in green tonight, the only female candidate. She’s a clear speaker, not mixing her words in any means and taking her time to convey her points and policies through her facial expressions as much as her language

9:45 pm Latif: “YUSU is a union. What does that mean?” She’s going on about how students are accused of being disaffected and uninterested. She’s going to change it. “YUSU feels like a clique.” She wants to hold assemblies in Vanbrugh Paradise (bit chilly in this weather)

9:43 pm He’s going to implement better communication with JCRC, and participation is not about counting members but making sure that members count.

9:43 pm That little bell is starting to distract candidates, far less relaxed than earlier on. With this much time to wait to make a speech, it’s hardly surprising

9:42 pm Nacho’s using his hands to express himself but at least he’s staying behind the podium unlike Kallum who wanted to break free

9:42 pm Nacho Hernando: he’s here because he believes that the Union should enhance student employability and make sure that students get what they pay for in the wake of the fee rise.

9:41 pm Best received candidate all night. Definitely lifted the mood in the room.

9:41 pm YES YORK DOES DESERVE A MOON BASE! He’s terribly convincing, with a STANDING OVATION at the back. Has this ever happened before!?

9:40 pm A good moon-based pun or two getting thrown about right now, and something about cheese

9:40 pm And points upwards really quite violent – a moon base, you say? We’ll TAKE IT

9:40 pm “We shall take to the skies.” And apparently build a rocket silo under the lake.

9:39 pm He’s having problems keeping a straight face already – “tonight, ladies and gentlemen, we CAN colonise the MOON”

9:39 pm Abir Ahmmed has also been considered a joke candidate – what will he say tonight? He’s in a bright purple shirt, and a huge crowd favourite in here.

9:39 pm “The Union is not about one man”, he getting very grandiose with his words. “We deserve a voice and I want to give us that voice.”

9:38 pm Carney’s voice seemed to be a joke to some people through his poem-form manifesto (see www.yusu.org) – but he’s not a joke candidate, reading his speech off very calmly from behind the podium.

9:38 pm James Carney: his vision is of a YUSU run from the bottom up. The University is a business according to Carney, and therefore we should be in charge. “I believe that democracy is a right we should all have, and we shouldn’t have to walk 20 minutes in the rain to exercise it.” On the small number of student participation.

9:37 pm Talking about voices – he wants this all to be not about his, but other’s voices

9:36 pm He’s all about the communication. And the use of the repeated personal pronoun.

9:36 pm There’ll definitely be a range of candidates tonight – that was a loud, strong voice from Kallum. Now Peter, who uses enunciation more – words like “serve”, “will”, and “reach out” are coming across loud and clear.

9:35 pm Peter Warner-Medley: “You need someone who can … fix YUSU”. he’s represented students across the board, and has won the York Award for leadership. He has served as a YUSU officer before and he knows what is right and what is going wrong with the Union. He doesn’t feel that the Union is communicating or acting effectively.

9:34 pm Taylor is keen to stress the 50 year anniversary, but he’s saying that 50% of students don’t know about the Union and his contribution to Vanbrugh college. He’s clearly passionate, he doesn’t just want to give us one or two policies.

9:32 pm And literally rolling the podium forward

9:32 pm He’s starting with “let’s get rolling with it now” certainly grabbing our attention…

9:32 pm Kallum is up first for the speech.

9:31 pm ONTO the BIG KAHUNA…YUSU President – with a whopping seven candidates

9:31 pm Shin: “Funding is a key issue”. He’s drawing examples from other universities and how they work their funding.

9:30 pm Winter: we need to educate our club treasurers about how and where to get funding, and how if the relationships between clubs were better they could share ideas.

9:29 pm What would you do for clubs who are struggling with funding?

9:28 pm Winter: we need to start generating hype about sport, and about what is happening. She wants to foster better relationships between Presidents, and working from the top-down rather than the bottom-up.

9:27 pm Shin: “if we can get more people who are thinking about getting involved to come down and watch, then that’ll help.” Integrate it into socialising.

9:27 pm How do you aim to generate more support for a team, for example for Roses?

9:26 pm Shin’s is stressing the need for awareness of college sports, and the need to update the York Sport website.

9:24 pm Winter wants to extend coverage of college sports in student media, of smaller rather than simply the big sports

9:24 pm Shin appears keen, but Winter is somewhat perplexed by the direction the evening has taken. She’s offering to help the society buy broomsticks.

9:23 pm Would you make Quiditch a real sport?

9:22 pm She wants to continue to publicise the sports that go on her, stating her desire to make York a great university for sport as well as academia.

9:21 pm She has got a lot of qualifications … is there a sport she hasn’t tried?!

9:21 pm Charlotte Winter: she’s beginning by talking about her playing Lacrosse last Wednesday and the lack of student support out on the field, despite all the different sports playing.

9:20 pm He wants to change things that went wrong for him personally and improve as much as he can

9:20 pm YSTV are blowing kisses at their camera, clearly Dong-Oh’s speech not having an electrifying effect on them.

9:20 pm He’s concerned about efficiency, awareness and the future of York Sport to provide a “class benchmark”. He wants sports to work outside of its own area such as RAG, and individual teams to discuss how they can improve themselves

9:18 pm Charlotte Winter is looking very nervous.

9:18 pm Dong-Oh Shin is the first of the two candidates: he’s comparing being York Sport President to the Olympics, and filling some “big shoes” – literally?!

9:17 pm YORK SPORT now – with BIG cheers in style

9:17 pm Harry Clementson is absent because of a Goodricke trip. He wants to make students aware of the decision taken at meetings.

9:16 pm Burch apologises for changing the evening’s proceedings but says he doesn’t need a long speech and thanks everyone for their time

9:16 pm Megan O’Kane has used the word “pledge” and has a cracking accent – which seems to have won the room over

9:16 pm Megan O’Kane thinks that the position is viewed as being “behind the scenes” and she wants to make the position more publicly accountable, and hold YUSU to it’s constitutional framework. She has a sound knowledge from her society role, but she is keen to take a step back and involve herself in a different way.

9:14 pm Jason Rose: he was one of the first Student Trustees when the position was first created (back in two thousand and what now!?) but he’s still passionate to do the role now and hold people morally accountable

9:13 pm Mark Taylor is currently talking and he’s just admitted that he’s going to repeat himself a lot. That doesn’t bode well.

9:13 pm Why is James Burch back again?!

9:12 pm Burch’s “train dilemma” means that Student Trustees are up next – and who said that YUSU doesn’t listen to the needs of individual students?

9:11 pm Harry Toynton: he’s a first-year who wants to be involved in student politics to the best of his ability. He wants to secure student choices to suit their needs and decisions

9:10 pm Hussein Kesvani: he wants to hold Senior Faculty and Chancellors accountable, especially in regards to spending – in regards to commercial decisions as well as academic spending. He wants to help the students he’s talked to who’ve said they feel disengaged

9:09 pm He wants us to know he’s sorry he’s not here, but he is keen to stress that his knowledge and experience will help students get the best that they deserve.

9:09 pm Jason Rose is a no show. But there’s a speech being read.

9:08 pm It’s Itai Choto again for Senate Rep: he’s citing a lot of society involvement, and simply says “if voting for me is wrong, you don’t wanna be right”

9:07 pm Crowd likes him, and he’s promising to read the script and actually listen in the meetings. Always a good sign.

9:07 pm He’s running for Student Trustee as well as Senate rep – he promises to be present at anything that happens and is running out of interest mostly…and he genuinely means it!

9:07 pm James Burch is giving his two speeches at once. His girlfriend’s train has changed so he’s got to go – excuses, excuses.

9:06 pm SENATE REP candidates: contested by five people including YUSU old-timer Jason Rose, who appears to be the only one not present this evening

9:06 pm There appears to be some kind of hold-up with the screen – not sure what was going on. We’re back though.

9:03 pm Emma Hawkens: WomCom gets a lot of bad press, she’s says, but wants to improve the current system by being more inclusive, informative and interactive (the power of 3 AND alliteration right there!)

9:03 pm One of the women’s officers has now dropped out, leaving the post uncontested.

9:03 pm WOMEN’S COMMITTEE now, uncontested

9:02 pm Amy Jepson: she wants everyone to know she loves volunteering and she has been involved from the beginning. She is hoping to get more involved in kids club and camp, she wants to expand volunteering, and engage more with the community. “Hands on volunteering” and she’s been cut off.

9:01 pm The pair are waving at the crowd now, they seem to be loving the spotlight

9:01 pm Yu Gao & Guan Li: to provide a variety of volunteering opportunities, including those relating to academic subjects and making these a relevant experience in terms of employability

9:00 pm Louisa Moorhouse is up first: she currently fundraising officer, she wants to increase access across campus, and improve the spending of the funding that they get.

8:59 pm massive amounts of cheering going on outside. No idea what’s happening.

8:58 pm Volunteering Officer has three candidates in the running

8:58 pm Latif and Warner-Medley, Presidential candidates are sat near each other, Hernando a bit further back with current YUSU Prez Tim Ellis in the row in front of him

8:58 pm Welfare Officer is now over. On to VOLUNTEERING!

8:57 pm There is a fair amount of noise going on outside – making it difficult to hear anything. Shhh-ing is now happening across the room.

8:57 pm Both York Sport candidates have been sighted looking a bit nervous but current Sabbatical Sam Asfahani is owning the entire front row

8:57 pm Haines is plugging minority groups and their part-time officers on campus.

8:55 pm There is a lot of discussion going on over the STYC system and the proposed standardisation.

8:54 pm It’s all taking off over on Twitter, though – follow @yorknouse and @nouselive while you’re at it…

8:53 pm Not many Sabbatical candidates asking questions tonight. Do they only care about their area of interest?

8:52 pm Bit of a discussion going on now about how more funding for STYCs is in our future, apparently.

8:51 pm Is York the oratory hub of the future? Discuss.

8:51 pm Everyone is a very eloquent speaker tonight indeed – almost no stammering at all.

