York student stars in confused.com advert

Television viewers are watching York student Phil Lester advertise car insurance comparison website Confused.com.
A series of adverts were filmed in his Wentworth bedroom and Lester’s video blog on YouTube is currently the 30th most popular on the site with 27,000 viewers, making him one of the most recognised faces in the video blogging community.
Lester graduated from York last year with a degree in English Language and Linguistics and is now studying for a postgraduate degree with the new Theatre, Film and Television Department. He has also won a place in a MySpace competition for the film Faintheart.
2 Jan ’10 at 6:10 pm
johnny johnson
on the downside, 99% of the population of the country now think he’s an annoying **** with a stupid haircutReport
15 Aug ’14 at 7:45 pm
Becky
fast foward to 2014: look where he is now. he’s not annoying (personally he never was), and his hair is even better.Report
13 Oct ’15 at 3:39 pm
EoLise
29 Jan ’17 at 11:29 pm
trash
wat u on mate he has a very sexy hair cut ur the annoying **** and wat kind of nam is johnny johnson lolReport
2 Sep ’15 at 4:23 pm
Jenni (PhanTrash1)
look at him now! All grown-up with Dan, making the most of their lives! With 2-5million people supporting them al the way!Report
13 Oct ’15 at 1:11 pm
Christy
13 Oct ’15 at 1:25 pm
Alves
30 Dec ’15 at 10:56 am
Lara Emily
It’s almost 2016 and now he’s got a book, he’s been on tour, he works with BBC Radio 1 and he has over 3 million subscribers on YouTube. And he deserves all of the good things that have come his way! 💙Report