Exhibition: In God’s Image

Location: Travelling exhibition (Vanbrugh, Wentworth and Michael-le-Belfrey Church)

Curator: Sarah-Jane Silvester

Rating: ***

The Christian Union has brought the latest student art exhibition to campus. The show comprises 20 eclectic works which are united by the idea that God created the world and mankind. The exhibitors have drawn inspiration from their Christian faith and in particular their belief that man was created in the image of God. Curator, Sarah-Jane Silvester, quotes a passage from Genesis: “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” She believes that this topic evokes ideas of “sanctity, identity, purpose, response, equality and uniqueness. So it’s not surprising that our interpretations of title have been so different”.

Silvester feels the exhibition “questions and doubts and awes and believes, and invites you to do the same”. As a non-Christian, I was slightly tentative and unsure how this show would relate to me. However my doubts were soon dispersed. It gave me a refreshing reminder that much of our Western Art History is grounded in Christian faith. And the works, far from preaching a Christian message, are a charming selection of paintings, drawings, collages and sculptures, which question our society.

Typical of a student exhibition, not every piece is a testament to talent – however there are some spectacular pieces displayed. Most notably, Andrew P. J. Cope’s painting titled Lydia. Cope’s skilled use of colour, in an almost Fauvist manner, and schematic approach make a fresh and vivid piece. It depicts his niece, who has been diagnosed with Aicardi Syndrome – which is a severely life limiting and disabling disease. The vibrancy of the painting appears to rejoice in Lydia’s life, whilst the fluid graphic lines detailing her facial features add an air of intimacy.

David Nevard’s Untitled and Forgotten is a powerful, large monochrome chalk drawing, illustrating an old Chinese man who suffers from leprosy. An outsider in his community, his broad smile and harsh life intensify his wrinkled face. Nevard’s use of a cardboard support, cleverly exaggerate the texture of the old man’s skin. Matt Lucas’ painting, Total Surrender, makes fantastic use of colour and intense brushwork with an impressionistic quality. Inside Out by Noah Noutch is dynamic graphic artwork. Almost psychedelic, Noutch takes inspiration from the illustrator Chris Riddle. Sarah-Jane Silvester’s piece Dolls is perhaps the most modern of all the works. Dealing with the concept that we are products of our society, Silvester’s uncanny dismembered dolls give an interesting critique of the world we live in.

In God’s Image has some real gems, and is well worth a visit. As I am a non-Christian I cannot predict how these works speak to a Christian audience. However, I can safely say that this exhibition offers plenty of visual and conceptual interest to anybody – regardless of their beliefs.

‘In God’s Image’ is showing on Wednesday 10th June in Vanbrugh JCR and Thursday 11th June in Wentworth Foyer from 12:30 – 2:30 pm. The show will also be exhibited from 6th July until 12th July at St. Michael-le-Belfrey Church, next to York Minster.