8:50 pm Wigley: college support and welfare systems being effective as possible is the most important thing as she feels everything else will follow on from that

8:50 pm He’s going into a personal anecdote about his supervisor back in the day…we feel ya there Bob

8:49 pm Hughes: agrees with Haines about the importance of combining academic links with welfare provisions

8:49 pm Haines: it’s not clear where people should go to for provisions at the moment – so YUSU needs to support the people who are considered (like supervisors) first lines of support/contact

8:48 pm What’s the biggest problem in welfare provision at the moment and how would you fix it?

8:47 pm He’s using the example of the YUSU website as a possible area to branch out and improve. (We agree the YUSU website is a nightmare.)

8:47 pm Just as an aside thought here – can some policies be fulfilled in a year? Should candidates be taking this kind of thing into account? Let us know your thoughts below…

8:46 pm Hughes: he wants to work more closely with the officers involved, asking them what they need, and how he and YUSU can help them out.

8:46 pm Wigley: talking to disabled students to find out what support they think they need from YUSU, rather than dictating to disabled students what they should be receiving in terms of help

8:45 pm What is the welfare Officer’s responsibility to disabled students?

8:45 pm Haines appears also to be well received by the crowd. On to questions.

8:45 pm We hate to be the fashion police (again), but both of the boys are wearing matching shirts. Coincidence?

8:44 pm Lewis Haines: “what is welfare?” According to Haines it means all kinds of things; he wants expansion of events, he’s keen to emphasise the publicity which is needed for campaigns and to make sure that students know who and where they can turn to when they have a problem.

8:43 pm The crowd seem to love him here, but what do you think?

8:42 pm Late night food-making facilities in the library, better accommodation facilities, involving students in decision making are among Hughes’ policies

8:41 pm Hughes appears confident and calm.

8:41 pm Bob Hughes now, re-running for his current Sabbatical position: he’s talked about some of his previous achievements but he’s looking to the future now

8:40 pm She feels Welfare knowledge and campaigns are best spread through Colleges, and she’s been Female Welfare Rep to Vanbrugh herself

8:40 pm She thinks College Welfare teams come in when the internet and friends can’t answer things – and she wants to build a support system down from the role of YUSU Welfare through colleges down to STYCS

8:39 pm Hannah Wigley: she’s referring back to when she came to university and the sense of overwhelming welfare issues

8:38 pm Back to the proceedings – WELFARE, 3 candidates

8:38 pm Graeme Osborn has left, but all the other current Sabbs are still here

8:37 pm We caught up with some candidates in the break: Abir Ahmmed has stated it’s going interestingly so far, but he’d prefer more discussion of the possibilities of a moon base on campus.

8:37 pm WILL anything controversial come up this year? At all?

8:36 pm Two mins before the end of the break…what do you all think of this year’s candidates?

8:24 pm And the puns are still coming …

8:24 pm RAG can get away with this kind of thing – nearly campaigning before campaigning is open…we “BEE-LIEVE” too!

8:24 pm Poor pun, something about wanting to “bee” and how they want RAG to be a “hive”

8:24 pm RAG Officer is uncontested – Erin Cork & Becky Mursell are running together…dressed as bumble-bees

8:23 pm Vishnu Nithiyananthan is absent and without a speech.

8:23 pm Rebekah Phiri: she’s throwing us some “key phrases”, which include encouraging student participation, and is plugging her blog

8:22 pm “This election has never been about us and the other candidates, but about you. We believe that the only thing that should be separated by colour should be laundry”

8:21 pm Rohan Banerjee and Itai Choto: want their own friendship to provide a good example of race relations

8:20 pm Asiya Elgady: she respects the previous work of the officers and wants to work to change the student perception of race – a big goal she realises – but wants to eradicate the need for this role in the future

8:19 pm mass exodus to the bar appears to be happening. Including Presidential hopeful Kallum Taylor

8:19 pm Racial Equality Reps is also hotly contested with four sets of candidates

8:18 pm She wants to “keep pushing, year on year”

8:18 pm Brearley: has recently re-structured the Volunteering application scheme recently to get people realising the value of the money that they get, and wants activities to be similarly dynamic and innovative – getting Chairs in and saying how they can develop each society year on year

8:17 pm Marrison: society size is important, but she wants to make herself more available to chat to Chairs during the ratification process

8:16 pm West: he’s going to look at how much effort societies have made when evaluating society funding

8:15 pm What’s the most important thing that comes into the decision when deciding how much of the grant that a particular society gets?

8:10 pm West: wants RAG to get involved in societies, encourage competition and remove some of the pressure from RAG committee.

8:09 pm Really like Miss Brearley’s shoes

8:09 pm Brearley: need to raise awareness about what exactly RAG does. She’s talking about the innovation of having Winter Wonderland and how RAG can offer students a really “unique” university experience.

8:09 pm

8:08 pm Marrison: balloon launch was very successful, the strengths lie in the individuals and so she’d like more involvement from them

8:08 pm

8:07 pm How will you expand RAG?

8:07 pm Brearley is discussing how the postering ban can be seen as making students more inventive, and more innovative about how they publicise their events. Still, she’s not that keen on their removal

8:06 pm

8:06 pm West is talking about the impact that posters made when he came to look round.

8:05 pm Are posters a luxury or a necessity? (big woooo from the crowd)

8:05 pm Questions, questions questions …

8:04 pm A sleepover in the Minster? Err…as long as they’ve got the heating on!

8:04 pm She’s getting faster and faster and it’s getting difficult to keep up ….

8:04 pm YSTV crew aren’t looking so impressed with Marrison’s pledge that includes them…

8:04 pm Helen Marrison: “I’d love the opportunity to be the Student activities officer”. She’d like to avoid all the rhetoric, she wants to lobby for more rooms for society expansion, a pot of gold for society ideas and more expansion. She wants to build connections with alumni

8:03 pm She says she knows the Union and exactly how to change it with realistic premises and wants to do something “amazing” with “our” Union, citing a lot of previous experience along with it

8:02 pm She wants to reward people’s participation, seeing as 70% of students are involved in activities and says “trust me, I’ve been there” about people loving activities more than their degree. She wants to bring in an accreditation scheme like in York Sport

8:01 pm Hannah Brearley, the second Student Activities Officer: wants to take activities off the bench and bring every RAG, activities and volunteering activity to the centre

8:00 pm RAG is is great health, but he would like to raise the profile of some of the more recent events, such as Winter Wonderland. He has a vision and he wants people to “go west”

8:00 pm “Postering must return!”

7:59 pm He’s basically saying that academic achievements are only part of your university experience. He wants to offer freshers a free voucher for the society of their choice. He wants to educate students about talking to the media

7:58 pm Chris West is up (to a big round of applause)

7:58 pm STUDENT ACTIVITIES OFFICER: three candidates

7:58 pm Leon Morris is absent and no speech has been received. Whoops.

7:58 pm She’s very keen on the idea of getting rid of our current bank and is very apologetic about her late arrival

7:57 pm That said, if the careers department are doing things at 8pm, HOORAY. That’s dedication.

7:57 pm She wants to switch banks, so ours is more ethical and environmentally aware.

7:57 pm Isobel Edwards for Environment and Ethics Officer has arrived- she was late due to a “careers appointment”. At 8pm!?

7:56 pm He wants to get more Brits involved involved in ISA, breaking down barriers between national and international students

7:56 pm Some candidates are still writing their speeches – nothing like a last minute tweak

7:56 pm Maciej Rys is absent but is apparently open-minded and a big traveller. He was an active member of ISA

7:55 pm What an orator, in a red jumper too. Very striking.

7:55 pm Ian Lau: he’s a second-year who “doesn’t believe in empty promises”, and wants to expand on his experience as a course rep in representing people, and his final words were “GET IN”.

7:54 pm They’d like to remove the stigma that they feel is attached to international students

7:53 pm Everyone always states what position they’re going for – it’s okay guys, we know! There’s a huge projection of the title and your face right behind you…it’s appreciated though, don’t get us wrong.

7:53 pm Ankita Chawla and Mike Anstey: Anstey is currently social sec, and they want to improve the welfare of international students, setting up clinics for them, keep an eye on what the University can do

7:52 pm She also wants “fun activities” for international students who can’t go home in the holiday breaks

7:52 pm Egle Vasiliauskaite up first: she wants to integrate the ISA student body better with the rest of the students at York

7:51 pm INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS REP is hotly contested

7:51 pm And she’s been belled off stage.

7:51 pm Lighting on campus still an issue, Hughes feels, particularly in James College and she thinks it’s “below standard”

7:50 pm Happy to hear about increasing the number of cigarette bins which is one of her policies

7:50 pm She wants to improve our immediate environment by increasing the number of smoking bins

7:50 pm Edwards might be speaking later, but Hughes is up

7:49 pm Environment and Ethics Officer now. It’s contested by two girls: Isobel Edwards who doesn’t appear to be here yet, and Emma Hughes (who is here)

7:49 pm A lot of people are OUTTA here. Obviously just a keen keen interest in Academic Affairs

7:49 pm We’re running “sliiiiightly behind” schedule apparently, and questions are over for the first sabbatical position

7:48 pm Departments needs to increase visibility of career options and opportunities

7:48 pm Leishman: she’s talking about how winging it in her third year doesn’t seem to be working, and how the careers service offered is not up to scratch

7:47 pm There’s quite a few acronyms being thrown around here

7:46 pm Question: improving graduate prospects, how do you think you will go about doing that?

7:44 pm

7:44 pm Leishman: sad realisation has been reached that fee rise is going to happen (no way!) we need to get course reps. lobbying, we need to talk to students, and we need to look at improving other aspects as well as academic areas.

7:43 pm Osborn’s talking about listening to student ideas again.

7:43 pm Question: both mentioned 9K fee increase, how are going to make the argument that standards have improved in the wake of the rise?

7:43 pm I’d love a job.

