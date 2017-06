Time: Friday 23rd Feb, 9pm

Location: Halifax

Price: £4 on the door, £3 in advance from JJ’s. £1 with Xtra Vip Card

FREE DRINK on entry before 10pm!

Live music event headlined by Vib Gyor in JJ’s. Vib Gyor’s previous concerts include playing Glastonbury and headlineing Leeds festival – Topman stage. Also featuring support from Battle of the Bands finalists: Vudu Guru. And a DJ set by Knick Knack and the Jam Master Square from 11pm!