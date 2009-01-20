York student stars in confused.com advert

Television viewers are watching York student Phil Lester advertise car insurance comparison website Confused.com.

A series of adverts were filmed in his Wentworth bedroom and Lester’s video blog on YouTube is currently the 30th most popular on the site with 27,000 viewers, making him one of the most recognised faces in the video blogging community.

Lester graduated from York last year with a degree in English Language and Linguistics and is now studying for a postgraduate degree with the new Theatre, Film and Television Department. He has also won a place in a MySpace competition for the film Faintheart.