7:42 pm Osborn: he says all of his policies come from things that students have said to him, and wants to address employment prospects of our graduates in “innovative” ways

7:42 pm Leishman: she wants to listen to students to return the University to it’s top-ten position

7:41 pm Questions now: What will you do the get the university back in the top 10?

7:41 pm The 10 second-to-go bell is pretty cute. Quite relaxed really

7:41 pm He wants faster feedback, successful persuading the University to invest hundreds of pounds to improve teaching

7:41 pm He doesn’t want Hes West to become “a forgotten ghetto in the shadow of Hes East” – that got a laugh from the crowd

7:40 pm Electronic assessment, access to timetables a term in advance not five weeks before, he’d also like to update the teaching environments.

7:40 pm

7:39 pm He’s got three main policies

7:39 pm GRAEME OSBORN now is the only other competitor for this role – he’s re-running for a second year

7:39 pm Graeme opens with talk of the fee rise

7:39 pm She wants to have one full day per week to speak to students, and says student views and ideas will always be her priority

7:38 pm Representation equals speaking to students every day, according to Leishman

7:38 pm “We all deserve our university and degree to be the best that they can be”

7:38 pm She says £9k fees means that next year’s students need an officer with a strong voice – she thinks that person is her, but also that current students should not be forgotten

7:37 pm Both candidates are looking pretty serious, Graeme especially. No smiling there.

7:37 pm Eppie Leishman is the first candidate and she believes student representation (what a buzzword) is the most vital thing possible at every level

7:36 pm First Full time position now – ACADEMIC AFFAIRS OFFICER

7:36 pm Chawla has experience from events in Canada. They’re keen for people to email them questions

7:36 pm Chris thinks that the experience he’s gained as a college ENT will help him in his role

7:35 pm NEXT: ENTERTAINMENTS OFFICER, uncontested. Chris Edwards (one of the current officers) and Sanchita Chawla

7:35 pm She wants to offer students the chance to provide formal feedback to ensure the University is ensuring the welfare of it’s disabled students

7:34 pm Kirkman’s last words: remember if you don’t think disability committee has anything to do with you at York, then we’re all part of a community and you should have your say too

7:34 pm Next up Emma Hersey.

7:34 pm More communication between students and Disabled officers is also on her agenda

7:33 pm Her policies – contacts for first-year students to make the transition to university less stressful

7:33 pm It’s contested: two female candidates. Firstly, Madelaine Kirkman

7:32 pm NEXT: Disabled Students Representative

7:32 pm Holding regular drop-in session, introduce campaign training, and promote individual societies contacting them for help

7:32 pm Dilks’ top reads “Star in the Hood”. I’d like to think of York as a ‘hood’…hmm. I’ll just dream on.

7:32 pm ”] ”]

7:31 pm They want to make campaigning more a part of student life

7:31 pm A duo now are the only other opposition – Ben Dilks and Megan Cross

7:31 pm Vanbrugh stalls as a campaign hub too. (We like the Danishes there)

7:30 pm Peter is keen to make Campaigns Committee more inclusive, and wants to make campaigning on campus more accessible and fun

7:30 pm CAMPAIGN CANDIDATES NOW – Peter Hollingsworth isn’t here so there’s a stand in for him

7:29 pm Lots of other candidates looking pretty nervous at the moment, especially the ones going for Sabbatical positions…don’t worry guys! It’s only a little speech

7:28 pm Hall is certainly the most smartly dressed tonight, the other two candidates have gone for a more laid back look

7:27 pm Taylor thinks that better sign-posting to full and part time officers is key, so that people know who to go to with various issues or topics or discussion

7:27 pm Josh Allen would show people the process of how ideas or suggestions are translated into action

7:26 pm Hall wants students to be able to bring ideas to the fore more easily and be able to fine tune them

7:26 pm Mark’s speech is done. Apparently there’s no limit to the amount of time people have to answer questions

7:26 pm Luke Sandford, current Union Chair, has asked: “If there’s one thing you could change what would it be?”

7:25 pm Mark also believes communication is vital and wants to increase awareness about the actions of YUSU

7:24 pm He wants to ensure inclusivity and thinks experience is key. He cites his role as Arts and Humanities faculty co-ordinator as one of the roles he’s previously held

7:23 pm Mark Taylor is the third and final candidate, and doesn’t believe the role of Chair is about policies, but facilitating

7:23 pm He wants everyone to “join the conversation” and be part of a wider Union

7:22 pm He wants to develop a better sense of Union spirit, on campus and amongst YUSU officers themselves

7:22 pm He’s name dropping a lot of philosophers…can barely keep up

7:21 pm Josh Allen now – “Hello, Union!”. Nice opener

7:21 pm Follow @nouselive if you want updates from Twitter

7:20 pm He wants a Union that’s more open and democratic for its members. He wants awareness about the kinds of committees that are existing and wants minutes up ASAP so that people know what’s happening and have access to that information

7:19 pm Nicholas Hall is up first to the podium

7:19 pm There are three candidates, all male

7:18 pm The room is pretty full for the first position, Union Chair

7:18 pm Questions are only for full-time officers though

7:18 pm Questions will be picked in here by people who have their hands up…send yours in and we’ll ask for you!

7:17 pm Get commenting throughout the night, we want to hear what you have to say! Part-time officers will have one minute speeches, Sabbatical (full-time) officers will have two minutes

7:17 pm Alright so we’re in for the long haul – no proxies allowed this year, a member of YUSU staff will be reading out the speeches of anyone who isn’t here

7:14 pm And we’re off. YUSU appear to have acquired a bell.

7:09 pm Hello! We’re here in L/N/028 tonight and will be bringing you the latest from the 2012 YUSU Election hustings

4:48 pm But enough of that, well done to Sam Asfahani and Marc Handley, well done to the York Sport Committee and well done to everyone who has represented either side this weekend. The closing ceremony is at 6pm in Central Hall, where plenty of awards will be handed out including the new Ernst & Young trophy for Player of the Tournament. Be sure to check Nouse tonight and tomorrow as our reports and photographs from this weekend go up. Until next year, goodbye.

4:45 pm A special mention to Technical Director Andrew Fairbairn who has been incredible. Nouse has managed to be ahead on the scores for the majority of the tournament and that is down to him. He has also put up with phonecalls at ridiculous hours and non-sensical requests. Thank you to him.

4:44 pm Josh Baines MOTM at the firsts football. Manager Peter Renton says had his side had Baines at the start of the year, they would have gone up.

4:44 pm A touch of self-indulgence here, very briefly. A massive thank you to George Bouras, Sam Morgan, David Ambrozejczyk, Simon Bromley, Chris Underwood, Will Light, Tom Shipman, Jonathan Frost, Martin Spurr, Adam Shergold, Richard Costello, Joe Cormack, Jivan Mohanty, Camilla Apcar, Tess Webb, Sophie Gorman, Megan Hanney, Jess Haines, Liam Woodcock, Philippa Grafton, Justyn Hardcastle, Peter Iveson and everyone who helped by sending in scores and updates.

4:43 pm Some action from the Mens 1sts Fixture The Red card for the Lancaster captain Connor Brennan missed York’s penalty Images – Justyn Hardcastle

4:37 pm And that, ladies and gentlemen, is that. The final score for Roses 2011 is York 176.5 – 104.5 Lancaster. It’s been an extremely eventful few days, certainly an enjoyable few days, and the big news is that York have regained the Carter-James trophy. Lancaster’s horrible away record in Roses continues.

4:36 pm Full-time at the men’s football firsts and it ends 1-0 to York.

4:34 pm MISSED! Brennan smashes it over. Horrible penalty. It is still 1-0, somehow, with both sides missing penalties.

4:33 pm Tom Clarke skins the right-back down the line, turns inside, it’s a clear trip and a definite penalty.

4:33 pm Penalty York!

4:32 pm Tom Clarke then played through one-on-one, he has all the time in the world but the Lancaster keeper pulls off the save to keep his side in the game.

4:31 pm A great Mcleod free-kick is nodded down by Taylor, Clarke shoots wide.

4:30 pm Lancaster captain has been sent off! Jake thinks it’s for dissent. Phil Taylor ran down the line and took it out, they played on and then a foul was given against the Lancaster skipper who proceeded to blow his top and get dismissed.

4:29 pm Jake says Mcleod is running the show, linking up nicely with Taylor he spreads it to Atherton who fizzes a nice low ball across the box but nobody’s there to double York’s advantage.

4:28 pm Mcleod send Clarke away down the right, his cut-back finds Dan Atherton but his shot goes over. Still 1-0 to York.

4:27 pm @Uni Bball Apologies. We tried our best to cover everything as well as we could. It’s nothing personal to basketball, the reporter who went there enjoyed it immensely and sent plenty of updates. The phone that people text to is constantly going and sometimes things get missed. Check out the match reports later and hopefully you’ll be more satisfied.

4:25 pm And he’s on. Downing drink in the six yard box. Sad.

4:24 pm Streaker imminent says Jake…I’m getting the graphic prepared.

4:22 pm Mark Mcleod penalised for a high foot. Getting tasty now. It’s not like Mark Mcleod to get in trouble with referees…

4:20 pm What a story that is. Tim Green hasn’t played as a goalkeeper for over a year, makes his first appearance for a while and pulls off a great save in a massive match. Roy of the Rovers stuff.

4:19 pm SAVED! Tim Green makes a cracking save low to his left. It remains 1-0 to York.

4:18 pm Jake doesn’t think it should have been a penalty. Can Lancaster make it 1-1?

4:18 pm Penalty to Lancaster!

4:16 pm Jake’s latest text simply reads: “Ref’s having a mare”.

4:15 pm Mawdesley gives the ball away on the half-way line, Lancaster push forward but are denied by a cracking challenge by Josh Baines, the ball going out for a corner.

4:13 pm Andrew wonders whether the new croquet kit was claimed on expenses…an interesting question.

4:12 pm Josh Baines just been given a talking-to for an over-enthusiastic shoulder barge at the firsts football.

4:11 pm The images everybody wanted to see. CROQUET.



4:10 pm Lancaster Chancellor Sir Chris Bonnington claims the ‘lawn is too rough’. Quite clearly jealous of Cantor’s croquet prowess.

4:09 pm More news from the croquet, and a quote from Greg Dyke: “Tim and I have been practicing, we bought the new set on this time”.

4:08 pm As predicted Mcleod making the difference.

4:08 pm A great ball from Mcleod was met by a Josh Baines header. The keeper saved it but Dan Atherton was on hand to open the scoring.

4:07 pm 1-0 York in the football!

4:06 pm And York win the croquet – according to Frosty. Yipee.

4:05 pm We’re nearing the end of the croquet apparently. I believe we’re winning. Can’t be sure though. We’ll see soon.

4:04 pm Some Lancaster fans accuse Tim of ‘showboating’. Not our Tim. You show them YUSUprez, let’s beat them now.

4:04 pm But it’s a poor attempt. It’s still 0-0.

4:03 pm Lancaster free-kick in a dangerous position at the firsts football…

4:02 pm Mcleod didn’t start because of exams, says manager Peter Renton. Hopefully he can inspire York to victory here.

4:01 pm And ex-Darlington professional Mark Mcleod is on, replacing Nav Jabarkhyl.

4:00 pm Lancaster’s VC, the one with the tie on, is an agressive but overzealous player. He swings well wide of the hoop and his exrtavagance will cost him two shots to get back in line. Frosty sounds like an expert.

3:59 pm Camilla Apcar not impressed: “Rowdy Lancaster supporters ruining decorum”

3:59 pm Back to the high-octane croquet, York are killing time at the fourth peg as Lancaster get stuck on the fourth hoop.

3:58 pm Great chance at the football for Atherton, good work for Brennan puts him through. he tries to dink it but it’s well saved.

3:58 pm Lancaster’s VC still has his tie on. The only one. His shots are the only bad ones. Coincidence?

3:56 pm Andrew Fairbairn at the croquet: “Croquet is one of the poshest games known to man. Nearly as bad as Polo”

3:55 pm Mark Mcleod is at the game and is warming up, we thought he wasn’t playing. If he comes on, he could make the difference.

3:54 pm Tim Green flicks away a dangerous cross well and then rushes out to claim at the feet of Lancaster. Great keeping.

3:54 pm Images from the first half of the Mens Football 1st’s game. Photo: Justyn Hardcastle

3:53 pm Mawdesley is down at the firsts football, perhaps everybody’s favourite Mackem Phil Taylor will be brought on?

3:52 pm Make of this what you will croquet fans: “York got one ball to the last hoop, everyone on to the fourth (of six)”. I have no clue what’s going on, but am assured we are winning.

3:51 pm York are ahead at the croquet – thank the lord.

3:50 pm The second half is underway at the men’s firsts football. Brennan makes a cynical challenge within moments.

3:50 pm There’s a hold-up round the third hoop. York still ahead though. Brian Cantor looks impatient.

3:48 pm Lancaster supporter strawpedoing a bottle of wine in the centre circle. Nobody interested. Quite sad really.

3:48 pm CROQUET NEWS: Some balls went into the pond. The crowd went crazy as Greg Dyke held Tim’s hand to fish them out. Team-work, great to see.

3:46 pm Half-time at the firsts football. Turgid stuff, no real chances to speak of. 0-0.

3:45 pm Listen to URY and Bailrigg FM’s coverage of the match here. Oddly, we seem to be about two minutes ahead of them, which thoroughly confused me. Jake must be texting insanely quickly.

3:43 pm A Brennan flick into the channel gets Beadle in but he blazes over from the angle.

3:42 pm York should have scored. A Clarke free-kick couldn’t be met by either Baines or Jabarkhyl.

3:42 pm Matt Mawdesley receives a booking for one late tackle too many.

3:41 pm News from Jake at the firsts football: “Clarke is extremely talented. Just pulled a Tringham long ball down in the channel and hit it with his next touch. It didn’t trouble the keeper much but still, good effort”

3:40 pm Camilla tells me that York are streaking ahead thanks to Brian Cantor. What a man, what a man, what a man, what a man, what a mighty good man.

3:37 pm Another good effort from Jabarkhyl at the firsts football, both sides struggling to get it down and play.

3:36 pm The ties are coming off at the croquet. Mental.

3:33 pm The mixed volleyball is over with York taking the deciding tie-break set 15-13.

3:32 pm Camilla has corrected herself, they’re still double-checking the rules. Very professional.

3:31 pm One of the Lancaster players will be having nightmares about her serve at the mixed volleyball. 13-12 to York in the fifth set.

3:29 pm Nice stuff from York, Mawdesley and Jabarkhyl link up to put Atherton though, poor end product though.

3:28 pm Fist pumps from the White Rose as they make it 10-10 in the final set of the mixed volleyball.

3:28 pm News from Camilla Apcar at the croquet: “Half an hour late, they’re off! BC the VC ready for action with his sleeves rolled up”.

3:27 pm Brennan’s had a shot, but gathered by the Lancaster keeper.

3:26 pm 8-5 to Lancaster in the final set of the mixed volleyball.

3:25 pm Lancaster going close at the men’s first football, Tim Green adjudged to have tipped it wide.

3:25 pm Unfortunately Mr Greg Dyke says he has played three years and has never won. Picked purely on repuation. Disgraceful. You should always pick on form.

3:24 pm The respective Vice-Chancellors and Chancellors have turned up at the croquet. I can see the banners now: ‘Marry Me Cantor’ and ‘We love you Greg’.

3:23 pm Jane Grenville says the York contingent are on their way. It could all go down to croquet…I’m kidding, it’s all over and croquet is worth no points anyway. But wouldn’t it be lovely if one year Brian Cantor sealed the points?

3:19 pm Still 0-0 in the men’s firsts football. No clear-cut chances as of yet.

3:19 pm York get the fourth set 25-7 in the mixed volleyball. That will go down to a deciding set.

3:16 pm A great effort from Conor Brennan after neat interplay with Nav Jabarkhyl got him in a nice position.

3:16 pm Capcar declares that, as of yet, there is no Cantor or Dyke at the croquet. Perhaps their limos are yet to pick them up – time will tell.

3:15 pm 18-6 to York in the fourth set of the mixed volleyball.

3:14 pm Beadle feeds Clarke who puts a great ball through for Brennan but it’s pulled back for a foul. Harsh.

3:14 pm 13-4 to York in the fourth set of the mixed volleyball.

3:13 pm Lancaster sabbs all having a go at croquet, don’t they know there are no subs?

3:12 pm Some news from the dancing, York have just sailed through their first ever dance society competition for Roses, winning all three categories of contemporary, tap and street, as well as winning overall. Tim Ngwena expresses high hopes for York Dance Society who have shown an immense ability to win Roses points next year.

3:10 pm Another score correction, York won the senior men’s archery, not Lancaster. Making the overall score within archery 8-2 to the White Rose.

3:09 pm BNOC central at the croquet; Vice Chancellors, Chancellors, SU Presidents, Sabbs, Jane Grenville. POWER SPORT.

3:05 pm Great touch by Conor Brennan finds Tom Clarke, but he’s just offside. Sounds like a lively start.

3:04 pm Nearly a goal made in Derwent at the firsts football as Dan Atherton’s brilliantly delivered corner is nearly headed home by Josh Baines.

3:03 pm Pictures just in from the Womens Football fixture Images – Justyn Hardcastle

3:03 pm Corner cleared by York. Frenetic, says Jake.

3:01 pm Lancaster are up for the football, they’ve earned a corner already.

3:01 pm Lancaster win the third set of the mixed volleyball 25-11. Two sets to go there now, York need to win both to take the points.

3:01 pm Mr Tim Ngwena is setting up the croquet arena – apparently looking decidedly confused as he does so.

3:00 pm Underway at the men’s firsts football. I predict a 4-1 York win. Ambitious.

2:59 pm The brilliant Camilla Apcar is apparently the only person at the croquet. Can’t help but feel she might be at the wrong place. We’ll find out.

2:58 pm Back to the trampolining where Rebecca Pedley of York scores the highest score of the day: 7.8, 8.3, 8.1, 8.1, 8.3.

2:58 pm Action here from the Mixed Volleyball fixture currently taking place in the tent Images – Peter Iveson

2:58 pm A quote from women’s football captain Katy Ballantyne: “A great end to a great season”. She’s delighted.

2:57 pm A bit more trampolining for all you fans out there and it’s been an up and down day (sorry). York bounce back (apologies) with the Elite Category as Jonathan Ward scores 7, 7.3, 7.1, 7.5, 7.0.

2:54 pm Pictures from the Netball here, where lancaster eked out a one point victory Images – Peter Iveson

2:53 pm Correction from the canoe slalem where the Lancaster women took the two points, not York. That tips Lancaster into three figures.

2:51 pm And the York women’s footballers win 2-1. Great game. Well played Rose Hooks.

2:51 pm Sam Morgan at the mixed volleyball: “I can’t believe these volleyballers basically nosedive the unforgiving wooden flooring on the sports hall just to save one point. They all deserve medals.” 6-6 in the third set there.

2:49 pm Fans of the Red Rose will be happy to know they are now on 99.5. Half a point off a ton.

2:48 pm Gutting. Lancaster win the firsts netball 39-38. So close.

2:47 pm Three minutes left in the women’s football firsts. Still 2-1 to York, thanks to a Rose Hooks brace.

2:46 pm The archery results are in – I know you’ve all been waiting. Some of you since 9am. York pick up seven points and Lancaster take three.

2:45 pm Tim Green in goal for the Uni football firsts today, first appearance in goal for about a year apparently.

2:44 pm The second set goes Lancaster’s way in the mixed volleyball, 25-18.

2:43 pm Ten minutes left in the women’s football, still 2-1 to York.

2:43 pm 35-35 in the firsts volleyball. So tight. Every goal counts now.

2:42 pm 19-16 to Lancaster in the second set of the mixed volleyball

2:41 pm We’ve just spoken to Ambro who has got us the starting 11 for the Men’s firsts football team: Tim Green (GK), Alex Tringham (LB), Dan Turley (RB), Josh Baines (CB), Oscar Lynch (CB), Dan Atherton (LW), Jack Beadle (RW), Nav Jabarkyl (CM), Matt Mawdesley (CM) , Conor Brennan (ST), Tom Clarke (ST), Substitutes: Phil Taylor

2:37 pm York’s biggest player just went crashing into some ladies watching the Mixed Volleyball. Starting to resemble a Carry On… film down there at the minute.

2:36 pm Frosty has heard that Lancaster Womens football team are two leagues above us in BUCS so this would be a superb win for Katie Ballantyne’s team.

2:33 pm The men’s seconds football has ended 3-2 to York. Two more points to the White Rose.

2:32 pm At the end of the third quarter in the firsts netball it’s 29-28 to York. “This is it” adds Tess Webb. Come on Yorkie!

2:31 pm Morgan then goes on to tell us that one of the YSTV cameramen – and his camera – just got hit by the ball at the mixed volleyball: “scenes of hilarity ensued”.

2:30 pm 9-5 to York in the second set of the mixed volleyball. Some great dives by York defenders to keep the ball in play have been impressing Sammy Morgan.

2:29 pm Frosty says the Lancaster women’s football defence is like a leaky pipe

2:27 pm Starting to rain on the 22. It’s dry inside the Nouse office, although tensions are risings. Cabin fever.

2:25 pm Toby Owen makes a good save to York ahead in the men’s seconds football.

2:25 pm York win first set 25-23 in the mixed volleyball

2:21 pm 22-22 in the women’s netball firsts. Lancaster have done well to draw level. York need to fight says Tess Webb.

2:20 pm 21-21 in the first set of volleyball mixed. Tense.

2:20 pm Rose Hooks is the goalscorer in the women’s football. 2-1 to York there.

2:19 pm Lancaster just had their first shot of the half in the men’s seconds football. Still 3-2 to York there.

2:18 pm Bit of news from trampolining, Lancaster dominating in the intermediate category despite injuries. York only having one entry, Kanya Param, whose second routine scored 6.7, 6.3, 5.9, 5.9, 5.9.

2:16 pm But it’s four points for Lancaster in the cycling.

2:16 pm Four points for York in the Canoe Slalem, the men’s and women’s teams both tasting victory.

2:15 pm It’s 2-1! Same player again. Name coming!

2:15 pm 1-1 in the women’s football. Goalscorer coming. Cracking goal, by all accounts.

2:14 pm York take 13-11 lead in the first set of the mixed volleyball.

2:14 pm Ash Daly is having a cracker in the men’s seconds football. Ridiculous range of passing, both feet, all distances.

2:12 pm 21-16 at the firsts netball and the York support is mounting. They need to hold on their lead here.

2:09 pm 3-2 to York in the men’s seconds football. The Ragan brothers combine to set up James Offord for a poacher’s goal. He’s only been on five minutes!

2:03 pm 1-0 to Lancaster at half-time in the women’s football. Frosty predicting a 3-1 York win by the end. Brave.

2:01 pm Tense atmosphere in the tent, York still 16-11 up in the firsts netball.

2:01 pm York the better team at the women’s football but they’re still 1-0 down.

1:58 pm Jonathan Frost is seething that the women’s football weren’t awarded a penalty.

1:57 pm 11-7 to York at the end of the first quarter in the women’s firsts netball.

1:55 pm 2-2 in the men’s seconds football. Tom Ragan bagging his second of the game after an Ash Daly through ball. In the words of Ambro: “Warburtons and Lurpak”, which I believe is his way of saying ‘Bread and Butted’.

1:53 pm Some pictures of the men’s seconds football, currently 2-1 down at half-time. Images:Philippa Grafton

1:49 pm York fluff a good opportunity at the women’s football. Still 1-0 to Lancaster there.

1:47 pm 2-1 to Lancaster at half-time in the men’s seconds football.

1:46 pm The firsts netball is underway. York are up 8-5 at the moment, the first quarter has five minutes to lead.

1:43 pm MEGA BNOC. Udy Onwudike is at the men’s football.

1:43 pm It’s 1-0 to Lancaster in the women’s football.

1:39 pm There’s an injury down at the trampolining which has caused the intermediate to be put on hold again. This time it’s Emma White from Lancaster. Ouch.

1:36 pm Rob Shanley coming close at the corner for the men’s football seconds but that’s about it. York looking a bit “toothless” at the moment according to Ambro.

1:34 pm Peter Iveson reports that “Black and Yellow” is being played down in the netball tent. Incredible scenes

1:30 pm Still 0-0 at the women’s football. There’s an angry coach barking at the Lancaster players.

1:27 pm Just a reminder, York have won Roses 2011. At 11.11 this morning the women’s basketball firsts won to add four more points to York’s total, allowing the White Rose to reach the magic figure of 141.

1:26 pm Tom Ragan has just had an effort saved in the men’s seconds football. Still 2-1 to Lancaster there.

1:25 pm @Lloydy Apologies for the wait. It’s 0-0 at the women’s football firsts at the minute but York are on top, thanks in no small part to captain Katy Ballantyne.

1:21 pm A very rare sight indeed at the minute. Four points to Lancaster. A 64-55 win for Lancaster in the men’s firsts basketball.

1:20 pm Felgate scoring York’s first try in the Mens 1sts 7s Abibiyi running home for York’s second Images – Peter Iveson

1:18 pm And a quote from the netball, seconds captain Jo Brayshaw: “I’m glad it was a competitive match which made the win even more satisfying. A margin of 9 goals was a credit to our team.”

1:17 pm 2-1 to Lancaster at the men’s seconds football. Their number 8 dances round three players before smashing home past Owen.

1:16 pm It’s tense at the basketball. Great baskets by Mikalionas and Ekren bringing York back into it, 1 minute 40 seconds left, York are 4 behind.

1:15 pm Two more points after the netball seconds win 43-34. Tess Webb gets very excited: “YORK WIN! UYNC till I die”. Loving the enthusiasm. The netball firsts are up at 1.30

1:14 pm He’s changed it to 6.9

1:13 pm Will Light has returned from watching Derwent defeat Lonsdale. Using his Football Manager knowledge he’s given Farrell a 6.5 mark for his performance.

1:12 pm Goal York at the men’s seconds football. Tom Ragan wins a long ball, rounds the last defender and the keeper to tap home. 1-1.

1:11 pm UYRUFC captain Tom Weir on the whitewash: “All those morning fitness sessions paid off. We’d hoped and trained for our third whitewash in a row so it’s great to achieve it. It’s good to stay up there as York’s premier sports club”

1:09 pm York time-out called at the men’s basketball firsts. 9 points down with 4 minutes left on the clock. Still a glimmer of hope there.

1:04 pm Two more points for York after a 40-0 thumping in the men’s rugby sevens firsts. UYRUFC WHITEWASH.

1:03 pm Lancaster go 1-0 up in the men’s seconds football. A long free-kick was not dealt with and it landed at the feet of a Red Rose striker three yards out. Keeper Toby Owen had no chance.

1:02 pm Derwent won 3-0 over Lonsdale. Another point for the White Rose. Jake will be pleased.

1:01 pm 33-0 at the rugby. Utter dominance apparently.

1:00 pm 49-39 to Lancaster going into the final quarter of the men’s firsts basketball.

12:59 pm 26-0 at the men’s rugby sevens firsts. Adebiyi does a Chris Ashton and swandives over.

12:58 pm Well…Blackout Crew’s ‘Put a donk on it’ is no Chris De Burgh…

12:57 pm York are 31-26 up at the end of the third quarter in the seconds netball. Ms Tess Webb has told me to Youtube ‘Put a donk on it’. Apparently it was the UYNC tour song. I shall have a look.

12:57 pm Basketball photos here from the game earlier Images – Justyn Hardcastle

12:56 pm A few more snaps for your delectation, trampolining and netball seconds on show here. Images: Philippa Grafton

12:54 pm Cries of ‘Whitewash’ from the rugby sevens crowd. Indeed.

12:54 pm 19-0 in the rugby sevens firsts. Gabriel Adibiyi with the points on this occasion.

12:54 pm Three minutes left in the third quarter and Lancaster lead the men’s basketball firsts by 42-36.

12:53 pm And Sammy Morgan has got us a quote from the men’s thirds football captain Angus O’Brien: “We came up against a good side and we just weren’t good enough but I can’t fault the effort of the lads”.

12:52 pm Wil Felgate has scored at the rugby sevens firsts – 14-0.

12:52 pm News from the basketball where there’s been a more even third quarter. A great drive by York’s Deniz Ekrem was followed by another good basket by Moran.

12:51 pm 7-0 to York in the men’s rugby sevens firsts. Ryan Johnston going over for the try.

12:50 pm A bit more news from the trampolining where Kanya Param started York off in the intermediate section with 6.2, 6.3, 6.5, 6.3, 6.1. However a Lancaster girl hurt her ankle so trampolining is breaking for lunch while she is tended to.

12:49 pm Aaaahh, more searching uncovers that it also means ‘hurry up’ or ‘get a move on’. All makes sense now.

12:48 pm A quote from the sidelines at the netball seconds where Lancaster have been told to “put a donk on it”. I have literally no idea what it means, photo-whizz Philippa Grafton has searched it on Urban Dictionary and apparently it’s something do with a beat…

12:45 pm But the men’s football thirds has finished, 3-1 to Lancaster. Rare joy for the visitors.

12:45 pm 38-12 it has ended at the men’s rugby sevens seconds. If the men’s rugby sevens firsts can win, that will be an absolute whitewash for UYRUFC.

12:43 pm Goal at the men’s thirds football. Sam Mellor scores after a nice lay-off from Ben Smith. 3-1 to Lancaster there.

12:42 pm 38-7 to the men’s rugby sevens seconds, Rolph hat-trick.

12:38 pm And another! Ex-YUSU Presidential Candidate Aaron Rolph touches down for the men’s rugby sevens seconds. 24-7 to the White Rose now.

12:37 pm 17-7 to the men’s rugby sevens seconds.

12:37 pm The office is rocking to the sound of TIGER FEET by MUD.. Tune.

12:36 pm 18-17 to York at the end of the second quarter in the seconds netball.

12:35 pm The men’s football thirds are still striving but are coming up against a brick wall. James Offord seeing his shot saved on this occasion.

12:35 pm It’s 12-7 to York at half-time in the men’s rugby sevens seconds. The ref gave a penalty try to Lancaster after an alleged high tackle.

12:34 pm Some lovely pictures, this time not cute goslings, but of Judo. Images: Philippa Grafton

12:33 pm Tarrega sprints clear for York’s first try in the Mens 2nds Rugby 7s Images – Peter Iveson

12:32 pm 35-26 to Lancaster at half-time in the men’s firsts basketball, but it was a better end to the second quarter from the home side.

12:31 pm York are already 12-0 up in the men’s rugby sevens seconds. Pete Tarrega got the first try.

12:28 pm Trampolining is currently on a break between categories.

12:28 pm The men’s rugby sevens seconds is now underway. More points please.

12:27 pm Peter, who posted on the live blog without my knowledge – has texted to say York’s away kit in the rugby is their home kit turned inside out.

12:27 pm 24-7 to York in the men’s rugby sevens thirds. One more point for York!

12:26 pm It’s 27-19 to Lancaster in the men’s first basketball. York have called a time-out to arrest their poor start.

12:21 pm And it’s all so easy for Derwent. David Kirk adds the third. Sort it out Farrell – get on the scoresheet.

12:21 pm Try for Lancaster in the men’s thirds rugby sevens, 19-7 to York now.

12:20 pm More updates from the trampolining. Rachel Bates – we have surnames now – scored 7.6, 7.6, 7.8, 7.8, 7.9, Heather Thomas scored 7.3, 7.1, 7.3, 7.3, 7.5 and Robbie van Manen did much better in his second routine, scoring 6.6, 6.8, 6.5, 6.9, 6.6. It looks like Rachel scored best overall but it’s not yet finalised.

12:18 pm News from Tess Webb at the seconds netball, it’s 10-7 to York. The White Rose displaying some great movement around the D.

12:17 pm 19-0 to York in the men’s third rugby sevens. Five minutes to go.

12:17 pm Lancaster are 15-14 down in the men’s firsts basketball.

12:16 pm Half-time at the men’s rugby sevens thirds and it remains 12-0 to York.

12:16 pm Get Lowther down to the 22! Peter

12:15 pm 2-0 to Lancaster in the men’s thirds football.

12:14 pm My favourite photographer ever, George Lowther, has just walked into the office. Supreme.

12:14 pm Second half underway at Derwent v Lonsdale, still 2-0 to the boys in blue and black.

12:13 pm York break to score their first try in the Rugby 7s 3rds Image – Peter Iveson

12:13 pm It’s 1-0 to Lancaster in the men’s thirds football. A stunning overhead kick seals York’s fate.

12:11 pm It’s 12-0 to York in the men’s thirds rugby sevens.

12:11 pm 2-0 to Derwent over Lonsdale now. A bit of brilliance from friend of Nouse Xander Brinkworth leads to an own-goal.

12:09 pm Angus O’Brien nearly scores for York in the men’s third football, cleared off the line however.

12:09 pm More trampolining scores. A disappointing score for York’s Robbie – again surname unknown – due to a stumble at the end: 5.2, 5.6, 5.2, 5.3 and 5.2. York’s Amy, let’s call her Amy Smith for now, 7.3, 6.8, 6.7, 7 and 7.1.

12:05 pm He then apologises that all the updates are about Lancaster, but that’s how it is apparently.

12:04 pm Quote from Sam Morgan: “James Offord on for Hamish Denham; disappointed, I wanted to see Denham end some careers”. He is joking, of course.

12:03 pm York’s Judo team have earned four more points for the Uni, winning both women’s categories and the under 81KG and the under 90KG. Lancaster took the under 73KG and the over 90KG.

11:59 am So that’s 1-0 to Joe Boughtflower’s men. Ambro tells me Jake Farrell is on penalties…we’ll see.

11:58 am Derwent goal. Jon Garness hits a half-volley from the edge of the area. ABSOLUTE GOAL MACHINE.

11:58 am The game between Derwent College of York and Lonsdale College was late starting, but here are some pics featuring our Sports Editor Jake Farrell Images – Justyn Hardcastle

11:57 am Frost-face with some news from the Judo: “It’s the big boys now, York’s Over 90kg Seth Chen fights Julian Kossinov”

11:56 am The trampolining has started well for York. A girl by the name of Rachel – whose surname we are yet to deduce – scoring really well 7.8, 7.7, 7.4, 7.5 and 7.4.

11:55 am The half-time whistle has sounded at the men’s thirds football, with Lancaster leading 1-0

11:55 am Archery currently ongoing outside on the 22 Acres Images – Justyn Hardcastle

11:50 am Better news in the under 81 match, where future captain Chris Lau is using the momentum of his larger opponent superbly and looks close to the point

11:49 am Back to the judo, Lancaster have taken the match between Talbot and ‘s Matt Buckland

11:48 am GOAL to Lancaster in the men’s thirds football after a fumble from York goalkeeper Jonny Sim. York 0 Lancaster 1

11:46 am Judo is underway. In the women’s lightweights, Lancaster’s Emma Langton is ‘decimating’ York’s white belt Leyla Mccarthy. Lancs take the first point there. Over the hall at the men’s a great leg sweep brings down York’s Talbot, who is resisting the grapple

11:44 am Meanwhile, it remains goalless in the College Football champion of champions match between Derwent and Lonsdale

11:43 am Another hair-raising moment in the thirds football as Mellor is forced into a nervy defensive clearance. Angus O’Brien is given a stern talking to after a rash tackle. Lancaster goal looking the most likely outcome at the moment, according to Sam Morgan.

11:41 am The York side for the judo is as follows: James Salbot (under 73kg), Chris Lau (under 81kg), Jonathan Coe (under 90kg) and Seth Chen (over 90kg). And for Lancaster, it’s Matt Buckland (under 73kg), Ollie Fitton (under 81kg), Sean Easby (under 90kg) and Julian Kossdinov (over 90kg)

11:36 am Football 3rd in action on a cold and windy 22 acres, conditions they should be very used to… Images – Peter Iveson

11:32 am We’re just reflecting on how brilliant it is that it was the women’s basketball firsts who claimed Roses glory for York. They’ve had a superb season and this will top things off very nicely.

11:28 am Ben Smith has an attempt for the men’s football thirds but he can’t find the target. Still 0-0 in that game and in Derwent v Lonsdale.

11:28 am Frosty has got a quote from the ref at the Judo: “I just want to see some judo today, I’m going to try and avoid giving penalties. It’s not the Olympics!”

11:25 am Derwent v Lonsdale is now underway. Could Farrell earn the University a Roses point? Doubt it – luxury player. He’s like Jesper Blomqvist, only less reliable.

11:24 am Meanwhile Sam Morgan is at the men’s football thirds, alongside photo-Don Peter Iveson, and they are both enjoying Hamish Denham’s physical style. A good save from Jonny Sim keeps the score at 0-0 there.

11:23 am There’s no ref at the College Select game, being played between Derwent and Lonsdale College, Lancaster, which means a delay. Particularly frustrating because I want co-Sports Editor Jake Farrell back here sharpish. Interestingly, notes Will Light, Mr Farrell just received a blow to his particulars in the warm-up. A vulnerable area on any man; poor Jake.

11:20 am The Judo is about to get going, the bouts will take place over four minute rounds. Frosty says he has done martial arts in his time so he knows the lingo, we shall see. Similarly photographer Philippa Grafton has turned up to watch the martial art that is Judo having taken a picture of a cute duckling on the way. Lovely.

11:18 am Some quotes from the women’s basketball firsts captain Lydie Mariutto: “We didn’t know it was on us to win, feels awesome now we know! It was a real team effort”.

11:17 am Andy Serkis, Richard Allinson, Jason Queally, James May, Alan Milburn – your boys took one hell of a beating, one hell of a beating.

11:16 am Full time at the women’s netball thirds. Lancaster win by 24-21. One point for the Red Rose.

11:15 am 23-20 to Lancaster in the women’s netball thirds

11:12 am It has ended 45-39 at the women’s basketball firsts, which means four points to York and they’ve hit the winning target.

11:11 am

11:08 am 44-37 to York at the women’s basketball firsts. There is one minute to go. One minute until we regain the Carter-James trophy.

11:00 am 36-28 to York at the women’s basketball firsts. York 6 minutes away from victory!

10:59 am Messrs Asfahani and Scott are next to Ambro at the women’s basketball firsts. York so close to an overall victory…

10:59 am End of the third quarter at the women’s netball thirds, York 15-19 Lancaster. Need a last quarter turnaround there.

10:58 am The Judo team is getting kitted up and the mats are down. Getting underway there then.

10:54 am It’s more even in the women’s netball thirds but York still trail 17-13. The women’s seconds and women’s firsts will be up later today. Exciting stuff.

10:53 am Are Lancaster’s women’s basketballers going to spoil the party?

10:52 am Talk of of the devil. It’s 33-26 to York there. Mariutto’s side have slipped a little while Lancaster have been strong. There’s only quarter remaining there.

10:51 am David Ambrozejczyk is at the women’s basketball firsts and will most likely witness York winning Roses 2011. What an honour for the Newport man.

10:46 am 16-10 mid-way through the third quarter at the women’s netball.

10:46 am We’ve overheard some Lancaster women this morning: “It was all those blond haired pricks”. More Lancaster in-fighting.

10:44 am Second half underway at the women’s basketball firsts who are looking very likely to be the team to win Roses for York. Stefania Mataragka rolling with a superb jump-shot three pointer.

10:40 am Just a reminder, courtesy of YUSU, about the total needed to win. ‘@yusu: Official Score: Total points up for grabs 281, making the winning number 141 #roses11’. Other media outlets are suggesting it’s 5 points needed to win but it’s 3.5 points to win.

10:37 am 13-9 to Lancaster at half-time in the netball.

10:33 am 25-13 to York at half-time in the women’s basketball firsts.

10:32 am We’re chatting about Olympic tickets here. All a bit quiet.

10:27 am 10-8 to Lancaster. Five minutes into the second quarter of the women’s thirds netball.

10:26 am Also, pics from the Netball 3rds here Images – Philippa Grafton

10:25 am Action here from the Womens Basketball, currently ongoing in the Main Sports Hall Images – Peter Iveson

10:25 am Tom ‘Shippo’ Shipman has been down to the archery and they have told him that the scores won’t be released until 3 or 4 o’clock. Edge of the seat stuff…

10:22 am And York are in control at the women’s basketball firsts. Lydie Mariutto drains a long two pointer. Time-out called, the White Rose are 18-6 up and heading for Roses victory.

10:19 am It’s 7-5 to Lancaster after the first quarter in the netball. Kate Copson may come on despite suspected ankle trouble. Gladiatorial spirit.

10:17 am 14-6 to women’s basketball firsts. Kate Missenden standing out for the White Rose.

10:16 am 4-3 to Lancaster near the end of the first quarter in the women’s thirds netball.

10:12 am 10-6 up to York midway through the first quarter.

10:08 am 6-6 in the women’s basketball, time-out called by Lancaster. If York win this then it’s all over.

10:05 am There’s a bit of drama at the netball – nothing compared to last night though – as thirds captain Kate Copson suffers an injury in the warm-up. Lancaster 2-0 up at the minute.

10:04 am Last night was such a shame. The Nouse sports team all marched off to D-Bar and witnessed a sensational atmosphere. Had we won Roses last night it would have been a brilliant way to end the tournament. As it is the win will be slightly anti-climatic this morning.

10:02 am In the women’s basketball it’s 2-2. Lydie Mariutto’s side have had a superb season, gaining promotion from their league, and will look to sign off with some Roses points.

10:00 am I am all alone in the office. Sad. What cheers me up however is the brilliant performance of the York teams yesterday.

9:59 am Already underway is the archery, the scores for which won’t be worked out for quite so time so it is unlikely they will be the points that give York the win, while the women’s basketball and netball thirds are both just getting started.

9:49 am Good morning everybody and welcome to the final day of Roses 2011. What a few days it has been, culminating in a positively mental night at the darts. With 63 points on offer today there’s still a lot to play for but York need just 3.5 points to regain the Carter-James trophy.

12:26 am That’s it from us tonight. What an unbelievable end to the day. We’ll be back tomorrow just before 10. The score is 137.5-80.5 to York with only three and a half points needed for victory. The question is, where will those points come? Join us to find out.

12:24 am A quote from Lancaster’s equivalent of Sam Asfahani, Marc Handley: “I’m sure Sam and I will get to the bottom of this. I’m not particularly impressed today, both in a sporting and behavioural sense. It’s something to sort out back in Lancaster. Thankfully the match finished, I think that was the right call.”

12:18 am Lancaster win the second leg and the darts is over. Roses 2011 will go on to another day.

12:15 am Lancaster are 1-0 up in the final leg. Nick Hall needs to win the final two legs of the darts to win Roses this evening.

12:09 am York’s Nick Hall is playing Lancaster’s George Hardy

12:08 am York win 2-1. It’s now 4-4. The final match will decide whether York win Roses tonight.

12:08 am We’re all being kicked out in fifteen minutes apparently, including the darts players.

12:06 am Lancaster win the second leg to extremely muted celebrations. It has gone down to the final leg now. If York win then the final game will decide whether York win Roses this evening.

12:05 am The Courtyard was apparently shut at the same time of the chaos to avoid problem. Makes sense.

12:04 am We’ll let you know as soon as we know ourselves what the score is. Roses could still be won tonight which, given the circumstances, is bizarre.

12:03 am The game is now being played, despite us being asked to leave (understandable, really). Jonathan Frost is attempting to keep track of how it’s going. The atmosphere has calmed right down, which is good.

11:56 pm Doorsafe has asked us to leave. There will be no darts tonight – apparently. We’ll do our best to find out whether that really is the case or whether they just want rid of everyone.

11:55 pm This all started out as a quite amusing albeit shocking affair. It’s now just very sad and, to be honest, quite embarrassing. There is chaos in D-Bar.

11:54 pm York Sport President Sam Asfahani has commented on the situation: “Thanks to Doorsafe for handling the situation so well. It’s a real shame that one or two students have ruined what was going to be a really good way to end the Saturday or Roses”

11:53 pm A fight is now breaking out in D-Bar. This really is ridiculous.

11:53 pm The College Select Pool seem to be leaving which could have knock-on effects for them. If they don’t finish this year they won’t be able to play for points in Roses 2012. The actions of the one fool who threw the beer are already causing issues to many.

11:52 pm The game in place before this chaos erupted will still take place in D-Bar and if York win, leaving the match at 4-4, the decider will be played elsewhere tonight. If York lose the game, they will forfeit as Lancaster will have gained enough points to win the match outright. This will mean the four points will go to the Red Rose and we’ll all have to come back tomorrow.

11:43 pm Lancaster’s captain Nick O’Malley has spoken to Nouse. He said he was “very disappointed” with what had happened.

11:42 pm It seems we are still trying to get the game played. The dart board that normally hangs in Derwent will be the arena, as opposed to the swanky set-up we had going. That is if it happens at all.

11:41 pm A new twist, we’re now not sure if we are going to restart. We’ll keep you informed when we find out what on earth is going on!

11:38 pm Just to doubly make sure you believe us. @yusu: “Official Score: Total points up for grabs 281, making the winning number 141 #roses11”

11:37 pm @CS. No. Check the YUSU Twitter feed. The magic score is 141. York will win tonight if they win the darts.

11:36 pm Just a reminder. When we resume it will be Staley v Horsman. It’s currently 1-0 to Jordan Horsman. If he wins the second leg, or indeed the final leg, York will be tied at 4-4 with one game to play. That game will decide whether York clinch Roses tonight or whether we have to come back in the morning.

11:34 pm Doorsafe are still trying to get everyone out of D-Bar. This is crazy.

11:33 pm If York win this then the 2011 Roses victory will be witnessed by very few. Sad.

11:32 pm Derwent’s Bar Manager has very kindly allowed the media to stay in the event.

11:32 pm The game is continuing. The spectators are all having to leave, with only the players and the media remaining.

11:27 pm York Darts Promotions are packing up their equipment and are on their way. This is very sad. York needed to win one leg to make it 4-4 and then one final game to win Roses tonight. As it is, we’ll have to do it tomorrow. Really not a clue what they’re going to do about the Darts points.

11:25 pm York’s arrow man Jordan Horsman has put his coat on and has left the building. I think, with everything poised so nicely, today’s proceedings might just have come to an end.

11:23 pm It really is quite heated in here, oddly similar to the real War of the Roses…I imagine. If that war was because of beer spilled on electrical equipment.

11:22 pm The pint landed on the technical equipment, apparently, and York Darts Promotions, the private company running the darts, are reportedly refusing to carry on.

11:21 pm Tim Robson, badminton seconds player, is telling us the pint came from Lancaster.

11:20 pm Doorsafe are trying to calm things down.

11:19 pm It is getting quite heated out there. Farcical scenes.

11:19 pm They’ve switched the lights off around the dartboard. Worrying. The atmosphere was a bit mental. Apparently York threw a pint, the Bailrigg crew next to us are suggesting it came from Lancaster.

11:17 pm Andrew Fairbairn, Technical Editor of Nouse, has genuinely just threatened to kill someone if they spill beer on his computer. Crazy scenes. Still a hold-up at the darts as the announcer sorts out the crowd.

11:16 pm Someone lobbed a pint near the dartboard. Bad news.

11:16 pm Some lovely drunk people have joined us.

11:15 pm The announcer has stepped in to put a stop the vicious abuse each team is giving every player as they step up to the oche.

11:14 pm Staley requires a checkout 4 to take the first leg of the darts, but he can’t do it. And yes, Myhil does it! He’s up one leg in this eighth darts match.

11:13 pm I can’t really explain the atmosphere in D-Bar. It is sensational.

11:12 pm It’s Myhill v Staley. If Myhill wins for York it goes 4-4 and, as said before, one successful darts game could mean Roses is won this evening.

11:10 pm D-Bar is positively rocking. Superb stuff.

11:08 pm It’s 4-3 to Lancaster in the men’s darts at the moment. Andy ‘Boaz’ Myhill is up next for the White Rose. If he wins it’s 4-4 in the darts and there will be one match to decide the darts, and indeed to DECIDE ROSES.

11:07 pm York win the pool. It all comes down to the darts. There’s four points left, and we need three and a half.

11:06 pm And York make it 5-3 in the men’s pool. York take the points! Four points to York! Alex Perry fluffed the pot under pressure for Lancaster.

10:32 pm 3-2 to Lancaster in the darts. Grrrr.

10:28 pm As we stand, 3-3 in the pool and 2-2 in the darts. York can still win tonight. Both games go to nine, so it’s effectively first to five (we think).

10:19 pm It’s 2-2 in the darts. Ewen ‘Trainspotting’ Macdonald beats Lancaster’s Floyd. We’re not sure of Floyd’s first name, personally I’m hoping it’s Pink.

9:49 pm 3-3 in the men’s pool. Jonathan Frost has just decided York won’t win tonight – what a pessimist. Peter Iveson wants Mike Walsh to don a moustache and play again.

9:45 pm The Red Rose have gone 2-0 up at the darts, courtesy of Martin Bridson who has defeated Adam ‘And Eve’ Samuel.

9:41 pm Just a reminder that currently ongoing is the men’s darts and the men’s pool. Together they are worth eight points. York need seven and a half points to win. We must win both the games if we want to regain the Carter-James trophy tonight.

9:37 pm Martin ‘we’ll cross that’ Bridson [when we come to it] is up against Adam ‘J Lloyd’ Samuel at the moment. YORK YORK YORK!

9:30 pm The score is 1-0 overall to Lancaster, thanks to McGathan who won 2-1 in the opening leg.

9:29 pm And here, ladies and gentleman, is the darts team that could potentially win Roses tonight (additional nicknames added by the Nouse sports staff): Nick ‘The Royal Albert’ Hall, Andy ‘Get Off’ Myhill, Alex ‘Gorgeous George’ Harrison, Chris ‘Wild, Wild’ West, Andy ‘Know Your’ Ralston, Jordan ‘The Headless’ Horsman, Jonny ‘Murphy’s’ Law, Kris ‘Will.I.AM’ Hilliam, Adam ‘J Lloyd’ Samuel and Ewen ‘Whose army?’ Macdonald.

9:24 pm 1-1 in the first men’s darts match at the minute.

9:04 pm Still waiting for the Mens Darts, the team are in the knowledge that they could win Roses tonight

9:02 pm If you’re after some pictures of Roses 2011 so far, head over to our Flickr page here Currently 166 photos up, there will be more tomorrow!

8:57 pm York have really excelled today, some very good performances looks set to banish the demons of the away tournament last year

8:47 pm Just to reiterate there are 8 points on offer this evening and York require 7.5. Massive.

8:43 pm Make that 6-2 as the Lancaster ladies heap on the misery against their White Rose counterparts.

8:42 pm 5-2 to Lancaster in the Women’s pool they’ve taken the points there, still 2-2 in the men’s pool. If the men’s pool and the men’s darts teams win then York will regain the Carter-James trophy this evening.

8:33 pm 5-3 is the final score in the women’s darts, we knew Lancaster had taken the points some time ago.

8:31 pm York take all 4 points in the debating. I would have slated it if we had lost but we’ve won so to my mind debating is the Kings Sport and it always had been. I love you Cicero.

8:30 pm Lancaster take the points in the women’s darts as they take the score to 5-2. Looks as though they’ve been a cut above, been a bit of a battering for the White Rose. The final score isn’t decided but the game is over. Also it’s 5-0 in the Canoe Polo Women’s giving Lancaster a big two points.

8:25 pm Hopper is getting annoyed at the crowd, asking the guy with the megaphone to “shut up”. To be fair Eric Bristow never had to contend with that. Regardless Sam Morgan thinks she would never last in the PDC.

8:24 pm Worthington takes the second frame for York, crowd banter becoming more effusive as the evening wears on. Co-incidence? This makes the 3rd frame the decider in the Wass Worthington War.

8:21 pm Amiee Hopper for Lancaster against Leiza Georgieva for York. Hopper takes the first leg with what is becoming an all too familiar finish for Sam Morgan at the darts – double 1.

8:17 pm Just to assure everyone the Nouse points total is correct, we were scared by wrong points totals on Roses Live and on the tournament guide being handed around in free lanyards. Insane. Andrew Fairbairn has somehow contrived to make the long list of fixtures we have on our website, used to update the scores on the right of this blog, correct despite it being rubbish every where else.

8:12 pm We have just spoken to a YUSU member of staff for Roses 2011. We can tell you, after much speculation and confusion that the magic number for this Years tournament is… 141. The official program is massively out of date it would seem but gives the correct total through the wrong points. Mental. Totally mental.

8:08 pm The men have taken the pool 7-2. I said that if you step into Walshy’s house then you are going to have a problem…

8:04 pm Huge Efes delivery just been sighted entering Derwent bar. Rumours that there is a Doner Meat Pizza, certified as the most unhealthy substance know to man, among the order are unconfirmed.

8:03 pm Wass capitalises on a dreadful error to win the first frame which was a marathon at over half an hour long

7:56 pm 4-2 to Lancaster in the Darts. They are one match away from taking the points for the red Rose there.

7:54 pm Lot of safetys being played in Sam Wass’s frame which Ambro thinks is a bit dull. Maybe they just like the Peter Ebdon style of billiards?

7:53 pm Burkes taken the first leg of the darts in what Sammy calls a “brutal viewing spectacle”. Against the throw as well, 1-0 to Lancaster.

7:52 pm What an atmosphere in Derwent Bar! You can see why watching pro darts get such a crowd, and the York and Lancaster boys are getting a taste of what that must be like this evening.

7:51 pm York’s Sam Wass seems to be struggling to up his game at the minute. Dan Worthington is pulling ahead with some easy shots. Also Frosty reports that the Women’s pool team with be wasted before they finish if they keep up the level of beer consumption.

7:50 pm Sammy Morgan is Stat King, whopping 68.67 three dart average for Geraghty.

7:49 pm The Women’s Fencers won their play off against Aberdeen to stay in the Premier Division, they are still the only Uni team playing at that level.

7:45 pm Inspired stuff from Sam Morgan at the darts. Simpson needing 30 plants 3 in the tire. Walker takes it with a double 9. Should have been Simpson’s leg. They’re now playing the Fratelli’s. Sam says the night can’t get any better.

7:44 pm @dmgoddard is convinced that the points total is 281 meaning that the magic number is 140.5, and that may well be right. However The Roses Live website fixture timetable gives a total of 276, but we have just painstakingly found out that they have left out Basketball Mens Firsts worth 4 points. That gives a total of 280. The numbers are all over the shop from the variety of different sources.

7:37 pm Andy Myhill has lost his match in the men’s pool but York still lead 2-1 overall. Let’s hope Mike Walsh gets to play again, for the enjoyment of the crowd if nothing else.

7:37 pm It seems that the YUSU numbers have varied vastly over the various press releases we have been given. The whole office are scrambling to get you a definitive number as soon as possible.

7:34 pm Simpson is rising to the occasion. She needs double 16 to take the leg. My favourite double incidentally. Also, just to confirm, that the men have won their Badminton tie 6-3.

7:31 pm Claire Walker is up for Lancaster against Emma Simpson for York. Simpson with the throw and she’s off to a flyer.

7:29 pm We’re not sure how are maths could be wrong so we still think that York are in with a big shout of getting their hands on the Carter James trophy this evening. Thanks to the auto updating system we’re the furthest ahead with the scores, so stick with us for the most up to date numbers. Roses Live, for instance, is about 20 points behind on the York total.

7:26 pm Women’s final score from the badminton was 6-3 to York. Super stuff.

7:25 pm Darts now 3-2 to Lancaster Abby Scott has pulled one back for York and the ladies are mounting a comeback for the White Rose

7:21 pm Even if the win comes this evening, fingers crossed, the football firsts match will still be a huge occasion. The Lancastrians were relegated this season and conceded 2.4 goals a game. Stat of the day, without a doubt.

7:19 pm We need 13 points from 20 to win this evening. It could be very tight. Two years ago this paper published a supplement the front page of which read “Whitewash” in reference to win wrapped up on Roses Saturday. Could we be looking at the same story in 2011?

7:17 pm George Hogg wins his match. York are 2-0 up thanks to that result and the wizardry of wonder Mike Walsh. Forza York!

7:16 pm 13 points to win Ladies and GentsYork 3-1 down in the darts. Final leg between Jenny Glover and Abby Scott now. One leg a piece.

7:07 pm The women have won as well! Farrington and Suddaby claiming the spoils for the White Rose. This is massive, debating and canoe could take us really, really close.

7:05 pm York have four more points and it’s all thanks to the excellent Badminton team. SO close now. Incredible from James Davies and his boys.

7:01 pm We think in the Nouse office that the magic number for Roses victory is 142.5 . There are 284 points up for grabs, we were under the impression yesterday that there were 286 but having spoken to a YUSU member of staff we’ve corrected that. It looks, and I stress, looks like we could take this tonight. Stay with us.

6:53 pm Anticipating a result from the debating, a topic that has actually caused much debate in the office as to whether should warrant any points, at around 8. If York get the points then we won’t care.

6:50 pm The official score from the fencing is 135 – 109 to Lancaster. One of the few blots on the York copy book today.

6:48 pm Images from the Mens and Womens Badminton. Photos: Justyn Hardcastle

6:48 pm It’s 4-2 in both of the Badminton ties meaning the men and the women are one game away from winning four points each for their University and what valuable points they could be. Points total is ticking over nicely.

6:46 pm York have won the Snow Sports and continue their dominance over their Lancastrian rivals recently. Massive 8 points for York and it takes us ever closer to that magic number which will get us back the Carter James trophy.

6:45 pm Images from the Mens Hockey. Photos: Justyn Hardcastle

6:44 pm Lancaster have won the men’s seconds fencing. Not that you get any points for that. Commiserations to the Fencers, but it doesn’t hamper the university’s bid for Roses glory this year.

6:43 pm In the badminton there’s been a win and a loss a piece for the men and the women. Clarke and Kanibar win and Green and Davies lose. For the womens Breare and Eyes lose and Kemp and Cowell win again.

6:37 pm WALSH NEWS: Frost says: Mike Walsh is a god, he pots everything and is unstoppable. He’s miles ahead in the second frame and is smiling.

6:36 pm Nicola Williams takes the first leg with a 24 checkout to up her dart average to 32.46. Howarth is in need of an incredible leg to give York any hope.

6:35 pm Peter Iveson has just told us that Mike Walsh was ironing the pool table with a specialist piece of apparatus before the start of play. True fact. Peter Iveson has just told us that Mike Walsh ate four raw eggs before the start of play. False fact.

